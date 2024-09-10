Travel

There Are Actual Castles in America. Find Out Where

The Edith Haupt Garden at the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, D.C., is a tranquil oasis nestled amidst the cultural treasures of the National Mall.
Steve Rosenbach / Shutterstock.com
David Beren
Published:

Watching a movie with a plot involving a castle in a far-off place adds a little romanticism to the story. As Americans, we’ve long looked at castles in European countries for this reason and have been fascinated with their story. However, it’s also important to know there are castles in the U.S. you can see up close and personal. The work of some incredible architects and the dreams of a few very wealthy homeowners have ensured you can travel around the country and see some beautiful castles right here at home. 

12. Castle in the Clouds

Castle in the Clouds aka Lucknow mansion aerial view in fall at the top of Lee Mountain with Lake Winnipesaukee and Ossipee Mountains at the background in town of Moultonborough, New Hampshire NH, USA
Wangkun Jia / Shutterstock.com
Beautiful views surround Castle in the Clouds.
  • Location: Moultonborough, New Hampshire

Currently preserved by the Castle Preservation Society, Castle in the Clouds is a 16-room mansion set on a mountaintop in New Hampshire with incredible views of the Ossipee Mountains. 

11. Marble House

The Marble House Mansion in Newport
Jeff Schultes / Shutterstock.com
Marble House is a former Vanderbilt Gilded Age mansion.
  • Location: Newport, Rhode Island

Marble House is a Gilded Age mansion now listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It is an American-style castle built for members of the Vanderbilt family. 

10. Thornewood Castle

Thornewood Castle
Joe Mabel / Wikimedia Commons
Thornewood Castle is a beautiful bed and breakfast castle.
  • Location: Lakewood, Washington

Thornewood Castle, an English-style castle in Washington state, is a 15th-century home that now operates as a bed and breakfast. 

9. Hammond Castle

Aerial view of Hammond Castle in village of Magnolia in city of Gloucester, Massachusetts MA, USA. This building was built in 1926 on the coast of Gloucester Harbor.
Wangkun Jia / Shutterstock.com
Hammond Castle now shows off its previous owner’s extensive antique collection.
  • Location: Gloucester, Massachusetts

Constructed in the 1920s, the 15th-century-style home of John Hays Hammond Jr., who patented technology related to the remote control, now operates as a museum displaying his collection of medieval and renaissance-style artifacts. 

8. Searles Castle

Searles Castle
John Phelan / Wikimedia Commons
Searles Castle has been converted into an event space for weddings.
  • Location: Windham, New Hampshire

Searles Castle is a popular wedding venue with seven towers and a traditional castle stone exterior. As of 2019, the one-time home of Edward Francis Searles in the early 1900s is now an event space. 

7. Smithsonian Castle

Sunny day shot of the side view of the Smithsonian Castle. It houses the Smithsonian Institution’s administrative offices and information center.
Michael Muller / Shutterstock.com
The Smithsonian Castle is an important part of Washington, D.C.
  • Location: Washington, D.C. 

A US National Historic Landmark, the gothic-style Smithsonian Castle is located on the National Mall and houses the Smithsonian’s administrative offices, though it’s currently closed for renovation. 

6. Grey Towers Castle 

Grey Towers Castle
Peetlesnumber1 / Wikimedia Commons
Grey Towers Castle went from home to a university building.
  • Location: Glenside, Pennsylvania 

Situated on the campus of Arcadia University, Grey Towers Castle was purchased from the estate of William Welsh Harrison, a sugar baron who built it in the late 1800s. 

5. Castello di Amorosa

Sunny exterior view of the Castello di Amorosa winery at California
Kit Leong / Shutterstock.com
Castello di Amorosa is home to a beautiful selection of wines.
  • Location: Calistoga, California 

A medieval-style winery, Castello di Amorosa is the ideal place to visit if you want a backdrop in medieval times paired with modern-day winemaking. The castle, built in 1993, has 107 rooms and 121,000 square feet open to visitors. 

4. Belvedere Castle

Belvedere Castle, Central Park NYC
EastLight Media / Shutterstock.com
Belvedere Castle is located in the heart of Central Park.
  • Location: New York City, New York

Built in 1867, Belvedere Castle is located on the second-highest point of Central Park. Since 1869, it has served as the US Weather Bureau’s official weather station. 

3. Bannerman Castle

A beautiful view of the Bannerman Castle near the Hudson River in New York state.
Wirestock Creators / Shutterstock.com
Bannerman Castle is quite literally located on its own island.
  • Location: Beacon, New York

Bannerman Castle was built on a New York State Island by Scottish businessman Frank Bannerman in the early 1900s. Sadly, a fire devastated the castle in 1969, though visitors can take a ferry to the island and walk through the remains. 

2. Boldt Castle

Historic Boldt Castle on Heart Island. Tree, leaves, river, blue sky.Autumn in the Thousand Islands at the St. Lawrence River. New York State, 2016.
twabian / Shutterstock.com
Boldt Castle is open for visitors for part of the year.
  • Location: Alexandria Bay, New York

Hotelier George C. Boldt once owned this early 1900s home as his family’s summer retreat. After being abandoned for 70 years, the six-story home is now open for visitors from mid-May to early October. 

1. Biltmore Estate

Biltmore Estate
Courtesy of David Beren via Flywheel Publishing
The Biltmore Estate is the largest home in America.
  • Location: Asheville, North Carolina

The largest home in America, the Biltmore Estate, is 175,000 square feet of pure American castle. It’s almost hard to believe this was once a real home and is now a tourist destination for hundreds of thousands of visitors annually.

Take This Retirement Quiz To Get Matched With An Advisor Now (Sponsored)

Are you ready for retirement? Planning for retirement can be overwhelming, that’s why it could be a good idea to speak to a fiduciary financial advisor about your goals today.

Start by taking this retirement quiz right here from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes. Smart Asset is now matching over 50,000 people a month.

Click here now to get started.
Read more: Travel, american castle, Biltmore Estate, boldt castle, castle, european castle, Smithsonian

Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.

Latest from 24/7

These National Parks Hit Taxpayers With the Most Expensive Entrance Fees

Temperatures In These Two Parks Are Over 120 Degrees In Summer

This Roller Coaster Is Like a Theme Park Rocket at 76 MPH