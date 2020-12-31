These Congress Members Are Quarantined for COVID-19 Infection

Recently, Luke Letlow, who was elected to represent Louisiana’s 5th congressional district, died of complications of COVID-19. He was 41 years old. A number of high-level government officials have been diagnosed with the disease, a list topped by President Donald Trump. A number of White House staff and some Cabinet officials also have contracted the disease. Members of Congress have been diagnosed and quarantined since early March, and five are self-quarantined as of today.

These include the following, according to GovTrack.

Michael Dennis Rogers is the representative for Alabama’s 3rd congressional district. He has held the job since 2003. According to the Montgomery Advertiser, on December 17, “U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Saks, said Thursday he had tested positive for COVID-19, the second Alabama congressman this month to announce a coronavirus diagnosis.” His quarantine ends on December 31.

Cedric Richmond represents Louisiana’s 2nd congressional district. A Democrat, he has held the office since 2011. He will be President-elect Joe Biden’s Director of the Office of Public Engagement. His quarantine ends December 31.



Anna G. Eshoo represents the 18th congressional district of California. One of her staff members tested positive on December 19. Eshoo is self-quarantined until January 1.

Rick Larsen represents Washington’s 2nd district and tested positive on December 23. According to the Seattle Times, “Larsen, a Democrat from Everett, said he is quarantining ‘in accordance with CDC guidelines,’ and is prepared to vote by proxy if the House schedules votes in the coming days.” He has held his seat since 2000. His quarantine ends on January 6.

Gwen Moore was elected to represent Wisconsin’s 4th congressional district in 2004. She tested positive on December 28. According to WISN, Moore commented, “After months and months and months of just diligently trying to avoid the virus, I just want to remind people that it’s extremely contagious.” Her quarantine ends on January 11.

