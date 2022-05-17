Highs (and lows) from the Dublin Climate Summit

By David Callaway, Callaway Climate Insights

(David Callaway is founder and Editor-in-Chief of Callaway Climate Insights. He is the former president of the World Editors Forum, Editor-in-Chief of USA Today and MarketWatch, and CEO of TheStreet Inc.)

DUBLIN (Callaway Climate Insights) — I’ve covered more than my fair share of presidents, prime ministers and other world leaders in 40 years of international journalism. Here in Ireland, I covered the peace process in the mid-1990s leading up to the Good Friday Agreement that ended ‘The Troubles,’ now threatened by Brexit.

Still, I was looking forward to meeting and interviewing Irish Taoiseach Micheal Martin last week at our Dublin Climate Summit when my ancestral Irish luck ran out en route to Ireland and I tested positive for Covid (mild case) on arrival. . . .

To read the full column, all our insights, news and in-depth interviews, please subscribe and support our great climate finance journalism.

Callaway Climate Insights Newsletter