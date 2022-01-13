Jean Rogers jumps back in the deals game at Blackstone

By David Callaway, Callaway Climate Insights

(David Callaway is founder and Editor-in-Chief of Callaway Climate Insights. He is the former president of the World Editors Forum, Editor-in-Chief of USA Today and MarketWatch, and CEO of TheStreet Inc.)

SAN FRANCISCO (Callaway Climate Insights) — One of Jean Rogers’ pet peeves about the financial industry’s efforts to create sustainability standards in the past decade is that too often the debate focused more on the measuring of climate risk and carbon emissions than the action taken to reduce them.

After joining Blackstone (BX) as global head of environmental, social and governance this month, the ESG standards pioneer who founded the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board can now put hundreds of billions of dollars of the financial giant’s money where her mouth is.

“It’s a humble culture that’s really about action,” Rogers said in an interview last week, while moving to New York from her longtime home in San Francisco. “The sectors they are invested in are such a great match with what I grew up with and was doing before SASB.”. . .

