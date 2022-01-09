This Is The Best Place To Buy A Winter Vacation Home

Many Americans who can afford to, migrate to the north in the summer and the south in the winter. However, some like to stay north when it is cold, primarily to participate in cold-weather activities like skiing. Cold weather activity has helped build huge businesses. The skiing industry, for example, brings in over $3 billion a year.

People who stay north when it is cold want to count on the fact that there will be a large number of days when it remains cold, and, for some, when it will snow. All of these locations are across the northern tier of states, particularly the Mountain States, the upper Midwest, and the Northeast region north of New York City.

Vacasa has released its “Best places to buy a winter vacation home 2021–2022.”

The study has an unusual twist because it is based on the locations where people can own a home that they can rent to others. And, the data are limited to propriety information that only Vacasa has.

To determine its ranking of top vacation rental markets, Vacasa analyzed home sales and vacation rental performance data from the last twelve months for vacation destinations throughout the country where Vacasa and its licensed subsidiaries manage vacation rentals.

This limits the value of the research. Among the information included were property taxes, utility costs, insurance, and property management fees.

Most of the best places to own a winter vacation home are indeed in the northern part of the U.S. At the top of the list Newry, Maine is near the New Hampshire border, northwest of Portland. It has a tiny population of fewer than 300 people. This number swells in the winter months. It sits near the Sunday River ski resort, one of the busiest in the state.

The next location on the list is well to the south–Gatlinburg, Tennessee. It has a population of 4,000. It is also next to one of the most visited national parks in America— the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

Much of the remainder of the list is peppered with northern resort towns which include Big Sky, Montana, and Big Bear, California.

