Discover the 20 Coldest Cities in America stevieg999 / Getty Images

North America is a vast Northern Hemisphere continent. Many cities in the United States are near the Arctic Circle, while others lie open to polar vortex shifts and arctic fronts. Cold cities can be found in the Northern Great Plains, Upper Midwest, and Northeast regions of the contiguous U.S. Alaska also has some of the coldest cities in North America. Let’s take a look at some of the coldest cities in the country. (Also check out: The 22 Coldest Towns in North America)

20. Glasgow, Montana

Source: lucentius / Getty Images

Average temperature, 1991-2020: 44.6°F

44.6°F Coldest year on record: 1950, with an average temperature of 37.4°F

1950, with an average temperature of 37.4°F Record lowest temperature: -60°F, February 15, 1936

The Great Plains city of Glasgow, MT, shares its northern border with Canada. Though it can experience hot and dry summers due to chinook winds from the Rocky Mountains, cold continental air masses from Canada cause frigid and dry winters. The average temperature here from 1991-2020 was 44.6°F.

19. Great Falls, Montana

Source: shanecotee / iStock via Getty Images

Average temperature, 1991-2020: 44.5°F

44.5°F Coldest year on record: 1951, with an average temperature of 38.4°F

1951, with an average temperature of 38.4°F Record lowest temperature: -49°F, February 15, 1936

Great Falls, MT, is another Northern Great Plains city. Like Glasgow, Great Falls experiences chinook winds from the Rockies and cold continental air masses from Canada. Although its coldest year was 1951, the coldest temperature occurred on February 15, 1936—a brisk -49°F.

18. Aberdeen, South Dakota

Average temperature, 1991-2020: 44.3°F

44.3°F Coldest year on record: 1917, with an average temperature of 39.3°F

1917, with an average temperature of 39.3°F Record lowest temperature: -46°F, January 12, 1912

Though it is a little further south and east than Montana, Aberdeen, SD, is impacted by arctic air masses from Canada. These are not counterbalanced by large bodies of water, which can sometimes warm the winter climate of surrounding areas. Chinook winds are also not as strong or common in the summer months.

17. Bismarck, North Dakota

Source: sakakawea7 / Getty Images

Average temperature, 1991-2020: 43.9°F

43.9°F Coldest year on record: 1951, with an average temperature of 36.9°F

1951, with an average temperature of 36.9°F Record lowest temperature: -46°F, February 16, 1936

North Dakota shares the same dry climate as Montana, and Bismarck has humid summers but dry, cold winters. It is in the middle of the Northern Great Plains, meaning it is open to winds and arctic weather fronts.

16. Montpelier, Vermont

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Average temperature, 1991-2020: 43.5°F

43.5°F Coldest year on record: 1958, with an average temperature of 39.8°F

1958, with an average temperature of 39.8°F Record lowest temperature: -34°F, January 4, 1981

Given its extreme northern latitude and proximity to Canadian weather patterns, Montpelier experiences some highly frigid temperatures. Unlike many Northern Great Plains cities, Montpelier has a humid continental climate. This means that winters in the city bring extreme amounts of snow.

15. Kalispell, Montana

Source: miroslav_1 / Getty Images

Average temperature, 1991-2020: 43.3°F

43.3°F Coldest year on record: 1916, with an average temperature of 37.1°F

1916, with an average temperature of 37.1°F Record lowest temperature: -38°F, January 31, 1950

Within the Rocky Mountains, near the Canadian border, Kalispell, Montana, experiences cooler weather due to a combination of northern latitude and mountain elevation. It is also in a lower area between mountains, sometimes allowing cooler air to sit here for a while. Kalispell has hot and dry summers, but the winters are long, cold, and snowy.

14. Minot, North Dakota

Average temperature, 1991-2020: 43.1°F

43.1°F Coldest year on record: 1950, with an average temperature of 37.3°F

1950, with an average temperature of 37.3°F Record lowest temperature: -49°F, February 15, 1936

Minot is located in North Dakota, near the Canadian border. This means that it experiences the lower temperatures of northern latitudes and arctic air masses that sweep down from Canada. The Great Plains’ wide open spaces also allow winds to sweep across the city. Although summer in Minot can be hot, winter in Minot can be harsh, with long stretches of cold weather with high winds and snow.

13. Dickinson, North Dakota

Average temperature, 1991-2020: 43.0°F

43.0°F Coldest year on record: 1950, with an average temperature of 35.7°F

1950, with an average temperature of 35.7°F Record lowest temperature: -47°F, February 16, 1936

Another North Dakota city, Dickinson, lies in the Northern Great Plains. Arctic air masses are funneled down from Canada, along the Rockies, and over the Dakota Prairie Grasslands. Though the city is prone to drought and warm summers, the cold winters more than make up for it.

12. Alamosa, Colorado

Average temperature, 1991-2020: 42.6°F

42.6°F Coldest year on record: 1979, with an average temperature of 37.9°F

1979, with an average temperature of 37.9°F Record lowest temperature: -50°F, January 28, 1948

Like many Colorado cities, Alamosa is elevated, sitting at over 3,500 feet above sea level. This contributes somewhat to its cooler temperatures. It is also in a semi-arid region with dry air, which can be cooler than humid air. Night skies in Colorado can be clear, allowing warmer air to escape. Finally, it sits in a valley, which allows cold air to get trapped beneath warm air masses.

11. Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan

Source: stockcam / Getty Images

Average temperature, 1991-2020: 42.6°F

42.6°F Coldest year on record: 1936, with an average temperature of 38.4°F

1936, with an average temperature of 38.4°F Record lowest temperature: -37°F, February 8, 1934

Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, sits at the intersection of three Great Lakes on the border between the U.S. and Canada. This exposes the city to polar air masses and lake-effect snow in the winter, while the lakes keep the city cool in the warmer months.

10. Fargo, North Dakota

Source: Jacob Boomsma / iStock via Getty Images

Average temperature, 1991-2020: 42.4°F

42.4°F Coldest year on record: 1950, with an average temperature of 35.6°F

1950, with an average temperature of 35.6°F Record lowest temperature: -39°F, February 1, 1996

The city of Fargo, North Dakota, sits on the eastern edge of the Northern Great Plains. The flat nature of the surrounding plains means there is very little to block out winds. Its northern latitude and interior continental position make it susceptible to northern air masses channeled down from Canada along the eastern side of the Rocky Mountains.

9. Juneau, Alaska

Source: RUBEN RAMOS / Getty Images

Average temperature, 1991-2020: 42.2°F

42.2°F Coldest year on record: 1966, with an average temperature of 37.2°F

1966, with an average temperature of 37.2°F Record lowest temperature: -22°F, January 12, 1972

Juneau’s presence on this list may not be surprising due to it being in Alaska, but it is surprising due to its location on the Pacific coast. The ocean’s warm waters offset its northern latitude to some degree, placing it lower than other Alaskan cities. However, it is still susceptible to arctic fronts, and Alaska’s shorter days and longer nights also keep the temperatures down year-round.

8. Caribou, Maine

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Average temperature, 1991-2020: 40.7°F

40.7°F Coldest year on record: 1943, with an average temperature of 36.8°F

1943, with an average temperature of 36.8°F Record lowest temperature: -41°F, February 1, 1955

At one of the most northern points of the contiguous U.S., Caribou, Maine, experiences the reduction in daylight common to northern cities. It is also in the path of cold, arctic air masses from Canada, and cold air can become trapped in the low-lying areas enclosed within the region’s rolling hills. Though it is near the Atlantic, it is far enough inland to remove it from the ameliorating effects of the warm ocean air.

7. Duluth, Minnesota

Source: Jacob Boomsma / iStock via Getty Images

Average temperature, 1991-2020: 40.2°F

40.2°F Coldest year on record: 1950, with an average temperature of 33.2°F

1950, with an average temperature of 33.2°F Record lowest temperature: -39°F, February 2, 1996

Duluth, Minnesota, is located in the Upper Midwest at the western end of Lake Superior. Of course, the shorter days and increased angles of the sun’s rays reduce temperatures for cities at this latitude. The city’s position on Lake Superior, the coldest of the Great Lakes, also has a cooling effect in summer and produces lake-effect snow in winter.

6. Grand Forks, North Dakota

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Average temperature, 1991-2020: 39.8°F

39.8°F Coldest year on record: 1950, with an average temperature of 32.9°F

1950, with an average temperature of 32.9°F Record lowest temperature: -43°F, January 11, 1912

Located in North Dakota, Grand Forks is affected by many of the same climate patterns as Fargo, such as the arctic air masses sweeping down from Canada along the backside of the Rocky Mountains. Grand Forks is even colder than Fargo because it is further north. It is also a bit more exposed to the flat terrain of the Northern Great Plains.

5. Anchorage, Alaska

Source: John Pennell / iStock via Getty Images

Average temperature, 1991-2020: 37.6°F

37.6°F Coldest year on record: 1956, with an average temperature of 31.1°F

1956, with an average temperature of 31.1°F Record lowest temperature: -38°F, February 3, 1947

While the Pacific Ocean does much to mitigate the cold temperatures of Juneau, Alaska, its northern neighbor, Anchorage, is in a less favorable position regarding temperature. The north portion of the Pacific can average a few degrees colder than the waters of Juneau. Additionally, the mountains surrounding Anchorage can trap large pockets of cold air for extended periods. Finally, the fact that Anchorage is further north makes a significant difference between the two cities.

4. Bethel, Alaska

Source: Mitchell Forbes / iStock via Getty Images

Average temperature, 1991-2020: 31.3°F

31.3°F Coldest year on record: 1939, with an average temperature of 24.6°F

1939, with an average temperature of 24.6°F Record lowest temperature: -52°F, January 18, 19, and 25, 1947

Cities in Alaska are naturally cold due to Alaska’s proximity to the Arctic Circle. Bethel has additional factors that contribute to its record lows. Its extreme northwest location is near the Bering Sea, a frigid body of water between Alaska and Russia. Arctic fronts, which sweep out of the Arctic Circle and sometimes out of Siberia, pass unimpeded by mountains, hills, or forests across the flat terrain of western Alaska. Ten of Bethel’s 20 coldest days on record occurred between January 16 and February 3 in 1947.

3. Fairbanks, Alaska

Average temperature, 1991-2020: 28.2°F

28.2°F Coldest year on record: 1956, with an average temperature of 21.3°F

1956, with an average temperature of 21.3°F Record lowest temperature: -66°F, January 14, 1934

Even further north than Bethel, Fairbanks, Alaska, is located in the state’s interior. It is located at a high elevation and is surrounded by mountains, which trap cold arctic air around the lower-lying city. Summer is of no help to offset these climate extremes, and the winter temperatures can drop to as low as -66°F, which it did on January 14, 1934—as a matter of fact, the three coldest days on record for Fairbanks occurred between January 13 and 15, 1934.

2. Nome, Alaska

Source: RUBEN RAMOS / iStock via Getty Images

Average temperature, 1991-2020: 27.8°F

27.8°F Coldest year on record: 1920 , with an average temperature of 21.2°F

, with an average temperature of 21.2°F Record lowest temperature: -54°F, January 27-28, 1989

Though Nome has the advantage of being a coastal town, the ocean waters do not neutralize its extreme northern location. Nome sits at a slightly higher latitude than Fairbanks. It is also extremely close to Russia, which lies just across the Bering Strait, allowing Siberian air to reach this ocean town.

1. Utqiagvik (Barrow), Alaska

Source: ChrisBoswell / iStock via Getty Images

Average temperature, 1991-2020: 13.6°F

13.6°F Coldest year on record: 1964, with an average temperature of 4.6°F

1964, with an average temperature of 4.6°F Record lowest temperature: -56°F, February 3, 1924

Utqiagvik (Barrow), Alaska, is the northernmost city in the U.S., sitting 320 miles within the Arctic Circle. This part of northern Alaska sees over 240 days with temperatures below freezing annually. Sea ice surrounds this coastal city, and its chief industries are whaling, fishing, and hunting. The average temperature in Utqiagvik was only 4.6°F in its coldest year, 1964.

Methodology

Source: MarianVejcik / Getty Images

The National Centers for Environmental Information (NCEI) archives data gathered by the NOAA from the bottom of the sea to the sun’s surface. This includes climatological data concerning weather. The NCEI City Mapping page contains data from over 200 weather stations, most of which are in U.S. cities. 24/7 Wall Street has sifted through this data to find the yearly average temperature for these stations from 1991-2020 and selected the 20 cities with the lowest annual averages. Rather than look at the average lows for these cities, we are looking at the overall averages. This means that some cities with colder lows may rank higher if they have warmer highs. Also, though Mt. Washington, New Hampshire, is included in the NCEI data, it is a weather station rather than a city or town, so it was not included in this list.

See The Top Credit Cards of 2024 – Unreal Bonuses (sponsored) The top credit cards of 2024 have just been released, and there are some incredible bonuses. Whether you’re looking for cash back, 0% interest, or the best travel perks, there is something for everyone. Use the card match tool below, or click here now, to find your financial freedom!