Economy

Why investors like Latin America’s inflation-beating ESG stocks

24/7 Wall St. Staff
February 24, 2022 10:39 am

By Michael Molinski, Callaway Climate Insights

(Michael Molinski is a senior economist at Trendline Economics. He’s worked for Fidelity, Charles Schwab and Wells Fargo, and previously as a foreign correspondent and editor for Bloomberg News and MarketWatch.)

SÃO PAULO (Callaway Climate Insights) — Latin American stocks led the world in January, and much of that is because oil, commodities, financials and gold — historically stocks that beat inflation over time — outperformed.

And many of those stocks excelled in ESG Ratings, stocks which had solid environmental, social and governance policies.

Latin American stocks rose 7.3% in last month, compared to a 1.9% drop in the MSCI Emerging Markets index and a 5.3% decline in the Developed Markets index for the period.

Metals, mining, oil, gold, commodities, real estate and financials were a big part of the outperformance of Latin America. The reason is simple: inflation is rising, and those sectors stand to benefit. Materials and commodity producers generally do well when inflation is on the uptick, with financials joining the party not long after. . . .

To read this column, all our insights, news and in-depth interviews, please subscribe and support our great climate finance journalism.

Callaway Climate Insights Newsletter
Read more: Economy

Editors' Picks

This Is the State Most Dependent on the Federal Government

This Is the State Where Companies Cannot Find Workers

This Is the American City With the Most Million-Dollar Homes

This Is the Worst County to Live In