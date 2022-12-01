For Latin America, climate reparations hinge on Brazil’s Amazon progress

(Michael Molinski is a senior economist at Trendline Economics. He’s worked for Fidelity, Charles Schwab and Wells Fargo, and previously as a foreign correspondent and editor for Bloomberg News and MarketWatch.)
BOGOTA, Colombia (Callaway Climate Insights) — The ink is not yet dry on COP27’s historic climate agreement, and already a chorus of voices from Latin America are questioning the promises and the validity of what was actually decided upon in Egypt over the past few weeks.
The main accomplishment at the U.N.’s climate change convention was the creation of a fund for “loss and damage” to directly help those countries damaged by severe weather, high temperatures and sea level rise.
Most Latin Americans have been saying that it’s about time that developed countries pay for the damages they have done to the environment for decades…
Subscribe to Callaway Climate Insights to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.
Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor
Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you’re ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.