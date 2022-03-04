This Is the Worst State in America to Be Married

Marriage rates in the United States have changed. Last year, 50% of adults lived in a household with a spouse, down from 52% a decade ago. The landscape for single people was radically different. One-person households were 28% of the total last year. In 1960, that was only 13%, Going back even further, the median age at which women married in 1947 was 20.1 years old. Last year, the figure was 28.6 years.

For its recently released “Best Places in the US to be Married” study, photo lab Printique examined yearly divorces per 1,000 people, duration of current marriages and the number of people never married per 1,000. Currently, the national numbers are 20.1 years average duration of current marriages, 7.35 divorces in the past year per 1,000 people, and 339.8 per 1,000 have never married.

States in the southwest tended to have the worst numbers. Among the bottom 10 were New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas. The state at the very bottom was Nevada. Not long ago, Reno was called the divorce capital of the world.

Maine was the best state to be married to. Half of the top 10 states were all in the northeast. All the states at the top had a small population. After Maine were New Hampshire, South Dakota, Iowa and Wisconsin.

These are the 20 worst states in which to be married:

State Divorces per 1,000 Duration of marriages Nevada 9.39 17.40 Georgia 8.51 18.40 Texas 8.24 18.00 New Mexico 8.91 20.30 Delaware 10.02 20.90 Oregon 8.95 19.20 Oklahoma 9.82 18.60 Indiana 9.18 20.20 Maryland 7.58 19.60 Utah 8.07 17.70 Louisiana 7.29 19.60 Mississippi 7.73 19.60 Arkansas 10.22 19.30 Arizona 7.95 20.10 Tennessee 9.00 19.50 Missouri 9.09 20.10 Virginia 7.85 19.60 Rhode Island 7.65 22.10 Colorado 7.07 17.60 Washington 7.48 18.20

