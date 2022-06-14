Auto dealers go ‘all in’ on EVs

By David Callaway, Callaway Climate Insights
(Bill Sternberg is a veteran Washington journalist and former editorial page editor of USA Today.)
WASHINGTON, D.C. (Callaway Climate Insights) — With automakers preparing to roll out dozens of new models of electric vehicles, attention is turning to how all those EVs will be sold and serviced.
Startups such as Lucid (LCID) and Rivian (RIVN) are following the Tesla (TSLA) direct-to-consumer model, which is putting them at odds with the influential National Automobile Dealers Association, or NADA, and publicly traded dealership companies such as Asbury Automotive Group (ABG), AutoNation (AN), Group 1 Automotive (GPI), Lithia Motors (LAD), Penske Automotive Group (PAG) and Sonic Automotive (SAH).
In a recent interview with Callaway Climate Insights at NADA headquarters just outside the Washington Beltway, President and CEO Mike Stanton and Vice President of Communications Jared Allen discussed the growing EV market in the United States and why they believe franchised dealerships will play a pivotal role in EV adoption. . . .
