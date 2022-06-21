This Is the Hottest Place in America Today

Much of the United States is under a so-called heat dome. According to CNN, over 20% of the people in the country will deal with temperatures of 100 degrees Fahrenheit or higher. This is not the first time this has happened this year. It will not be the last.

The current heat wave will cover primarily the center of the country, from Texas to the Canadian border. It also will affect the Southeast and parts of southern sections of California and Arizona.

Unfortunately, the heat will cover some of the sections of the country suffering from drought. This includes Phoenix, the largest city in America that suffers from temperatures over 100° most years. Temperatures in the Arizona city rose above 115° a week ago. City officials and climate experts believe high temperatures and drought will undermine the ability of new residents to live without experiencing weather and water shortages. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, Arizona has some of the worst drought conditions in the country.

El Dorado Weather keeps track of the highest and lowest temperatures each day, both worldwide and in the United States. Today, it reports, the highest temperature in the United States will be in Austin, Texas, at 103°. Austin is among the fastest-growing large cities in America, which means its residents will face weather challenges as difficult as those in Phoenix, where El Dorado reports the temperatures will be about the same.



While most of the cities that will have the hottest weather are in Texas, some are much further north. This includes Minneapolis, where the temperature is expected to be above 100°.

Just a few years ago, it was difficult to believe that large parts of the United States might be almost unlivable in the next few decades. David Hondula, the director of Phoenix’s heat response and mitigation office, recently told the Guardian: “2020 was a glimpse into the future – it’s the type of summer that could be normal by 2050 or 2080, so that’s what we need to be prepared for so that Phoenix is livable and thriving.”

These are the 15 hottest cities in America today (June 21, 2022):

Austin, Texas (102.9°F)

Phoenix, Arizona (102.9°F)

Houston, Texas (102.0°F)

San Angelo, Texas (102.0°F)

Waco, Texas (102.0°F)

Wichita Falls, Texas (102.0°F)

Abilene, Texas (100.9°F)

Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas (100.9°F)

Del Rio, Texas (100.9°F)

Grand Island, Nebraska (100.9°F)

Minneapolis, Minnesota (100.9°F)

North Platte, Nebraska (100.9°F)

Tucson, Arizona (100.9°F)

Victoria, Texas (100.9°F)

Junction, Texas (100.0°F)



