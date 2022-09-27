Stimulus Check From West Virginia Of Up To $465 Coming This Week

Some relief is coming soon for the residents of West Virginia. Eligible residents could get a stimulus check from West Virginia of up to $465 this week.

This stimulus check is actually a one-time payment from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources to residents who were part of the LIEAP (Low Income Energy Assistance Program) in 2022.

Stimulus Check From West Virginia: Who Will Get It?

West Virginia’s LIEAP program is administered by the state’s Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), as well as the Division of Family Assistance, Bureau for Children and Families and the Office of Programs and Resource Development. The program offers eligible households the cost of home heating.

Assistance under LIEAP is provided directly in the form of cash payments to households, or payment to the utility company on the households’ behalf. Eligibility for the program depends on several factors, such as income, type of heating payment, and total heating costs.

So, residents who were eligible for the LIEAP program in 2022 will get a supplemental payment, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The amount of money that households will get will range from $25 to $465, depending on the amount of assistance that is required.

All residents who are eligible for this stimulus check from West Virginia can expect to get the payment by the end of September. Similar to the LIEAP payment, the supplemental payment will be sent directly to the household or their utility provider.

“The supplemental payment will be issued to the company that provided the main heating source for the individual’s home (i.e., electric company, gas company, etc.). Individuals who received LIEAP for bulk fuel will receive a check by mail,” says the Department of Health and Human Resources.

Residents can contact the local DHHR office for more information on the stimulus check from West Virginia.

Senate Balks At Governor’s Income Tax Cut Plan

Separately, West Virginia’s Gov. Jim Justice, a couple of months back, proposed a permanent 10% cut of the personal income tax. The proposal called for reducing the personal income tax by 10% retroactively from the start of the 2022 calendar year.

“Cutting our personal income tax will put money in your pocket and bring prosperity to our state for generations,” Gov. Justice said at the time.

Although this proposal received approval from the House of Delegates, it failed to get enough votes in the Senate. This was Gov. Justice’s third attempt to reduce the personal state income taxes in the past year.

Senate President Craig Blair argued that reducing the income tax rate alone won’t aid the state’s economy or attract businesses and new residents. The Senate, on the other hand, is focusing on reducing the personal property tax and business inventory tax.

West Virginia ended the last fiscal year with a record $1.3 billion surplus.

This article originally appeared on ValueWalk