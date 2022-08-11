Federal Energy Stimulus Check: This Program Offers Up to $1,800 in Assistance

Federal stimulus money may not be coming directly, but Americans can still use some indirect benefits that the federal government is offering to offset at least some of the impacts of rising prices. Residents of Washington, D.C., for instance, can use a federal program to cover up to $1,800 of their energy costs. This federal energy stimulus check is part of the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).

Federal Energy Stimulus Check: What Is It?

Under the LIHEAP program, eligible Washington, D.C., residents can qualify for monetary assistance of between $250 and $1,800 to pay for their heating and cooling energy costs.

As per the District of Columbia’s Department of Energy, the amount of assistance that households will get depends on the size of their household, type of dwelling, heating source, as well as total household income.

The LIHEAP program offers two types of assistance: regular and emergency. The program offers regular energy assistance only once a year, from October 1 to September 30, while emergency assistance is available if residents’ electricity or gas has been disconnected or they are out of home heating oil.

To qualify for assistance, for the fiscal year of Oct. 1, 2021, through Sept. 30, 2022, the maximum annual income for a household of one is $42,920. For a household of two, the income limit is $56,126; for a household of three, the income limit is $69,332; for a household of four, the income limit is $82,538; for a household of five, the income limit is $95,744; for a household of six, the income limit is $108,950; for a household of seven, the income limit is $111,426; and for a household of eight, the income limit is $113,902.

To claim the federal energy stimulus check, Washington, D.C, residents need to fill out an application. Also, they need to submit copies of their latest utility bills, social security cards, proof of household income (of everyone in their home), and photo ID (of everyone in their home).

For emergency assistance applications, applicants will also have to submit a service disconnection notice or a letter from the utility company saying that their connection has been disconnected.

How To Apply

To apply for this federal energy stimulus check, Washington, D.C., residents can fill out an application online, or download it and submit it through the mail. Applicants will have to provide details of their primary heating source, household information, social security numbers and other required information, to complete the application.

In case you are submitting the application via mail, then you need to send it to the following address: Attn: Utility Affordability Administration, 1200 First Street NE, 5th Floor, Washington DC, 20002.

It must be noted that LIHEAP is a federal program, so eligible residents in other states can also apply for it. The income requirements and other eligibility guidelines could vary by state. For more information on the LIHEAP program in your state, visit this link.

This article originally appeared on ValueWalk