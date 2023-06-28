The Hottest Place in the World

As temperatures in Texas top 100 degrees Fahrenheit, and in some places 105, the hottest place in the world is thousands of miles away. It is over 118° F in Arafat (Mount Arafat), Saudi Arabia. (These 27 countries face the worst climate change catastrophes.)



Arafat is a small mountain near Mecca. At its peak, it is less than 1,500 feet above sea level. Some Arab traditions name it as the place where Muhammad gave his “Farewell Sermon.”



Arafat is in the middle of Saudi Arabia, between Israel and Yemen, and close to the Red Sea.

Mount Arafat is a significant part of the Muslim religion. “According to traditional sayings of the prophet, the Day of Arafat is the most sacred day of the year, when God draws near to the faithful and forgives their sins.” The number of pilgrims can reach nearly 2 million a day.



The average high temperature in Arafat is over 100° F a day from May through September. In March, April, October and November, it is over 90.



Arafat is in an area of the Middle East where temperatures are often over 100 degrees per day. This includes parts of Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait and Iran to the northwest.

These places could be uninhabitable within a few years as average temperatures rise another five degrees. Despite this, because of religious tradition, pilgrims will continue to go there—for as long as possible.