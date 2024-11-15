How Low Oil Prices Saved America From Inflation WendellandCarolyn / iStock via Getty Images

24/7 Wall St. Insights

The October consumer price index shows that low oil and gasoline prices have kept inflation in check.

Geopolitical pressures suggest that will not change soon.

Also: Dividend legends to hold forever.

In October, the consumer price index rose 2.6% from a year ago. That was low compared to May 2022, when the increase was 8.3%. However, it was a tick higher than expected. It also raised the question of whether the Federal Reserve will cut rates again this year as it tries to drive inflation down to its target of 2.0%.

The price of one major component of CPI helped keep the measure from being higher. Fuel oil prices dropped 20.8%, and gasoline prices fell 12.2%. The decline is part of a pattern. Crude prices hit $115 a barrel in May 2022, but today they are at $69.

Crude and gas prices have fallen for two primary reasons. In February 2022, Russia began a huge invasion of Ukraine, and anxiety about the oil supply caused a massive increase in these prices. The G7 nations capped the price of Russian oil at $60. The BBC reported that it affected the “price (of oil) being shipped using G7 and EU tankers, insurance companies and credit institutions.”

The other reason oil prices have fallen and affected CPI oil and gasoline price components is an abundance of crude worldwide and low demand in China because of its slow economy. China imports more oil than any nation in the world. In December, the United States produced more oil than any nation during any month in history.

Oil and gas prices helped hold the CPI figure low. There is no reason to believe the underlying price of crude will rise soon.

Are Electric Cars Really Better for the Environment?

100 Million Americans Are Missing This Crucial Retirement Tool The thought of burdening your family with a financial disaster is most Americans’ nightmare. However, recent studies show that over 100 million Americans still don’t have proper life insurance in the event they pass away. Life insurance can bring peace of mind – ensuring your loved ones are safeguarded against unforeseen expenses and debts. With premiums often lower than expected and a variety of plans tailored to different life stages and health conditions, securing a policy is more accessible than ever. A quick, no-obligation quote can provide valuable insight into what’s available and what might best suit your family’s needs. Life insurance is a simple step you can take today to help secure peace of mind for your loved ones tomorrow. Click here to learn how to get a quote in just a few minutes.