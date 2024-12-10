The Costliest Place to Own a Home in Every State

Key Points
- Property taxes are an indispensable source of government revenue.
- Partially because they are set at the local level, property tax payments can vary from one county to another — and how much you are paying is dictated in no small part by where you live.
Soaring list prices and historically high mortgage rates in recent years have made homeownership prohibitively expensive for millions of Americans. But the financial burdens of owning a home go well beyond down payments and borrowing costs — and one expense that virtually every American homeowner can count on are property taxes.
Generally, property taxes are set at the local level and paid by homeowners as a specific percentage of the assessed value of their home. The single largest source of tax revenue for local governments in the United States, property taxes are used to fund public services and infrastructure such as road repairs, schools, libraries, and police and fire departments.
According to a recent report from the Tax Foundation, a non-profit policy advocacy group, the typical American household paid nearly $1,900 in property taxes in fiscal 2021. However, because property tax rates are set at the local level, exactly how much a given household pays in a given year depends not only on the value of their home, but also on where they live — and even within a single state, annual property tax payments can vary by thousands of dollars from one community to another.
Using data from the Tax Foundation, 24/7 Wall St. identified the county with the highest property taxes in every state. Within each of the 50 states, we ranked counties and county equivalents on the median property tax payment in 2022. In the case of a tie, the county or county equivalent with a larger population ranks on this list. Supplemental data on statewide per capita property tax collections are also from the Tax Foundation and are current as of fiscal 2021. Median household income, median home value, and population figures are five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey and overall cost of living estimates are from the U.S. Department of Commerce.
Among the counties on this list, the median annual property tax bill ranges from about $1,300 to over $10,000. In every case, these figures exceed typical property tax payments across the state as a whole by at least $500, and commonly by several thousand dollars. (Here is a look at the states with the most retirement-friendly tax policies.)
It is important to note that high property tax bills in these areas are not necessarily the product of high property tax rates alone. Because property taxes are levied as a percentage of home values, high tax bills in these places are often due in part to high-value real estate. In nearly every county or county equivalent on this list, the median home value exceeds the comparable statewide median — in most cases, by over $100,000. (Here is a look at the income you need to afford a home in every state.)
Why It Matters
Property taxes are the single largest source of tax revenue for state and local governments in the United States. Unlike income taxes, which are levied at the state and federal levels, property taxes are largely determined by local governments, and partially as a result, they vary considerably across the country — and some Americans are paying thousands of dollars more every year than others.
Alabama: Jefferson County
- Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $1,282
- Statewide annual property tax collections: $658 per capita (the lowest of 50 states)
- Median home value: $208,900 ($179,400 statewide)
- Median household income: $63,595 ($59,609 statewide)
- Overall cost of living in county: 8.4% less expensive than average
- County population: 672,265
Alaska: Anchorage Municipality
- Median property taxes paid in municipality, 2022: $4,760
- Statewide annual property tax collections: $2,326 per capita (10th highest of 50 states)
- Median home value: $363,800 ($318,000 statewide)
- Median household income: $95,731 ($86,370 statewide)
- Overall cost of living in municipality: 7.2% more expensive than average
- Local population: 290,674
Arizona: Pima County
- Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $2,161
- Statewide annual property tax collections: $1,244 per capita (16th lowest of 50 states)
- Median home value: $258,300 ($321,400 statewide)
- Median household income: $64,323 ($72,581 statewide)
- Overall cost of living in county: 7.1% less expensive than average
- County population: 1,042,393
Arkansas: Benton County
- Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $1,602
- Statewide annual property tax collections: $831 per capita (2nd lowest of 50 states)
- Median home value: $254,000 ($162,400 statewide)
- Median household income: $85,269 ($56,335 statewide)
- Overall cost of living in county: 6.7% less expensive than average
- County population: 286,528
California: Marin County
- Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $10,001
- Statewide annual property tax collections: $2,100 per capita (14th highest of 50 states)
- Median home value: $1,291,800 ($659,300 statewide)
- Median household income: $142,019 ($91,905 statewide)
- Overall cost of living in county: 27.2% more expensive than average
- County population: 260,485
Colorado: Pitkin County
- Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $4,030
- Statewide annual property tax collections: $2,066 per capita (15th highest of 50 states)
- Median home value: $912,300 ($465,900 statewide)
- Median household income: $96,123 ($87,598 statewide)
- Overall cost of living in county: 5.5% more expensive than average
- County population: 17,325
Connecticut: Western Connecticut Planning Region
- Median property taxes paid in area, 2022: $9,070
- Statewide annual property tax collections: $3,292 per capita (4th highest of 50 states)
- Median home value: $595,600 ($323,700 statewide)
- Median household income: $118,930 ($90,213 statewide)
- Overall cost of living in area: N/A
- Local population: 620,666
Delaware: New Castle County
- Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $2,369
- Statewide annual property tax collections: $1,097 per capita (9th lowest of 50 states)
- Median home value: $312,000 ($305,200 statewide)
- Median household income: $85,309 ($79,325 statewide)
- Overall cost of living in county: 1.3% less expensive than average
- County population: 570,567
Florida: Monroe County
- Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $3,766
- Statewide annual property tax collections: $1,608 per capita (22nd lowest of 50 states)
- Median home value: $696,900 ($292,200 statewide)
- Median household income: $80,111 ($67,917 statewide)
- Overall cost of living in county: 18.9% more expensive than average
- County population: 82,044
Georgia: Fulton County
- Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $3,631
- Statewide annual property tax collections: $1,390 per capita (19th lowest of 50 states)
- Median home value: $398,300 ($245,900 statewide)
- Median household income: $86,267 ($71,355 statewide)
- Overall cost of living in county: 5.9% more expensive than average
- County population: 1,061,944
Hawaii: Honolulu County
- Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $2,368
- Statewide annual property tax collections: $1,608 per capita (23rd lowest of 50 states)
- Median home value: $832,200 ($764,800 statewide)
- Median household income: $99,816 ($94,814 statewide)
- Overall cost of living in county: 14.0% more expensive than average
- County population: 1,010,100
Idaho: Ada County
- Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $2,504
- Statewide annual property tax collections: $1,097 per capita (10th lowest of 50 states)
- Median home value: $423,500 ($331,600 statewide)
- Median household income: $83,881 ($70,214 statewide)
- Overall cost of living in county: 2.8% less expensive than average
- County population: 497,494
Illinois: Lake County
- Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $8,609
- Statewide annual property tax collections: $2,473 per capita (8th highest of 50 states)
- Median home value: $313,700 ($239,100 statewide)
- Median household income: $104,553 ($78,433 statewide)
- Overall cost of living in county: 7.0% more expensive than average
- County population: 713,159
Indiana: Hamilton County
- Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $3,119
- Statewide annual property tax collections: $1,208 per capita (12th lowest of 50 states)
- Median home value: $350,900 ($183,600 statewide)
- Median household income: $114,866 ($67,173 statewide)
- Overall cost of living in county: 2.6% more expensive than average
- County population: 349,527
Iowa: Dallas County
- Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $4,664
- Statewide annual property tax collections: $1,936 per capita (16th highest of 50 states)
- Median home value: $314,900 ($181,600 statewide)
- Median household income: $99,533 ($70,571 statewide)
- Overall cost of living in county: 5.2% less expensive than average
- County population: 100,367
Kansas: Johnson County
- Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $4,000
- Statewide annual property tax collections: $1,791 per capita (23rd highest of 50 states)
- Median home value: $343,300 ($189,300 statewide)
- Median household income: $103,644 ($69,747 statewide)
- Overall cost of living in county: 1.6% less expensive than average
- County population: 610,742
Kentucky: Oldham County
- Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $3,300
- Statewide annual property tax collections: $968 per capita (6th lowest of 50 states)
- Median home value: $357,500 ($177,000 statewide)
- Median household income: $117,334 ($60,183 statewide)
- Overall cost of living in county: 6.6% less expensive than average
- County population: 67,997
Louisiana: Orleans Parish
- Median property taxes paid in parish, 2022: $2,226
- Statewide annual property tax collections: $996 per capita (7th lowest of 50 states)
- Median home value: $281,500 ($198,300 statewide)
- Median household income: $51,116 ($57,852 statewide)
- Overall cost of living in parish: 3.7% less expensive than average
- Parish population: 380,408
Maine: Cumberland County
- Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $4,372
- Statewide annual property tax collections: $2,821 per capita (6th highest of 50 states)
- Median home value: $372,900 ($244,800 statewide)
- Median household income: $87,710 ($68,251 statewide)
- Overall cost of living in county: 3.9% more expensive than average
- County population: 303,357
Maryland: Howard County
- Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $6,650
- Statewide annual property tax collections: $1,816 per capita (22nd highest of 50 states)
- Median home value: $551,300 ($380,500 statewide)
- Median household income: $140,971 ($98,461 statewide)
- Overall cost of living in county: 13.2% more expensive than average
- County population: 332,011
Massachusetts: Middlesex County
- Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $7,037
- Statewide annual property tax collections: $2,801 per capita (7th highest of 50 states)
- Median home value: $654,300 ($483,900 statewide)
- Median household income: $121,304 ($96,505 statewide)
- Overall cost of living in county: 12.5% more expensive than average
- County population: 1,623,109
Michigan: Washtenaw County
- Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $5,255
- Statewide annual property tax collections: $1,662 per capita (25th lowest of 50 states)
- Median home value: $336,300 ($201,100 statewide)
- Median household income: $84,245 ($68,505 statewide)
- Overall cost of living in county: 0.6% less expensive than average
- County population: 370,231
Minnesota: Carver County
- Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $4,170
- Statewide annual property tax collections: $1,868 per capita (19th highest of 50 states)
- Median home value: $400,500 ($286,800 statewide)
- Median household income: $116,308 ($84,313 statewide)
- Overall cost of living in county: 8.1% more expensive than average
- County population: 107,216
Mississippi: Madison County
- Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $1,878
- Statewide annual property tax collections: $1,208 per capita (13th lowest of 50 states)
- Median home value: $264,700 ($151,000 statewide)
- Median household income: $79,105 ($52,985 statewide)
- Overall cost of living in county: 10.2% less expensive than average
- County population: 109,257
Missouri: St. Charles County
- Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $3,196
- Statewide annual property tax collections: $1,333 per capita (17th lowest of 50 states)
- Median home value: $278,300 ($199,400 statewide)
- Median household income: $99,596 ($65,920 statewide)
- Overall cost of living in county: 1.9% less expensive than average
- County population: 406,262
Montana: Missoula County
- Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $3,576
- Statewide annual property tax collections: $1,827 per capita (20th highest of 50 states)
- Median home value: $382,400 ($305,700 statewide)
- Median household income: $66,840 ($66,341 statewide)
- Overall cost of living in county: 5.4% less expensive than average
- County population: 118,541
Nebraska: Sarpy County
- Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $4,853
- Statewide annual property tax collections: $2,169 per capita (12th highest of 50 states)
- Median home value: $263,000 ($205,600 statewide)
- Median household income: $95,911 ($71,722 statewide)
- Overall cost of living in county: 5.9% less expensive than average
- County population: 191,272
Nevada: Douglas County
- Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $2,557
- Statewide annual property tax collections: $1,209 per capita (14th lowest of 50 states)
- Median home value: $529,600 ($373,800 statewide)
- Median household income: $84,262 ($71,646 statewide)
- Overall cost of living in county: 1.9% less expensive than average
- County population: 49,476
New Hampshire: Rockingham County
- Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $7,265
- Statewide annual property tax collections: $3,294 per capita (3rd highest of 50 states)
- Median home value: $424,100 ($337,100 statewide)
- Median household income: $110,225 ($90,845 statewide)
- Overall cost of living in county: 4.4% more expensive than average
- County population: 315,169
New Jersey: Bergen County
- Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $10,001
- Statewide annual property tax collections: $3,539 per capita (the highest of 50 states)
- Median home value: $561,500 ($401,400 statewide)
- Median household income: $118,714 ($97,126 statewide)
- Overall cost of living in county: 13.7% more expensive than average
- County population: 953,243
New Mexico: Bernalillo County
- Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $2,459
- Statewide annual property tax collections: $936 per capita (5th lowest of 50 states)
- Median home value: $247,300 ($216,000 statewide)
- Median household income: $62,220 ($58,722 statewide)
- Overall cost of living in county: 7.5% less expensive than average
- County population: 674,692
New York: New York County
- Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $10,001
- Statewide annual property tax collections: $3,359 per capita (2nd highest of 50 states)
- Median home value: $1,104,000 ($384,100 statewide)
- Median household income: $99,880 ($81,386 statewide)
- Overall cost of living in county: 32.6% more expensive than average
- County population: 1,645,867
North Carolina: Orange County
- Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $3,944
- Statewide annual property tax collections: $1,116 per capita (11th lowest of 50 states)
- Median home value: $395,600 ($234,900 statewide)
- Median household income: $85,785 ($66,186 statewide)
- Overall cost of living in county: 1.9% more expensive than average
- County population: 145,919
North Dakota: Cass County
- Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $3,294
- Statewide annual property tax collections: $1,567 per capita (21st lowest of 50 states)
- Median home value: $270,300 ($232,500 statewide)
- Median household income: $73,249 ($73,959 statewide)
- Overall cost of living in county: 7.3% less expensive than average
- County population: 186,328
Ohio: Delaware County
- Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $6,671
- Statewide annual property tax collections: $1,552 per capita (20th lowest of 50 states)
- Median home value: $393,000 ($183,300 statewide)
- Median household income: $123,995 ($66,990 statewide)
- Overall cost of living in county: 0.5% less expensive than average
- County population: 216,074
Oklahoma: Cleveland County
- Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $2,202
- Statewide annual property tax collections: $914 per capita (3rd lowest of 50 states)
- Median home value: $203,900 ($170,500 statewide)
- Median household income: $71,757 ($61,364 statewide)
- Overall cost of living in county: 6.7% less expensive than average
- County population: 295,060
Oregon: Clackamas County
- Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $4,866
- Statewide annual property tax collections: $1,816 per capita (21st highest of 50 states)
- Median home value: $532,200 ($423,100 statewide)
- Median household income: $95,740 ($76,632 statewide)
- Overall cost of living in county: 5.2% more expensive than average
- County population: 420,925
Pennsylvania: Chester County
- Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $6,109
- Statewide annual property tax collections: $1,681 per capita (25th highest of 50 states)
- Median home value: $435,000 ($226,200 statewide)
- Median household income: $118,574 ($73,170 statewide)
- Overall cost of living in county: 3.1% more expensive than average
- County population: 536,474
Rhode Island: Bristol County
- Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $6,403
- Statewide annual property tax collections: $2,465 per capita (9th highest of 50 states)
- Median home value: $443,700 ($343,100 statewide)
- Median household income: $105,875 ($81,370 statewide)
- Overall cost of living in county: 10.8% more expensive than average
- County population: 50,658
South Carolina: Beaufort County
- Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $1,928
- Statewide annual property tax collections: $1,368 per capita (18th lowest of 50 states)
- Median home value: $377,900 ($216,200 statewide)
- Median household income: $81,260 ($63,623 statewide)
- Overall cost of living in county: 0.3% less expensive than average
- County population: 189,071
South Dakota: Lincoln County
- Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $3,651
- Statewide annual property tax collections: $1,648 per capita (24th lowest of 50 states)
- Median home value: $292,200 ($219,500 statewide)
- Median household income: $92,317 ($69,457 statewide)
- Overall cost of living in county: 4.2% less expensive than average
- County population: 65,801
Tennessee: Williamson County
- Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $2,770
- Statewide annual property tax collections: $921 per capita (4th lowest of 50 states)
- Median home value: $611,100 ($232,100 statewide)
- Median household income: $125,943 ($64,035 statewide)
- Overall cost of living in county: 4.3% more expensive than average
- County population: 248,897
Texas: Collin County
- Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $7,202
- Statewide annual property tax collections: $2,200 per capita (11th highest of 50 states)
- Median home value: $411,100 ($238,000 statewide)
- Median household income: $113,255 ($73,035 statewide)
- Overall cost of living in county: 10.1% more expensive than average
- County population: 1,079,153
Utah: Summit County
- Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $3,040
- Statewide annual property tax collections: $1,221 per capita (15th lowest of 50 states)
- Median home value: $895,100 ($408,500 statewide)
- Median household income: $126,392 ($86,833 statewide)
- Overall cost of living in county: 11.0% more expensive than average
- County population: 42,524
Vermont: Chittenden County
- Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $6,404
- Statewide annual property tax collections: $2,991 per capita (5th highest of 50 states)
- Median home value: $378,300 ($272,400 statewide)
- Median household income: $89,494 ($74,014 statewide)
- Overall cost of living in county: 4.6% more expensive than average
- County population: 168,309
Virginia: Falls Church (independent city)
- Median property taxes paid in city, 2022: $10,001
- Statewide annual property tax collections: $1,911 per capita (17th highest of 50 states)
- Median home value: $938,500 ($339,800 statewide)
- Median household income: $164,536 ($87,249 statewide)
- Overall cost of living in city: 20.2% more expensive than average
- City population: 14,576
Washington: King County
- Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $6,476
- Statewide annual property tax collections: $1,895 per capita (18th highest of 50 states)
- Median home value: $761,500 ($473,400 statewide)
- Median household income: $116,340 ($90,325 statewide)
- Overall cost of living in county: 17.8% more expensive than average
- County population: 2,254,371
West Virginia: Jefferson County
- Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $1,732
- Statewide annual property tax collections: $1,080 per capita (8th lowest of 50 states)
- Median home value: $303,400 ($145,800 statewide)
- Median household income: $93,744 ($55,217 statewide)
- Overall cost of living in county: 6.1% less expensive than average
- County population: 58,043
Wisconsin: Dane County
- Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $6,103
- Statewide annual property tax collections: $1,782 per capita (24th highest of 50 states)
- Median home value: $342,900 ($231,400 statewide)
- Median household income: $84,297 ($72,458 statewide)
- Overall cost of living in county: 1.7% less expensive than average
- County population: 559,891
Wyoming: Teton County
- Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $4,723
- Statewide annual property tax collections: $2,156 per capita (13th highest of 50 states)
- Median home value: $1,137,500 ($269,900 statewide)
- Median household income: $108,279 ($72,495 statewide)
- Overall cost of living in county: 9.6% more expensive than average
- County population: 23,346
