The Costliest Place to Own a Home in Every State

Property taxes are an indispensable source of government revenue.

Partially because they are set at the local level, property tax payments can vary from one county to another — and how much you are paying is dictated in no small part by where you live.

Soaring list prices and historically high mortgage rates in recent years have made homeownership prohibitively expensive for millions of Americans. But the financial burdens of owning a home go well beyond down payments and borrowing costs — and one expense that virtually every American homeowner can count on are property taxes.

Generally, property taxes are set at the local level and paid by homeowners as a specific percentage of the assessed value of their home. The single largest source of tax revenue for local governments in the United States, property taxes are used to fund public services and infrastructure such as road repairs, schools, libraries, and police and fire departments.

According to a recent report from the Tax Foundation, a non-profit policy advocacy group, the typical American household paid nearly $1,900 in property taxes in fiscal 2021. However, because property tax rates are set at the local level, exactly how much a given household pays in a given year depends not only on the value of their home, but also on where they live — and even within a single state, annual property tax payments can vary by thousands of dollars from one community to another.

Using data from the Tax Foundation, 24/7 Wall St. identified the county with the highest property taxes in every state. Within each of the 50 states, we ranked counties and county equivalents on the median property tax payment in 2022. In the case of a tie, the county or county equivalent with a larger population ranks on this list. Supplemental data on statewide per capita property tax collections are also from the Tax Foundation and are current as of fiscal 2021. Median household income, median home value, and population figures are five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey and overall cost of living estimates are from the U.S. Department of Commerce.

Among the counties on this list, the median annual property tax bill ranges from about $1,300 to over $10,000. In every case, these figures exceed typical property tax payments across the state as a whole by at least $500, and commonly by several thousand dollars. (Here is a look at the states with the most retirement-friendly tax policies.)

It is important to note that high property tax bills in these areas are not necessarily the product of high property tax rates alone. Because property taxes are levied as a percentage of home values, high tax bills in these places are often due in part to high-value real estate. In nearly every county or county equivalent on this list, the median home value exceeds the comparable statewide median — in most cases, by over $100,000. (Here is a look at the income you need to afford a home in every state.)

Why It Matters

Bet_Noire / Getty Images

Property taxes are the single largest source of tax revenue for state and local governments in the United States. Unlike income taxes, which are levied at the state and federal levels, property taxes are largely determined by local governments, and partially as a result, they vary considerably across the country — and some Americans are paying thousands of dollars more every year than others.

Alabama: Jefferson County

Pgiam / iStock via Getty Images

Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $1,282

$1,282 Statewide annual property tax collections: $658 per capita (the lowest of 50 states)

$658 per capita (the lowest of 50 states) Median home value: $208,900 ($179,400 statewide)

$208,900 ($179,400 statewide) Median household income: $63,595 ($59,609 statewide)

$63,595 ($59,609 statewide) Overall cost of living in county: 8.4% less expensive than average

8.4% less expensive than average County population: 672,265

Alaska: Anchorage Municipality

yenwen / E+ via Getty Images

Median property taxes paid in municipality, 2022: $4,760

$4,760 Statewide annual property tax collections: $2,326 per capita (10th highest of 50 states)

$2,326 per capita (10th highest of 50 states) Median home value: $363,800 ($318,000 statewide)

$363,800 ($318,000 statewide) Median household income: $95,731 ($86,370 statewide)

$95,731 ($86,370 statewide) Overall cost of living in municipality: 7.2% more expensive than average

7.2% more expensive than average Local population: 290,674

Arizona: Pima County

Manuela Durson / Shutterstock.com

Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $2,161

$2,161 Statewide annual property tax collections: $1,244 per capita (16th lowest of 50 states)

$1,244 per capita (16th lowest of 50 states) Median home value: $258,300 ($321,400 statewide)

$258,300 ($321,400 statewide) Median household income: $64,323 ($72,581 statewide)

$64,323 ($72,581 statewide) Overall cost of living in county: 7.1% less expensive than average

7.1% less expensive than average County population: 1,042,393

Arkansas: Benton County

Larry Fleury / iStock via Getty Images

Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $1,602

$1,602 Statewide annual property tax collections: $831 per capita (2nd lowest of 50 states)

$831 per capita (2nd lowest of 50 states) Median home value: $254,000 ($162,400 statewide)

$254,000 ($162,400 statewide) Median household income: $85,269 ($56,335 statewide)

$85,269 ($56,335 statewide) Overall cost of living in county: 6.7% less expensive than average

6.7% less expensive than average County population: 286,528

California: Marin County

yhelfman / iStock via Getty Images

Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $10,001

$10,001 Statewide annual property tax collections: $2,100 per capita (14th highest of 50 states)

$2,100 per capita (14th highest of 50 states) Median home value: $1,291,800 ($659,300 statewide)

$1,291,800 ($659,300 statewide) Median household income: $142,019 ($91,905 statewide)

$142,019 ($91,905 statewide) Overall cost of living in county: 27.2% more expensive than average

27.2% more expensive than average County population: 260,485

Colorado: Pitkin County

Jonathan Ross / iStock via Getty Images

Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $4,030

$4,030 Statewide annual property tax collections: $2,066 per capita (15th highest of 50 states)

$2,066 per capita (15th highest of 50 states) Median home value: $912,300 ($465,900 statewide)

$912,300 ($465,900 statewide) Median household income: $96,123 ($87,598 statewide)

$96,123 ($87,598 statewide) Overall cost of living in county: 5.5% more expensive than average

5.5% more expensive than average County population: 17,325

Connecticut: Western Connecticut Planning Region

DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

Median property taxes paid in area, 2022: $9,070

$9,070 Statewide annual property tax collections: $3,292 per capita (4th highest of 50 states)

$3,292 per capita (4th highest of 50 states) Median home value: $595,600 ($323,700 statewide)

$595,600 ($323,700 statewide) Median household income: $118,930 ($90,213 statewide)

$118,930 ($90,213 statewide) Overall cost of living in area: N/A

N/A Local population: 620,666

Delaware: New Castle County

Robert Kirk / iStock via Getty Images

Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $2,369

$2,369 Statewide annual property tax collections: $1,097 per capita (9th lowest of 50 states)

$1,097 per capita (9th lowest of 50 states) Median home value: $312,000 ($305,200 statewide)

$312,000 ($305,200 statewide) Median household income: $85,309 ($79,325 statewide)

$85,309 ($79,325 statewide) Overall cost of living in county: 1.3% less expensive than average

1.3% less expensive than average County population: 570,567

Florida: Monroe County

felixmizioznikov / iStock via Getty Images

Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $3,766

$3,766 Statewide annual property tax collections: $1,608 per capita (22nd lowest of 50 states)

$1,608 per capita (22nd lowest of 50 states) Median home value: $696,900 ($292,200 statewide)

$696,900 ($292,200 statewide) Median household income: $80,111 ($67,917 statewide)

$80,111 ($67,917 statewide) Overall cost of living in county: 18.9% more expensive than average

18.9% more expensive than average County population: 82,044

Georgia: Fulton County

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $3,631

$3,631 Statewide annual property tax collections: $1,390 per capita (19th lowest of 50 states)

$1,390 per capita (19th lowest of 50 states) Median home value: $398,300 ($245,900 statewide)

$398,300 ($245,900 statewide) Median household income: $86,267 ($71,355 statewide)

$86,267 ($71,355 statewide) Overall cost of living in county: 5.9% more expensive than average

5.9% more expensive than average County population: 1,061,944

Hawaii: Honolulu County

sorincolac / iStock via Getty Images

Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $2,368

$2,368 Statewide annual property tax collections: $1,608 per capita (23rd lowest of 50 states)

$1,608 per capita (23rd lowest of 50 states) Median home value: $832,200 ($764,800 statewide)

$832,200 ($764,800 statewide) Median household income: $99,816 ($94,814 statewide)

$99,816 ($94,814 statewide) Overall cost of living in county: 14.0% more expensive than average

14.0% more expensive than average County population: 1,010,100

Idaho: Ada County

picmax / iStock via Getty Images

Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $2,504

$2,504 Statewide annual property tax collections: $1,097 per capita (10th lowest of 50 states)

$1,097 per capita (10th lowest of 50 states) Median home value: $423,500 ($331,600 statewide)

$423,500 ($331,600 statewide) Median household income: $83,881 ($70,214 statewide)

$83,881 ($70,214 statewide) Overall cost of living in county: 2.8% less expensive than average

2.8% less expensive than average County population: 497,494

Illinois: Lake County

benkrut / iStock via Getty Images

Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $8,609

$8,609 Statewide annual property tax collections: $2,473 per capita (8th highest of 50 states)

$2,473 per capita (8th highest of 50 states) Median home value: $313,700 ($239,100 statewide)

$313,700 ($239,100 statewide) Median household income: $104,553 ($78,433 statewide)

$104,553 ($78,433 statewide) Overall cost of living in county: 7.0% more expensive than average

7.0% more expensive than average County population: 713,159

Indiana: Hamilton County

Purdue9394 / iStock via Getty Images

Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $3,119

$3,119 Statewide annual property tax collections: $1,208 per capita (12th lowest of 50 states)

$1,208 per capita (12th lowest of 50 states) Median home value: $350,900 ($183,600 statewide)

$350,900 ($183,600 statewide) Median household income: $114,866 ($67,173 statewide)

$114,866 ($67,173 statewide) Overall cost of living in county: 2.6% more expensive than average

2.6% more expensive than average County population: 349,527

Iowa: Dallas County

Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $4,664

$4,664 Statewide annual property tax collections: $1,936 per capita (16th highest of 50 states)

$1,936 per capita (16th highest of 50 states) Median home value: $314,900 ($181,600 statewide)

$314,900 ($181,600 statewide) Median household income: $99,533 ($70,571 statewide)

$99,533 ($70,571 statewide) Overall cost of living in county: 5.2% less expensive than average

5.2% less expensive than average County population: 100,367

Kansas: Johnson County

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $4,000

$4,000 Statewide annual property tax collections: $1,791 per capita (23rd highest of 50 states)

$1,791 per capita (23rd highest of 50 states) Median home value: $343,300 ($189,300 statewide)

$343,300 ($189,300 statewide) Median household income: $103,644 ($69,747 statewide)

$103,644 ($69,747 statewide) Overall cost of living in county: 1.6% less expensive than average

1.6% less expensive than average County population: 610,742

Kentucky: Oldham County

Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $3,300

$3,300 Statewide annual property tax collections: $968 per capita (6th lowest of 50 states)

$968 per capita (6th lowest of 50 states) Median home value: $357,500 ($177,000 statewide)

$357,500 ($177,000 statewide) Median household income: $117,334 ($60,183 statewide)

$117,334 ($60,183 statewide) Overall cost of living in county: 6.6% less expensive than average

6.6% less expensive than average County population: 67,997

Louisiana: Orleans Parish

Median property taxes paid in parish, 2022: $2,226

$2,226 Statewide annual property tax collections: $996 per capita (7th lowest of 50 states)

$996 per capita (7th lowest of 50 states) Median home value: $281,500 ($198,300 statewide)

$281,500 ($198,300 statewide) Median household income: $51,116 ($57,852 statewide)

$51,116 ($57,852 statewide) Overall cost of living in parish: 3.7% less expensive than average

3.7% less expensive than average Parish population: 380,408

Maine: Cumberland County

Faina Gurevich / iStock via Getty Images

Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $4,372

$4,372 Statewide annual property tax collections: $2,821 per capita (6th highest of 50 states)

$2,821 per capita (6th highest of 50 states) Median home value: $372,900 ($244,800 statewide)

$372,900 ($244,800 statewide) Median household income: $87,710 ($68,251 statewide)

$87,710 ($68,251 statewide) Overall cost of living in county: 3.9% more expensive than average

3.9% more expensive than average County population: 303,357

Maryland: Howard County

Amy Sparwasser / iStock via Getty Images

Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $6,650

$6,650 Statewide annual property tax collections: $1,816 per capita (22nd highest of 50 states)

$1,816 per capita (22nd highest of 50 states) Median home value: $551,300 ($380,500 statewide)

$551,300 ($380,500 statewide) Median household income: $140,971 ($98,461 statewide)

$140,971 ($98,461 statewide) Overall cost of living in county: 13.2% more expensive than average

13.2% more expensive than average County population: 332,011

Massachusetts: Middlesex County

DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $7,037

$7,037 Statewide annual property tax collections: $2,801 per capita (7th highest of 50 states)

$2,801 per capita (7th highest of 50 states) Median home value: $654,300 ($483,900 statewide)

$654,300 ($483,900 statewide) Median household income: $121,304 ($96,505 statewide)

$121,304 ($96,505 statewide) Overall cost of living in county: 12.5% more expensive than average

12.5% more expensive than average County population: 1,623,109

Michigan: Washtenaw County

TracieMichelle / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $5,255

$5,255 Statewide annual property tax collections: $1,662 per capita (25th lowest of 50 states)

$1,662 per capita (25th lowest of 50 states) Median home value: $336,300 ($201,100 statewide)

$336,300 ($201,100 statewide) Median household income: $84,245 ($68,505 statewide)

$84,245 ($68,505 statewide) Overall cost of living in county: 0.6% less expensive than average

0.6% less expensive than average County population: 370,231

Minnesota: Carver County

Jacob Boomsma / iStock via Getty Images

Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $4,170

$4,170 Statewide annual property tax collections: $1,868 per capita (19th highest of 50 states)

$1,868 per capita (19th highest of 50 states) Median home value: $400,500 ($286,800 statewide)

$400,500 ($286,800 statewide) Median household income: $116,308 ($84,313 statewide)

$116,308 ($84,313 statewide) Overall cost of living in county: 8.1% more expensive than average

8.1% more expensive than average County population: 107,216

Mississippi: Madison County

Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $1,878

$1,878 Statewide annual property tax collections: $1,208 per capita (13th lowest of 50 states)

$1,208 per capita (13th lowest of 50 states) Median home value: $264,700 ($151,000 statewide)

$264,700 ($151,000 statewide) Median household income: $79,105 ($52,985 statewide)

$79,105 ($52,985 statewide) Overall cost of living in county: 10.2% less expensive than average

10.2% less expensive than average County population: 109,257

Missouri: St. Charles County

Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $3,196

$3,196 Statewide annual property tax collections: $1,333 per capita (17th lowest of 50 states)

$1,333 per capita (17th lowest of 50 states) Median home value: $278,300 ($199,400 statewide)

$278,300 ($199,400 statewide) Median household income: $99,596 ($65,920 statewide)

$99,596 ($65,920 statewide) Overall cost of living in county: 1.9% less expensive than average

1.9% less expensive than average County population: 406,262

Montana: Missoula County

Jon Bilous / Shutterstock.com

Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $3,576

$3,576 Statewide annual property tax collections: $1,827 per capita (20th highest of 50 states)

$1,827 per capita (20th highest of 50 states) Median home value: $382,400 ($305,700 statewide)

$382,400 ($305,700 statewide) Median household income: $66,840 ($66,341 statewide)

$66,840 ($66,341 statewide) Overall cost of living in county: 5.4% less expensive than average

5.4% less expensive than average County population: 118,541

Nebraska: Sarpy County

Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $4,853

$4,853 Statewide annual property tax collections: $2,169 per capita (12th highest of 50 states)

$2,169 per capita (12th highest of 50 states) Median home value: $263,000 ($205,600 statewide)

$263,000 ($205,600 statewide) Median household income: $95,911 ($71,722 statewide)

$95,911 ($71,722 statewide) Overall cost of living in county: 5.9% less expensive than average

5.9% less expensive than average County population: 191,272

Nevada: Douglas County

johnrandallalves / iStock via Getty Images

Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $2,557

$2,557 Statewide annual property tax collections: $1,209 per capita (14th lowest of 50 states)

$1,209 per capita (14th lowest of 50 states) Median home value: $529,600 ($373,800 statewide)

$529,600 ($373,800 statewide) Median household income: $84,262 ($71,646 statewide)

$84,262 ($71,646 statewide) Overall cost of living in county: 1.9% less expensive than average

1.9% less expensive than average County population: 49,476

New Hampshire: Rockingham County

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $7,265

$7,265 Statewide annual property tax collections: $3,294 per capita (3rd highest of 50 states)

$3,294 per capita (3rd highest of 50 states) Median home value: $424,100 ($337,100 statewide)

$424,100 ($337,100 statewide) Median household income: $110,225 ($90,845 statewide)

$110,225 ($90,845 statewide) Overall cost of living in county: 4.4% more expensive than average

4.4% more expensive than average County population: 315,169

New Jersey: Bergen County

andykazie / iStock via Getty Images

Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $10,001

$10,001 Statewide annual property tax collections: $3,539 per capita (the highest of 50 states)

$3,539 per capita (the highest of 50 states) Median home value: $561,500 ($401,400 statewide)

$561,500 ($401,400 statewide) Median household income: $118,714 ($97,126 statewide)

$118,714 ($97,126 statewide) Overall cost of living in county: 13.7% more expensive than average

13.7% more expensive than average County population: 953,243

New Mexico: Bernalillo County

benedek / iStock via Getty Images

Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $2,459

$2,459 Statewide annual property tax collections: $936 per capita (5th lowest of 50 states)

$936 per capita (5th lowest of 50 states) Median home value: $247,300 ($216,000 statewide)

$247,300 ($216,000 statewide) Median household income: $62,220 ($58,722 statewide)

$62,220 ($58,722 statewide) Overall cost of living in county: 7.5% less expensive than average

7.5% less expensive than average County population: 674,692

New York: New York County

Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $10,001

$10,001 Statewide annual property tax collections: $3,359 per capita (2nd highest of 50 states)

$3,359 per capita (2nd highest of 50 states) Median home value: $1,104,000 ($384,100 statewide)

$1,104,000 ($384,100 statewide) Median household income: $99,880 ($81,386 statewide)

$99,880 ($81,386 statewide) Overall cost of living in county: 32.6% more expensive than average

32.6% more expensive than average County population: 1,645,867

North Carolina: Orange County

Ryan Herron / E+ via Getty Images

Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $3,944

$3,944 Statewide annual property tax collections: $1,116 per capita (11th lowest of 50 states)

$1,116 per capita (11th lowest of 50 states) Median home value: $395,600 ($234,900 statewide)

$395,600 ($234,900 statewide) Median household income: $85,785 ($66,186 statewide)

$85,785 ($66,186 statewide) Overall cost of living in county: 1.9% more expensive than average

1.9% more expensive than average County population: 145,919

North Dakota: Cass County

Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $3,294

$3,294 Statewide annual property tax collections: $1,567 per capita (21st lowest of 50 states)

$1,567 per capita (21st lowest of 50 states) Median home value: $270,300 ($232,500 statewide)

$270,300 ($232,500 statewide) Median household income: $73,249 ($73,959 statewide)

$73,249 ($73,959 statewide) Overall cost of living in county: 7.3% less expensive than average

7.3% less expensive than average County population: 186,328

Ohio: Delaware County

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $6,671

$6,671 Statewide annual property tax collections: $1,552 per capita (20th lowest of 50 states)

$1,552 per capita (20th lowest of 50 states) Median home value: $393,000 ($183,300 statewide)

$393,000 ($183,300 statewide) Median household income: $123,995 ($66,990 statewide)

$123,995 ($66,990 statewide) Overall cost of living in county: 0.5% less expensive than average

0.5% less expensive than average County population: 216,074

Oklahoma: Cleveland County

Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $2,202

$2,202 Statewide annual property tax collections: $914 per capita (3rd lowest of 50 states)

$914 per capita (3rd lowest of 50 states) Median home value: $203,900 ($170,500 statewide)

$203,900 ($170,500 statewide) Median household income: $71,757 ($61,364 statewide)

$71,757 ($61,364 statewide) Overall cost of living in county: 6.7% less expensive than average

6.7% less expensive than average County population: 295,060

Oregon: Clackamas County

thyegn / iStock via Getty Images

Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $4,866

$4,866 Statewide annual property tax collections: $1,816 per capita (21st highest of 50 states)

$1,816 per capita (21st highest of 50 states) Median home value: $532,200 ($423,100 statewide)

$532,200 ($423,100 statewide) Median household income: $95,740 ($76,632 statewide)

$95,740 ($76,632 statewide) Overall cost of living in county: 5.2% more expensive than average

5.2% more expensive than average County population: 420,925

Pennsylvania: Chester County

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $6,109

$6,109 Statewide annual property tax collections: $1,681 per capita (25th highest of 50 states)

$1,681 per capita (25th highest of 50 states) Median home value: $435,000 ($226,200 statewide)

$435,000 ($226,200 statewide) Median household income: $118,574 ($73,170 statewide)

$118,574 ($73,170 statewide) Overall cost of living in county: 3.1% more expensive than average

3.1% more expensive than average County population: 536,474

Rhode Island: Bristol County

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $6,403

$6,403 Statewide annual property tax collections: $2,465 per capita (9th highest of 50 states)

$2,465 per capita (9th highest of 50 states) Median home value: $443,700 ($343,100 statewide)

$443,700 ($343,100 statewide) Median household income: $105,875 ($81,370 statewide)

$105,875 ($81,370 statewide) Overall cost of living in county: 10.8% more expensive than average

10.8% more expensive than average County population: 50,658

South Carolina: Beaufort County

VisionsbyAtlee / iStock via Getty Images

Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $1,928

$1,928 Statewide annual property tax collections: $1,368 per capita (18th lowest of 50 states)

$1,368 per capita (18th lowest of 50 states) Median home value: $377,900 ($216,200 statewide)

$377,900 ($216,200 statewide) Median household income: $81,260 ($63,623 statewide)

$81,260 ($63,623 statewide) Overall cost of living in county: 0.3% less expensive than average

0.3% less expensive than average County population: 189,071

South Dakota: Lincoln County

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $3,651

$3,651 Statewide annual property tax collections: $1,648 per capita (24th lowest of 50 states)

$1,648 per capita (24th lowest of 50 states) Median home value: $292,200 ($219,500 statewide)

$292,200 ($219,500 statewide) Median household income: $92,317 ($69,457 statewide)

$92,317 ($69,457 statewide) Overall cost of living in county: 4.2% less expensive than average

4.2% less expensive than average County population: 65,801

Tennessee: Williamson County

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $2,770

$2,770 Statewide annual property tax collections: $921 per capita (4th lowest of 50 states)

$921 per capita (4th lowest of 50 states) Median home value: $611,100 ($232,100 statewide)

$611,100 ($232,100 statewide) Median household income: $125,943 ($64,035 statewide)

$125,943 ($64,035 statewide) Overall cost of living in county: 4.3% more expensive than average

4.3% more expensive than average County population: 248,897

Texas: Collin County

Gary Fink / iStock via Getty Images

Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $7,202

$7,202 Statewide annual property tax collections: $2,200 per capita (11th highest of 50 states)

$2,200 per capita (11th highest of 50 states) Median home value: $411,100 ($238,000 statewide)

$411,100 ($238,000 statewide) Median household income: $113,255 ($73,035 statewide)

$113,255 ($73,035 statewide) Overall cost of living in county: 10.1% more expensive than average

10.1% more expensive than average County population: 1,079,153

Utah: Summit County

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $3,040

$3,040 Statewide annual property tax collections: $1,221 per capita (15th lowest of 50 states)

$1,221 per capita (15th lowest of 50 states) Median home value: $895,100 ($408,500 statewide)

$895,100 ($408,500 statewide) Median household income: $126,392 ($86,833 statewide)

$126,392 ($86,833 statewide) Overall cost of living in county: 11.0% more expensive than average

11.0% more expensive than average County population: 42,524

Vermont: Chittenden County

DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $6,404

$6,404 Statewide annual property tax collections: $2,991 per capita (5th highest of 50 states)

$2,991 per capita (5th highest of 50 states) Median home value: $378,300 ($272,400 statewide)

$378,300 ($272,400 statewide) Median household income: $89,494 ($74,014 statewide)

$89,494 ($74,014 statewide) Overall cost of living in county: 4.6% more expensive than average

4.6% more expensive than average County population: 168,309

Virginia: Falls Church (independent city)

krblokhin / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Median property taxes paid in city, 2022: $10,001

$10,001 Statewide annual property tax collections: $1,911 per capita (17th highest of 50 states)

$1,911 per capita (17th highest of 50 states) Median home value: $938,500 ($339,800 statewide)

$938,500 ($339,800 statewide) Median household income: $164,536 ($87,249 statewide)

$164,536 ($87,249 statewide) Overall cost of living in city: 20.2% more expensive than average

20.2% more expensive than average City population: 14,576

Washington: King County

aiisha5 / iStock via Getty Images

Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $6,476

$6,476 Statewide annual property tax collections: $1,895 per capita (18th highest of 50 states)

$1,895 per capita (18th highest of 50 states) Median home value: $761,500 ($473,400 statewide)

$761,500 ($473,400 statewide) Median household income: $116,340 ($90,325 statewide)

$116,340 ($90,325 statewide) Overall cost of living in county: 17.8% more expensive than average

17.8% more expensive than average County population: 2,254,371

West Virginia: Jefferson County

Brenda Kean / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $1,732

$1,732 Statewide annual property tax collections: $1,080 per capita (8th lowest of 50 states)

$1,080 per capita (8th lowest of 50 states) Median home value: $303,400 ($145,800 statewide)

$303,400 ($145,800 statewide) Median household income: $93,744 ($55,217 statewide)

$93,744 ($55,217 statewide) Overall cost of living in county: 6.1% less expensive than average

6.1% less expensive than average County population: 58,043

Wisconsin: Dane County

Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $6,103

$6,103 Statewide annual property tax collections: $1,782 per capita (24th highest of 50 states)

$1,782 per capita (24th highest of 50 states) Median home value: $342,900 ($231,400 statewide)

$342,900 ($231,400 statewide) Median household income: $84,297 ($72,458 statewide)

$84,297 ($72,458 statewide) Overall cost of living in county: 1.7% less expensive than average

1.7% less expensive than average County population: 559,891

Wyoming: Teton County

JeffGoulden / iStock via Getty Images

Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $4,723

$4,723 Statewide annual property tax collections: $2,156 per capita (13th highest of 50 states)

$2,156 per capita (13th highest of 50 states) Median home value: $1,137,500 ($269,900 statewide)

$1,137,500 ($269,900 statewide) Median household income: $108,279 ($72,495 statewide)

$108,279 ($72,495 statewide) Overall cost of living in county: 9.6% more expensive than average

9.6% more expensive than average County population: 23,346

