Hate Property Taxes? The County With the Lowest Tax in Every State

The ongoing housing affordability crisis in the United States has been driven largely by soaring home prices and historically high mortgage rates. The latest estimates from the National Association of Home Builders show that more than 100 million American households are currently unable to afford a median priced home. But, as every homeowner already knows, down payments and borrowing costs are only some of the expenses associated with buying and owning a home.

Property taxes are an indispensable source of government revenue.

Partially because they are set at the local level, property tax payments can vary from one county to another — and how much you are paying is dictated in no small part by where you live.

According to a recent report from the Tax Foundation, a non-profit policy advocacy group, the typical American household paid nearly $1,900 in property taxes in fiscal 2021. Generally, these taxes are paid by homeowners as a specific percentage of the assessed value of their home. The single largest source of tax revenue for local governments in the United States, property taxes are used to fund public services and infrastructure such as road repairs, schools, libraries, and police and fire departments.

However, because property tax rates are set at the local level, exactly how much a given household pays in a given year depends not only on the value of their home, but also on where they live. Even within a single state, annual property tax payments can vary by thousands of dollars from one community to another — and in some parts of the country, property taxes are far less of a financial burden than they are in others.

Using data from the Tax Foundation, 24/7 Wall St. identified the county with the lowest property taxes in every state. Within each of the 50 states, we ranked counties and county equivalents on the median property tax payment in 2022. In the case of a tie, the county or county equivalent with a larger population ranks on this list. Supplemental data on statewide per capita property tax collections are also from the Tax Foundation and are current as of fiscal 2021. Median household income, median home value, and population figures are five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey and overall cost of living estimates are from the U.S. Department of Commerce.

Among the counties on this list, the median annual property tax bill ranges from about $200 to nearly $5,000. In nearly every case, these figures are lower than the per capita property tax collections across the state as a whole in the previous fiscal year. (Here is a look at the states with the most retirement-friendly tax policies.)

It is important to note that low property tax bills in these areas are not necessarily the product of below average rates alone. Because property taxes are levied as a percentage of home values, lower tax bills in these places are often due in part to lower value real estate. In nearly every county or county equivalent on this list, the median home value is less than the comparable statewide median — in most cases, by over $100,000. (Here is a look at the income you need to afford a home in every state.)

Property taxes are the single largest source of tax revenue for state and local governments in the United States. Unlike income taxes, which are levied at the state and federal levels, property taxes are largely determined by local governments, and partially as a result, they vary considerably across the country — and some Americans are paying far less every year than others.

Alabama: Choctaw County

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $222

$222 Statewide property tax collections, FY 2021: $658 per capita (the lowest of 50 states)

$658 per capita (the lowest of 50 states) Median home value: $101,600 ($179,400 statewide)

$101,600 ($179,400 statewide) Median household income: $43,299 ($59,609 statewide)

$43,299 ($59,609 statewide) Overall cost of living in county: 18.5% less expensive than average

18.5% less expensive than average County population: 12,669

Alaska: Kusilvak Census Area

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Median property taxes paid in census area, 2022: $199

$199 Statewide property tax collections, FY 2021: $2,326 per capita (10th highest of 50 states)

$2,326 per capita (10th highest of 50 states) Median home value: $82,200 ($318,000 statewide)

$82,200 ($318,000 statewide) Median household income: $42,663 ($86,370 statewide)

$42,663 ($86,370 statewide) Overall cost of living in census area: 3.7% less expensive than average

3.7% less expensive than average Census area population: 8,372

Arizona: Greenlee County

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $351

$351 Statewide property tax collections, FY 2021: $1,244 per capita (16th lowest of 50 states)

$1,244 per capita (16th lowest of 50 states) Median home value: $93,900 ($321,400 statewide)

$93,900 ($321,400 statewide) Median household income: $73,756 ($72,581 statewide)

$73,756 ($72,581 statewide) Overall cost of living in county: 21.9% less expensive than average

21.9% less expensive than average County population: 9,483

Arkansas: Lawrence County

Paltron / Wikimedia Commons

Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $400

$400 Statewide property tax collections, FY 2021: $831 per capita (2nd lowest of 50 states)

$831 per capita (2nd lowest of 50 states) Median home value: $84,300 ($162,400 statewide)

$84,300 ($162,400 statewide) Median household income: $43,606 ($56,335 statewide)

$43,606 ($56,335 statewide) Overall cost of living in county: 13.8% less expensive than average

13.8% less expensive than average County population: 16,258

California: Modoc County

Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $1,425

$1,425 Statewide property tax collections, FY 2021: $2,100 per capita (14th highest of 50 states)

$2,100 per capita (14th highest of 50 states) Median home value: $184,900 ($659,300 statewide)

$184,900 ($659,300 statewide) Median household income: $54,962 ($91,905 statewide)

$54,962 ($91,905 statewide) Overall cost of living in county: 6.4% less expensive than average

6.4% less expensive than average County population: 8,651

Colorado: Prowers County

Jacob Boomsma / iStock via Getty Images

Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $435

$435 Statewide property tax collections, FY 2021: $2,066 per capita (15th highest of 50 states)

$2,066 per capita (15th highest of 50 states) Median home value: $120,200 ($465,900 statewide)

$120,200 ($465,900 statewide) Median household income: $49,422 ($87,598 statewide)

$49,422 ($87,598 statewide) Overall cost of living in county: 19.9% less expensive than average

19.9% less expensive than average County population: 11,968

Connecticut: Northeastern Connecticut Planning Region

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Median property taxes paid in area, 2022: $4,246

$4,246 Statewide property tax collections, FY 2021: $3,292 per capita (4th highest of 50 states)

$3,292 per capita (4th highest of 50 states) Median home value: $268,500 ($323,700 statewide)

$268,500 ($323,700 statewide) Median household income: $83,119 ($90,213 statewide)

$83,119 ($90,213 statewide) Overall cost of living in area: N/A

N/A Local population: 95,687

Delaware: Sussex County

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $1,122

$1,122 Statewide property tax collections, FY 2021: $1,097 per capita (9th lowest of 50 states)

$1,097 per capita (9th lowest of 50 states) Median home value: $324,400 ($305,200 statewide)

$324,400 ($305,200 statewide) Median household income: $75,406 ($79,325 statewide)

$75,406 ($79,325 statewide) Overall cost of living in county: 4.3% less expensive than average

4.3% less expensive than average County population: 240,668

Florida: Dixie County

suwanneeredhead / iStock via Getty Images

Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $570

$570 Statewide property tax collections, FY 2021: $1,608 per capita (22nd lowest of 50 states)

$1,608 per capita (22nd lowest of 50 states) Median home value: $93,200 ($292,200 statewide)

$93,200 ($292,200 statewide) Median household income: $45,057 ($67,917 statewide)

$45,057 ($67,917 statewide) Overall cost of living in county: 13.9% less expensive than average

13.9% less expensive than average County population: 16,737

Georgia: Quitman County

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $557

$557 Statewide property tax collections, FY 2021: $1,390 per capita (19th lowest of 50 states)

$1,390 per capita (19th lowest of 50 states) Median home value: $85,800 ($245,900 statewide)

$85,800 ($245,900 statewide) Median household income: $38,889 ($71,355 statewide)

$38,889 ($71,355 statewide) Overall cost of living in county: 12.6% less expensive than average

12.6% less expensive than average County population: 2,180

Hawaii: Hawaii County

Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $1,316

$1,316 Statewide property tax collections, FY 2021: $1,608 per capita (23rd lowest of 50 states)

$1,608 per capita (23rd lowest of 50 states) Median home value: $454,900 ($764,800 statewide)

$454,900 ($764,800 statewide) Median household income: $74,238 ($94,814 statewide)

$74,238 ($94,814 statewide) Overall cost of living in county: 6.4% more expensive than average

6.4% more expensive than average County population: 202,163

Idaho: Clark County

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $686

$686 Statewide property tax collections, FY 2021: $1,097 per capita (10th lowest of 50 states)

$1,097 per capita (10th lowest of 50 states) Median home value: $172,500 ($331,600 statewide)

$172,500 ($331,600 statewide) Median household income: $53,500 ($70,214 statewide)

$53,500 ($70,214 statewide) Overall cost of living in county: 17.2% less expensive than average

17.2% less expensive than average County population: 756

Illinois: Pulaski County

Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $694

$694 Statewide property tax collections, FY 2021: $2,473 per capita (8th highest of 50 states)

$2,473 per capita (8th highest of 50 states) Median home value: $81,600 ($239,100 statewide)

$81,600 ($239,100 statewide) Median household income: $41,038 ($78,433 statewide)

$41,038 ($78,433 statewide) Overall cost of living in county: 14.2% less expensive than average

14.2% less expensive than average County population: 5,177

Indiana: Pulaski County

Chris Light / Wikimedia Commons

Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $560

$560 Statewide property tax collections, FY 2021: $1,208 per capita (12th lowest of 50 states)

$1,208 per capita (12th lowest of 50 states) Median home value: $131,500 ($183,600 statewide)

$131,500 ($183,600 statewide) Median household income: $56,823 ($67,173 statewide)

$56,823 ($67,173 statewide) Overall cost of living in county: 9.6% less expensive than average

9.6% less expensive than average County population: 12,498

Iowa: Pocahontas County

Pettingills / Wikimedia Commons

Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $1,054

$1,054 Statewide property tax collections, FY 2021: $1,936 per capita (16th highest of 50 states)

$1,936 per capita (16th highest of 50 states) Median home value: $90,400 ($181,600 statewide)

$90,400 ($181,600 statewide) Median household income: $61,434 ($70,571 statewide)

$61,434 ($70,571 statewide) Overall cost of living in county: 17.1% less expensive than average

17.1% less expensive than average County population: 7,061

Kansas: Chautauqua County

Roberto Galan / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $1,067

$1,067 Statewide property tax collections, FY 2021: $1,791 per capita (23rd highest of 50 states)

$1,791 per capita (23rd highest of 50 states) Median home value: $58,400 ($189,300 statewide)

$58,400 ($189,300 statewide) Median household income: $51,210 ($69,747 statewide)

$51,210 ($69,747 statewide) Overall cost of living in county: 11.5% less expensive than average

11.5% less expensive than average County population: 3,389

Kentucky: Wolfe County

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $357

$357 Statewide property tax collections, FY 2021: $968 per capita (6th lowest of 50 states)

$968 per capita (6th lowest of 50 states) Median home value: $62,200 ($177,000 statewide)

$62,200 ($177,000 statewide) Median household income: $28,666 ($60,183 statewide)

$28,666 ($60,183 statewide) Overall cost of living in county: 17.5% less expensive than average

17.5% less expensive than average County population: 6,573

Louisiana: Avoyelles Parish

Median property taxes paid in parish, 2022: $199

$199 Statewide property tax collections, FY 2021: $996 per capita (7th lowest of 50 states)

$996 per capita (7th lowest of 50 states) Median home value: $123,600 ($198,300 statewide)

$123,600 ($198,300 statewide) Median household income: $38,696 ($57,852 statewide)

$38,696 ($57,852 statewide) Overall cost of living in parish: 14.0% less expensive than average

14.0% less expensive than average Parish population: 39,529

Maine: Piscataquis County

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $1,429

$1,429 Statewide property tax collections, FY 2021: $2,821 per capita (6th highest of 50 states)

$2,821 per capita (6th highest of 50 states) Median home value: $137,800 ($244,800 statewide)

$137,800 ($244,800 statewide) Median household income: $51,805 ($68,251 statewide)

$51,805 ($68,251 statewide) Overall cost of living in county: 8.4% less expensive than average

8.4% less expensive than average County population: 16,936

Maryland: Allegany County

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $1,611

$1,611 Statewide property tax collections, FY 2021: $1,816 per capita (22nd highest of 50 states)

$1,816 per capita (22nd highest of 50 states) Median home value: $143,300 ($380,500 statewide)

$143,300 ($380,500 statewide) Median household income: $55,248 ($98,461 statewide)

$55,248 ($98,461 statewide) Overall cost of living in county: 7.5% less expensive than average

7.5% less expensive than average County population: 68,161

Massachusetts: Nantucket County

OlegAlbinsky / E+ via Getty Images

Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $3,553

$3,553 Statewide property tax collections, FY 2021: $2,801 per capita (7th highest of 50 states)

$2,801 per capita (7th highest of 50 states) Median home value: $1,265,600 ($483,900 statewide)

$1,265,600 ($483,900 statewide) Median household income: $135,590 ($96,505 statewide)

$135,590 ($96,505 statewide) Overall cost of living in county: 1.0% less expensive than average

1.0% less expensive than average County population: 14,065

Michigan: Luce County

Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $1,048

$1,048 Statewide property tax collections, FY 2021: $1,662 per capita (25th lowest of 50 states)

$1,662 per capita (25th lowest of 50 states) Median home value: $104,600 ($201,100 statewide)

$104,600 ($201,100 statewide) Median household income: $51,015 ($68,505 statewide)

$51,015 ($68,505 statewide) Overall cost of living in county: 12.9% less expensive than average

12.9% less expensive than average County population: 5,442

Minnesota: Traverse County

McGhiever / Wikimedia Commons

Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $959

$959 Statewide property tax collections, FY 2021: $1,868 per capita (19th highest of 50 states)

$1,868 per capita (19th highest of 50 states) Median home value: $109,300 ($286,800 statewide)

$109,300 ($286,800 statewide) Median household income: $63,456 ($84,313 statewide)

$63,456 ($84,313 statewide) Overall cost of living in county: 13.1% less expensive than average

13.1% less expensive than average County population: 3,345

Mississippi: Amite County

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $400

$400 Statewide property tax collections, FY 2021: $1,208 per capita (13th lowest of 50 states)

$1,208 per capita (13th lowest of 50 states) Median home value: $91,400 ($151,000 statewide)

$91,400 ($151,000 statewide) Median household income: $34,866 ($52,985 statewide)

$34,866 ($52,985 statewide) Overall cost of living in county: 18.4% less expensive than average

18.4% less expensive than average County population: 12,683

Missouri: Reynolds County

Kbh3rd / Wikimedia Commons

Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $506

$506 Statewide property tax collections, FY 2021: $1,333 per capita (17th lowest of 50 states)

$1,333 per capita (17th lowest of 50 states) Median home value: $105,300 ($199,400 statewide)

$105,300 ($199,400 statewide) Median household income: $43,856 ($65,920 statewide)

$43,856 ($65,920 statewide) Overall cost of living in county: 17.0% less expensive than average

17.0% less expensive than average County population: 6,102

Montana: Wibaux County

BigDaveMT / Wikimedia Commons

Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $700

$700 Statewide property tax collections, FY 2021: $1,827 per capita (20th highest of 50 states)

$1,827 per capita (20th highest of 50 states) Median home value: $101,800 ($305,700 statewide)

$101,800 ($305,700 statewide) Median household income: $58,750 ($66,341 statewide)

$58,750 ($66,341 statewide) Overall cost of living in county: 9.8% less expensive than average

9.8% less expensive than average County population: 1,119

Nebraska: Dundy County

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $879

$879 Statewide property tax collections, FY 2021: $2,169 per capita (12th highest of 50 states)

$2,169 per capita (12th highest of 50 states) Median home value: $109,900 ($205,600 statewide)

$109,900 ($205,600 statewide) Median household income: $58,977 ($71,722 statewide)

$58,977 ($71,722 statewide) Overall cost of living in county: 14.2% less expensive than average

14.2% less expensive than average County population: 1,825

Nevada: Eureka County

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $522

$522 Statewide property tax collections, FY 2021: $1,209 per capita (14th lowest of 50 states)

$1,209 per capita (14th lowest of 50 states) Median home value: $177,400 ($373,800 statewide)

$177,400 ($373,800 statewide) Median household income: $73,929 ($71,646 statewide)

$73,929 ($71,646 statewide) Overall cost of living in county: 15.1% less expensive than average

15.1% less expensive than average County population: 1,622

New Hampshire: Coos County

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $3,348

$3,348 Statewide property tax collections, FY 2021: $3,294 per capita (3rd highest of 50 states)

$3,294 per capita (3rd highest of 50 states) Median home value: $157,900 ($337,100 statewide)

$157,900 ($337,100 statewide) Median household income: $55,247 ($90,845 statewide)

$55,247 ($90,845 statewide) Overall cost of living in county: 6.7% less expensive than average

6.7% less expensive than average County population: 31,430

New Jersey: Cumberland County

Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $4,986

$4,986 Statewide property tax collections, FY 2021: $3,539 per capita (the highest of 50 states)

$3,539 per capita (the highest of 50 states) Median home value: $192,900 ($401,400 statewide)

$192,900 ($401,400 statewide) Median household income: $62,310 ($97,126 statewide)

$62,310 ($97,126 statewide) Overall cost of living in county: 3.5% less expensive than average

3.5% less expensive than average County population: 153,588

New Mexico: Harding County

Vacaypicts / Wikimedia Commons

Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $290

$290 Statewide property tax collections, FY 2021: $936 per capita (5th lowest of 50 states)

$936 per capita (5th lowest of 50 states) Median home value: $95,500 ($216,000 statewide)

$95,500 ($216,000 statewide) Median household income: $39,489 ($58,722 statewide)

$39,489 ($58,722 statewide) Overall cost of living in county: 14.4% less expensive than average

14.4% less expensive than average County population: 671

New York: Hamilton County

Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $2,197

$2,197 Statewide property tax collections, FY 2021: $3,359 per capita (2nd highest of 50 states)

$3,359 per capita (2nd highest of 50 states) Median home value: $204,900 ($384,100 statewide)

$204,900 ($384,100 statewide) Median household income: $66,891 ($81,386 statewide)

$66,891 ($81,386 statewide) Overall cost of living in county: 6.8% less expensive than average

6.8% less expensive than average County population: 5,090

North Carolina: Hyde County

Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $717

$717 Statewide property tax collections, FY 2021: $1,116 per capita (11th lowest of 50 states)

$1,116 per capita (11th lowest of 50 states) Median home value: $105,300 ($234,900 statewide)

$105,300 ($234,900 statewide) Median household income: $43,724 ($66,186 statewide)

$43,724 ($66,186 statewide) Overall cost of living in county: 0.2% less expensive than average

0.2% less expensive than average County population: 4,636

North Dakota: Sioux County

Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $267

$267 Statewide property tax collections, FY 2021: $1,567 per capita (21st lowest of 50 states)

$1,567 per capita (21st lowest of 50 states) Median home value: $97,200 ($232,500 statewide)

$97,200 ($232,500 statewide) Median household income: $41,201 ($73,959 statewide)

$41,201 ($73,959 statewide) Overall cost of living in county: 13.8% less expensive than average

13.8% less expensive than average County population: 3,896

Ohio: Meigs County

Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $1,049

$1,049 Statewide property tax collections, FY 2021: $1,552 per capita (20th lowest of 50 states)

$1,552 per capita (20th lowest of 50 states) Median home value: $104,400 ($183,300 statewide)

$104,400 ($183,300 statewide) Median household income: $46,255 ($66,990 statewide)

$46,255 ($66,990 statewide) Overall cost of living in county: 12.4% less expensive than average

12.4% less expensive than average County population: 22,242

Oklahoma: Cimarron County

GracedByTheLight / iStock via Getty Images

Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $335

$335 Statewide property tax collections, FY 2021: $914 per capita (3rd lowest of 50 states)

$914 per capita (3rd lowest of 50 states) Median home value: $77,900 ($170,500 statewide)

$77,900 ($170,500 statewide) Median household income: $57,100 ($61,364 statewide)

$57,100 ($61,364 statewide) Overall cost of living in county: 18.3% less expensive than average

18.3% less expensive than average County population: 2,272

Oregon: Lake County

Mathieu Lewis-Rolland / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $1,371

$1,371 Statewide property tax collections, FY 2021: $1,816 per capita (21st highest of 50 states)

$1,816 per capita (21st highest of 50 states) Median home value: $169,000 ($423,100 statewide)

$169,000 ($423,100 statewide) Median household income: $54,663 ($76,632 statewide)

$54,663 ($76,632 statewide) Overall cost of living in county: 6.6% less expensive than average

6.6% less expensive than average County population: 8,201

Pennsylvania: Forest County

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $1,108

$1,108 Statewide property tax collections, FY 2021: $1,681 per capita (25th highest of 50 states)

$1,681 per capita (25th highest of 50 states) Median home value: $102,300 ($226,200 statewide)

$102,300 ($226,200 statewide) Median household income: $46,188 ($73,170 statewide)

$46,188 ($73,170 statewide) Overall cost of living in county: 14.1% less expensive than average

14.1% less expensive than average County population: 6,959

Rhode Island: Providence County

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $4,588

$4,588 Statewide property tax collections, FY 2021: $2,465 per capita (9th highest of 50 states)

$2,465 per capita (9th highest of 50 states) Median home value: $310,500 ($343,100 statewide)

$310,500 ($343,100 statewide) Median household income: $72,579 ($81,370 statewide)

$72,579 ($81,370 statewide) Overall cost of living in county: 1.0% more expensive than average

1.0% more expensive than average County population: 657,984

South Carolina: Marion County

Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=77636334

Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $435

$435 Statewide property tax collections, FY 2021: $1,368 per capita (18th lowest of 50 states)

$1,368 per capita (18th lowest of 50 states) Median home value: $90,200 ($216,200 statewide)

$90,200 ($216,200 statewide) Median household income: $35,972 ($63,623 statewide)

$35,972 ($63,623 statewide) Overall cost of living in county: 15.9% less expensive than average

15.9% less expensive than average County population: 29,212

South Dakota: Ziebach County

Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $535

$535 Statewide property tax collections, FY 2021: $1,648 per capita (24th lowest of 50 states)

$1,648 per capita (24th lowest of 50 states) Median home value: $93,000 ($219,500 statewide)

$93,000 ($219,500 statewide) Median household income: $46,023 ($69,457 statewide)

$46,023 ($69,457 statewide) Overall cost of living in county: 15.4% less expensive than average

15.4% less expensive than average County population: 2,455

Tennessee: Fentress County

GPA Photo Archive / Flickr

Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $500

$500 Statewide property tax collections, FY 2021: $921 per capita (4th lowest of 50 states)

$921 per capita (4th lowest of 50 states) Median home value: $137,000 ($232,100 statewide)

$137,000 ($232,100 statewide) Median household income: $47,884 ($64,035 statewide)

$47,884 ($64,035 statewide) Overall cost of living in county: 15.4% less expensive than average

15.4% less expensive than average County population: 18,642

Texas: King County

Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $513

$513 Statewide property tax collections, FY 2021: $2,200 per capita (11th highest of 50 states)

$2,200 per capita (11th highest of 50 states) Median home value: N/A ($238,000 statewide)

N/A ($238,000 statewide) Median household income: $59,375 ($73,035 statewide)

$59,375 ($73,035 statewide) Overall cost of living in county: 8.9% less expensive than average

8.9% less expensive than average County population: 216

Utah: Rich County

Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $915

$915 Statewide property tax collections, FY 2021: $1,221 per capita (15th lowest of 50 states)

$1,221 per capita (15th lowest of 50 states) Median home value: $272,900 ($408,500 statewide)

$272,900 ($408,500 statewide) Median household income: $69,250 ($86,833 statewide)

$69,250 ($86,833 statewide) Overall cost of living in county: 16.8% less expensive than average

16.8% less expensive than average County population: 2,543

Vermont: Essex County

Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $2,747

$2,747 Statewide property tax collections, FY 2021: $2,991 per capita (5th highest of 50 states)

$2,991 per capita (5th highest of 50 states) Median home value: $151,200 ($272,400 statewide)

$151,200 ($272,400 statewide) Median household income: $55,247 ($74,014 statewide)

$55,247 ($74,014 statewide) Overall cost of living in county: 10.1% less expensive than average

10.1% less expensive than average County population: 5,976

Virginia: Buchanan County

Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $415

$415 Statewide property tax collections, FY 2021: $1,911 per capita (17th highest of 50 states)

$1,911 per capita (17th highest of 50 states) Median home value: $84,900 ($339,800 statewide)

$84,900 ($339,800 statewide) Median household income: $39,591 ($87,249 statewide)

$39,591 ($87,249 statewide) Overall cost of living in county: 15.8% less expensive than average

15.8% less expensive than average County population: 20,246

Washington: Garfield County

JeffGoulden / Getty Images

Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $1,344

$1,344 Statewide property tax collections, FY 2021: $1,895 per capita (18th highest of 50 states)

$1,895 per capita (18th highest of 50 states) Median home value: $190,000 ($473,400 statewide)

$190,000 ($473,400 statewide) Median household income: $57,958 ($90,325 statewide)

$57,958 ($90,325 statewide) Overall cost of living in county: 9.6% less expensive than average

9.6% less expensive than average County population: 2,310

West Virginia: McDowell County

Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $268

$268 Statewide property tax collections, FY 2021: $1,080 per capita (8th lowest of 50 states)

$1,080 per capita (8th lowest of 50 states) Median home value: $47,500 ($145,800 statewide)

$47,500 ($145,800 statewide) Median household income: $28,235 ($55,217 statewide)

$28,235 ($55,217 statewide) Overall cost of living in county: 13.5% less expensive than average

13.5% less expensive than average County population: 18,911

Wisconsin: Iron County

Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $1,761

$1,761 Statewide property tax collections, FY 2021: $1,782 per capita (24th highest of 50 states)

$1,782 per capita (24th highest of 50 states) Median home value: $144,100 ($231,400 statewide)

$144,100 ($231,400 statewide) Median household income: $55,777 ($72,458 statewide)

$55,777 ($72,458 statewide) Overall cost of living in county: 11.6% less expensive than average

11.6% less expensive than average County population: 6,136

Wyoming: Niobrara County

Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $883

$883 Statewide property tax collections, FY 2021: $2,156 per capita (13th highest of 50 states)

$2,156 per capita (13th highest of 50 states) Median home value: $195,600 ($269,900 statewide)

$195,600 ($269,900 statewide) Median household income: $54,375 ($72,495 statewide)

$54,375 ($72,495 statewide) Overall cost of living in county: 14.7% less expensive than average

14.7% less expensive than average County population: 2,460

