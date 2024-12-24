Hate Property Taxes? The County With the Lowest Tax in Every State

The ongoing housing affordability crisis in the United States has been driven largely by soaring home prices and historically high mortgage rates. The latest estimates from the National Association of Home Builders show that more than 100 million American households are currently unable to afford a median priced home. But, as every homeowner already knows, down payments and borrowing costs are only some of the expenses associated with buying and owning a home.
24/7 Wall St. Key Points:
- Property taxes are an indispensable source of government revenue.
- Partially because they are set at the local level, property tax payments can vary from one county to another — and how much you are paying is dictated in no small part by where you live.
According to a recent report from the Tax Foundation, a non-profit policy advocacy group, the typical American household paid nearly $1,900 in property taxes in fiscal 2021. Generally, these taxes are paid by homeowners as a specific percentage of the assessed value of their home. The single largest source of tax revenue for local governments in the United States, property taxes are used to fund public services and infrastructure such as road repairs, schools, libraries, and police and fire departments.
However, because property tax rates are set at the local level, exactly how much a given household pays in a given year depends not only on the value of their home, but also on where they live. Even within a single state, annual property tax payments can vary by thousands of dollars from one community to another — and in some parts of the country, property taxes are far less of a financial burden than they are in others.
Using data from the Tax Foundation, 24/7 Wall St. identified the county with the lowest property taxes in every state. Within each of the 50 states, we ranked counties and county equivalents on the median property tax payment in 2022. In the case of a tie, the county or county equivalent with a larger population ranks on this list. Supplemental data on statewide per capita property tax collections are also from the Tax Foundation and are current as of fiscal 2021. Median household income, median home value, and population figures are five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey and overall cost of living estimates are from the U.S. Department of Commerce.
Among the counties on this list, the median annual property tax bill ranges from about $200 to nearly $5,000. In nearly every case, these figures are lower than the per capita property tax collections across the state as a whole in the previous fiscal year. (Here is a look at the states with the most retirement-friendly tax policies.)
It is important to note that low property tax bills in these areas are not necessarily the product of below average rates alone. Because property taxes are levied as a percentage of home values, lower tax bills in these places are often due in part to lower value real estate. In nearly every county or county equivalent on this list, the median home value is less than the comparable statewide median — in most cases, by over $100,000. (Here is a look at the income you need to afford a home in every state.)
Why It Matters
Property taxes are the single largest source of tax revenue for state and local governments in the United States. Unlike income taxes, which are levied at the state and federal levels, property taxes are largely determined by local governments, and partially as a result, they vary considerably across the country — and some Americans are paying far less every year than others.
Alabama: Choctaw County
- Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $222
- Statewide property tax collections, FY 2021: $658 per capita (the lowest of 50 states)
- Median home value: $101,600 ($179,400 statewide)
- Median household income: $43,299 ($59,609 statewide)
- Overall cost of living in county: 18.5% less expensive than average
- County population: 12,669
Alaska: Kusilvak Census Area
- Median property taxes paid in census area, 2022: $199
- Statewide property tax collections, FY 2021: $2,326 per capita (10th highest of 50 states)
- Median home value: $82,200 ($318,000 statewide)
- Median household income: $42,663 ($86,370 statewide)
- Overall cost of living in census area: 3.7% less expensive than average
- Census area population: 8,372
Arizona: Greenlee County
- Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $351
- Statewide property tax collections, FY 2021: $1,244 per capita (16th lowest of 50 states)
- Median home value: $93,900 ($321,400 statewide)
- Median household income: $73,756 ($72,581 statewide)
- Overall cost of living in county: 21.9% less expensive than average
- County population: 9,483
Arkansas: Lawrence County
- Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $400
- Statewide property tax collections, FY 2021: $831 per capita (2nd lowest of 50 states)
- Median home value: $84,300 ($162,400 statewide)
- Median household income: $43,606 ($56,335 statewide)
- Overall cost of living in county: 13.8% less expensive than average
- County population: 16,258
California: Modoc County
- Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $1,425
- Statewide property tax collections, FY 2021: $2,100 per capita (14th highest of 50 states)
- Median home value: $184,900 ($659,300 statewide)
- Median household income: $54,962 ($91,905 statewide)
- Overall cost of living in county: 6.4% less expensive than average
- County population: 8,651
Colorado: Prowers County
- Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $435
- Statewide property tax collections, FY 2021: $2,066 per capita (15th highest of 50 states)
- Median home value: $120,200 ($465,900 statewide)
- Median household income: $49,422 ($87,598 statewide)
- Overall cost of living in county: 19.9% less expensive than average
- County population: 11,968
Connecticut: Northeastern Connecticut Planning Region
- Median property taxes paid in area, 2022: $4,246
- Statewide property tax collections, FY 2021: $3,292 per capita (4th highest of 50 states)
- Median home value: $268,500 ($323,700 statewide)
- Median household income: $83,119 ($90,213 statewide)
- Overall cost of living in area: N/A
- Local population: 95,687
Delaware: Sussex County
- Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $1,122
- Statewide property tax collections, FY 2021: $1,097 per capita (9th lowest of 50 states)
- Median home value: $324,400 ($305,200 statewide)
- Median household income: $75,406 ($79,325 statewide)
- Overall cost of living in county: 4.3% less expensive than average
- County population: 240,668
Florida: Dixie County
- Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $570
- Statewide property tax collections, FY 2021: $1,608 per capita (22nd lowest of 50 states)
- Median home value: $93,200 ($292,200 statewide)
- Median household income: $45,057 ($67,917 statewide)
- Overall cost of living in county: 13.9% less expensive than average
- County population: 16,737
Georgia: Quitman County
- Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $557
- Statewide property tax collections, FY 2021: $1,390 per capita (19th lowest of 50 states)
- Median home value: $85,800 ($245,900 statewide)
- Median household income: $38,889 ($71,355 statewide)
- Overall cost of living in county: 12.6% less expensive than average
- County population: 2,180
Hawaii: Hawaii County
- Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $1,316
- Statewide property tax collections, FY 2021: $1,608 per capita (23rd lowest of 50 states)
- Median home value: $454,900 ($764,800 statewide)
- Median household income: $74,238 ($94,814 statewide)
- Overall cost of living in county: 6.4% more expensive than average
- County population: 202,163
Idaho: Clark County
- Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $686
- Statewide property tax collections, FY 2021: $1,097 per capita (10th lowest of 50 states)
- Median home value: $172,500 ($331,600 statewide)
- Median household income: $53,500 ($70,214 statewide)
- Overall cost of living in county: 17.2% less expensive than average
- County population: 756
Illinois: Pulaski County
- Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $694
- Statewide property tax collections, FY 2021: $2,473 per capita (8th highest of 50 states)
- Median home value: $81,600 ($239,100 statewide)
- Median household income: $41,038 ($78,433 statewide)
- Overall cost of living in county: 14.2% less expensive than average
- County population: 5,177
Indiana: Pulaski County
- Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $560
- Statewide property tax collections, FY 2021: $1,208 per capita (12th lowest of 50 states)
- Median home value: $131,500 ($183,600 statewide)
- Median household income: $56,823 ($67,173 statewide)
- Overall cost of living in county: 9.6% less expensive than average
- County population: 12,498
Iowa: Pocahontas County
- Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $1,054
- Statewide property tax collections, FY 2021: $1,936 per capita (16th highest of 50 states)
- Median home value: $90,400 ($181,600 statewide)
- Median household income: $61,434 ($70,571 statewide)
- Overall cost of living in county: 17.1% less expensive than average
- County population: 7,061
Kansas: Chautauqua County
- Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $1,067
- Statewide property tax collections, FY 2021: $1,791 per capita (23rd highest of 50 states)
- Median home value: $58,400 ($189,300 statewide)
- Median household income: $51,210 ($69,747 statewide)
- Overall cost of living in county: 11.5% less expensive than average
- County population: 3,389
Kentucky: Wolfe County
- Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $357
- Statewide property tax collections, FY 2021: $968 per capita (6th lowest of 50 states)
- Median home value: $62,200 ($177,000 statewide)
- Median household income: $28,666 ($60,183 statewide)
- Overall cost of living in county: 17.5% less expensive than average
- County population: 6,573
Louisiana: Avoyelles Parish
- Median property taxes paid in parish, 2022: $199
- Statewide property tax collections, FY 2021: $996 per capita (7th lowest of 50 states)
- Median home value: $123,600 ($198,300 statewide)
- Median household income: $38,696 ($57,852 statewide)
- Overall cost of living in parish: 14.0% less expensive than average
- Parish population: 39,529
Maine: Piscataquis County
- Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $1,429
- Statewide property tax collections, FY 2021: $2,821 per capita (6th highest of 50 states)
- Median home value: $137,800 ($244,800 statewide)
- Median household income: $51,805 ($68,251 statewide)
- Overall cost of living in county: 8.4% less expensive than average
- County population: 16,936
Maryland: Allegany County
- Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $1,611
- Statewide property tax collections, FY 2021: $1,816 per capita (22nd highest of 50 states)
- Median home value: $143,300 ($380,500 statewide)
- Median household income: $55,248 ($98,461 statewide)
- Overall cost of living in county: 7.5% less expensive than average
- County population: 68,161
Massachusetts: Nantucket County
- Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $3,553
- Statewide property tax collections, FY 2021: $2,801 per capita (7th highest of 50 states)
- Median home value: $1,265,600 ($483,900 statewide)
- Median household income: $135,590 ($96,505 statewide)
- Overall cost of living in county: 1.0% less expensive than average
- County population: 14,065
Michigan: Luce County
- Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $1,048
- Statewide property tax collections, FY 2021: $1,662 per capita (25th lowest of 50 states)
- Median home value: $104,600 ($201,100 statewide)
- Median household income: $51,015 ($68,505 statewide)
- Overall cost of living in county: 12.9% less expensive than average
- County population: 5,442
Minnesota: Traverse County
- Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $959
- Statewide property tax collections, FY 2021: $1,868 per capita (19th highest of 50 states)
- Median home value: $109,300 ($286,800 statewide)
- Median household income: $63,456 ($84,313 statewide)
- Overall cost of living in county: 13.1% less expensive than average
- County population: 3,345
Mississippi: Amite County
- Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $400
- Statewide property tax collections, FY 2021: $1,208 per capita (13th lowest of 50 states)
- Median home value: $91,400 ($151,000 statewide)
- Median household income: $34,866 ($52,985 statewide)
- Overall cost of living in county: 18.4% less expensive than average
- County population: 12,683
Missouri: Reynolds County
- Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $506
- Statewide property tax collections, FY 2021: $1,333 per capita (17th lowest of 50 states)
- Median home value: $105,300 ($199,400 statewide)
- Median household income: $43,856 ($65,920 statewide)
- Overall cost of living in county: 17.0% less expensive than average
- County population: 6,102
Montana: Wibaux County
- Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $700
- Statewide property tax collections, FY 2021: $1,827 per capita (20th highest of 50 states)
- Median home value: $101,800 ($305,700 statewide)
- Median household income: $58,750 ($66,341 statewide)
- Overall cost of living in county: 9.8% less expensive than average
- County population: 1,119
Nebraska: Dundy County
- Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $879
- Statewide property tax collections, FY 2021: $2,169 per capita (12th highest of 50 states)
- Median home value: $109,900 ($205,600 statewide)
- Median household income: $58,977 ($71,722 statewide)
- Overall cost of living in county: 14.2% less expensive than average
- County population: 1,825
Nevada: Eureka County
- Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $522
- Statewide property tax collections, FY 2021: $1,209 per capita (14th lowest of 50 states)
- Median home value: $177,400 ($373,800 statewide)
- Median household income: $73,929 ($71,646 statewide)
- Overall cost of living in county: 15.1% less expensive than average
- County population: 1,622
New Hampshire: Coos County
- Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $3,348
- Statewide property tax collections, FY 2021: $3,294 per capita (3rd highest of 50 states)
- Median home value: $157,900 ($337,100 statewide)
- Median household income: $55,247 ($90,845 statewide)
- Overall cost of living in county: 6.7% less expensive than average
- County population: 31,430
New Jersey: Cumberland County
- Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $4,986
- Statewide property tax collections, FY 2021: $3,539 per capita (the highest of 50 states)
- Median home value: $192,900 ($401,400 statewide)
- Median household income: $62,310 ($97,126 statewide)
- Overall cost of living in county: 3.5% less expensive than average
- County population: 153,588
New Mexico: Harding County
- Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $290
- Statewide property tax collections, FY 2021: $936 per capita (5th lowest of 50 states)
- Median home value: $95,500 ($216,000 statewide)
- Median household income: $39,489 ($58,722 statewide)
- Overall cost of living in county: 14.4% less expensive than average
- County population: 671
New York: Hamilton County
- Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $2,197
- Statewide property tax collections, FY 2021: $3,359 per capita (2nd highest of 50 states)
- Median home value: $204,900 ($384,100 statewide)
- Median household income: $66,891 ($81,386 statewide)
- Overall cost of living in county: 6.8% less expensive than average
- County population: 5,090
North Carolina: Hyde County
- Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $717
- Statewide property tax collections, FY 2021: $1,116 per capita (11th lowest of 50 states)
- Median home value: $105,300 ($234,900 statewide)
- Median household income: $43,724 ($66,186 statewide)
- Overall cost of living in county: 0.2% less expensive than average
- County population: 4,636
North Dakota: Sioux County
- Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $267
- Statewide property tax collections, FY 2021: $1,567 per capita (21st lowest of 50 states)
- Median home value: $97,200 ($232,500 statewide)
- Median household income: $41,201 ($73,959 statewide)
- Overall cost of living in county: 13.8% less expensive than average
- County population: 3,896
Ohio: Meigs County
- Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $1,049
- Statewide property tax collections, FY 2021: $1,552 per capita (20th lowest of 50 states)
- Median home value: $104,400 ($183,300 statewide)
- Median household income: $46,255 ($66,990 statewide)
- Overall cost of living in county: 12.4% less expensive than average
- County population: 22,242
Oklahoma: Cimarron County
- Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $335
- Statewide property tax collections, FY 2021: $914 per capita (3rd lowest of 50 states)
- Median home value: $77,900 ($170,500 statewide)
- Median household income: $57,100 ($61,364 statewide)
- Overall cost of living in county: 18.3% less expensive than average
- County population: 2,272
Oregon: Lake County
- Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $1,371
- Statewide property tax collections, FY 2021: $1,816 per capita (21st highest of 50 states)
- Median home value: $169,000 ($423,100 statewide)
- Median household income: $54,663 ($76,632 statewide)
- Overall cost of living in county: 6.6% less expensive than average
- County population: 8,201
Pennsylvania: Forest County
- Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $1,108
- Statewide property tax collections, FY 2021: $1,681 per capita (25th highest of 50 states)
- Median home value: $102,300 ($226,200 statewide)
- Median household income: $46,188 ($73,170 statewide)
- Overall cost of living in county: 14.1% less expensive than average
- County population: 6,959
Rhode Island: Providence County
- Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $4,588
- Statewide property tax collections, FY 2021: $2,465 per capita (9th highest of 50 states)
- Median home value: $310,500 ($343,100 statewide)
- Median household income: $72,579 ($81,370 statewide)
- Overall cost of living in county: 1.0% more expensive than average
- County population: 657,984
South Carolina: Marion County
- Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $435
- Statewide property tax collections, FY 2021: $1,368 per capita (18th lowest of 50 states)
- Median home value: $90,200 ($216,200 statewide)
- Median household income: $35,972 ($63,623 statewide)
- Overall cost of living in county: 15.9% less expensive than average
- County population: 29,212
South Dakota: Ziebach County
- Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $535
- Statewide property tax collections, FY 2021: $1,648 per capita (24th lowest of 50 states)
- Median home value: $93,000 ($219,500 statewide)
- Median household income: $46,023 ($69,457 statewide)
- Overall cost of living in county: 15.4% less expensive than average
- County population: 2,455
Tennessee: Fentress County
- Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $500
- Statewide property tax collections, FY 2021: $921 per capita (4th lowest of 50 states)
- Median home value: $137,000 ($232,100 statewide)
- Median household income: $47,884 ($64,035 statewide)
- Overall cost of living in county: 15.4% less expensive than average
- County population: 18,642
Texas: King County
- Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $513
- Statewide property tax collections, FY 2021: $2,200 per capita (11th highest of 50 states)
- Median home value: N/A ($238,000 statewide)
- Median household income: $59,375 ($73,035 statewide)
- Overall cost of living in county: 8.9% less expensive than average
- County population: 216
Utah: Rich County
- Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $915
- Statewide property tax collections, FY 2021: $1,221 per capita (15th lowest of 50 states)
- Median home value: $272,900 ($408,500 statewide)
- Median household income: $69,250 ($86,833 statewide)
- Overall cost of living in county: 16.8% less expensive than average
- County population: 2,543
Vermont: Essex County
- Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $2,747
- Statewide property tax collections, FY 2021: $2,991 per capita (5th highest of 50 states)
- Median home value: $151,200 ($272,400 statewide)
- Median household income: $55,247 ($74,014 statewide)
- Overall cost of living in county: 10.1% less expensive than average
- County population: 5,976
Virginia: Buchanan County
- Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $415
- Statewide property tax collections, FY 2021: $1,911 per capita (17th highest of 50 states)
- Median home value: $84,900 ($339,800 statewide)
- Median household income: $39,591 ($87,249 statewide)
- Overall cost of living in county: 15.8% less expensive than average
- County population: 20,246
Washington: Garfield County
- Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $1,344
- Statewide property tax collections, FY 2021: $1,895 per capita (18th highest of 50 states)
- Median home value: $190,000 ($473,400 statewide)
- Median household income: $57,958 ($90,325 statewide)
- Overall cost of living in county: 9.6% less expensive than average
- County population: 2,310
West Virginia: McDowell County
- Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $268
- Statewide property tax collections, FY 2021: $1,080 per capita (8th lowest of 50 states)
- Median home value: $47,500 ($145,800 statewide)
- Median household income: $28,235 ($55,217 statewide)
- Overall cost of living in county: 13.5% less expensive than average
- County population: 18,911
Wisconsin: Iron County
- Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $1,761
- Statewide property tax collections, FY 2021: $1,782 per capita (24th highest of 50 states)
- Median home value: $144,100 ($231,400 statewide)
- Median household income: $55,777 ($72,458 statewide)
- Overall cost of living in county: 11.6% less expensive than average
- County population: 6,136
Wyoming: Niobrara County
- Median property taxes paid in county, 2022: $883
- Statewide property tax collections, FY 2021: $2,156 per capita (13th highest of 50 states)
- Median home value: $195,600 ($269,900 statewide)
- Median household income: $54,375 ($72,495 statewide)
- Overall cost of living in county: 14.7% less expensive than average
- County population: 2,460
