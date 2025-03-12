Recession Risk Soars royluck / Flickr

Over the past three weeks, more and more economists and bankers have increased their odds that the United States will fall into a recession. The most pessimistic of these, from bond company PIMCO, is that the odds have risen to 35%.

Increasing tariffs are the primary reason they think so.

Goldman Sachs recently increased their odds of a recession from 15% to 20%. J.P. Morgan placed the risks at a slightly higher level. Each analysis names tariffs as the primary reason for their opinions.

The chances that the United States will experience a recession in 2025 have increased because of the tariffs it has implemented, Alec Kersman, managing director and head of Asia-Pacific at PIMCO, told CNBC. He pointed to the fact that tariffs will make the price of certain goods sold in the United States higher. This is particularly true of those that are imported.

Most experts see tariffs as a tax, although not one levied by the federal or state government. A recent 25% set of tariffs on steel and aluminum will affect the prices of everything from houseware to construction to cars. Europe, in turn, has retaliated, which means U.S. companies will find it harder to sell goods there because they are more expensive. In other words, this essentially raised the prices of U.S. exports.

Americans have taken on record levels of credit card debt. Credit card debt hit $1.21 trillion in the fourth quarter of last year, which is a record since the federal government started gathering data on the subject in 1999. Credit card and car loan default rates are rising. Some Americans have lost their purchasing power even before tariffs raise prices.

Broad tariffs on some goods now appear to be unavoidable. The open question is what industries and products they will hit. Consumer spending is 68% of gross domestic product, and consumer spending is already shaky.

