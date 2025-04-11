Even After Sweeping Tariffs, These Americans Still Love Trump's Handling of the Economy Pete Marovich / Getty Images News via Getty Images

For much of his first term in office, Donald Trump presided over a relatively strong U.S. economy. From President Trump’s inauguration in January 2017 until February 2020, the month before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the national unemployment rate steadily improved from 4.7% to 3.5%. Over roughly the same period, the S&P 500 index surged by nearly 30%.

President Trump’s economic policies, from tax cuts to federal budget reductions, have not been without some controversy — but Trump’s recent implementation of across the board tariffs have fueled uncertainty and roiled markets like nothing else.

But while the administration’s protectionist tariffs cut against widely accepted economic principles, recent survey data shows that these policies are popular with a majority of certain subsets of American voters.

The 2024 presidential election hinged largely on the economy, and given the track record of his first administration, Americans ultimately voted Trump into office again. But now, only months into his second term, Trump’s policies have fomented levels of economic uncertainty not seen in generations. On the afternoon of Wednesday, April 2, 2025 President Trump, from the White House Rose Garden, announced a sweeping suite of tariffs on American trading partners, big and small. (Here is a look at the biggest geopolitical conflicts Trump will have to confront.)

Increased taxes on imported goods are, according to the Trump administration, necessary to bring back American manufacturing, reduce the national debt, and level the playing field of international trade. Many economists and investors, however, disagree. Some experts have even asserted that the president’s trade policies may go down as one of the largest self-inflicted and avoidable economic disruptions in U.S. history. Indeed, from the time the tariffs were unveiled on Wednesday to the Friday closing bell on Wall Street, the S&P 500 index shed nearly 11% of its value.

While the initial consequences of President Trump’s tariffs have been economically damaging, certain segments of the U.S. population remain bullish on the administration’s policies.

Using survey data from public opinion research company Morning Consult, 24/7 Wall St. identified the Americans who are most likely to approve of Trump’s handling of the economy so far. We reviewed polling results among multiple demographic groups and subgroups — including gender, race, religion, educational attainment, employment status and sector, income, age, voting history, and political ideology and affiliation, among others — and ranked them on the net approval rating of Trump’s handling the economy, or the share of voters who approve of his policies less those who disapprove. All survey data was collected after the tariff announcements, between April 4 and April 6, 2025.

Only demographic groups with which Trump has a positive net-approval rating for his handling of the economy were included on this list. Among these 19 subsets of Americans, net-approval of Trump’s economic policies range from +0.1% to +72.0%. Notably, among all registered voters, Trump’s economic approval rating is 3.1 percentage points underwater. (Here is a look at why consumer confidence is cratering.)

Perhaps not surprisingly, the strongest predictors of public opinion towards the president’s economic policies are political. The highest ranking demographic groups on this list include registered Republicans, Americans who voted for Donald Trump in the 2024 election, and Americans who identify as ideologically conservative. While distinct, these groups have overlapping membership.

For other, non-political demographic categories, the survey’s findings were less obvious. Christians, for example, approve of Trump’s economic policies by a 10.6 percentage point margin, and Americans living in rural areas, by 9.6 percentage points. Private sector workers, the self-employed, individuals with six figure incomes, White voters, and members of Generation X and the Millennial generation are also generally more likely than not to approve of President Trump’s handling of the economy.

These are the Americans most likely to approve of Trump’s economic policies after the tariff announcement.

Why It Matters

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Within his first three months in office, President Donald Trump imposed across the board tariffs on all of America’s trading partners — a move that may present the biggest disruption to global trade in at least a century. The administration’s policies have fueled a surge in economic uncertainty, triggered a mass sell off in domestic and global markets, and undermined public confidence in the President’s economic agenda. But while most Americans are now critical of Trump’s handling of the economy, certain segments of the population remain optimistic that the administration’s policies will ultimately benefit the United States.

19. Adults without a college education

Kunakorn Rassadornyindee / Shutterstock.com

Net-approval rating of Trump’s economic policies among demographic group: +0.1%

+0.1% Share of demographic group who approve of Trump’s handling of the economy: 46.2% (29.0% strongly approve; 17.2% somewhat approve)

46.2% (29.0% strongly approve; 17.2% somewhat approve) Share of demographic group who disapprove of Trump’s handling of the economy: 46.1% (40.7% strongly disapprove; 9.1% somewhat disapprove)

46.1% (40.7% strongly disapprove; 9.1% somewhat disapprove) Share of demographic group with no opinion Trump’s economic policies: 7.7%

7.7% Trump’s overall, net-approval rating among demographic group: -2.2% (47.6% approve, 49.8% disapprove, 2.7% have no opinion)

18. Millennials, born between 1981-1996

JJ-stockstudio / Shutterstock.com

Net-approval rating of Trump’s economic policies among demographic group: +0.4%

+0.4% Share of demographic group who approve of Trump’s handling of the economy: 45.5% (24.9% strongly approve; 20.6% somewhat approve)

45.5% (24.9% strongly approve; 20.6% somewhat approve) Share of demographic group who disapprove of Trump’s handling of the economy: 45.1% (41.9% strongly disapprove; 9.2% somewhat disapprove)

45.1% (41.9% strongly disapprove; 9.2% somewhat disapprove) Share of demographic group with no opinion Trump’s economic policies: 9.3%

9.3% Trump’s overall, net-approval rating among demographic group: -4.4% (46.7% approve, 51.1% disapprove, 2.2% have no opinion)

17. White Americans

Boogich / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Net-approval rating of Trump’s economic policies among demographic group: +1.6%

+1.6% Share of demographic group who approve of Trump’s handling of the economy: 47.8% (29.0% strongly approve; 18.8% somewhat approve)

47.8% (29.0% strongly approve; 18.8% somewhat approve) Share of demographic group who disapprove of Trump’s handling of the economy: 46.3% (40.2% strongly disapprove; 7.8% somewhat disapprove)

46.3% (40.2% strongly disapprove; 7.8% somewhat disapprove) Share of demographic group with no opinion Trump’s economic policies: 5.9%

5.9% Trump’s overall, net-approval rating among demographic group: +2.8% (50.8% approve, 47.9% disapprove, 1.3% have no opinion)

16. Americans in the 45-64 age group

insta_photos / Shutterstock.com

Net-approval rating of Trump’s economic policies among demographic group: +2.9%

+2.9% Share of demographic group who approve of Trump’s handling of the economy: 47.9% (31.6% strongly approve; 16.2% somewhat approve)

47.9% (31.6% strongly approve; 16.2% somewhat approve) Share of demographic group who disapprove of Trump’s handling of the economy: 45.0% (40.7% strongly disapprove; 7.1% somewhat disapprove)

45.0% (40.7% strongly disapprove; 7.1% somewhat disapprove) Share of demographic group with no opinion Trump’s economic policies: 7.1%

7.1% Trump’s overall, net-approval rating among demographic group: +2.4% (50.2% approve, 47.8% disapprove, 2.0% have no opinion)

15. Americans living in the South

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Net-approval rating of Trump’s economic policies among demographic group: +2.9%

+2.9% Share of demographic group who approve of Trump’s handling of the economy: 47.3% (30.0% strongly approve; 17.3% somewhat approve)

47.3% (30.0% strongly approve; 17.3% somewhat approve) Share of demographic group who disapprove of Trump’s handling of the economy: 44.4% (38.2% strongly disapprove; 10.2% somewhat disapprove)

44.4% (38.2% strongly disapprove; 10.2% somewhat disapprove) Share of demographic group with no opinion Trump’s economic policies: 8.3%

8.3% Trump’s overall, net-approval rating among demographic group: -0.1% (48.4% approve, 48.5% disapprove, 3.1% have no opinion)

14. Private sector workers

insta_photos / Shutterstock.com

Net-approval rating of Trump’s economic policies among demographic group: +3.3%

+3.3% Share of demographic group who approve of Trump’s handling of the economy: 49.1% (28.4% strongly approve; 20.7% somewhat approve)

49.1% (28.4% strongly approve; 20.7% somewhat approve) Share of demographic group who disapprove of Trump’s handling of the economy: 45.7% (39.4% strongly disapprove; 10.2% somewhat disapprove)

45.7% (39.4% strongly disapprove; 10.2% somewhat disapprove) Share of demographic group with no opinion Trump’s economic policies: 5.2%

5.2% Trump’s overall, net-approval rating among demographic group: -0.4% (49.2% approve, 49.6% disapprove, 1.2% have no opinion)

13. GenXers, born between 1965-1980

monkeybusinessimages / iStock via Getty Images

Net-approval rating of Trump’s economic policies among demographic group: +4.7%

+4.7% Share of demographic group who approve of Trump’s handling of the economy: 48.2% (32.6% strongly approve; 15.6% somewhat approve)

48.2% (32.6% strongly approve; 15.6% somewhat approve) Share of demographic group who disapprove of Trump’s handling of the economy: 43.5% (39.6% strongly disapprove; 7.4% somewhat disapprove)

43.5% (39.6% strongly disapprove; 7.4% somewhat disapprove) Share of demographic group with no opinion Trump’s economic policies: 8.3%

8.3% Trump’s overall, net-approval rating among demographic group: +3.7% (50.6% approve, 47.0% disapprove, 2.4% have no opinion)

12. Self-employed workers

Gorodenkoff / Shutterstock.com

Net-approval rating of Trump’s economic policies among demographic group: +5.3%

+5.3% Share of demographic group who approve of Trump’s handling of the economy: 49.6% (27.8% strongly approve; 21.8% somewhat approve)

49.6% (27.8% strongly approve; 21.8% somewhat approve) Share of demographic group who disapprove of Trump’s handling of the economy: 44.3% (39.7% strongly disapprove; 11.0% somewhat disapprove)

44.3% (39.7% strongly disapprove; 11.0% somewhat disapprove) Share of demographic group with no opinion Trump’s economic policies: 6.1%

6.1% Trump’s overall, net-approval rating among demographic group: -2.6% (48.0% approve, 50.7% disapprove, 1.3% have no opinion)

11. Americans in the 35-44 age group

DimaBerlin / Shutterstock.com

Net-approval rating of Trump’s economic policies among demographic group: +6.4%

+6.4% Share of demographic group who approve of Trump’s handling of the economy: 47.9% (23.9% strongly approve; 23.9% somewhat approve)

47.9% (23.9% strongly approve; 23.9% somewhat approve) Share of demographic group who disapprove of Trump’s handling of the economy: 41.4% (40.7% strongly disapprove; 9.1% somewhat disapprove)

41.4% (40.7% strongly disapprove; 9.1% somewhat disapprove) Share of demographic group with no opinion Trump’s economic policies: 10.7%

10.7% Trump’s overall, net-approval rating among demographic group: -2.3% (47.5% approve, 49.8% disapprove, 2.8% have no opinion)

10. Workers earning over $100,000 per year

KamiPhotos / iStock via Getty Images

Net-approval rating of Trump’s economic policies among demographic group: +7.4%

+7.4% Share of demographic group who approve of Trump’s handling of the economy: 50.6% (30.0% strongly approve; 20.7% somewhat approve)

50.6% (30.0% strongly approve; 20.7% somewhat approve) Share of demographic group who disapprove of Trump’s handling of the economy: 43.2% (38.6% strongly disapprove; 7.6% somewhat disapprove)

43.2% (38.6% strongly disapprove; 7.6% somewhat disapprove) Share of demographic group with no opinion Trump’s economic policies: 6.2%

6.2% Trump’s overall, net-approval rating among demographic group: +6.4% (52.6% approve, 46.2% disapprove, 1.2% have no opinion)

9. Residents of rural communities

Tiago_Fernandez / iStock via Getty Images

Net-approval rating of Trump’s economic policies among demographic group: +9.8%

+9.8% Share of demographic group who approve of Trump’s handling of the economy: 50.7% (30.5% strongly approve; 20.2% somewhat approve)

50.7% (30.5% strongly approve; 20.2% somewhat approve) Share of demographic group who disapprove of Trump’s handling of the economy: 40.8% (37.8% strongly disapprove; 6.9% somewhat disapprove)

40.8% (37.8% strongly disapprove; 6.9% somewhat disapprove) Share of demographic group with no opinion Trump’s economic policies: 8.5%

8.5% Trump’s overall, net-approval rating among demographic group: +8.2% (52.8% approve, 44.6% disapprove, 2.5% have no opinion)

8. Christians

Andy Lyons / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Net-approval rating of Trump’s economic policies among demographic group: +10.6%

+10.6% Share of demographic group who approve of Trump’s handling of the economy: 52.6% (32.4% strongly approve; 20.2% somewhat approve)

52.6% (32.4% strongly approve; 20.2% somewhat approve) Share of demographic group who disapprove of Trump’s handling of the economy: 42.0% (36.6% strongly disapprove; 10.1% somewhat disapprove)

42.0% (36.6% strongly disapprove; 10.1% somewhat disapprove) Share of demographic group with no opinion Trump’s economic policies: 5.4%

5.4% Trump’s overall, net-approval rating among demographic group: +5.3% (51.9% approve, 46.7% disapprove, 1.4% have no opinion)

7. Men

SritanaN / Shutterstock.com

Net-approval rating of Trump’s economic policies among demographic group: +12.0%

+12.0% Share of demographic group who approve of Trump’s handling of the economy: 53.7% (32.8% strongly approve; 20.9% somewhat approve)

53.7% (32.8% strongly approve; 20.9% somewhat approve) Share of demographic group who disapprove of Trump’s handling of the economy: 41.7% (36.7% strongly disapprove; 8.7% somewhat disapprove)

41.7% (36.7% strongly disapprove; 8.7% somewhat disapprove) Share of demographic group with no opinion Trump’s economic policies: 4.6%

4.6% Trump’s overall, net-approval rating among demographic group: +7.3% (52.8% approve, 45.5% disapprove, 1.8% have no opinion)

6. Evangelical Christians

Stephen Rees / Shutterstock.com

Net-approval rating of Trump’s economic policies among demographic group: +34.7%

+34.7% Share of demographic group who approve of Trump’s handling of the economy: 63.3% (43.6% strongly approve; 19.7% somewhat approve)

63.3% (43.6% strongly approve; 19.7% somewhat approve) Share of demographic group who disapprove of Trump’s handling of the economy: 28.5% (23.5% strongly disapprove; 11.0% somewhat disapprove)

28.5% (23.5% strongly disapprove; 11.0% somewhat disapprove) Share of demographic group with no opinion Trump’s economic policies: 8.2%

8.2% Trump’s overall, net-approval rating among demographic group: +28.2% (62.7% approve, 34.6% disapprove, 2.7% have no opinion)

5. Republican women

Joe Raedle / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Net-approval rating of Trump’s economic policies among demographic group: +54.5%

+54.5% Share of demographic group who approve of Trump’s handling of the economy: 72.9% (50.3% strongly approve; 22.6% somewhat approve)

72.9% (50.3% strongly approve; 22.6% somewhat approve) Share of demographic group who disapprove of Trump’s handling of the economy: 18.3% (8.0% strongly disapprove; 5.4% somewhat disapprove)

18.3% (8.0% strongly disapprove; 5.4% somewhat disapprove) Share of demographic group with no opinion Trump’s economic policies: 8.8%

8.8% Trump’s overall, net-approval rating among demographic group: +72.7% (86.1% approve, 13.4% disapprove, 0.5% have no opinion)

4. Ideological conservatives

John Sommers II / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Net-approval rating of Trump’s economic policies among demographic group: +61.1%

+61.1% Share of demographic group who approve of Trump’s handling of the economy: 78.2% (52.0% strongly approve; 26.2% somewhat approve)

78.2% (52.0% strongly approve; 26.2% somewhat approve) Share of demographic group who disapprove of Trump’s handling of the economy: 17.2% (9.0% strongly disapprove; 7.3% somewhat disapprove)

17.2% (9.0% strongly disapprove; 7.3% somewhat disapprove) Share of demographic group with no opinion Trump’s economic policies: 4.6%

4.6% Trump’s overall, net-approval rating among demographic group: +66.0% (82.3% approve, 16.3% disapprove, 1.4% have no opinion)

3. Registered Republicans

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Net-approval rating of Trump’s economic policies among demographic group: +64.2%

+64.2% Share of demographic group who approve of Trump’s handling of the economy: 79.3% (53.7% strongly approve; 25.5% somewhat approve)

79.3% (53.7% strongly approve; 25.5% somewhat approve) Share of demographic group who disapprove of Trump’s handling of the economy: 15.1% (4.9% strongly disapprove; 6.4% somewhat disapprove)

15.1% (4.9% strongly disapprove; 6.4% somewhat disapprove) Share of demographic group with no opinion Trump’s economic policies: 5.7%

5.7% Trump’s overall, net-approval rating among demographic group: +76.8% (88.1% approve, 11.3% disapprove, 0.6% have no opinion)

2. Americans who voted for Donald Trump in 2024

2024 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Net-approval rating of Trump’s economic policies among demographic group: +66.5%

+66.5% Share of demographic group who approve of Trump’s handling of the economy: 80.3% (52.7% strongly approve; 27.6% somewhat approve)

80.3% (52.7% strongly approve; 27.6% somewhat approve) Share of demographic group who disapprove of Trump’s handling of the economy: 13.8% (3.0% strongly disapprove; 6.3% somewhat disapprove)

13.8% (3.0% strongly disapprove; 6.3% somewhat disapprove) Share of demographic group with no opinion Trump’s economic policies: 5.9%

5.9% Trump’s overall, net-approval rating among demographic group: +80.2% (89.5% approve, 9.2% disapprove, 1.3% have no opinion)

1. Republican men

Net-approval rating of Trump’s economic policies among demographic group: +72.0%

+72.0% Share of demographic group who approve of Trump’s handling of the economy: 84.5% (56.6% strongly approve; 27.9% somewhat approve)

84.5% (56.6% strongly approve; 27.9% somewhat approve) Share of demographic group who disapprove of Trump’s handling of the economy: 12.4% (2.4% strongly disapprove; 7.1% somewhat disapprove)

12.4% (2.4% strongly disapprove; 7.1% somewhat disapprove) Share of demographic group with no opinion Trump’s economic policies: 3.1%

3.1% Trump’s overall, net-approval rating among demographic group: +80.2% (89.7% approve, 9.5% disapprove, 0.7% have no opinion)

