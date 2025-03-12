4 in 5 of These Americans Approve of Trump's Immigration Policies Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Immigration ranked among the most important issues in deciding the 2024 presidential election — and on the eve of Election Day, Americans were more likely to trust Donald Trump to handle immigration than Kamala Harris. According to a poll conducted by the public opinion research company Morning Consult in late October 2024, 51% of likely voters trusted Trump to best manage immigration, compared to 42% who trusted Harris. Now, only weeks into Trump’s second term, his administration’s policies appear to be having a meaningful impact on immigration.

Since taking office, President Trump has upended American immigration policy.

While aspects of Trump’s approach to immigration are controversial, public opinion of these policies is overwhelmingly positive among certain demographic groups.

So far in his presidency, Trump has pressed the Internal Revenue Service to obtain the addresses of over 700,000 undocumented immigrants, deployed thousands of National Guardsmen and active-duty troops to the southern border, and arrested and deported tens of thousands of undocumented immigrants. Meanwhile, data from Customs and Border Protection shows that illegal crossings over the southern border fell to their lowest level in at least 25 years during Trump’s first full month in office.

Trump’s immigration policies have not been limited to illegal immigration. He has also cancelled transit to the U.S. for refugees already approved for entry, offered a fast-track to U.S. citizenship for wealthy foreigners, and is making efforts to end birthright citizenship.

While many of Trump’s actions on immigration are controversial — some may even be in violation of the U.S. Constitution — millions of Americans appear receptive to them.

Using survey data from Morning Consult, 24/7 Wall St. identified the Americans who are most likely to approve of the Trump administration’s immigration policies. We reviewed polling results among multiple demographic groups and subgroups — including gender, race, religion, educational attainment, employment status and sector, income, age, voting history, and political ideology and affiliation, among others — and ranked them on the net approval rating of Trump’s handling of immigration, or the share of voters who approve of his policies less those who disapprove. All survey data was collected between Feb. 28 and March 2, 2025.

Only demographic groups with which Trump has a positive net-approval rating for his immigration policies were included on this list. Among these 42 subsets of Americans, net-approval of Trump’s immigration policies ranges from 0.5% to nearly 80%.

Perhaps not surprisingly, the strongest predictors of public opinion of the president’s immigration policies are political. The only demographic groups on this list with which Trump’s approach to immigration has a net-approval rating of 70% or higher are Americans who identify as ideologically conservative, registered Republicans, and Americans who voted for Trump in the 2024 election. While distinct, these groups have overlapping membership. (Here is a look at the Americans most likely to approve of the Trump administration so far.)

For other, non-political demographic categories, the survey’s findings were less obvious. Generationally, Trump’s immigration policies have a nearly 21% net favorability rating among Millennials and 20.2% net-approval among GenXers. The Trump administration’s handling of immigration is also popular among Christian voters — particularly evangelicals — as well as small business owners, workers earning over $100,000 per year, and adults without a college education. (Here is a look at what Trump’s presidency may mean for stocks.)

Why It Matters

grandriver / iStock via Getty Images

Many immigration policies adopted by the Trump administration are controversial — but they appear to be yielding results. In Trump’s first month in office, illegal crossings at the southern border fell to their lowest level since record keeping began — and a majority of American voters are giving the president high marks for his immigration policies, particularly those who belong to certain demographic groups.

42. Residents of urban communities

EWY Media / Shutterstock.com

Net-approval rating of Trump’s immigration policies among demographic group: +0.5%

+0.5% Share of demographic group who approve of Trump’s handling of immigration: 46.4% (27.0% strongly approve; 19.4% somewhat approve)

46.4% (27.0% strongly approve; 19.4% somewhat approve) Share of demographic group who disapprove of Trump’s handling of immigration: 45.9% (34.7% strongly disapprove; 11.2% somewhat disapprove)

45.9% (34.7% strongly disapprove; 11.2% somewhat disapprove) Share of demographic group with no opinion on Trump’s immigration policies: 7.7%

7.7% Trump’s overall, net-approval rating among demographic group: -6.2% (45.3% approve, 51.5% disapprove, 3.2% have no opinion)

41. Women

Net-approval rating of Trump’s immigration policies among demographic group: +2.1%

+2.1% Share of demographic group who approve of Trump’s handling of immigration: 46.9% (31.8% strongly approve; 15.1% somewhat approve)

46.9% (31.8% strongly approve; 15.1% somewhat approve) Share of demographic group who disapprove of Trump’s handling of immigration: 44.7% (34.4% strongly disapprove; 10.4% somewhat disapprove)

44.7% (34.4% strongly disapprove; 10.4% somewhat disapprove) Share of demographic group with no opinion on Trump’s immigration policies: 8.4%

8.4% Trump’s overall, net-approval rating among demographic group: -10.2% (42.8% approve, 53.1% disapprove, 4.1% have no opinion)

40. Independent women

Steve Debenport / Getty Images

Net-approval rating of Trump’s immigration policies among demographic group: +3.1%

+3.1% Share of demographic group who approve of Trump’s handling of immigration: 45.6% (26.8% strongly approve; 18.8% somewhat approve)

45.6% (26.8% strongly approve; 18.8% somewhat approve) Share of demographic group who disapprove of Trump’s handling of immigration: 42.5% (27.7% strongly disapprove; 14.8% somewhat disapprove)

42.5% (27.7% strongly disapprove; 14.8% somewhat disapprove) Share of demographic group with no opinion on Trump’s immigration policies: 12.0%

12.0% Trump’s overall, net-approval rating among demographic group: -9.1% (41.8% approve, 51.0% disapprove, 7.2% have no opinion)

39. Americans living in the Midwest

pabradyphoto / iStock via Getty Images

Net-approval rating of Trump’s immigration policies among demographic group: +4.4%

+4.4% Share of demographic group who approve of Trump’s handling of immigration: 48.7% (33.1% strongly approve; 15.6% somewhat approve)

48.7% (33.1% strongly approve; 15.6% somewhat approve) Share of demographic group who disapprove of Trump’s handling of immigration: 44.3% (35.1% strongly disapprove; 9.2% somewhat disapprove)

44.3% (35.1% strongly disapprove; 9.2% somewhat disapprove) Share of demographic group with no opinion on Trump’s immigration policies: 7.0%

7.0% Trump’s overall, net-approval rating among demographic group: -10.8% (42.7% approve, 53.4% disapprove, 3.9% have no opinion)

38. Ideological moderates

Spencer Platt / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Net-approval rating of Trump’s immigration policies among demographic group: +6.5%

+6.5% Share of demographic group who approve of Trump’s handling of immigration: 49.6% (29.3% strongly approve; 20.4% somewhat approve)

49.6% (29.3% strongly approve; 20.4% somewhat approve) Share of demographic group who disapprove of Trump’s handling of immigration: 43.2% (32.6% strongly disapprove; 10.5% somewhat disapprove)

43.2% (32.6% strongly disapprove; 10.5% somewhat disapprove) Share of demographic group with no opinion on Trump’s immigration policies: 7.2%

7.2% Trump’s overall, net-approval rating among demographic group: -18.0% (39.1% approve, 57.2% disapprove, 3.7% have no opinion)

37. Americans who did not vote in 2024

Antonio Guillem / Shutterstock

Net-approval rating of Trump’s immigration policies among demographic group: +7.7%

+7.7% Share of demographic group who approve of Trump’s handling of immigration: 43.0% (26.1% strongly approve; 16.9% somewhat approve)

43.0% (26.1% strongly approve; 16.9% somewhat approve) Share of demographic group who disapprove of Trump’s handling of immigration: 35.3% (25.6% strongly disapprove; 9.7% somewhat disapprove)

35.3% (25.6% strongly disapprove; 9.7% somewhat disapprove) Share of demographic group with no opinion on Trump’s immigration policies: 21.7%

21.7% Trump’s overall, net-approval rating among demographic group: +4.6% (45.0% approve, 40.4% disapprove, 14.6% have no opinion)

36. Adults with a post-graduate degree

fizkes / Shutterstock.com

Net-approval rating of Trump’s immigration policies among demographic group: +9.6%

+9.6% Share of demographic group who approve of Trump’s handling of immigration: 52.9% (36.9% strongly approve; 16.0% somewhat approve)

52.9% (36.9% strongly approve; 16.0% somewhat approve) Share of demographic group who disapprove of Trump’s handling of immigration: 43.3% (32.0% strongly disapprove; 11.3% somewhat disapprove)

43.3% (32.0% strongly disapprove; 11.3% somewhat disapprove) Share of demographic group with no opinion on Trump’s immigration policies: 3.7%

3.7% Trump’s overall, net-approval rating among demographic group: -3.8% (47.3% approve, 51.1% disapprove, 1.6% have no opinion)

35. Non-Christians

SeventyFour / Shutterstock.com

Net-approval rating of Trump’s immigration policies among demographic group: +10.3%

+10.3% Share of demographic group who approve of Trump’s handling of immigration: 53.8% (36.1% strongly approve; 17.7% somewhat approve)

53.8% (36.1% strongly approve; 17.7% somewhat approve) Share of demographic group who disapprove of Trump’s handling of immigration: 43.5% (32.3% strongly disapprove; 11.2% somewhat disapprove)

43.5% (32.3% strongly disapprove; 11.2% somewhat disapprove) Share of demographic group with no opinion on Trump’s immigration policies: 2.7%

2.7% Trump’s overall, net-approval rating among demographic group: -11.0% (42.0% approve, 53.0% disapprove, 5.0% have no opinion)

34. Workers earning less than $50,000 per year

maxbelchenko / Shutterstock.com

Net-approval rating of Trump’s immigration policies among demographic group: +10.3%

+10.3% Share of demographic group who approve of Trump’s handling of immigration: 50.9% (33.9% strongly approve; 17.1% somewhat approve)

50.9% (33.9% strongly approve; 17.1% somewhat approve) Share of demographic group who disapprove of Trump’s handling of immigration: 40.6% (32.2% strongly disapprove; 8.4% somewhat disapprove)

40.6% (32.2% strongly disapprove; 8.4% somewhat disapprove) Share of demographic group with no opinion on Trump’s immigration policies: 8.4%

8.4% Trump’s overall, net-approval rating among demographic group: +2.4% (48.9% approve, 46.5% disapprove, 4.6% have no opinion)

33. Homemakers

Steve Debenport / Getty Images

Net-approval rating of Trump’s immigration policies among demographic group: +10.9%

+10.9% Share of demographic group who approve of Trump’s handling of immigration: 46.8% (28.5% strongly approve; 18.3% somewhat approve)

46.8% (28.5% strongly approve; 18.3% somewhat approve) Share of demographic group who disapprove of Trump’s handling of immigration: 35.8% (29.1% strongly disapprove; 6.8% somewhat disapprove)

35.8% (29.1% strongly disapprove; 6.8% somewhat disapprove) Share of demographic group with no opinion on Trump’s immigration policies: 17.4%

17.4% Trump’s overall, net-approval rating among demographic group: +5.1% (45.4% approve, 40.3% disapprove, 14.3% have no opinion)

32. Americans living in the West

yhelfman / iStock via Getty Images

Net-approval rating of Trump’s immigration policies among demographic group: +11.2%

+11.2% Share of demographic group who approve of Trump’s handling of immigration: 52.5% (33.9% strongly approve; 18.5% somewhat approve)

52.5% (33.9% strongly approve; 18.5% somewhat approve) Share of demographic group who disapprove of Trump’s handling of immigration: 41.3% (32.3% strongly disapprove; 8.9% somewhat disapprove)

41.3% (32.3% strongly disapprove; 8.9% somewhat disapprove) Share of demographic group with no opinion on Trump’s immigration policies: 6.3%

6.3% Trump’s overall, net-approval rating among demographic group: +2.6% (49.7% approve, 47.1% disapprove, 3.1% have no opinion)

31. Americans living in the Northeast

halbergman / iStock via Getty Images

Net-approval rating of Trump’s immigration policies among demographic group: +12.7%

+12.7% Share of demographic group who approve of Trump’s handling of immigration: 54.1% (38.4% strongly approve; 15.7% somewhat approve)

54.1% (38.4% strongly approve; 15.7% somewhat approve) Share of demographic group who disapprove of Trump’s handling of immigration: 41.4% (30.8% strongly disapprove; 10.7% somewhat disapprove)

41.4% (30.8% strongly disapprove; 10.7% somewhat disapprove) Share of demographic group with no opinion on Trump’s immigration policies: 4.5%

4.5% Trump’s overall, net-approval rating among demographic group: -4.3% (46.3% approve, 50.5% disapprove, 3.2% have no opinion)

30. All registered voters

deberarr / iStock via Getty Images

Net-approval rating of Trump’s immigration policies among demographic group: +15.2%

+15.2% Share of demographic group who approve of Trump’s handling of immigration: 54.6% (37.8% strongly approve; 16.8% somewhat approve)

54.6% (37.8% strongly approve; 16.8% somewhat approve) Share of demographic group who disapprove of Trump’s handling of immigration: 39.4% (30.5% strongly disapprove; 8.8% somewhat disapprove)

39.4% (30.5% strongly disapprove; 8.8% somewhat disapprove) Share of demographic group with no opinion on Trump’s immigration policies: 6.1%

6.1% Trump’s overall, net-approval rating among demographic group: +1.6% (49.2% approve, 47.6% disapprove, 3.2% have no opinion)

29. Non-evangelical Christians

ChristinLola / iStock via Getty Images

Net-approval rating of Trump’s immigration policies among demographic group: +15.5%

+15.5% Share of demographic group who approve of Trump’s handling of immigration: 55.0% (37.4% strongly approve; 17.6% somewhat approve)

55.0% (37.4% strongly approve; 17.6% somewhat approve) Share of demographic group who disapprove of Trump’s handling of immigration: 39.5% (31.9% strongly disapprove; 7.6% somewhat disapprove)

39.5% (31.9% strongly disapprove; 7.6% somewhat disapprove) Share of demographic group with no opinion on Trump’s immigration policies: 5.5%

5.5% Trump’s overall, net-approval rating among demographic group: +0.8% (49.0% approve, 48.2% disapprove, 2.7% have no opinion)

28. Retirees

Net-approval rating of Trump’s immigration policies among demographic group: +15.5%

+15.5% Share of demographic group who approve of Trump’s handling of immigration: 56.1% (43.8% strongly approve; 12.4% somewhat approve)

56.1% (43.8% strongly approve; 12.4% somewhat approve) Share of demographic group who disapprove of Trump’s handling of immigration: 40.6% (33.0% strongly disapprove; 7.6% somewhat disapprove)

40.6% (33.0% strongly disapprove; 7.6% somewhat disapprove) Share of demographic group with no opinion on Trump’s immigration policies: 3.2%

3.2% Trump’s overall, net-approval rating among demographic group: -9.6% (44.5% approve, 54.1% disapprove, 1.4% have no opinion)

27. Adults with a bachelor’s degree

Rattankun Thongbun / iStock via Getty Images

Net-approval rating of Trump’s immigration policies among demographic group: +15.8%

+15.8% Share of demographic group who approve of Trump’s handling of immigration: 55.8% (38.2% strongly approve; 17.5% somewhat approve)

55.8% (38.2% strongly approve; 17.5% somewhat approve) Share of demographic group who disapprove of Trump’s handling of immigration: 40.0% (29.9% strongly disapprove; 10.0% somewhat disapprove)

40.0% (29.9% strongly disapprove; 10.0% somewhat disapprove) Share of demographic group with no opinion on Trump’s immigration policies: 4.2%

4.2% Trump’s overall, net-approval rating among demographic group: -1.3% (48.3% approve, 49.5% disapprove, 2.2% have no opinion)

26. Government workers

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Net-approval rating of Trump’s immigration policies among demographic group: +16.0%

+16.0% Share of demographic group who approve of Trump’s handling of immigration: 54.0% (34.8% strongly approve; 19.2% somewhat approve)

54.0% (34.8% strongly approve; 19.2% somewhat approve) Share of demographic group who disapprove of Trump’s handling of immigration: 38.0% (30.3% strongly disapprove; 7.7% somewhat disapprove)

38.0% (30.3% strongly disapprove; 7.7% somewhat disapprove) Share of demographic group with no opinion on Trump’s immigration policies: 8.0%

8.0% Trump’s overall, net-approval rating among demographic group: -1.7% (48.4% approve, 50.1% disapprove, 1.6% have no opinion)

25. Registered Independents

Julie Denesha / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Net-approval rating of Trump’s immigration policies among demographic group: +16.1%

+16.1% Share of demographic group who approve of Trump’s handling of immigration: 53.6% (33.6% strongly approve; 20.0% somewhat approve)

53.6% (33.6% strongly approve; 20.0% somewhat approve) Share of demographic group who disapprove of Trump’s handling of immigration: 37.5% (27.2% strongly disapprove; 10.3% somewhat disapprove)

37.5% (27.2% strongly disapprove; 10.3% somewhat disapprove) Share of demographic group with no opinion on Trump’s immigration policies: 9.0%

9.0% Trump’s overall, net-approval rating among demographic group: -4.1% (44.8% approve, 48.9% disapprove, 6.4% have no opinion)

24. Adults without a college education

FG Trade / E+ via Getty Images

Net-approval rating of Trump’s immigration policies among demographic group: +16.3%

+16.3% Share of demographic group who approve of Trump’s handling of immigration: 54.5% (37.9% strongly approve; 16.6% somewhat approve)

54.5% (37.9% strongly approve; 16.6% somewhat approve) Share of demographic group who disapprove of Trump’s handling of immigration: 38.2% (30.4% strongly disapprove; 7.8% somewhat disapprove)

38.2% (30.4% strongly disapprove; 7.8% somewhat disapprove) Share of demographic group with no opinion on Trump’s immigration policies: 7.3%

7.3% Trump’s overall, net-approval rating among demographic group: +3.9% (50.0% approve, 46.1% disapprove, 3.9% have no opinion)

23. Workers earning between $50,000 and $100,000 per year

DC Studio / Shutterstock.com

Net-approval rating of Trump’s immigration policies among demographic group: +16.8%

+16.8% Share of demographic group who approve of Trump’s handling of immigration: 55.9% (39.2% strongly approve; 16.7% somewhat approve)

55.9% (39.2% strongly approve; 16.7% somewhat approve) Share of demographic group who disapprove of Trump’s handling of immigration: 39.1% (30.2% strongly disapprove; 8.9% somewhat disapprove)

39.1% (30.2% strongly disapprove; 8.9% somewhat disapprove) Share of demographic group with no opinion on Trump’s immigration policies: 5.0%

5.0% Trump’s overall, net-approval rating among demographic group: -1.0% (48.3% approve, 49.3% disapprove, 2.5% have no opinion)

22. Americans aged 65 and up

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A / Shutterstock.com

Net-approval rating of Trump’s immigration policies among demographic group: +17.5%

+17.5% Share of demographic group who approve of Trump’s handling of immigration: 57.7% (45.4% strongly approve; 12.3% somewhat approve)

57.7% (45.4% strongly approve; 12.3% somewhat approve) Share of demographic group who disapprove of Trump’s handling of immigration: 40.2% (32.9% strongly disapprove; 7.3% somewhat disapprove)

40.2% (32.9% strongly disapprove; 7.3% somewhat disapprove) Share of demographic group with no opinion on Trump’s immigration policies: 2.1%

2.1% Trump’s overall, net-approval rating among demographic group: -7.8% (45.2% approve, 53.1% disapprove, 1.7% have no opinion)

21. Baby Boomers, born between 1946-1964

Kerkez / iStock via Getty Images

Net-approval rating of Trump’s immigration policies among demographic group: +17.8%

+17.8% Share of demographic group who approve of Trump’s handling of immigration: 57.9% (44.6% strongly approve; 13.3% somewhat approve)

57.9% (44.6% strongly approve; 13.3% somewhat approve) Share of demographic group who disapprove of Trump’s handling of immigration: 40.0% (32.8% strongly disapprove; 7.3% somewhat disapprove)

40.0% (32.8% strongly disapprove; 7.3% somewhat disapprove) Share of demographic group with no opinion on Trump’s immigration policies: 2.1%

2.1% Trump’s overall, net-approval rating among demographic group: -7.2% (45.3% approve, 52.5% disapprove, 2.2% have no opinion)

20. Private sector workers

Chaay_Tee / iStock via Getty Images

Net-approval rating of Trump’s immigration policies among demographic group: +19.1%

+19.1% Share of demographic group who approve of Trump’s handling of immigration: 57.0% (39.3% strongly approve; 17.7% somewhat approve)

57.0% (39.3% strongly approve; 17.7% somewhat approve) Share of demographic group who disapprove of Trump’s handling of immigration: 37.9% (29.2% strongly disapprove; 8.7% somewhat disapprove)

37.9% (29.2% strongly disapprove; 8.7% somewhat disapprove) Share of demographic group with no opinion on Trump’s immigration policies: 5.0%

5.0% Trump’s overall, net-approval rating among demographic group: +6.7% (52.5% approve, 45.8% disapprove, 1.7% have no opinion)

19. Americans in the 45-64 age group

insta_photos / Shutterstock.com

Net-approval rating of Trump’s immigration policies among demographic group: +19.6%

+19.6% Share of demographic group who approve of Trump’s handling of immigration: 56.9% (40.1% strongly approve; 16.7% somewhat approve)

56.9% (40.1% strongly approve; 16.7% somewhat approve) Share of demographic group who disapprove of Trump’s handling of immigration: 37.3% (29.8% strongly disapprove; 7.5% somewhat disapprove)

37.3% (29.8% strongly disapprove; 7.5% somewhat disapprove) Share of demographic group with no opinion on Trump’s immigration policies: 5.8%

5.8% Trump’s overall, net-approval rating among demographic group: +2.2% (49.5% approve, 47.3% disapprove, 3.3% have no opinion)

18. GenXers, born between 1965-1980

Gladskikh Tatiana / Shutterstock.com

Net-approval rating of Trump’s immigration policies among demographic group: +20.2%

+20.2% Share of demographic group who approve of Trump’s handling of immigration: 56.8% (39.4% strongly approve; 17.4% somewhat approve)

56.8% (39.4% strongly approve; 17.4% somewhat approve) Share of demographic group who disapprove of Trump’s handling of immigration: 36.6% (28.8% strongly disapprove; 7.8% somewhat disapprove)

36.6% (28.8% strongly disapprove; 7.8% somewhat disapprove) Share of demographic group with no opinion on Trump’s immigration policies: 6.6%

6.6% Trump’s overall, net-approval rating among demographic group: +3.6% (50.1% approve, 46.6% disapprove, 3.3% have no opinion)

17. Residents of rural communities

Jacqueline Nix / iStock via Getty Images

Net-approval rating of Trump’s immigration policies among demographic group: +20.3%

+20.3% Share of demographic group who approve of Trump’s handling of immigration: 56.6% (39.7% strongly approve; 16.9% somewhat approve)

56.6% (39.7% strongly approve; 16.9% somewhat approve) Share of demographic group who disapprove of Trump’s handling of immigration: 36.3% (27.9% strongly disapprove; 8.4% somewhat disapprove)

36.3% (27.9% strongly disapprove; 8.4% somewhat disapprove) Share of demographic group with no opinion on Trump’s immigration policies: 7.2%

7.2% Trump’s overall, net-approval rating among demographic group: +13.1% (54.7% approve, 41.6% disapprove, 3.7% have no opinion)

16. Residents of suburban communities

picmax / iStock via Getty Images

Net-approval rating of Trump’s immigration policies among demographic group: +20.7%

+20.7% Share of demographic group who approve of Trump’s handling of immigration: 58.1% (42.8% strongly approve; 15.2% somewhat approve)

58.1% (42.8% strongly approve; 15.2% somewhat approve) Share of demographic group who disapprove of Trump’s handling of immigration: 37.3% (29.5% strongly disapprove; 7.8% somewhat disapprove)

37.3% (29.5% strongly disapprove; 7.8% somewhat disapprove) Share of demographic group with no opinion on Trump’s immigration policies: 4.6%

4.6% Trump’s overall, net-approval rating among demographic group: +0.1% (48.6% approve, 48.5% disapprove, 2.9% have no opinion)

15. Millennials, born between 1981-1996

JJ-stockstudio / Shutterstock.com

Net-approval rating of Trump’s immigration policies among demographic group: +20.8%

+20.8% Share of demographic group who approve of Trump’s handling of immigration: 55.9% (33.3% strongly approve; 22.6% somewhat approve)

55.9% (33.3% strongly approve; 22.6% somewhat approve) Share of demographic group who disapprove of Trump’s handling of immigration: 35.1% (25.8% strongly disapprove; 9.3% somewhat disapprove)

35.1% (25.8% strongly disapprove; 9.3% somewhat disapprove) Share of demographic group with no opinion on Trump’s immigration policies: 9.0%

9.0% Trump’s overall, net-approval rating among demographic group: +11.6% (53.9% approve, 42.3% disapprove, 3.8% have no opinion)

14. Self-employed workers

Gorodenkoff / Shutterstock.com

Net-approval rating of Trump’s immigration policies among demographic group: +21.7%

+21.7% Share of demographic group who approve of Trump’s handling of immigration: 59.4% (36.8% strongly approve; 22.6% somewhat approve)

59.4% (36.8% strongly approve; 22.6% somewhat approve) Share of demographic group who disapprove of Trump’s handling of immigration: 37.7% (25.9% strongly disapprove; 11.7% somewhat disapprove)

37.7% (25.9% strongly disapprove; 11.7% somewhat disapprove) Share of demographic group with no opinion on Trump’s immigration policies: 3.0%

3.0% Trump’s overall, net-approval rating among demographic group: +24.7% (61.2% approve, 36.6% disapprove, 2.2% have no opinion)

13. White Americans

Boogich / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Net-approval rating of Trump’s immigration policies among demographic group: +21.8%

+21.8% Share of demographic group who approve of Trump’s handling of immigration: 58.2% (42.1% strongly approve; 16.1% somewhat approve)

58.2% (42.1% strongly approve; 16.1% somewhat approve) Share of demographic group who disapprove of Trump’s handling of immigration: 36.3% (28.8% strongly disapprove; 7.6% somewhat disapprove)

36.3% (28.8% strongly disapprove; 7.6% somewhat disapprove) Share of demographic group with no opinion on Trump’s immigration policies: 5.5%

5.5% Trump’s overall, net-approval rating among demographic group: +10.5% (54.1% approve, 43.7% disapprove, 2.2% have no opinion)

12. Workers earning over $100,000 per year

KamiPhotos / iStock via Getty Images

Net-approval rating of Trump’s immigration policies among demographic group: +22.4%

+22.4% Share of demographic group who approve of Trump’s handling of immigration: 59.7% (43.4% strongly approve; 16.3% somewhat approve)

59.7% (43.4% strongly approve; 16.3% somewhat approve) Share of demographic group who disapprove of Trump’s handling of immigration: 37.3% (27.7% strongly disapprove; 9.6% somewhat disapprove)

37.3% (27.7% strongly disapprove; 9.6% somewhat disapprove) Share of demographic group with no opinion on Trump’s immigration policies: 3.0%

3.0% Trump’s overall, net-approval rating among demographic group: +4.2% (51.4% approve, 47.2% disapprove, 1.4% have no opinion)

11. Americans living in the South

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Net-approval rating of Trump’s immigration policies among demographic group: +25.1%

+25.1% Share of demographic group who approve of Trump’s handling of immigration: 59.5% (42.6% strongly approve; 16.9% somewhat approve)

59.5% (42.6% strongly approve; 16.9% somewhat approve) Share of demographic group who disapprove of Trump’s handling of immigration: 34.4% (26.7% strongly disapprove; 7.7% somewhat disapprove)

34.4% (26.7% strongly disapprove; 7.7% somewhat disapprove) Share of demographic group with no opinion on Trump’s immigration policies: 6.1%

6.1% Trump’s overall, net-approval rating among demographic group: +10.8% (54.0% approve, 43.2% disapprove, 2.8% have no opinion)

10. Christians

Godong / Stone via Getty Images

Net-approval rating of Trump’s immigration policies among demographic group: +27.5%

+27.5% Share of demographic group who approve of Trump’s handling of immigration: 61.3% (43.2% strongly approve; 18.2% somewhat approve)

61.3% (43.2% strongly approve; 18.2% somewhat approve) Share of demographic group who disapprove of Trump’s handling of immigration: 33.8% (26.3% strongly disapprove; 7.6% somewhat disapprove)

33.8% (26.3% strongly disapprove; 7.6% somewhat disapprove) Share of demographic group with no opinion on Trump’s immigration policies: 4.8%

4.8% Trump’s overall, net-approval rating among demographic group: +12.2% (54.9% approve, 42.7% disapprove, 2.4% have no opinion)

9. Independent men

insta_photos / Shutterstock.com

Net-approval rating of Trump’s immigration policies among demographic group: +29.0%

+29.0% Share of demographic group who approve of Trump’s handling of immigration: 61.5% (40.3% strongly approve; 21.2% somewhat approve)

61.5% (40.3% strongly approve; 21.2% somewhat approve) Share of demographic group who disapprove of Trump’s handling of immigration: 32.5% (26.7% strongly disapprove; 5.8% somewhat disapprove)

32.5% (26.7% strongly disapprove; 5.8% somewhat disapprove) Share of demographic group with no opinion on Trump’s immigration policies: 6.0%

6.0% Trump’s overall, net-approval rating among demographic group: +1.0% (47.7% approve, 46.7% disapprove, 5.6% have no opinion)

8. Men

Net-approval rating of Trump’s immigration policies among demographic group: +29.4%

+29.4% Share of demographic group who approve of Trump’s handling of immigration: 62.9% (44.3% strongly approve; 18.6% somewhat approve)

62.9% (44.3% strongly approve; 18.6% somewhat approve) Share of demographic group who disapprove of Trump’s handling of immigration: 33.5% (26.3% strongly disapprove; 7.2% somewhat disapprove)

33.5% (26.3% strongly disapprove; 7.2% somewhat disapprove) Share of demographic group with no opinion on Trump’s immigration policies: 3.6%

3.6% Trump’s overall, net-approval rating among demographic group: +14.4% (56.1% approve, 41.7% disapprove, 2.2% have no opinion)

7. Evangelical Christians

artisteer / iStock via Getty Images

Net-approval rating of Trump’s immigration policies among demographic group: +35.3%

+35.3% Share of demographic group who approve of Trump’s handling of immigration: 64.3% (47.9% strongly approve; 16.4% somewhat approve)

64.3% (47.9% strongly approve; 16.4% somewhat approve) Share of demographic group who disapprove of Trump’s handling of immigration: 28.9% (19.4% strongly disapprove; 9.6% somewhat disapprove)

28.9% (19.4% strongly disapprove; 9.6% somewhat disapprove) Share of demographic group with no opinion on Trump’s immigration policies: 6.8%

6.8% Trump’s overall, net-approval rating among demographic group: +25.2% (61.0% approve, 35.8% disapprove, 3.2% have no opinion)

6. Americans in the 35-44 age group

Rido / Shutterstock.com

Net-approval rating of Trump’s immigration policies among demographic group: +35.4%

+35.4% Share of demographic group who approve of Trump’s handling of immigration: 63.6% (38.8% strongly approve; 24.8% somewhat approve)

63.6% (38.8% strongly approve; 24.8% somewhat approve) Share of demographic group who disapprove of Trump’s handling of immigration: 28.2% (19.9% strongly disapprove; 8.3% somewhat disapprove)

28.2% (19.9% strongly disapprove; 8.3% somewhat disapprove) Share of demographic group with no opinion on Trump’s immigration policies: 8.2%

8.2% Trump’s overall, net-approval rating among demographic group: +26.0% (61.0% approve, 35.0% disapprove, 4.0% have no opinion)

5. Ideological conservatives

2024 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Net-approval rating of Trump’s immigration policies among demographic group: +71.3%

+71.3% Share of demographic group who approve of Trump’s handling of immigration: 83.9% (65.8% strongly approve; 18.1% somewhat approve)

83.9% (65.8% strongly approve; 18.1% somewhat approve) Share of demographic group who disapprove of Trump’s handling of immigration: 12.6% (7.7% strongly disapprove; 4.9% somewhat disapprove)

12.6% (7.7% strongly disapprove; 4.9% somewhat disapprove) Share of demographic group with no opinion on Trump’s immigration policies: 3.5%

3.5% Trump’s overall, net-approval rating among demographic group: +66.3% (81.8% approve, 15.5% disapprove, 2.7% have no opinion)

4. Republican women

Joe Raedle / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Net-approval rating of Trump’s immigration policies among demographic group: +73.2%

+73.2% Share of demographic group who approve of Trump’s handling of immigration: 82.9% (60.6% strongly approve; 22.3% somewhat approve)

82.9% (60.6% strongly approve; 22.3% somewhat approve) Share of demographic group who disapprove of Trump’s handling of immigration: 9.7% (5.0% strongly disapprove; 4.8% somewhat disapprove)

9.7% (5.0% strongly disapprove; 4.8% somewhat disapprove) Share of demographic group with no opinion on Trump’s immigration policies: 7.3%

7.3% Trump’s overall, net-approval rating among demographic group: +74.1% (85.7% approve, 11.6% disapprove, 2.7% have no opinion)

3. Registered Republicans

2024 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Net-approval rating of Trump’s immigration policies among demographic group: +76.0%

+76.0% Share of demographic group who approve of Trump’s handling of immigration: 85.7% (64.7% strongly approve; 21.0% somewhat approve)

85.7% (64.7% strongly approve; 21.0% somewhat approve) Share of demographic group who disapprove of Trump’s handling of immigration: 9.6% (4.9% strongly disapprove; 4.8% somewhat disapprove)

9.6% (4.9% strongly disapprove; 4.8% somewhat disapprove) Share of demographic group with no opinion on Trump’s immigration policies: 4.7%

4.7% Trump’s overall, net-approval rating among demographic group: +77.0% (87.7% approve, 10.7% disapprove, 1.6% have no opinion)

2. Americans who voted for Donald Trump in 2024

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Net-approval rating of Trump’s immigration policies among demographic group: +76.9%

+76.9% Share of demographic group who approve of Trump’s handling of immigration: 86.0% (66.0% strongly approve; 20.0% somewhat approve)

86.0% (66.0% strongly approve; 20.0% somewhat approve) Share of demographic group who disapprove of Trump’s handling of immigration: 9.2% (4.2% strongly disapprove; 5.0% somewhat disapprove)

9.2% (4.2% strongly disapprove; 5.0% somewhat disapprove) Share of demographic group with no opinion on Trump’s immigration policies: 4.8%

4.8% Trump’s overall, net-approval rating among demographic group: +81.9% (90.2% approve, 8.3% disapprove, 1.4% have no opinion)

1. Republican men

Joe Raedle / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Net-approval rating of Trump’s immigration policies among demographic group: +78.5%

+78.5% Share of demographic group who approve of Trump’s handling of immigration: 88.0% (68.2% strongly approve; 19.8% somewhat approve)

88.0% (68.2% strongly approve; 19.8% somewhat approve) Share of demographic group who disapprove of Trump’s handling of immigration: 9.6% (4.8% strongly disapprove; 4.8% somewhat disapprove)

9.6% (4.8% strongly disapprove; 4.8% somewhat disapprove) Share of demographic group with no opinion on Trump’s immigration policies: 2.4%

2.4% Trump’s overall, net-approval rating among demographic group: +79.6% (89.5% approve, 9.9% disapprove, 0.7% have no opinion)

