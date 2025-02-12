The Americans Most Likely to Approve of the Trump Administration So Far gageskidmore / Flickr

Less than one month after being sworn into office, President Donald Trump has wasted little time in reshaping the federal government. In his first 18 days alone, Trump signed over 50 executive orders, more than any president has in their first 100 days in at least four decades. Through these and other executive actions, the 47th President has already frozen trillions of dollars in foreign aid, offered over 2 million federal workers resignation incentives, called for the elimination of federal diversity programs, imposed or threatened stiff tariffs on many of America’s key trading partners, and purged high-level federal employees — including over a dozen government watchdogs.

As was the case in his first administration and throughout his 2024 campaign, Trump remains a polarizing figure in American politics. According to a recent poll conducted by Morning Consult, a public opinion research company, 49.5% of registered voters in the U.S. approve of the job Trump is doing as president, while 47.0% of voters disapprove. Notably, the vast majority of Americans included in this survey were unwavering in their opinions, as 34.7% of all registered voters said they strongly approve of Trump’s presidency, and 39.3% strongly disapprove.

Opinions of the second Trump administration vary considerably among specific subsets of the U.S. population. While the share of all voters who approve of Trump’s work as president exceeds the share who do not approve by about 2.4 percentage points, within certain demographic groups, Trump is far more popular than his with the general public. (Here is a look at the biggest geopolitical conflicts Trump will have to deal with.)

Using survey data from Morning Consult, 24/7 Wall St. identified the Americans who are most likely to approve of Trump’s job as president so far. We reviewed polling results among multiple demographic groups and subgroups — including gender, race, religion, educational attainment, employment status and sector, income, age, voting history, and political ideology and affiliation, among others — and ranked them on Trump’s net approval rating, or the share of voters who approve of his presidency less those who disapprove. All survey data was collected between Jan. 31 and Feb. 3, 2025.

Only demographic groups with which Trump’s net-approval rating exceeded five percentage points were included on this list. Among these 23 subsets of Americans, Trump’s net-approval rating ranges from 5.6% to over 90%.

Not surprisingly, the strongest predictors of public opinion towards the sitting president are political. The only demographic groups with which Trump has an 85% net approval rating or higher are Americans who identify as conservatives, registered Republicans, and Americans who voted for Trump in the 2024 election. While distinct, these groups have overlapping membership.

For other, non-political demographic categories, the survey’s findings were less obvious. Generationally, Trump has a nearly 12% net favorability rating among Millennials. He is also relatively popular among Christian voters — particularly evangelicals — as well as both public and private sector workers. Trump’s approval margin is also high among voters with a post-graduate degree and those with no college education. (Here is a look at what Trump’s presidency may mean for stocks.)

These are the Americans who are most likely to approve of the Trump administration so far.

Why It Matters

Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images

In his first few weeks in office, Donald Trump has done more to reshape the federal government than any president in recent history. While many Americans disagree with Trump’s policies, or are concerned over the rapid pace of change in Washington, D.C., Americans in certain demographic groups are more likely to have a positive view of Trump’s second term so far.

23. American adults with a post-graduate degree

Wavebreakmedia / Getty Images

Trump’s net-approval rating among demographic group: +5.6%

+5.6% Trump’s approval rating among demographic group: 52.2% (34.9% strongly approve; 17.3% somewhat approve)

52.2% (34.9% strongly approve; 17.3% somewhat approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among demographic group: 46.6% (40.4% strongly disapprove; 6.2% somewhat disapprove)

46.6% (40.4% strongly disapprove; 6.2% somewhat disapprove) Americans in demographic group who do not know or have no opinion of the Trump administration: 1.2%

22. Government employees

Digital Vision. / Photodisc via Getty Images

Trump’s net-approval rating among demographic group: +6.3%

+6.3% Trump’s approval rating among demographic group: 50.4% (27.7% strongly approve; 22.7% somewhat approve)

50.4% (27.7% strongly approve; 22.7% somewhat approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among demographic group: 44.0% (32.7% strongly disapprove; 11.4% somewhat disapprove)

44.0% (32.7% strongly disapprove; 11.4% somewhat disapprove) Americans in demographic group who do not know or have no opinion of the Trump administration: 5.6%

21. Americans in the 45-64 year old age group

Gladskikh Tatiana / Shutterstock.com

Trump’s net-approval rating among demographic group: +6.5%

+6.5% Trump’s approval rating among demographic group: 51.0% (35.5% strongly approve; 15.5% somewhat approve)

51.0% (35.5% strongly approve; 15.5% somewhat approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among demographic group: 44.5% (37.3% strongly disapprove; 7.1% somewhat disapprove)

44.5% (37.3% strongly disapprove; 7.1% somewhat disapprove) Americans in demographic group who do not know or have no opinion of the Trump administration: 4.6%

20. Non-Evangelical Christians

Nikolay Tsuguliev / iStock via Getty Images

Trump’s net-approval rating among demographic group: +6.5%

+6.5% Trump’s approval rating among demographic group: 51.8% (35.8% strongly approve; 16.0% somewhat approve)

51.8% (35.8% strongly approve; 16.0% somewhat approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among demographic group: 45.3% (38.9% strongly disapprove; 6.5% somewhat disapprove)

45.3% (38.9% strongly disapprove; 6.5% somewhat disapprove) Americans in demographic group who do not know or have no opinion of the Trump administration: 2.9%

19. GenXers (born between 1965-1980)

insta_photos / Shutterstock.com

Trump’s net-approval rating among demographic group: +6.7%

+6.7% Trump’s approval rating among demographic group: 51.5% (37.3% strongly approve; 14.2% somewhat approve)

51.5% (37.3% strongly approve; 14.2% somewhat approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among demographic group: 44.9% (37.0% strongly disapprove; 7.8% somewhat disapprove)

44.9% (37.0% strongly disapprove; 7.8% somewhat disapprove) Americans in demographic group who do not know or have no opinion of the Trump administration: 3.6%

18. White Americans

JackF / iStock via Getty Images

Trump’s net-approval rating among demographic group: +7.0%

+7.0% Trump’s approval rating among demographic group: 52.1% (38.1% strongly approve; 14.0% somewhat approve)

52.1% (38.1% strongly approve; 14.0% somewhat approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among demographic group: 45.1% (38.3% strongly disapprove; 6.8% somewhat disapprove)

45.1% (38.3% strongly disapprove; 6.8% somewhat disapprove) Americans in demographic group who do not know or have no opinion of the Trump administration: 2.8%

17. American adults without a college degree

FG Trade / E+ via Getty Images

Trump’s net-approval rating among demographic group: +7.2%

+7.2% Trump’s approval rating among demographic group: 51.5% (36.2% strongly approve; 15.4% somewhat approve)

51.5% (36.2% strongly approve; 15.4% somewhat approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among demographic group: 44.3% (36.4% strongly disapprove; 7.9% somewhat disapprove)

44.3% (36.4% strongly disapprove; 7.9% somewhat disapprove) Americans in demographic group who do not know or have no opinion of the Trump administration: 4.2%

16. Private sector workers

alvarez / E+ via Getty Images

Trump’s net-approval rating among demographic group: +7.7%

+7.7% Trump’s approval rating among demographic group: 52.6% (37.8% strongly approve; 14.8% somewhat approve)

52.6% (37.8% strongly approve; 14.8% somewhat approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among demographic group: 45.0% (37.0% strongly disapprove; 8.0% somewhat disapprove)

45.0% (37.0% strongly disapprove; 8.0% somewhat disapprove) Americans in demographic group who do not know or have no opinion of the Trump administration: 2.4%

15. Americans earning over $100,000 annually

Althom / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Trump’s net-approval rating among demographic group: +8.7%

+8.7% Trump’s approval rating among demographic group: 53.5% (38.5% strongly approve; 15.0% somewhat approve)

53.5% (38.5% strongly approve; 15.0% somewhat approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among demographic group: 44.8% (37.6% strongly disapprove; 7.2% somewhat disapprove)

44.8% (37.6% strongly disapprove; 7.2% somewhat disapprove) Americans in demographic group who do not know or have no opinion of the Trump administration: 1.6%

14. American men

Freebird7977 / Shutterstock.com

Trump’s net-approval rating among demographic group: +11.2%

+11.2% Trump’s approval rating among demographic group: 54.1% (39.3% strongly approve; 14.8% somewhat approve)

54.1% (39.3% strongly approve; 14.8% somewhat approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among demographic group: 42.9% (35.8% strongly disapprove; 7.2% somewhat disapprove)

42.9% (35.8% strongly disapprove; 7.2% somewhat disapprove) Americans in demographic group who do not know or have no opinion of the Trump administration: 2.9%

13. Millennials (born between 1981-1996)

4maksym / Getty Images

Trump’s net-approval rating among demographic group: +11.8%

+11.8% Trump’s approval rating among demographic group: 53.6% (39.2% strongly approve; 14.4% somewhat approve)

53.6% (39.2% strongly approve; 14.4% somewhat approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among demographic group: 41.8% (35.0% strongly disapprove; 6.9% somewhat disapprove)

41.8% (35.0% strongly disapprove; 6.9% somewhat disapprove) Americans in demographic group who do not know or have no opinion of the Trump administration: 4.5%

12. Americans in the 35-44 year old age group

alvarez / E+ via Getty Images

Trump’s net-approval rating among demographic group: +13.6%

+13.6% Trump’s approval rating among demographic group: 55.0% (40.2% strongly approve; 14.8% somewhat approve)

55.0% (40.2% strongly approve; 14.8% somewhat approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among demographic group: 41.4% (35.1% strongly disapprove; 6.2% somewhat disapprove)

41.4% (35.1% strongly disapprove; 6.2% somewhat disapprove) Americans in demographic group who do not know or have no opinion of the Trump administration: 3.6%

11. Americans living in Southern states

Sylvain Sonnet / The Image Bank via Getty Images

Trump’s net-approval rating among demographic group: +17.4%

+17.4% Trump’s approval rating among demographic group: 57.4% (43.1% strongly approve; 14.4% somewhat approve)

57.4% (43.1% strongly approve; 14.4% somewhat approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among demographic group: 40.0% (31.8% strongly disapprove; 8.2% somewhat disapprove)

40.0% (31.8% strongly disapprove; 8.2% somewhat disapprove) Americans in demographic group who do not know or have no opinion of the Trump administration: 2.6%

10. All Christians

Robert Heber / Shutterstock.com

Trump’s net-approval rating among demographic group: +19.5%

+19.5% Trump’s approval rating among demographic group: 58.4% (44.0% strongly approve; 14.4% somewhat approve)

58.4% (44.0% strongly approve; 14.4% somewhat approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among demographic group: 38.8% (32.1% strongly disapprove; 6.7% somewhat disapprove)

38.8% (32.1% strongly disapprove; 6.7% somewhat disapprove) Americans in demographic group who do not know or have no opinion of the Trump administration: 2.8%

9. Homemakers

nimito / Shutterstock.com

Trump’s net-approval rating among demographic group: +22.1%

+22.1% Trump’s approval rating among demographic group: 56.0% (43.8% strongly approve; 12.2% somewhat approve)

56.0% (43.8% strongly approve; 12.2% somewhat approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among demographic group: 33.9% (27.8% strongly disapprove; 6.1% somewhat disapprove)

33.9% (27.8% strongly disapprove; 6.1% somewhat disapprove) Americans in demographic group who do not know or have no opinion of the Trump administration: 10.1%

8. Self-employed Americans

svetikd / E+ via Getty Images

Trump’s net-approval rating among demographic group: +22.9%

+22.9% Trump’s approval rating among demographic group: 59.2% (41.4% strongly approve; 17.8% somewhat approve)

59.2% (41.4% strongly approve; 17.8% somewhat approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among demographic group: 36.3% (30.7% strongly disapprove; 5.6% somewhat disapprove)

36.3% (30.7% strongly disapprove; 5.6% somewhat disapprove) Americans in demographic group who do not know or have no opinion of the Trump administration: 4.5%

7. Americans living in rural areas

JENNIFER E. WOLF / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Trump’s net-approval rating among demographic group: +23.3%

+23.3% Trump’s approval rating among demographic group: 59.9% (45.8% strongly approve; 14.1% somewhat approve)

59.9% (45.8% strongly approve; 14.1% somewhat approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among demographic group: 36.5% (30.9% strongly disapprove; 5.7% somewhat disapprove)

36.5% (30.9% strongly disapprove; 5.7% somewhat disapprove) Americans in demographic group who do not know or have no opinion of the Trump administration: 3.6%

6. Evangelical Christians

stockcatalog / Flickr

Trump’s net-approval rating among demographic group: +34.5%

+34.5% Trump’s approval rating among demographic group: 65.2% (50.4% strongly approve; 14.8% somewhat approve)

65.2% (50.4% strongly approve; 14.8% somewhat approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among demographic group: 30.8% (23.9% strongly disapprove; 6.9% somewhat disapprove)

30.8% (23.9% strongly disapprove; 6.9% somewhat disapprove) Americans in demographic group who do not know or have no opinion of the Trump administration: 4.0%

5. Americans who identify as ideologically conservative

2022 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Trump’s net-approval rating among demographic group: +77.8%

+77.8% Trump’s approval rating among demographic group: 87.8% (71.3% strongly approve; 16.6% somewhat approve)

87.8% (71.3% strongly approve; 16.6% somewhat approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among demographic group: 10.0% (6.5% strongly disapprove; 3.5% somewhat disapprove)

10.0% (6.5% strongly disapprove; 3.5% somewhat disapprove) Americans in demographic group who do not know or have no opinion of the Trump administration: 2.1%

4. Republican women

Spencer Platt / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Trump’s net-approval rating among demographic group: +82.4%

+82.4% Trump’s approval rating among demographic group: 90.0% (69.7% strongly approve; 20.2% somewhat approve)

90.0% (69.7% strongly approve; 20.2% somewhat approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among demographic group: 7.6% (4.7% strongly disapprove; 2.9% somewhat disapprove)

7.6% (4.7% strongly disapprove; 2.9% somewhat disapprove) Americans in demographic group who do not know or have no opinion of the Trump administration: 2.5%

3. Registered Republicans

Matt Sullivan / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Trump’s net-approval rating among demographic group: +84.4%

+84.4% Trump’s approval rating among demographic group: 91.4% (73.8% strongly approve; 17.5% somewhat approve)

91.4% (73.8% strongly approve; 17.5% somewhat approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among demographic group: 6.9% (4.4% strongly disapprove; 2.5% somewhat disapprove)

6.9% (4.4% strongly disapprove; 2.5% somewhat disapprove) Americans in demographic group who do not know or have no opinion of the Trump administration: 1.7%

2. Republican men

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Trump’s net-approval rating among demographic group: +86.4%

+86.4% Trump’s approval rating among demographic group: 92.7% (77.7% strongly approve; 15.0% somewhat approve)

92.7% (77.7% strongly approve; 15.0% somewhat approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among demographic group: 6.3% (4.2% strongly disapprove; 2.1% somewhat disapprove)

6.3% (4.2% strongly disapprove; 2.1% somewhat disapprove) Americans in demographic group who do not know or have no opinion of the Trump administration: 1.0%

1. Americans who voted for Trump in 2024

Mario Tama / Getty Images

Trump’s net-approval rating among demographic group: +91.6%

+91.6% Trump’s approval rating among demographic group: 95.0% (71.8% strongly approve; 23.3% somewhat approve)

95.0% (71.8% strongly approve; 23.3% somewhat approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among demographic group: 3.5% (1.1% strongly disapprove; 2.4% somewhat disapprove)

3.5% (1.1% strongly disapprove; 2.4% somewhat disapprove) Americans in demographic group who do not know or have no opinion of the Trump administration: 1.5%

