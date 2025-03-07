These Americans Love Trump's Handling of the Economy Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images

Going into the 2024 presidential election, the economy ranked as a leading issue for most Americans. According to a poll conducted by the public opinion research company Morning Consult, 78% of voters said the economy was “very important” in deciding who to support in the presidential race — the largest share of any of the 19 issues included in the survey. Donald Trump defeated Kamala Harris on Election Day, and now, in the early months of his second term, Trump’s policies and rhetoric have already had broad economic implications.

The early months of the second Trump administration have been largely defined by a slew of economic policies — including tariffs, federal budget reductions, and planned tax cuts.

While the ultimate outcome of these and other policies remains to be seen, certain subsets of American voters are especially optimistic.

In fewer than 45 days as president, Trump has created the Department of Government Efficiency to reduce federal spending, laid off thousands of government employees, announced plans for sweeping tax cuts, and threatened tariffs as high as 25% on imports from Canada, China, and Mexico, America’s three largest trading partners.

The net economic impact of these and other policies remains to be seen — but so far, the American public generally appears inclined to extend President Trump the benefit of the doubt. Results from a more recent Morning Consult survey show that Trump has a net-positive 6.8% approval rating for his handling of the economy — with 49.2% of registered voters approving and 42.5% disapproving.

Still, public sentiment towards Trump’s handling of the economy varies considerably between demographic groups — and some Americans are far more likely to have positive views of Trump’s economic policies than others.

Using survey data from Morning Consult, 24/7 Wall St. identified the Americans who are most likely to approve of Trump’s handling of the economy so far. We reviewed polling results among multiple demographic groups and subgroups — including gender, race, religion, educational attainment, employment status and sector, income, age, voting history, and political ideology and affiliation, among others — and ranked them on the net approval rating of Trump’s handling the economy, or the share of voters who approve of his policies less those who disapprove. All survey data was collected between Feb. 21 and Feb. 24, 2025.

Only demographic groups with which Trump has a positive net-approval rating for his handling of the economy were included on this list. Among these 29 subsets of Americans, net-approval of Trump’s economic policies ranges from 0.7% to over 70%.

Perhaps not surprisingly, the strongest predictors of public opinion towards the president’s economic policies are political. The only demographic groups on this list with which Trump’s management of the economy has a net-approval rating of 65% or higher are Americans who identify as ideologically conservative, registered Republicans, and Americans who voted for Trump in the 2024 election. While distinct, these groups have overlapping membership. (Here is a look at the Americans most likely to approve of the Trump administration so far.)

For other, non-political demographic categories, the survey’s findings were less obvious. Generationally, Trump’s economic policies have a nearly 14% net favorability rating among Millennials and 12% net-approval among GenXers. The Trump administration’s approach to the economy is also relatively popular among Christian voters — particularly evangelicals — as well as small business owners, workers earning over $100,000 per year, and post-graduate degree holders. (Here is a look at what Trump’s presidency may mean for stocks.)

Why It Matters

wertinio / Shutterstock.com

President Trump was elected to office, in part, over broad economic concerns at the end of the Biden administration. Now, only weeks into Trump’s second term, many of the actions taken by the new president have come with meaningful economic implications. While many Americans disagree with Trump’s policies, or are concerned over the rapid pace of change in Washington, D.C., certain demographic groups are more likely to have a positive view of Trump’s economic policies.

29. Americans aged 65 and up

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A / Shutterstock.com

Net-approval rating of Trump’s economic policies among demographic group: +0.7%

+0.7% Share of demographic group who approve of Trump’s handling of the economy: 47.3% (31.2% strongly approve; 16.1% somewhat approve)

47.3% (31.2% strongly approve; 16.1% somewhat approve) Share of demographic group who disapprove of Trump’s handling of the economy: 46.6% (39.1% strongly disapprove; 7.5% somewhat disapprove)

46.6% (39.1% strongly disapprove; 7.5% somewhat disapprove) Share of demographic group with no opinion Trump’s economic policies: 6.1%

6.1% Trump’s overall, net-approval rating among demographic group: -2.0% (48.2% approve, 50.3% disapprove, 1.5% have no opinion)

28. Retirees

Kirkikis / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Net-approval rating of Trump’s economic policies among demographic group: +1.6%

+1.6% Share of demographic group who approve of Trump’s handling of the economy: 47.6% (30.9% strongly approve; 16.7% somewhat approve)

47.6% (30.9% strongly approve; 16.7% somewhat approve) Share of demographic group who disapprove of Trump’s handling of the economy: 46.0% (38.8% strongly disapprove; 7.2% somewhat disapprove)

46.0% (38.8% strongly disapprove; 7.2% somewhat disapprove) Share of demographic group with no opinion Trump’s economic policies: 6.4%

6.4% Trump’s overall, net-approval rating among demographic group: -4.8% (46.9% approve, 51.6% disapprove, 1.5% have no opinion)

27. Americans living in the Midwest

Jacqueline Nix / iStock via Getty Images

Net-approval rating of Trump’s economic policies among demographic group: +2.7%

+2.7% Share of demographic group who approve of Trump’s handling of the economy: 47.9% (29.0% strongly approve; 18.9% somewhat approve)

47.9% (29.0% strongly approve; 18.9% somewhat approve) Share of demographic group who disapprove of Trump’s handling of the economy: 45.2% (35.0% strongly disapprove; 10.2% somewhat disapprove)

45.2% (35.0% strongly disapprove; 10.2% somewhat disapprove) Share of demographic group with no opinion Trump’s economic policies: 6.9%

6.9% Trump’s overall, net-approval rating among demographic group: -1.8% (47.9% approve, 49.7% disapprove, 2.5% have no opinion)

26. Residents of suburban communities

picmax / iStock via Getty Images

Net-approval rating of Trump’s economic policies among demographic group: +2.8%

+2.8% Share of demographic group who approve of Trump’s handling of the economy: 47.4% (29.8% strongly approve; 17.5% somewhat approve)

47.4% (29.8% strongly approve; 17.5% somewhat approve) Share of demographic group who disapprove of Trump’s handling of the economy: 44.6% (34.1% strongly disapprove; 10.5% somewhat disapprove)

44.6% (34.1% strongly disapprove; 10.5% somewhat disapprove) Share of demographic group with no opinion Trump’s economic policies: 8.0%

8.0% Trump’s overall, net-approval rating among demographic group: -1.1% (47.6% approve, 48.7% disapprove, 3.8% have no opinion)

25. Adults without a college education

Kunakorn Rassadornyindee / Shutterstock.com

Net-approval rating of Trump’s economic policies among demographic group: +4.6%

+4.6% Share of demographic group who approve of Trump’s handling of the economy: 47.5% (31.7% strongly approve; 15.8% somewhat approve)

47.5% (31.7% strongly approve; 15.8% somewhat approve) Share of demographic group who disapprove of Trump’s handling of the economy: 42.9% (33.4% strongly disapprove; 9.5% somewhat disapprove)

42.9% (33.4% strongly disapprove; 9.5% somewhat disapprove) Share of demographic group with no opinion Trump’s economic policies: 9.5%

9.5% Trump’s overall, net-approval rating among demographic group: +2.0% (49.4% approve, 47.4% disapprove, 3.2% have no opinion)

24. Americans in the 18-34 age group

iStock / Getty Images

Net-approval rating of Trump’s economic policies among demographic group: +6.5%

+6.5% Share of demographic group who approve of Trump’s handling of the economy: 47.4% (30.9% strongly approve; 16.5% somewhat approve)

47.4% (30.9% strongly approve; 16.5% somewhat approve) Share of demographic group who disapprove of Trump’s handling of the economy: 41.0% (26.9% strongly disapprove; 14.1% somewhat disapprove)

41.0% (26.9% strongly disapprove; 14.1% somewhat disapprove) Share of demographic group with no opinion Trump’s economic policies: 11.6%

11.6% Trump’s overall, net-approval rating among demographic group: +10.8% (53.5% approve, 42.8% disapprove, 3.7% have no opinion)

23. All registered voters

jewhyte / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Net-approval rating of Trump’s economic policies among demographic group: +6.8%

+6.8% Share of demographic group who approve of Trump’s handling of the economy: 49.2% (31.5% strongly approve; 17.8% somewhat approve)

49.2% (31.5% strongly approve; 17.8% somewhat approve) Share of demographic group who disapprove of Trump’s handling of the economy: 42.5% (32.7% strongly disapprove; 9.7% somewhat disapprove)

42.5% (32.7% strongly disapprove; 9.7% somewhat disapprove) Share of demographic group with no opinion Trump’s economic policies: 8.3%

8.3% Trump’s overall, net-approval rating among demographic group: +2.8% (49.9% approve, 47.2% disapprove, 2.9% have no opinion)

22. Americans living in the Northeast

halbergman / iStock via Getty Images

Net-approval rating of Trump’s economic policies among demographic group: +7.8%

+7.8% Share of demographic group who approve of Trump’s handling of the economy: 49.5% (29.2% strongly approve; 20.2% somewhat approve)

49.5% (29.2% strongly approve; 20.2% somewhat approve) Share of demographic group who disapprove of Trump’s handling of the economy: 41.7% (31.9% strongly disapprove; 9.8% somewhat disapprove)

41.7% (31.9% strongly disapprove; 9.8% somewhat disapprove) Share of demographic group with no opinion Trump’s economic policies: 8.8%

8.8% Trump’s overall, net-approval rating among demographic group: +3.3% (51.1% approve, 47.8% disapprove, 1.1% have no opinion)

21. Americans in the 45-64 age group

insta_photos / Shutterstock.com

Net-approval rating of Trump’s economic policies among demographic group: +8.7%

+8.7% Share of demographic group who approve of Trump’s handling of the economy: 50.5% (33.6% strongly approve; 16.9% somewhat approve)

50.5% (33.6% strongly approve; 16.9% somewhat approve) Share of demographic group who disapprove of Trump’s handling of the economy: 41.8% (33.7% strongly disapprove; 8.1% somewhat disapprove)

41.8% (33.7% strongly disapprove; 8.1% somewhat disapprove) Share of demographic group with no opinion Trump’s economic policies: 7.7%

7.7% Trump’s overall, net-approval rating among demographic group: +0.3% (48.5% approve, 48.1% disapprove, 3.4% have no opinion)

20. Adults with a bachelor’s degree

Rattankun Thongbun / iStock via Getty Images

Net-approval rating of Trump’s economic policies among demographic group: +9.4%

+9.4% Share of demographic group who approve of Trump’s handling of the economy: 51.4% (28.5% strongly approve; 22.9% somewhat approve)

51.4% (28.5% strongly approve; 22.9% somewhat approve) Share of demographic group who disapprove of Trump’s handling of the economy: 42.0% (29.7% strongly disapprove; 12.3% somewhat disapprove)

42.0% (29.7% strongly disapprove; 12.3% somewhat disapprove) Share of demographic group with no opinion Trump’s economic policies: 6.6%

6.6% Trump’s overall, net-approval rating among demographic group: +3.0% (50.3% approve, 47.2% disapprove, 2.5% have no opinion)

19. Adults with a post-graduate degree

fizkes / Shutterstock.com

Net-approval rating of Trump’s economic policies among demographic group: +11.6%

+11.6% Share of demographic group who approve of Trump’s handling of the economy: 53.0% (35.0% strongly approve; 18.0% somewhat approve)

53.0% (35.0% strongly approve; 18.0% somewhat approve) Share of demographic group who disapprove of Trump’s handling of the economy: 41.5% (34.7% strongly disapprove; 6.8% somewhat disapprove)

41.5% (34.7% strongly disapprove; 6.8% somewhat disapprove) Share of demographic group with no opinion Trump’s economic policies: 5.5%

5.5% Trump’s overall, net-approval rating among demographic group: +5.3% (51.6% approve, 46.3% disapprove, 2.1% have no opinion)

18. GenXers, born between 1965-1980

Gladskikh Tatiana / Shutterstock.com

Net-approval rating of Trump’s economic policies among demographic group: +11.9%

+11.9% Share of demographic group who approve of Trump’s handling of the economy: 52.4% (35.4% strongly approve; 17.0% somewhat approve)

52.4% (35.4% strongly approve; 17.0% somewhat approve) Share of demographic group who disapprove of Trump’s handling of the economy: 40.4% (32.3% strongly disapprove; 8.1% somewhat disapprove)

40.4% (32.3% strongly disapprove; 8.1% somewhat disapprove) Share of demographic group with no opinion Trump’s economic policies: 7.2%

7.2% Trump’s overall, net-approval rating among demographic group: +3.7% (50.0% approve, 46.2% disapprove, 3.8% have no opinion)

17. White Americans

stockfour / Shutterstock.com

Net-approval rating of Trump’s economic policies among demographic group: +12.2%

+12.2% Share of demographic group who approve of Trump’s handling of the economy: 52.5% (33.4% strongly approve; 19.1% somewhat approve)

52.5% (33.4% strongly approve; 19.1% somewhat approve) Share of demographic group who disapprove of Trump’s handling of the economy: 40.3% (31.5% strongly disapprove; 8.8% somewhat disapprove)

40.3% (31.5% strongly disapprove; 8.8% somewhat disapprove) Share of demographic group with no opinion Trump’s economic policies: 7.3%

7.3% Trump’s overall, net-approval rating among demographic group: +11.5% (54.6% approve, 43.1% disapprove, 2.3% have no opinion)

16. Americans in the 35-44 age group

Rido / Shutterstock.com

Net-approval rating of Trump’s economic policies among demographic group: +12.7%

+12.7% Share of demographic group who approve of Trump’s handling of the economy: 52.7% (28.2% strongly approve; 24.4% somewhat approve)

52.7% (28.2% strongly approve; 24.4% somewhat approve) Share of demographic group who disapprove of Trump’s handling of the economy: 40.0% (30.3% strongly disapprove; 9.7% somewhat disapprove)

40.0% (30.3% strongly disapprove; 9.7% somewhat disapprove) Share of demographic group with no opinion Trump’s economic policies: 7.3%

7.3% Trump’s overall, net-approval rating among demographic group: +2.2% (49.8% approve, 47.6% disapprove, 2.5% have no opinion)

15. Americans living in the South

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Net-approval rating of Trump’s economic policies among demographic group: +13.1%

+13.1% Share of demographic group who approve of Trump’s handling of the economy: 51.9% (36.4% strongly approve; 15.5% somewhat approve)

51.9% (36.4% strongly approve; 15.5% somewhat approve) Share of demographic group who disapprove of Trump’s handling of the economy: 38.8% (28.5% strongly disapprove; 10.3% somewhat disapprove)

38.8% (28.5% strongly disapprove; 10.3% somewhat disapprove) Share of demographic group with no opinion Trump’s economic policies: 9.2%

9.2% Trump’s overall, net-approval rating among demographic group: +11.2% (53.6% approve, 42.3% disapprove, 4.1% have no opinion)

14. Workers earning between $50,000 and $100,000 per year

DC Studio / Shutterstock.com

Net-approval rating of Trump’s economic policies among demographic group: +13.8%

+13.8% Share of demographic group who approve of Trump’s handling of the economy: 52.5% (33.6% strongly approve; 18.9% somewhat approve)

52.5% (33.6% strongly approve; 18.9% somewhat approve) Share of demographic group who disapprove of Trump’s handling of the economy: 38.7% (30.6% strongly disapprove; 8.1% somewhat disapprove)

38.7% (30.6% strongly disapprove; 8.1% somewhat disapprove) Share of demographic group with no opinion Trump’s economic policies: 8.8%

8.8% Trump’s overall, net-approval rating among demographic group: +8.2% (52.6% approve, 44.4% disapprove, 2.9% have no opinion)

13. Millennials, born between 1981-1996

JJ-stockstudio / Shutterstock.com

Net-approval rating of Trump’s economic policies among demographic group: +13.9%

+13.9% Share of demographic group who approve of Trump’s handling of the economy: 53.1% (32.5% strongly approve; 20.6% somewhat approve)

53.1% (32.5% strongly approve; 20.6% somewhat approve) Share of demographic group who disapprove of Trump’s handling of the economy: 39.2% (28.5% strongly disapprove; 10.6% somewhat disapprove)

39.2% (28.5% strongly disapprove; 10.6% somewhat disapprove) Share of demographic group with no opinion Trump’s economic policies: 7.8%

7.8% Trump’s overall, net-approval rating among demographic group: +10.2% (53.6% approve, 43.4% disapprove, 3.0% have no opinion)

12. Self-employed workers

Gorodenkoff / Shutterstock.com

Net-approval rating of Trump’s economic policies among demographic group: +15.2%

+15.2% Share of demographic group who approve of Trump’s handling of the economy: 51.3% (35.5% strongly approve; 15.8% somewhat approve)

51.3% (35.5% strongly approve; 15.8% somewhat approve) Share of demographic group who disapprove of Trump’s handling of the economy: 36.1% (28.1% strongly disapprove; 8.0% somewhat disapprove)

36.1% (28.1% strongly disapprove; 8.0% somewhat disapprove) Share of demographic group with no opinion Trump’s economic policies: 12.7%

12.7% Trump’s overall, net-approval rating among demographic group: +8.2% (52.0% approve, 43.7% disapprove, 4.3% have no opinion)

11. Workers earning over $100,000 per year

insta_photos / Shutterstock.com

Net-approval rating of Trump’s economic policies among demographic group: +16.0%

+16.0% Share of demographic group who approve of Trump’s handling of the economy: 55.6% (35.2% strongly approve; 20.5% somewhat approve)

55.6% (35.2% strongly approve; 20.5% somewhat approve) Share of demographic group who disapprove of Trump’s handling of the economy: 39.6% (28.5% strongly disapprove; 11.1% somewhat disapprove)

39.6% (28.5% strongly disapprove; 11.1% somewhat disapprove) Share of demographic group with no opinion Trump’s economic policies: 4.7%

4.7% Trump’s overall, net-approval rating among demographic group: +15.3% (56.9% approve, 41.6% disapprove, 1.5% have no opinion)

10. Christians

ChristinLola / iStock via Getty Images

Net-approval rating of Trump’s economic policies among demographic group: +17.4%

+17.4% Share of demographic group who approve of Trump’s handling of the economy: 55.4% (37.1% strongly approve; 18.3% somewhat approve)

55.4% (37.1% strongly approve; 18.3% somewhat approve) Share of demographic group who disapprove of Trump’s handling of the economy: 38.0% (28.7% strongly disapprove; 9.3% somewhat disapprove)

38.0% (28.7% strongly disapprove; 9.3% somewhat disapprove) Share of demographic group with no opinion Trump’s economic policies: 6.7%

6.7% Trump’s overall, net-approval rating among demographic group: +16.2% (57.2% approve, 40.9% disapprove, 1.9% have no opinion)

9. Men

Net-approval rating of Trump’s economic policies among demographic group: +19.4%

+19.4% Share of demographic group who approve of Trump’s handling of the economy: 57.0% (34.5% strongly approve; 22.5% somewhat approve)

57.0% (34.5% strongly approve; 22.5% somewhat approve) Share of demographic group who disapprove of Trump’s handling of the economy: 37.5% (28.0% strongly disapprove; 9.5% somewhat disapprove)

37.5% (28.0% strongly disapprove; 9.5% somewhat disapprove) Share of demographic group with no opinion Trump’s economic policies: 5.5%

5.5% Trump’s overall, net-approval rating among demographic group: +16.4% (57.1% approve, 40.7% disapprove, 2.3% have no opinion)

8. Private sector workers

oe Raedle / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Net-approval rating of Trump’s economic policies among demographic group: +20.0%

+20.0% Share of demographic group who approve of Trump’s handling of the economy: 56.7% (34.4% strongly approve; 22.3% somewhat approve)

56.7% (34.4% strongly approve; 22.3% somewhat approve) Share of demographic group who disapprove of Trump’s handling of the economy: 36.8% (25.5% strongly disapprove; 11.3% somewhat disapprove)

36.8% (25.5% strongly disapprove; 11.3% somewhat disapprove) Share of demographic group with no opinion Trump’s economic policies: 6.5%

6.5% Trump’s overall, net-approval rating among demographic group: +17.3% (57.9% approve, 40.5% disapprove, 1.6% have no opinion)

7. Residents of rural communities

jiangkeren / Flickr

Net-approval rating of Trump’s economic policies among demographic group: +25.2%

+25.2% Share of demographic group who approve of Trump’s handling of the economy: 58.9% (41.7% strongly approve; 17.2% somewhat approve)

58.9% (41.7% strongly approve; 17.2% somewhat approve) Share of demographic group who disapprove of Trump’s handling of the economy: 33.7% (25.8% strongly disapprove; 7.8% somewhat disapprove)

33.7% (25.8% strongly disapprove; 7.8% somewhat disapprove) Share of demographic group with no opinion Trump’s economic policies: 7.5%

7.5% Trump’s overall, net-approval rating among demographic group: +21.9% (59.9% approve, 38.0% disapprove, 2.2% have no opinion)

6. Evangelical Christians

B-C-Designs / Getty Images

Net-approval rating of Trump’s economic policies among demographic group: +37.0%

+37.0% Share of demographic group who approve of Trump’s handling of the economy: 64.7% (46.1% strongly approve; 18.6% somewhat approve)

64.7% (46.1% strongly approve; 18.6% somewhat approve) Share of demographic group who disapprove of Trump’s handling of the economy: 27.7% (18.4% strongly disapprove; 9.3% somewhat disapprove)

27.7% (18.4% strongly disapprove; 9.3% somewhat disapprove) Share of demographic group with no opinion Trump’s economic policies: 7.6%

7.6% Trump’s overall, net-approval rating among demographic group: +35.2% (66.4% approve, 31.2% disapprove, 2.3% have no opinion)

5. Ideological conservatives

2024 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Net-approval rating of Trump’s economic policies among demographic group: +67.2%

+67.2% Share of demographic group who approve of Trump’s handling of the economy: 80.7% (57.3% strongly approve; 23.4% somewhat approve)

80.7% (57.3% strongly approve; 23.4% somewhat approve) Share of demographic group who disapprove of Trump’s handling of the economy: 13.5% (6.3% strongly disapprove; 7.2% somewhat disapprove)

13.5% (6.3% strongly disapprove; 7.2% somewhat disapprove) Share of demographic group with no opinion Trump’s economic policies: 5.8%

5.8% Trump’s overall, net-approval rating among demographic group: +72.0% (85.7% approve, 13.6% disapprove, 0.7% have no opinion)

4. Republican women

Spencer Platt / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Net-approval rating of Trump’s economic policies among demographic group: +69.8%

+69.8% Share of demographic group who approve of Trump’s handling of the economy: 81.9% (58.2% strongly approve; 23.6% somewhat approve)

81.9% (58.2% strongly approve; 23.6% somewhat approve) Share of demographic group who disapprove of Trump’s handling of the economy: 12.1% (5.1% strongly disapprove; 7.0% somewhat disapprove)

12.1% (5.1% strongly disapprove; 7.0% somewhat disapprove) Share of demographic group with no opinion Trump’s economic policies: 6.0%

6.0% Trump’s overall, net-approval rating among demographic group: +79.5% (88.6% approve, 9.1% disapprove, 2.3% have no opinion)

3. Registered Republicans

Elijah Nouvelage / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Net-approval rating of Trump’s economic policies among demographic group: +74.2%

+74.2% Share of demographic group who approve of Trump’s handling of the economy: 85.0% (59.3% strongly approve; 25.8% somewhat approve)

85.0% (59.3% strongly approve; 25.8% somewhat approve) Share of demographic group who disapprove of Trump’s handling of the economy: 10.8% (3.7% strongly disapprove; 7.1% somewhat disapprove)

10.8% (3.7% strongly disapprove; 7.1% somewhat disapprove) Share of demographic group with no opinion Trump’s economic policies: 4.1%

4.1% Trump’s overall, net-approval rating among demographic group: +83.1% (90.9% approve, 7.8% disapprove, 1.3% have no opinion)

2. Americans who voted for Donald Trump in 2024

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Net-approval rating of Trump’s economic policies among demographic group: +76.9%

+76.9% Share of demographic group who approve of Trump’s handling of the economy: 85.8% (59.4% strongly approve; 26.4% somewhat approve)

85.8% (59.4% strongly approve; 26.4% somewhat approve) Share of demographic group who disapprove of Trump’s handling of the economy: 9.0% (2.0% strongly disapprove; 7.0% somewhat disapprove)

9.0% (2.0% strongly disapprove; 7.0% somewhat disapprove) Share of demographic group with no opinion Trump’s economic policies: 5.2%

5.2% Trump’s overall, net-approval rating among demographic group: +87.4% (92.9% approve, 5.5% disapprove, 1.6% have no opinion)

1. Republican men

Matt Sullivan / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Net-approval rating of Trump’s economic policies among demographic group: +78.3%

+78.3% Share of demographic group who approve of Trump’s handling of the economy: 88.1% (60.3% strongly approve; 27.7% somewhat approve)

88.1% (60.3% strongly approve; 27.7% somewhat approve) Share of demographic group who disapprove of Trump’s handling of the economy: 9.8% (2.5% strongly disapprove; 7.2% somewhat disapprove)

9.8% (2.5% strongly disapprove; 7.2% somewhat disapprove) Share of demographic group with no opinion Trump’s economic policies: 2.2%

2.2% Trump’s overall, net-approval rating among demographic group: +86.3% (93.0% approve, 6.7% disapprove, 0.3% have no opinion)

