Taco Bell Used to Be the King of Late-Night Eating, But These 10 Spots Are Better

Taco Bell used to be the king of late-night eating for many years, but this isn’t necessarily the case anymore. Even with its “value menu” items, Taco Bell has unfortunately given up much of its late-night reputation to other fast-food chains. Too many competitors have seen the success that this favorite fast-food taco restaurant has accomplished at night, so they quickly entered the space to carve out a piece of early morning revenue all to themselves.

Key Points Taco Bell has long been the late-night king, but its influence is waning.

There are multiple competitors to Taco Bell, all vying for late-night customers.

Del Taco is a better Taco Bell while also offering hamburgers and milkshakes.

As a result, competition in the late-night space is fiercer than ever, and while this is good for consumers, it’s terrible news for Taco Bell. This has created a race to get customers to come in late at night, often with better menu options and lower prices to grab this spend-friendly crowd. While not all restaurants have Taco Bell’s reach, they certainly can match or beat Taco Bell on pricing and food quality and, in many cases, even have longer hours, so they have even more revenue potential.

10. Wendy’s

Locations: 7,166

Known for: Square hamburgers, frosty, outstanding french fries

Open till: 1-2 AM (location dependent)

The Moonlight Destination

For over 10 years, Wendy’s has been trying to move in on the late-night crowd, with its last significant effort taking place in 2013 with its Moonlight Meal Deal. While this offer has fizzled somewhat, the rest of the fast-food restaurant’s menu is still a staple of everything great about late night. You haven’t lived until you’ve tried a chocolate frosty with french fries at 11 AM.

9. McDonald’s

Locations: 41,822

Known for: Golden arches, hamburgers, milkshakes, happy meals

Open till: Some 24-hour locations

The Fast Food Giant

It won’t come as any surprise to learn that McDonald’s, the fast-food giant, continues to focus on gaining more customers in the evening. The largest fast-food chain by number of locations, McDonald’s has many locations open 24 hours, which means it needs a menu that attracts people of all ages, including its dollar menu, plus a spread of milkshakes, french fries, and inexpensive hamburgers.

8. Carl’s Jr.

Locations: 3,186

Known for: Spicy Chicken All-Star meal, double cheeseburger

Open till: 11 PM

Chocolate Chip Cookie Everything

While Carl’s Jr. is only open until 11 PM at most locations, it’s hard to ignore the idea of grabbing a spicy chicken all-star meal and then chasing it down with a chocolate chip cookie. This may be one of the most perfect meals after 10 PM. If Carl’s Jr. was open later, there is no question it would rank higher on this list, but even so, the value you get at this restaurant is enough to make it a vibrant competitor to Taco Bell.

7. Sonic

Locations: 3,545

Known for: Drive-in, carhops on roller skates

Open till: 2 AM

The Drive-In Favorite

With more than 3,500 locations around the country, the Sonic Drive-In is a beloved location with carhops moving around on roller skates. Between the Sonic Cheeseburger Combo, Sonic Blasts, and Wacky Pack Kids Meals, there is something for everyone, even if the kids are up late. There’s something very different about making a pit stop at Sonic that feels different than anything else on this list because it reminds us of the 1950s and a unique time in US history.

6. Whataburger

Locations: 1,000

Known for: Hamburgers like the Whataburger, Whataburger Jr., Bacon & Cheese Whataburger

Open till: 24 hours

The Whataburger Special

Known for its A-framed orange and white buildings, Whataburger has been open since 1961 and is a Texas-based staple. While the restaurant has expanded to over 1,000 locations in a dozen states, it has a rabid fanbase of people who love its late-night specials with still-great pricing. The fact that Whataburger never closes has made it a late-night favorite, including the breakfast menu starting at 11 p.m.

5. In-N-Out Burger

Locations: 400

Known for: Hamburgers, milkshakes, fries, outstanding pricing

Open till: 1 AM (some locations)

The Hollywood Late-Night Stop

You know In-N-Out is looking to take the Taco Bell late-night crown, especially when it’s a hotspot for celebrities to stop after award shows. This California-based chain has opted not to franchise, allowing it to maintain low pricing and ensure quality at every location. This includes its milkshakes made from real ice cream and its hamburgers that somehow never miss. There’s a very good reason why In-N-Out almost always has a long line, and it’s not because the locations are generally relatively small.

4. Steak ‘n Shake

Locations: 491

Known for: Sit down and drive through burgers and steaks

Open till: 24 hours

Sit Down Or Drive Through

Both a late-night staple and everyone’s favorite road trip destination, Steak ‘n Shake has been serving up some of the best milkshakes you can find late at night forever. There’s just something magical about a milkshake in the wee hours of the morning that always seems to hit the spot. The same can be said for the Steak ‘n Shake franchise star, the Steakburger. The best part is that you can eat inside or go through the drive-through.

3. Jack in the Box

Locations: 2,218

Known for: Hamburgers, cheeseburgers, chicken tenders, french fries

Open till: 5 AM (some locations)

The 5 AM Staple

With locations that can stay open as late as 5 AM, Jack in the Box has long been a solid alternative to Taco Bell. Better yet, Jack in the Box is often less expensive than Taco Bell, which has helped make it even more attractive for those craving something other than tacos or burritos. If you’re making a pitstop late at night, grab the Munchie Meal for you and some friends and enjoy many items that taste perfect at all hours.

2. White Castle

Locations: 345

Known for: Sliders (square hamburgers),

Open till: 24 hours a day

The Late Night Slider King

With most of its locations open 24 hours, the legendary White Castle chain remains a staple of late-night eating. Whether it’s the middle of a downtown urban city or a college town with plenty of late-night activity, you can count on White Castle and its low prices to meet your taste buds in the best possible way at any hour. It shouldn’t be surprising that White Castle burgers were once named “The Most Influential Burger of All Time” by Time Magazine.

1. Del Taco

Locations: 594

Known for: American-style Mexican cuisine, burgers, fries, shakes

Open till: 1 AM (Usually)

Taco Bell’s Worst Nightmare

Del Taco, a California-based Mexican-inspired fast food chain, is arguably the best alternative to a late-night Taco Bell stop. After merging with Jack in the Box in 2022, the combination of these two brands emphasized late-night dining, which helped make it the perfect escape for those who wanted to surrender their late-night love affair for Taco Bell while also getting the option for burgers alongside tacos.

