15 Taco Bell Menu Items To Avoid

As a self-proclaimed Taco Bell influencer and longtime lover of the Crunchwrap Supreme, I recognize that not every item on the menu is necessarily the healthiest choice. That being said, that doesn’t mean I won’t indulge from time to time. In fact, I’ve spent many lonely nights in line at the Taco Bell drive-through, reciting my order in my head and longing for that first sip of my Baja Blast. Is it one of the top taco spots in the world? Certainly not. But that doesn’t mean it isn’t worth a visit or two.

Nevertheless, despite my undying love for this fast food joint, I’ve grown to pay more attention to what I put into my body, as many of us have started doing in recent years. As a result, I’ve discovered alarming information about what I’m really consuming when I’m digging into my Taco Bell order.

It is with a heavy heart that I share 15 of the worst Taco Bell menu items to avoid.

15. Baha Blast

One of my favorite drinks from Taco Bell is a frozen Baha Blast. This sugary paradise is made from Mountain Dew soda and is arguably the most popular drink choice on the menu. In fact, at Taco Bell cantinas, many people will even spike their Baja Blasts with alcohol of their choice, turning it into a mixed drink of sorts.

However, while this flavorful drink is a go-to for many Taco Bell lovers, it’s actually quite unhealthy. Filled with artificial flavors, chemicals, dyes, and boatloads of sugar, the Baha Blast should be avoided at all costs — and this is coming from a previously obsessed Baha Blast connoisseur.

Baja Blasts also contain harmful ingredients like high fructose corn syrup, artificial flavors, yellow 5, blue 1, and more. Suffice it to say that this sweet treat isn’t a healthy pick.

14. Nachos Bell Grande

Nachos Bell Grande might seem like a great snack to grab at Taco Bell, whether as your main course or as a side item. Loaded with warm nacho cheese, sour cream, seasoned beef, and other toppings, these nachos carry a lot of fat, preservatives, additives, and unnatural ingredients. Additionally, they’re high in sodium and lack the nutrients you might find and some other Taco Bell menu items.

13. Cinnabon Delights

One of the most popular desserts to get at Taco Bell is Cinnabon Delights. This is likely because they taste incredible — how could they not, seeing as they’re covered in sugar? In fact, there are around 59 grams of sugar in just 12 Cinnabon Delight balls, and many people don’t actually adhere to the recommended serving size. While you can order cinnamon delights as a two-pack (the intended serving size), most people opt for the 12-pack and neglect to share most — if any — of it. (No judgments here; I don’t share dessert!)

While I am all for listening to your body and eating what feels good for you rather than adhering to serving-size recommendations, consistently eating an entire package of Cinnabon Delights can wreak havoc on your health. If shared between four people as intended, the damage won’t be nearly as detrimental. However, the high sugar and fat content make it a concerning menu item.

12. Beefy 5-Layer Burrito

Taco Bell’s 5-Layer Burrito is filled with ingredients like nacho cheese, seasoned beef, sour cream, beans, and other deliciousness. However, it also contains a ton of saturated fat and sodium. Additionally, it’s filled with preservatives and other additives that can negatively impact your health if consumed frequently. Nevertheless, most people are right when they say you do get a bang for your buck with this burrito, as it is only $3.69 and packs heavy flavor.

11. Doritos Locos Tacos

There are various types of Doritos Locos Tacos on the Taco Bell menu, and none of them are worth the price of your health. While they are relatively inexpensive, they, of course, contain Doritos shells, which are extremely high in MSG. Additionally, many customers complain about the lack of flavor and more expensive prices when compared to other items on the Taco Bell menu.

As an added punch, these menu items will also load your body with dyes, such as yellow five and six, red, 40, and caramel color, which are contained in the shells.

10. Cheesy Gordita Crunch

The Cheesy Gordita Crunch is double the trouble, as it is actually two tacos in one. Loaded with cheese and salty beef, as well as thick ranch sauce, this menu item contains a ton of ingredients you won’t want to put in your body, such as corn syrup, soy protein, and EDTA, which might cause nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea if consumed in large quantities. Of course, this isn’t to say eating a Cheesy Gordita Crunch will make you sick; but it’s good to keep in mind the long-term effects of some of its ingredients.

Some of these additives can also increase your appetite, leading you to purchase more food and consume more harmful ingredients in other Taco Bell items.

9. Refried Beans

Many Taco Bell workers claim that the fast food chain’s refried beans are actually rehydrated beans. In other words, Taco Bell uses dried beans that come in large bags and reportedly smell awful, appearing like pet food pellets. They then dump them into hot water until they gain the creamy consistency of refried beans.

Essentially, Taco Bell does not simmer its beans with ingredients like onions, garlic, and other spices that would give them that rich flavor we crave. Furthermore, rather than tossing them and making fresh refried beans, some Taco Bell employees also confessed to simply adding more water to crusty beans that have been sitting out all day.

8. Burrito Supreme

Burrito Supreme is yet another highly disliked Taco Bell menu item by many avid customers. Some complain that the lettuce is warm and soggy, while others say the burrito is simply not worth the price. Standing at $5.19, this is one of the more expensive menu items, yet it tends to lack flavor and has a poor filling-to-tortilla ratio, as some point out. This item also contains the unappetizing refried beans we mentioned above, as well as salty ground beef that packs a ton of sodium.

7. Cinnamon Twists

Another common Taco Bell dessert that stirs up a ton of controversy is the infamous Cinnamon Twists. While some say this dessert is bursting with cinnamon sugar flavor, others claim that it simply tastes like cardboard. (I tend to agree with the latter argument.)

Not only that, but Cinnamon Twists contain ingredients like added sugars, soybean oil, and more. In fact, one single order of cinnamon twists has 10 grams of added sugars.

6. Breakfast Crunchwrap Supreme

As an avid Crunchwrap Supreme lover, it breaks my heart to talk poorly of any Crunchwrap item on the Taco Bell menu. However, the breakfast crunchwraps need to be mentioned as items to avoid.

There are different types of breakfast crunchwraps, including the California Crunchwrap the Bacon Crunchwrap, and the Sausage Crunchwrap. Nevertheless, each crunchwrap contains a large hashbrown, eggs, and other ingredients. They’re also high in saturated fat and sodium, which isn’t the best way to start the day.

5. Deluxe Boxes

When it comes to fast food, we usually aren’t looking for high-quality ingredients. Instead, we’re we’re attempting to satisfy a craving at a small cost. That being said, many people will order Taco Bell Cravings Boxes in an attempt to save some money. However, many customers point out that these boxes aren’t necessarily priced in a way that will provide a bang for your buck. Not only that, but some even theorize that Taco Bell employees use the older, less fresh items for these boxes, meaning you’ll receive a better quality item if you order on its own.

4. Steak Quesadilla

You might think you’re playing it safe when ordering Taco Bell’s Steak Quesadilla, but this isn’t necessarily the case. For one, a common complaint is the need for more steak in the tortilla. Though Taco Bell is a fast food chain and offers affordable prices, you still don’t want to pay for an item that lacks its main food ingredient and source of protein.

Additionally, customers often won’t get fresh steak in their quesadillas, meaning the meat has been sitting out for quite some time — a concerning anecdote. And while the steak quesadilla might seem like a healthier option on the menu, the ingredient list is still miles long, containing unhealthy additives and preservatives.

3. Cheesy Roll Up

For only $1, you can purchase a Cheesy Roll Up from Taco Bell — but at what health cost? First of all, the menu item is essentially just a flour tortilla with melted cheese, which you can easily make at home using fewer and healthier ingredients. Second, it provides little nutritional value.

In terms of the ingredients, you’re looking at added sugar and colors, bleached flour, soybean oil, and other concerning additives.

2. Chicken Quesadilla

Similar to the steak quesadilla, Taco Bell’s Chicken Quesadilla is a risky item to order. Not only might you receive a tortilla stuffed with dry or cold chicken, but you might even get one with little to no chicken at all. Depending on the Taco Bell store you frequent, you might find more or less meat in your quesadilla. A common customer complaint is that both steak and chicken quesadillas are essentially ripoffs.

Additionally, Taco Bell’s Chicken Quesadilla includes some arguably unhealthy ingredients like dough conditioners, which some experts claim can impact your thyroid and cause cancer, as well as flavor enhancers and added colors and sugars.

1. Chili Cheese Burrito

According to various Taco Bell workers, the Chili Cheese Burrito is a must-avoid menu item. While you might crave the comfort of warm chili and cheddar cheese, ex-employees claim the chili sits out nearly all day long, rarely replaced since it’s so under-ordered. This means you’re feasting on old chili that might have accumulated some nasty bacteria. Of course, this depends on the specific Taco Bell you visit, as some stores are more health-conscious and responsible than others.

This item also contains dough conditioners, anti-caking agents, and maltodextrin, which is considered safe to consume but can cause stomach upset in many. It’s up to you to decide whether that’s worth the risk.

