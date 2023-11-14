The Top 25 Fast Food Brands in America cnicbc / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Fast-food restaurants aren’t exclusive to the United States, but it seems like it. Whether it be after a day of work, a night out, or satisfying a craving, Americans love fast food. Over 110 billion dollars is spent on the largest chains and most popular fast food brands in America each year. However, some fast food restaurants do better than others, even with more locations. If you were to calculate this on your own, the easiest way to calculate how much each unit brings in is to divide the total amount of sales by the total amount of units.

Thankfully, the X (formally known as Twitter), account The Wolf of Franchises, @franchiseworf, did these calculations for us. They also created an excellent graph showing where each restaurant ranks. Of course, some units bring in more than others because of their location, hours of operation, and many other things. When you average them out, you can get a good sense of how much each is worth. These 25 restaurants make the most money each year for their franchise.

25. Hardee’s

2022 sales per unit: $1.1 million

Total 2022 sales: $2 billion

If you live in the Midwestern or Southern part of the United States, you’re familiar with Hardee’s. This fast food chain is one of the largest and most popular brands with 1,707 restaurants, each of which brings in an average of 1.1 million dollars. Recently, the restaurant brought its Cinnamon ‘N’ Raisin Biscuit back to the menu after 21 long years.

24. Moe’s Southwestern Grill

2022 sales per unit: $1.1 million

Total 2022 sales: $705 million

Back in 2000, Moe’s opened its doors to those who love Mexican and Southwestern food. Today, you can find 637 of these restaurants scattered across the United States. Each one annually brings in 1.1 million dollars. Moe’s is now part of Focus Brands, a private company that controls places like Cinnabon, Jamba, Schlotzsky’s, and Auntie Anne’s.

23. Papa John’s

2022 sales per unit: $1.1 million

Total 2022 sales: $3.7 billion

Anyone who’s been to college or lived on a budget knows how important a nice pizza is. Papa John’s (NASDAQ: PZZA) is one of the leaders in helping feed those who love pizza. In fact, each one of their 3,376 locations averages bringing home $1.1 million per year. Unfortunately, it appears that the recent price increases are forcing people to think twice about getting pizza from here.

22. Jersey Mike’s

2022 sales per unit: $1.2 million

Total 2022 sales: $2.7 billion

This deli shop is known for its sandwiches and the secret sauce they put on each one that’s purchased. Every Jersey Mike’s location brings in an average of 1.2 million dollars. You can find 2,397 Jersey Mike’s up and running in the United States. The sandwich shop has seen revenues increase every year since 2014, with no signs of slowing down.

21. Panda Express

2022 sales per unit: $1.2 million

Total 2022 sales: $5.1 billion

The largest Asian cuisine restaurant chain in the United States is Panda Express, thanks to its 2,393 current stores. These franchises stand to make an average of 1.2 million dollars per year. Andrew Cherng, the founder of Panda Express, created the Panda Restaurant Group, which also owns Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers.

20. Arby’s

2022 sales per unit: $1.3 million

Total 2022 sales: $4.5 billion

It’s rare to get a quality roast beef sandwich from a fast food restaurant. Arby’s was able to pull it off. They’re one of the largest franchised corporations in the food industry, with 3,145 current shops. Each one brings in 1.3 million dollars per year. Inspire Brands, the parent company of Arby’s, also holds places like Dunkin’ Donuts and Baskin-Robins.

19. Domino’s

2022 sales per unit: $1.3 million

Total 2022 sales: $8.7 billion

If you wanted to find a Domino’s (NYSE: DPZ), it would be pretty easy. There are 6,618 current stores in the United States. Lots of people love their pizza because they still manage to bring in an average of 1.3 million dollars per year. Those who live in England have noticed the delivery times slowing a little, but they’re still ordering record amounts.

18. KFC

2022 sales per unit: $1.3 million

Total 2022 sales: $5.1 billion

One of the oldest fast food brands in America is KFC. Harland Sanders opened his first one in 1930, almost a century ago. Today, these restaurants bring home an average of 1.3 million dollars per year thanks to the 3,918 stores up and running. Recently, KFC announced they were going to continue offering Cajun Deep Fried Turkey during Thanksgiving time.

17. Dairy Queen

2022 sales per unit: $1.3 million

Total 2022 sales: $4.6 billion

Dairy Queen franchises slightly edge out KFC in terms of profitability. The 4,307 current stores average revenue of 1.3 million dollars per year, slightly above KFC. Dairy Queen is one place you can find almost anywhere in the world. Whether you’re in the United States, Canada, parts of Asia, or the Caribbean, you’re almost guaranteed to find one if you want a delicious dessert.

16. Burger King

2022 sales per unit: $1.5 million

Total 2022 sales: $10.3 billion

It’s easy to enjoy Burger King, thanks to the fact there are 7,043 up-and-running restaurants in the United States. These shops bring in an average revenue of 1.5 million dollars per year. There was a time Burger King could have taken McDonald’s down as the largest brand and become the most popular chain in the United States, but that didn’t happen. Burger King is currently part of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE: QSR), a company headquartered out of Toronto.

15. Sonic

2022 sales per unit: $1.5 million

Total 2022 sales: $5.5 billion

One restaurant that takes advantage of the drive-in nostalgia is Sonic. There are 3,546 current places to pull up in around the United States. Each location averages a revenue of 1.5 million dollars per year. Recently, Sonic added to their menu with energy drinks. You can never go wrong with any of the thousands of slushie combinations offered here.

14. Wingstop

2022 sales per unit: $1.6 million

Total 2022 sales: $2.4 billion

If you’re ever feeling like getting wings to go, Wingstop (NASDAQ: WING) is one place that always comes to mind. There are 1.6 million dollars in revenue that can be found in any of the 1,721 current open restaurants. Even though they’re known for their wings, Wingstop introduced their sandwich line that featured each flavor of wings. It couldn’t have been more of a hit. Wingstop has stuck to its brand identity and continued to grow into one of the most popular and largest chains in the United States.

13. Taco Bell

2022 sales per unit: $1.6 million

Total 2022 sales: $13.9 billion

The fifth most popular fast food brand in America is Taco Bell, thanks to its 7,198 restaurants. These locations are tied with Wingstop, bringing home an average of 1.6 million dollars in revenue per store. Even with all of the different locations, the demand is there. One couple learned the hard way about how sought after Taco Bell is, as a bear stole $45 worth of food that had been delivered recently.

12. Popeyes

2022 sales per unit: $1.8 million

Total 2022 sales: $5 billion

There haven’t been more times the country has had a craze than when Popeyes released their chicken sandwich. You can find 2,921 Popeyes in the United States right now. On average, these stores have a revenue of 1.8 million dollars. Popeyes is another brand you can find in the Restaurant Brands International subsidiary.

11. Jack in the Box

2022 sales per unit: $1.8 million

Total 2022 sales: $4.1 billion

Some commercials make it hard to know what the brand is until the very end. That’s not Jack in the Box (NASDAQ: JACK). You know it’s them when you see the big white head and smile. There are currently 2,180 different locations in the United States, with each one bringing in 1.8 million dollars. Thanks to the partnership with Snoop Dogg and his munchie box, that number will skyrocket with people ordering late-night food.

10. McAlister’s Deli

2022 sales per unit: $1.9 million

Total 2022 sales: $956 million

29 states offer one of the 556 different McAlister’s Delis. This chain was founded in Mississippi in 1989. Since then, their restaurants have brought home an average of 1.9 million dollars per year. Even though they haven’t moved their popular chains to every state, they’re still one of the largest brands in the United States. They’re another one of the restaurants that’s part of Focus Brands, along with Moe’s.

9. Wendy’s

2022 sales per unit: $1.9 million

Total 2022 sales: $11.7 billion

At some point in time, everyone has dipped a french fry into a Wendy’s Frosty. It’s easy to do this at one of the 5,994 different stores. Even with all of the different locations, each one averages a revenue of 1.9 million dollars per year. One way Wendy’s is trying to bring in more people is by offering free chicken nuggets on Wednesdays until the end of 2023.

8. Bojangles

2022 sales per unit: $2.1 million

Total 2022 sales: $1.6 billion

The South is known for having excellent chicken, and Bojangles has perfected it. The 788 restaurants you can find average out to bring home 2.1 million dollars per year. Earlier in 2023, the CEO talked about how he wants to put more focus on the experience those who go to Bojangles get, not just the chicken.

7. Zaxby’s

2022 sales per unit: $2.6 million

Total 2022 sales: $2.4 billion

If you’re ever been to the south, you’ve seen one of the 922 different locations of Zaxby’s. However, back in 2013, they began to expand to other parts of the United States by going to Utah. Each Zaxby’s franchise is good for 2.6 million dollars in revenue each year. The only way you can invest in Zaxby’s is through a franchise since it’s not a public company.

6. Chipotle

2022 sales per unit: $2.8 million

Total 2022 sales: $8.6 billion

Denver, Colorado is where Chipotle (NYSE: CMG) first started, but you can now find it at 3,129 different stores. They truly know how to make good Mexican food, as is shown by the fact their stores average 2.8 million dollars per year. Their stock price has risen by more than $1,500 in five years, coming out to $2,100 today.

5. Culver’s

2022 sales per unit: $3.2 million

Total 2022 sales: $2.8 billion

The Midwestern part of the United States is familiar with how tasty and addicting Culver’s is, thanks to its 892 shops. Even though it’s only in half of the states, each store brings in an average of 3.2 million dollars per year. The company averages 3.2 billion dollars per year and is only just beginning.

4. McDonald’s

2022 sales per unit: $3.6 million

Total 2022 sales: $48.7 billion

Whenever you see those golden arches, you know what you’re coming up to. There are 13,455 units just in the United States alone. Even so, McDonald’s (NYSE: MCD) makes 3.6 million dollars per year per location. In 2022 alone, they almost doubled the second-closest fast-food restaurant in sales, with 48.7 billion dollars made. The McDonald’s brand will more than likely always be the largest and most popular chain in the United States.

3. Whataburger

2022 sales per unit: $3.7 million

Total 2022 sales: $3.3 billion

If you want to start an argument with someone from Texas, tell them you’re unsure about how you feel about Whataburger. This burger joint is starting to take over in popularity, and there are 925 locations to prove it. These locations average 3.7 million dollars per year in revenue. Just in the last year, there have been 52 new Whataburgers added throughout the United States. Their sauce and fries are just the icing on the cake for the delicious hamburger.

2. Raising Canes

2022 sales per unit: $5.5 million

Total 2022 sales: $3.1 billion

Some restaurants try to add new things to the menu. Raising Canes isn’t one of them. They know they make amazing chicken tenders, fries, and a great sandwich. People don’t seem to be too upset at this, as each of their 646 locations averages an astonishing 5.5 million dollars in revenue per year. The large restaurant chain has only been around since 1996 is quickly shooting up the list of popular brands to eat at.

1. Chick-fil-A

2022 sales per unit: $8.2 million

Total 2022 sales: $18.8 billion

Being closed on Sundays doesn’t appear to be a problem for Chick-fil-A. In fact, it might actually help them, as people think they have to get it before Sunday or else they can’t have it. In the United States, 2,806 current restaurants are standing. However, each of these restaurants manages to pull in an average of 8.2 million dollars per year. People love the customer service and chicken this American fast food brand provides each time they go.

