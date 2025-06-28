You Won’t Believe the Calories in Your Favorite Fast Food Cheeseburgers darkloom / Shutterstock.com

Fast-food is known for its convenience and addicting taste; it is certainly not known for its nutritional content. However, NBA star Ray Allen is seeking to change that. Alongside his wife, the athlete started an organic fast-food chain called Grown. Though originally launched in Miami, the restaurant is now expanding throughout the United States. The chain offers the same casual, drive-thru format Americans rely on for convenience, while offering healthier menu options. Grown’s website states, “we believe food should be delicious, organic and inspiring. It’s not made, it’s not manufactured, it’s grown.”

Excluding Allen’s newly introduced organic chain, fast-food is almost always packed with fat and excess calories. If you’re craving a cheeseburger, you are probably focused on taste over healthy caloric intake. Cheeseburgers are unhealthy almost by default; you won’t see a committed dieter ordering something called a Baconzilla! But just as with most popular fast foods, there can be a considerable gap between the highest-calorie and lowest-calorie examples.

To identify the cheeseburgers with the most and fewest calories at 19 of the biggest fast-food chains in the U.S., 24/7 Wall St. reviewed nutritional information – including calories, fats, and sodium – on each chain’s official website. We selected the cheeseburgers with the highest and lowest number of calories offered by each chain. Only food items intended for consumption by one person were included, and computations cover only the burger and its garnishes, not a complete meal (with fries and a drink). Cheeseburgers on kids’ menus were excluded.

Before we go any further, it’s worth mentioning that when it comes to nutrition, calorie count isn’t the be-all-end-all. One slice of Kraft American cheese, for example, contains about 60 calories, while a cup of chopped spinach contains about 90. Spinach is obviously a healthier product than pasteurized process cheese food, though. So even if a plain Burger King cheeseburger has fewer calories than a Triple Whopper with Cheese, that doesn’t mean that it’s healthy. (Considering burgers and other menu items, these popular fast foods are the biggest calorie bombs.)

The cheeseburger is one of the most delicious foods on earth, and one bite seems to trigger all of the brain’s pleasure sensors. You might be surprised to learn that a straightforward fast-food cheeseburger isn’t actually all that caloric; a basic McDonald’s cheeseburger only contains 300 calories (about the same amount as a small, sweetened yogurt with granola). But once you start adding on extra patties, more cheese, bacon, and other toppings, the calorie count can go through the roof. Some burgers on this list pack more than half of the 2,000 daily calories recommended by the FDA.

This post was updated on June 25, 2025 to include news of Grown expanding throughout the U.S.

A&W Restaurants: Most Caloric PaulMcKinnon / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Original Bacon Cheeseburger – Double Calories: 650

Total fat: 36 g

Saturated fat: 13 g

Trans fat: 1 g

Sodium: 1,160 mg

A&W Restaurants: Least Caloric (tie) Wolterk / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Cheeseburger Calories: 400

Total fat: 16 g

Saturated fat: 6 g

Trans fat: 1.5 g

Sodium: 890 mg A&W Restaurants: Least Caloric (tie) JHVEPhoto / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Mushroom Onion Melt – Single

Calories: 400

Total fat: 17 g

Saturated fat: 6 g

Trans fat: 0 g

Sodium: 960 mg

Burger King: Most Caloric icosha / Shutterstock.com

Triple Whopper with Cheese Calories: 1,299

Total fat: 88 g

Saturated fat: 35 g

Trans fat: 0.8 g

Sodium: 1,829 mg

Burger King: Least Caloric JHVEPhoto / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Cheeseburger Calories: 295

Total fat: 13 g

Saturated fat: 5.9 g

Trans fat: 0.2 g

Sodium: 770 mg

Carl Jr.’s: Most Caloric

corsinet / Flickr

The Really Big Carl Calories: 1,180

Total fat: N/A

Saturated fat: N/A

Trans fat: N/A

Sodium: N/A Carl Jr.’s: Least Caloric Isriya Paireepairit / Flickr

Famous Star with Cheese Calories: 670

Total fat: 37 g

Saturated fat: 13 g

Trans fat: 1 g

Sodium: 1,270 mg

Checkers & Rally’s: Most Caloric

jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Baconzilla! Calories: 910

Total fat: 62 g

Saturated fat: 24 g

Trans fat: 3 g

Sodium: 1,670 mg

Checkers & Rally’s: Least Caloric

Checkers and Rally's / Facebook

Cheese Champ Calories: 430

Total fat: 21 g

Saturated fat: 9 g

Trans fat: 1 g

Sodium: 1,430 mg

Culver’s: Most Caloric

Masohpotato / Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

The Culver’s Bacon Deluxe – Triple Calories: 1,090

Total fat: 76 g

Saturated fat: 31 g

Trans fat: 2.1 g

Sodium: 1,430 mg

Culver’s: Least Caloric

Tony Webster / Wikimedia Commons

ButterBurger the Original – Single Calories: 390

Total fat: 17 g

Saturated fat: 7 g

Trans fat: 0.5 g

Sodium: 480 mg

Dairy Queen: Most Caloric jeepersmedia / Flickr Loaded A1 Steakhouse Burger – Double Calories: 850

Total fat: 52 g

Saturated fat: 20 g

Trans fat: 1.5 g

Sodium: 1,750 mg

Dairy Queen: Least Caloric

Wolterk / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Cheese Grill Burger Calories: 540

Total fat: 29 g

Saturated fat: 11 g

Trans fat: 1 g

Sodium: 960 mg

Del Taco: Most Caloric

jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Bacon Double Dell Cheeseburger Calories: 760

Total fat: 51 g

Saturated fat: 20 g

Trans fat: 2 g

Sodium: 1,840 mg

Del Taco: Least Caloric

MattGush / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Del Cheeseburger Calories: 470

Total fat: 28 g

Saturated fat: 10 g

Trans fat: 1 g

Sodium: 1,000 mg

Five Guys: Most Caloric

JJBers from Willimantic, Connecticut, USA / Wikimedia Commons

Bacon Cheeseburger Calories: 1,060

Total fat: 62 g

Saturated fat: N/A

Trans fat: N/A

Sodium: 1,310 mg Five Guys: Least Caloric ablokhin / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Little Cheeseburger Calories: 610

Total fat: 32 g

Saturated fat: N/A

Trans fat: N/A

Sodium: 690 mg

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers: Most Caloric

krblokhin / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Triple Jalapeno Pepper Jack Steakburger Calories: 1,070

Total fat: 70 g

Saturated fat: 31 g

Trans fat: 1.5 g

Sodium: 1,660 mg

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers: Least Caloric

Wil C. Fry / Flickr

California Style Steak Burger (without cheese or sauce) Calories: 410

Total fat: 19 g

Saturated fat: 7 g

Trans fat: 0.5 g

Sodium: 430 mg

Hardee’s: Most Caloric

jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The Real Big Hardee Calories: 1,170

Total fat: N/A

Saturated fat: N/A

Trans fat: N/A

Sodium: N/A

Hardee’s: Least Caloric

J. Michael Jones / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Small Cheeseburger Calories: 300

Total fat: 11 g

Saturated fat: 4 g

Trans fat: 0 g

Sodium: 790 mg In-N-Out Burger: Most Caloric wallslide / Flickr

Double-Double with Onion Calories: 670

Total fat: 41 g

Saturated fat: 18 g

Trans fat: 1 g

Sodium: 1,440 mg

In-N-Out Burger: Least Caloric

GDMatt66 / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Cheeseburger with Onion Protein Style (bun replaced with lettuce) Calories: 330

Total fat: 25 g

Saturated fat: 9 g

Trans fat: 0 g

Sodium: 720 mg

Jack in the Box: Most Caloric

Cool Jack in the Box (48316243441) by George / BY-SA 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/)

Bacon Ultimate Cheeseburger Calories: 930

Total fat: 65 g

Saturated fat: 25 g

Trans fat: 3 g

Sodium: 1,590 mg

Jack in the Box: Least Caloric

rojer / Flickr

Cheeseburger Calories: 380

Total fat: 21 g

Saturated fat: 8 g

Trans fat: 1 g

Sodium: 780 mg

McDonalds: Most Caloric

jjbers / Flickr

Double Quarter Pounder with Cheese Calories: 740

Total fat: 42 g

Saturated fat: 20 g

Trans fat: 2.5 g

Sodium: 1,360 mg McDonalds: Least Caloric Allard1 / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Cheeseburger Calories: 300

Total fat: 13 g

Saturated fat: 6 g

Trans fat: 0.5 g

Sodium: 720 mg

Shake Shack: Most Caloric

2020 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Shack Stack Calories: 770

Total fat: 45 g

Saturated fat: 18 g

Trans fat: 1.5 g

Sodium: 1,700 mg

Shake Shack: Least Caloric

Deo Gracia Cahyadi / Shutterstock.com

Cheeseburger Calories: 440

Total fat: 24 g

Saturated fat: 11 g

Trans fat: 1 g

Sodium: 1,200 mg

Sonic Drive-In: Most Caloric

jeepersmedia / Flickr

SuperSONIC Bacon Double Cheeseburger Calories: 1,030

Total fat: 65 g

Saturated fat: 23 g

Trans fat: 2 g

Sodium: 1,880 mg

Sonic Drive-In: Least Caloric

Wolterk / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Quarter Pound Double Cheeseburger Calories: 560

Total fat: 35 g

Saturated fat: 12 g

Trans fat: 0 g

Sodium: 1,290 mg Steak ‘n Shake: Most Caloric Wolterk / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

7 X 7 Calories: 1,660

Total fat: 128 g

Saturated fat: 62 g

Trans fat: 6 g

Sodium: 3,800 mg

Steak ‘n Shake: Least Caloric

Ildar Sagdejev / Wikimedia Commons

Bacon N’ Cheese Single Calories: 460

Total fat: 26 g

Saturated fat: 11 g

Trans fat: 1 g

Sodium: 1,060 mg

Wendy’s: Most Caloric

jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Big Bacon Cheddar Cheeseburger Triple Calories: 1,420

Total fat: 102 g

Saturated fat: 42 g

Trans fat: 5 g

Sodium: 2,110 mg

Wendy’s: Least Caloric AWSeebaran / Getty Images

Bacon Double Stack Calories: 440

Total fat: 26 g

Saturated fat: 11 g

Trans fat: 1.5 g

Sodium: 820 mg

Whataburger: Most Caloric

magicrobot / Flickr

Mushroom Swiss Burger Calories: 1,110

Total fat: 70 g

Saturated fat: 23 g

Trans fat: 1.5 g

Sodium: 1,890 mg

Whataburger: Least Caloric

Courtesy of Whataburger

Whataburger Calories: 590

Total fat: 25 g

Saturated fat: 8 g

Trans fat: 1 g

Sodium: 1,220 mg

White Castle: Most Caloric

columbuscameraop / Flickr

Panko Surf and Turf with Jalapeno Cheese Calories: 560

Total fat: 37 g

Saturated fat: 12 g

Trans fat: 1 g

Sodium: 1,110 mg White Castle: Least Caloric Robert Alexander / Getty Images

The Original Slider Calories: 140

Total fat: 7 g

Saturated fat: 3.5 g

Trans fat: 0 g

Sodium: 380 mg

