45 Fast Food Single Items With More Than 1,000 Calories Hristina Byrnes

The age of COVID-19, with its social distancing measures and restrictions on movement, is probably testing even the biggest health fanatics’ discipline when it comes to food. In these trying times, people try to live their life the best they can, doing anything that can bring a moment of joy — including eating fun food.

Comfort foods are rising in favor, and fast foods are also becoming many consumers’ foods of choice. 24/7 Tempo reviewed the nutritional content of every food item on the menus of about 20 fast food restaurant chains to identify the foods, meant to be consumed by one person in a single sitting, with more than 1,000 calories.

Fast food chains are known for their high-calorie and high-fat menu items. While many restaurants have introduced healthier options, the menus are still dominated by burgers, sandwiches, desserts, and drinks. Some items that can be bought for as little as $3 are basically caloric monstrosities.

Some of these high-calorie foods are rich in other ingredients no doctor will ever say you should consume in abundance, like sugar, sodium, and trans fat. Many of the least healthy items on fast food menus contain nearly the entire daily recommended intake of calories, sodium, and sugar, and sometimes more. The estimated daily calorie need for moderately active adult men is 2,600, and for women it is 2,000.

