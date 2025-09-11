Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Stock Price Prediction and Forecast 2025-2030 (Sept 11)

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Shares of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) are trading 5.9% lower than a week ago, after a $1 trillion compensation plan for CEO Elon Musk was proposed. The share price is 61.9% higher than six months ago, outperforming the S&P 500 in that time.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points: Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock has been a market darling, with a meteoric rise since it came public in 2010.

Investors have had much to worry about in 2025, and the roller-coaster share price shows it.

Due to Tesla’s innovation and diversification, 24/7 Wall St. sees strong upside potential for the stock each year through the end of the decade.

Tesla stock has gained 59.1% over the past year, so plenty of investors are still drawn to the EV market leader, which has experienced a meteoric rise that has resulted in a 20,900% gain since the company’s initial public offering on June 29, 2010. It debuted at $17 per share, or roughly $1 per share when adjusted for stock splits.

Regardless, investors are more concerned with the stock’s future performance over the next one, five, and 10 years. While most Wall Street analysts will calculate 12-month forward projections, it is clear that nobody has a consistent crystal ball, and plenty of unforeseen circumstances can render even near-term projections irrelevant. 24/7 Wall St. aims to present some farther-looking insights based on Tesla’s own numbers, along with business and market development information that may be of help to our readers’ own research.

Tesla’s Recent Success

Tesla has managed to thrive, boosting earnings and revenue even in high-interest-rate environments. Tesla’s Model S was the best-selling plug-in electric car in both 2015 and 2016. The mass-market Model 3 sedan followed, becoming the best-selling electric car from 2018 to 2021. The Model Y, a mass-market SUV version of the Model 3, debuted in 2019, with deliveries beginning in 2020. Since then, Tesla stock has experienced incredible growth.

Along with Tesla’s energy storage business and its charging station network, the company saw its revenues grow.

Fiscal Year Price Revenues Net Income 2015 $16.00 $4.046 B −$888.7 M 2016 $14.25 $7.000 B −$674.9 M 2017 $21.60 $11.759 B −$1.962 B 2018 $21.18 $21.461 B −$976 M 2019 $29.53 $24.578 B −$862 M 2020 $235.23 $31.536 B $721 M 2021 $352.26 $53.823 B $5.519 B 2022 $123.18 $81.462 B $12.556 B 2023 $248.48 $96.773 B $14.997 B 2024 $403.84 $97.690 B $7.13 B

Key Drivers for Tesla’s Performance

Improved Margins: Tesla’s management has been cutting manufacturing costs and expanding margins, resulting in strong revenue and net income gains since 2020. Its gigafactories in Shanghai, China, and Berlin, Germany, should help Tesla reduce export-related red tape and tariffs for upcoming EVs, resulting in lower overseas prices and increased sales.

R&D Paying Off: Thanks to its FSD and robotaxi R&D, Tesla is leading well ahead of GM’s Cruise and Alphabet’s Waymo. Chinese companies like Apollo Go and WeRide are viewed as better-equipped robotaxi competitors in a field that may soon grow rapidly.

Diversified Business Segments: Tesla’s Supercharger, energy, and battery businesses have grown rapidly, further distinguishing it from its EV peers as a company with many more technological initiatives.

Tesla Stock Forecast Through 2030

Wall Street’s consensus 12-month price target for Tesla has risen to $310.53 per share, which is 11.3% lower than the most recent closing price. On average, analysts recommend holding shares, though positive sentiment may be starting to rise again.

24/7 Wall St.’s year-end price target for Tesla is $351.73, which represents fractional upside potential. Our forecast through the end of the decade is based on the company seeing projected revenue growth climb from $112.09 billion in 2025 to $297.43 billion in 2030, alongside normalized EPS growth of $1.91 in 2025 to $11.24 in 2030.

Year Normalized EPS Projected Revenue Projected Stock Price Potential Upside 2025 $1.91 $112.091 B $351.73 0.4% 2026 $2.98 $133.938 B $461.73 31.8% 2027 $3.84 $155.708 B $556.71 58.9% 2028 $5.76 $193.500 B $837.58 139.2% 2029 $8.60 $248.572 B $980.46 180.0% 2030 $11.24 $297.430 B $1,116.86 218.9%

