Tesla’s European Sales Plunge

According to the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA) November report on EU car registrations, the figure for Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) decreased 34.2% to 12,130. For the first 11 months of the year, they were down 38.8% to 129,024. The declines are part of a larger problem that runs from China to the United States. It also shows the extent to which the company’s strong stock performance this year is based on founder and CEO Elon Musk insisting that Tesla is not a car company but an artificial intelligence, self-driving vehicle, and robotics company.

Tesla’s U.S. sales dropped 23% to a three-year low of 39,800 in November, Reuters reports. Sales in China, the world’s largest EV market by far, also signaled trouble. According to Barron’s, “In November, the electric-vehicle maker sold just over 73,000 cars in China, down almost 1% year over year, according to industry data tracked by Citi analyst Jeff Chung.”

Tesla’s problem in the European Union is worse than it first seems. Registrations for BYD vehicles were up 235.2% to 16,158. For the year, the figure increased by 240% to 110,715. BYD, the world’s largest EV company, is Tesla’s biggest rival. The Chinese company has charged into countries outside its home market.

Tesla’s stock has shaken off the bad news about car sales. It is up 20% this year to about $485. What is more impressive is that its shares traded at $217 in March. This was primarily due to Musk’s involvement with President Trump’s effort to downsize the U.S. government, which eventually led to a falling out between the two. Tesla is the world’s eighth most valuable company, with a market cap of $1.61 trillion.

Tesla has begun testing its self-driving robotaxi in Austin and aims to roll out tests in Nevada, Arizona, and Florida. However, it needs to contend with other operators in the same space, led by Alphabet’s Waymo. Legacy car manufacturers, including Ford and GM, are also launching products of their own.

Tesla’s robotics claim is impossible to evaluate. Its humanoid robot, Optimus, has not had an impressive debut.

If investors ever return to viewing Tesla as a car company, the stock is in trouble.

