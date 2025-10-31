Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) Stock Price Prediction and Forecast 2025-2030 (Oct 2025)

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) has had a lot to celebrate in 2025, including upcoming final season of popular show “Stranger Things” and movies Frankenstein and Wake Up Dead Man; the success of international content from Korea, Latin America, and elsewhere; and the introduction of live and interactive content. All this has helped buoy the stock despite economic uncertainty.

Shares hit an all-time high of $1,341.15 this summer but have retreated 18.8% since. Compared with Netflix’s initial public offering price, the stock is up over 101,000%, with much of that gain coming since the depths of the COVID-19 pandemic.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points: By leveraging its vast movie catalog, Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) became the industry leader even before pivoting to original content.

Netflix’s ongoing content success, now including games and live content, and advertising leads 24/7 Wall St. to project solid upside for the stock by the end of the decade.

The question is what Netflix will do for investors going forward. While Wall Street offers one-year price projections, investors want to know where shares will be many years from now. 24/7 Wall St. has you covered. We applied some assumptions about its business and opportunities for growth and did some number-crunching to offer insights about where Netflix stock will be in future years.

Netflix’s Past Performance

Before winning the streaming wars, Netflix was already transforming the home entertainment industry. It was founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings as a DVD-by-mail subscription service. At the time, the movie rental market was dominated by physical rentals from giants like Blockbuster. Netflix’s business model disrupted the traditional movie rental model by offering convenience and eliminating late fees.

Hastings took the company public five years later on May 23, 2002, at a split-adjusted $1.16 per share. Today, the stock trades near $1,100 per share, for a compounded annual growth rate of 34.0%. That means every $1,000 invested in the streamer in 2002 is worth about $1.7 million today.

When Netflix began streaming in 2007, the industry was in its infancy with competitors like Hulu and Amazon Prime Video only emerging afterward. By leveraging its vast movie catalog, it quickly became the industry leader before pivoting to original content in the 2010s.

Today, Netflix has over 301 million paid subscribers and has reshaped entertainment consumption worldwide. Recent popular releases include “Black Rabbit” and “Boots.”

Key Drivers for Netflix

Content success: Although Netflix had a rocky start when it began producing its own content, it has long since found its stride and routinely produces captivating shows that grab the public’s attention. During Covid lockdowns, it had “Tiger King” in 2020 and followed that up with “Squid Game” in 2021. Last year, its most popular shows included “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story” and “Nobody Wants This.” And because it has good relationships with international creators, it has begun bringing out new programming from Brazil, South Korea, the U.K., and elsewhere. The second season of “Squid Game” was its most-watched series in 2024. The movies Thursday Murder Club and KPop Demon Hunters have been popular this year.

Games based on content: A fast-growing opportunity is games based on Netflix IP, such as Squid Game, Virgin River Christmas, and The Ultimatum. It also has games based on existing IPs, such as Monument Valley 3. As it all comes included as a package with Netflix streaming, it has the potential to see tremendous growth.

Live events: The Mike Tyson-Jake Paul boxing match Netflix hosted on Nov. 15 drew in 108 million viewers, with 65 million concurrent households at its peak, making it the “most-streamed sporting event ever.” Its success will likely spur more such programming in the future. Netflix Tudum 2025 took place at the end of May. The Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 3 boxing match was released in July and WWE SummerSlam in August. Netflix might not reach the 200 billion hours of its on-demand streaming content but should offer significant growth.

Advertising: Netflix expects ads to become a significant contributor to revenue in the next few years. It says it is roughly doubling ad revenue each year, but it is starting from a very small base. It has become meaningful beginning in 2025. In the countries where it shows ads, the ad plan accounted for 50% of the new membership sign-ups it saw in the quarter and ad plan membership was up 35% quarter over quarter.

Netflix Stock Price Prediction in 2025

Analysts covering Netflix stock have a 12-month consensus price target of $1,347.32 per share. That implies 23.7% upside from where it currently trades, but targets range from a low of $770.00 per share (or 29.3% downside) to a market high of $1,600 per share (42.9% upside). On average, the analysts recommend buying shares, and they have since at least the beginning of the year.

24/7 Wall St. projects Netflix stock will end the year at $1,215.36 per share, based on continued, triple-digit growth in advertising revenue and high-double-digit ad plan subscriber growth. We expect Netflix revenue to grow 12% in 2025, which is the midpoint of its 11% to 13% guidance. The streamer should outperform analyst expectations due to higher-than-expected subscriber growth and margin expansion due to its scale. That will produce earnings of $25.32 per share, in line with a five-year CAGR of around 20%. We expect the stock to trade at a similar multiple next year of around 48.

How Netflix’s Next Five Years Could Play Out

Valuing Netflix’s stock price for the coming years, we begin with revenue of $39.0 billion and net income of $8.7 billion for 2024. Then provide our best estimate of the market value of the company by assigning a price-to-earnings multiple.

Revenue (billions) Net Income (billions) EPS 2025 $43.5 $9.0 $25.32 2026 $48.7 $10.2 $29.94 2027 $53.6 $11.5 $36.81 2028 $58.4 $12.8 $41.48 2029 $63.7 $14.0 $47.36 2030 $69.4 $17.4 $58.50

As advertising begins to take off, but subscribership in its more mature markets slows, revenue growth should maintain its 12% growth rate. Netflix should continue to trade at elevated multiples consistent with where it trades today, giving us a price target of $1,437.12 per share in 2026.

For 2027, we forecast the growth juggernaut will ease slightly to 10% growth in revenue, though it will maintain its margins of 21% giving us earnings of $36.81. With a P/E ratio of 42, that translates into a price target of $1,546.02 per share.

Through 2029, we forecast Netflix will take its foot off the revenue gas ever so slightly at just 9% annually. With a P/E ratio of 40, in line with its five-year average, we get price targets of $1,659.20 in 2028 and $1,894.40 per share in 2029.

At this point, Netflix remains the dominant streaming service, but offering a multitude of gaming options and live events. Although advertising will be a considerable component of revenue, it will have reached critical mass in most of its important growth markets by 2030, and the maturity of its business will see Netflix’s revenue growth slow to 9%. Margins, however, should continue improving to 25%, which will readily support a price target of $2,223.00 per share at a P/E ratio of 38.

Price Target Upside Potential 2025 $1,215.36 11.6% 2026 $1,437.12 31.9% 2027 $1,546.02 41.9% 2028 $1,659.20 52.4% 2029 $1,894.40 73.9% 2030 $2,223.00 104.1%

At some point along the way, it would not be surprising to see Netflix split its stock to make it more affordable for small, retail investors.

