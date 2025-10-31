S&P 500
6,877.80
+0.12%
Dow Jones
47,598.70
-0.05%
Nasdaq 100
26,088.00
+0.21%
Russell 2000
2,465.96
+0.11%
FTSE 100
9,741.00
-0.26%
Nikkei 225
52,523.70
+1.77%
Stock Market Live October 31: S&P 500 (SPY) Soaring on Amazon and Apple Earnings
Home > Media > Netflix May Buy Warner Bros

Media

Netflix May Buy Warner Bros

Netflix May Buy Warner Bros
By Douglas A. McIntyre
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Instead of just making movies on its own, Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) may buy Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ: WBD). Warner Bros. is one of the oldest and most storied studios in the world. Netflix would get streaming services that would add to its subscriber count considerably.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points:

  • Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) reportedly is considering acquiring Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ: WBD).

  • Netflix would add to its subscriber count and cement its place as the world’s leading streamer.

  • Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor)

Netflix has paid to create its own content for some time. The company said it would spend $18 billion this year on programming. Among the most prominent of these are “Squid Game,” “Wednesday,” and “Stranger Things.”

Warner Bros. Discovery has already increased in market cap because of the chances it will be sold. Its market cap is $53 billion. Paramount Skydance Corp. (NASDAQ: PSKY) has been on the list of possible buyers. However, it is dwarfed in size by Netflix, which has a market cap of $461 billion.

HBO Max and Paramount+, Warner Bros. Discovery’s streaming services, have a combined subscriber number of 30 million. Netflix’s total is over 300 million. It is impossible to do the math about what the increased number of subscribers would mean to Netflix’s bottom line. However, it would increase its place as the leading streaming company in the world.

The deal would also give it a leg up against a huge new streaming service. Alphabet Inc.’s (NASDAQ: GOOGL) YouTube Premium and Google One have a paid subscriber base of 300 million. Alphabet’s properties are growing rapidly. Disney and YouTube are currently in a distribution dispute.

Warner Bros. has one of the largest libraries of movies in the world. It also has several winners this year, including “F1” and “Superman.”

Netflix Stock Price Prediction and Forecast 2025-2030

The image featured for this article is © Courtesy of Kids' WB

Latest Podcast Episode

OpenAI Signs Two Massive Deals and Two New Portfolio Buys

Play

51 min

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
Live: Will Apple Surge Higher After Q4 Earnings Tonight?

Live

Joel South |

Oct 30, 2025

Live: Will Apple Surge Higher After Q4 Earnings Tonight?
Live: Will Amazon Move Higher After Q3 Earnings After the Bell?

Live

Joel South |

Oct 30, 2025

Live: Will Amazon Move Higher After Q3 Earnings After the Bell?

Continue Reading

Should Netflix Be Worried if Paramount Buys Warner Bros Discovery?
Rich Duprey | Sep 12, 2025

Should Netflix Be Worried if Paramount Buys Warner Bros Discovery?

In a stunning twist in the media wars, Paramount Skydance (NASDAQ:PSKY) is gearing up to bid for Warner Bros. Discovery…
Netflix Is America’s Greatest Media Company
Douglas A. McIntyre | Jan 24, 2024

Netflix Is America’s Greatest Media Company

Its latest quarterly results prove that video streaming giant Netflix has become the premier media company in the world.
Disney’s Expensive Streaming to Drive Customers Away
Douglas A. McIntyre | Aug 12, 2022

Disney’s Expensive Streaming to Drive Customers Away

Price increases among the existing streaming services may backfire. What companies make on higher prices they could lose on cancellations.
Warner Bros. Discovery Hammered By Investors
Douglas A. McIntyre | Mar 2, 2024

Warner Bros. Discovery Hammered By Investors

Investors have punished Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WB), the conglomerate put together by merging the assets of Discovery and AT&T’s…
Canceling Netflix
Douglas A. McIntyre | Aug 6, 2022

Canceling Netflix

Warner Bros. Discovery, the newly formed entertainment giant, released extremely poor earnings. It has to look for growth businesses, and…
Amazon Should Buy Netflix
Douglas A. McIntyre | Oct 15, 2025

Amazon Should Buy Netflix

Acquiring Netflix could give Amazon a platform to market Prime that it could not find anywhere else, helping Amazon protect…
Douglas A. McIntyre | Jun 2, 2021

Can Netflix Afford to Buy ViacomCBS?

After other recent media mergers and acquisitions, the leading streaming company, Netflix, has been left without a marriage.
Warner Bros Discovery Stock Is Still a Mess
Douglas A. McIntyre | Dec 13, 2024

Warner Bros Discovery Stock Is Still a Mess

News that Warner Bros. Discovery plans to split its cable assets from its movie studio and streaming business boosted the…
YouTube Has Lost the Streaming Media Race
Douglas A. McIntyre | Jan 19, 2017

YouTube Has Lost the Streaming Media Race

One aspiration Alphabet has for YouTube is that it could compete with Netflix and Amazon Prime. The plan has never…

Top Gaining Stocks

C.H. Robinson
CHRW Vol: 5,571,969
+$25.50
+19.71%
$154.88
Cardinal Health
CAH Vol: 7,177,721
+$25.37
+15.43%
$189.84
Moderna
MRNA Vol: 48,697,366
+$3.44
+13.93%
$28.14
Fox
FOX Vol: 2,436,752
+$4.48
+8.24%
$58.83
Fox
FOXA Vol: 6,255,777
+$4.70
+7.73%
$65.51

Top Losing Stocks

Chipotle Mexican Grill
CMG Vol: 109,985,127
-$7.23
18.18%
$32.53
Cigna
CI Vol: 9,347,287
-$52.02
17.39%
$247.10
eBay
EBAY Vol: 16,061,013
-$15.81
15.88%
$83.73
Baxter International
BAX Vol: 24,017,381
-$3.26
14.54%
$19.16
International Paper
IP Vol: 16,289,003
-$5.60
12.66%
$38.63