Netflix May Buy Warner Bros

Instead of just making movies on its own, Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) may buy Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ: WBD). Warner Bros. is one of the oldest and most storied studios in the world. Netflix would get streaming services that would add to its subscriber count considerably.

Netflix would add to its subscriber count and cement its place as the world’s leading streamer.

Netflix has paid to create its own content for some time. The company said it would spend $18 billion this year on programming. Among the most prominent of these are “Squid Game,” “Wednesday,” and “Stranger Things.”

Warner Bros. Discovery has already increased in market cap because of the chances it will be sold. Its market cap is $53 billion. Paramount Skydance Corp. (NASDAQ: PSKY) has been on the list of possible buyers. However, it is dwarfed in size by Netflix, which has a market cap of $461 billion.

HBO Max and Paramount+, Warner Bros. Discovery’s streaming services, have a combined subscriber number of 30 million. Netflix’s total is over 300 million. It is impossible to do the math about what the increased number of subscribers would mean to Netflix’s bottom line. However, it would increase its place as the leading streaming company in the world.

The deal would also give it a leg up against a huge new streaming service. Alphabet Inc.’s (NASDAQ: GOOGL) YouTube Premium and Google One have a paid subscriber base of 300 million. Alphabet’s properties are growing rapidly. Disney and YouTube are currently in a distribution dispute.

Warner Bros. has one of the largest libraries of movies in the world. It also has several winners this year, including “F1” and “Superman.”

