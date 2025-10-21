Live: Can Netflix (Nasdaq: NFLX) Keep Its Hot Streak Alive After Q3 Earnings?

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Key Points Netflix will report Q3 2025 earnings after the bell today, with strong momentum following four straight EPS beats.

. The moment Netflix reports we’ll be posting news and analysis why the stock is moving and key figures investors need to know. Simply stay on this page and scroll below to see new updates! Wall Street expects $11.51 billion in revenue and $6.97 in EPS, up 17% and 29% year over year, respectively.

Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) enters its third-quarter earnings tonight riding one of the strongest streaks in large-cap tech. After posting record Q2 results and raising its full-year outlook, the streaming leader has surged more than 60% over the past year.

The stock trades just below $1,242 ahead of today’s earnings, its highest level since the 2015 7 for 1 stock split, which gives extra intrigue to see if management will once again split shares one more time.

What to Expect When Netflix Reports Tonight

Here’s Wall Street’s consensus for Q3 2025 earnings:

Metric Estimate YoY Growth Revenue $11.51 billion +17.2% EPS (Normalized) $6.97 +29.1% FY 2025 Revenue $45.03 billion +15.5% FY 2025 EPS $26.23 +32.5% FY 2026 EPS $32.37 +23.3%

Key Areas to Watch When Netflix Reports Tonight

1. Ad-Tech Platform and Monetization Pace- Netflix completed its global rollout of the “Netflix Ad Suite” in Q2, moving fully to its in-house ad tech stack. CFO Spence Neumann said ad revenue is on track to double this year, while Co-CEO Greg Peters noted advertisers are praising ease-of-buying and engagement metrics. Investors will look for updated metrics on ad ARPU, regional fill rates, and early programmatic traction.

2. Live Content Execution and Economics- The company continues its push into live events — from the Canelo vs. Crawford fight to its upcoming NFL Christmas Day doubleheader. Ted Sarandos said Netflix views live programming as a “subcomponent of our broader entertainment strategy,” focused on ownable, high-impact events that drive conversation and retention. Expect questions about ROI and production capability as this strategy scales globally.

3. Global Partnerships and Local Content Flywheel- Netflix’s TF1 partnership in France marked its first major collaboration with a national broadcaster. Peters said it expands “local-for-local” programming and enhances regional relevance. Analysts will be listening for signs of additional deals that replicate this model in key growth markets like India, Japan, and Brazil.

4. Generative AI in Production and Personalization- Sarandos highlighted AI’s early impact in animation and visual effects — with El Eternaut featuring Netflix’s first AI-enhanced VFX sequence — while Peters described pilot testing of conversational interfaces for content discovery. These tools could meaningfully reduce production costs and boost engagement per user.

5. Gaming and Interactive Expansion- Netflix reaffirmed gaming as a strategic growth lever, noting “positive proof points” from titles like Squid Game: Unleashed and Grand Theft Auto integrations. Expect updates on user adoption rates, content pipeline, and monetization runway as it scales this segment.