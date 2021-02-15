This Is Where George Washington Is Buried

Presidents’ Day is actually George Washington’s birthday, a federal holiday set aside to be celebrated on the third Monday of February. Washington was born on February 22, 1732. He was also the first of America’s Presidents to die on December 14, 1799, barely shy of the new century.

There are 38 burial sites for the men who served as president of the United States. America’s chief executives are buried in 18 states as well as Washington D.C. While burial sites for presidents such as Arlington National Cemetery are well known, the locations of the final resting places of the presidents vary, from presidential libraries, to family cemeteries, to burial places in the towns where they were from.

The longest living president today is Jimmy Carter, who is 96. Previously, George H.W. Bush lived to be 94. Before him, the longest-living presidents were Ronald Reagan and Gerald Ford, who both lived to be 93. Ford had been the longest-lived president by 45 days before the passing of Bush.

The president who died the youngest was John F. Kennedy, who was just 46 when he was assassinated in his first term in office in 1963. The president who died after serving the briefest term in office was William Henry Harrison, who passed away after just 32 days in office in 1841. He was the first president to die in office and the first to lie in state in the Capitol.

These are the burial places of George Washington, and the men who served just after him.

George Washington

> Burial place: Mount Vernon, Fairfax County, Virginia

> Age at time of death: 67

> Date of death: Dec. 14, 1799, 10:00 pm

> Cause of death: Pneumonia, epiglottitis, pharyngitis

John Adams

> Burial place: United First Parish Church, Quincy, Massachusetts

> Age at time of death: 90

> Date of death: July 4, 1826, 6:20 pm

> Cause of death: Heart failure

Thomas Jefferson

> Burial place: Monticello, Charlottesville, Virginia

> Age at time of death: 83

> Date of death: July 4, 1826, 12:30 pm

> Cause of death: Diarrhea, toxemia from a kidney infection, uremia from kidney damage, and pneumonia

James Madison

> Burial place: Montpelier, Orange, Virginia

> Age at time of death: 85

> Date of death: June 28, 1836, 6:00 am

> Cause of death: Heart failure

James Monroe

> Burial place: James Monroe Tomb, Hollywood Cemetery, Richmond, Virginia

> Age at time of death: 73

> Date of death: July 4, 1831, 3:15 pm

> Cause of death: Tuberculosis

John Quincy Adams

> Burial place: United First Parish Church, Quincy, Massachusetts

> Age at time of death: 80

> Date of death: Feb. 23, 1848, 7:20 pm

> Cause of death: Stroke

