States Where the Most People Bought Guns in May 2024

Nearly topping 60 million between 2020 and 2022, gun sales in the U.S. hit all-time highs during the COVID-19 pandemic. While an exact tally does not exist, the latest estimates indicate there now may be as many as 494 million civilian-owned firearms in circulation nationwide — or about 148 for every 100 people — making the U.S. the only country in the world with more guns than people.

Notably, however, the national gun ownership rate is hovering near historic lows. According to the gun control advocacy group Violence Policy Center, only 35% of American adults live in a household with a firearm, compared to more than 40% in the late 1990s, and over 50% in the early 1980s. These numbers suggest that firearm sales are not driven by first-time buyers, but rather, by Americans who already own guns.

Guns can serve any number of functions, from home protection and self-defense, to hunting and sport shooting — and firearms designed for a specific application are rarely optimal for other purposes. A hunting rifle, for example, is not a concealed carry weapon, and a small caliber pistol would not be a big-game hunter’s first choice. Partially as a result, most American gun owners — 66% according to a survey from the Pew Research Center — have more than one firearm. (Here is a look at the most versatile hunting rifles.)

Including current gun owners and first-time buyers alike, consumer demand for firearms remains strong in the United States. According to the latest federal background check figures, Americans bought more than 1.4 million guns in May 2024 alone.

Using data from the FBI’s National Instant Criminal Background Check System, 24/7 Wall St. identified the states where the most people bought guns in May 2024. States are ranked on the number of firearm background checks initiated through the NICS in May 2024 for every 1,000 residents. Background rechecks for existing gun permits were excluded. Population data is from the Census Bureau’s Population and Housing Unit Estimates program, and data on the number of age-adjusted deaths due to firearms for every 100,000 people is from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Adjusting for population, estimated gun sales in May 2024 ranges by state from 0.9 for every 1,000 people to 10.6 per 1,000. For context, there were 4.3 firearm sales for every 1,000 people nationwide last month.

Most of the 10 states with the highest rate of gun sales in May are in the West. Meanwhile, states with the lowest gun sale rates are mostly concentrated along the Atlantic of Pacific coasts.

Gun sales tend to correlate with firearm-related fatality rates. Of the 10 highest ranking states on this list, eight have a higher annual gun death rate than the U.S. average of 14.2 per 100,000 people. Meanwhile, in nine of the 10 lowest ranking states, the annual gun death rate is below the national average. (This is how the U.S. compares to the countries with the highest rates of gun violence.)

Why It Matters

Firearms are big business in the United States. Both directly and indirectly, the U.S. arms and ammunition industry generated over $90 billion in economic output and employed over 384,000 Americans in 2023, according to the National Shooting Sports Foundation. In recent years, surging demand for firearms has been a boon for American gunmakers.

50. Hawaii

Firearm background checks per capita, May 2024: 0.9 per 1,000 residents

0.9 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, May 2024: 1,357 (the lowest of 50 states)

1,357 (the lowest of 50 states) Firearm mortality, 2022: 4.5 deaths per 100,000 residents (3rd lowest of 50 states)

4.5 deaths per 100,000 residents (3rd lowest of 50 states) Total population, 2023: 1,435,138 (3rd lowest of 50 states)

49. New York

Firearm background checks per capita, May 2024: 1.2 per 1,000 residents

1.2 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, May 2024: 24,124 (23rd highest of 50 states)

24,124 (23rd highest of 50 states) Firearm mortality, 2022: 5.3 deaths per 100,000 residents (5th lowest of 50 states)

5.3 deaths per 100,000 residents (5th lowest of 50 states) Total population, 2023: 19,571,216 (5th lowest of 50 states)

48. New Jersey

Firearm background checks per capita, May 2024: 1.2 per 1,000 residents

1.2 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, May 2024: 11,508 (14th lowest of 50 states)

11,508 (14th lowest of 50 states) Firearm mortality, 2022: 5.0 deaths per 100,000 residents (4th lowest of 50 states)

5.0 deaths per 100,000 residents (4th lowest of 50 states) Total population, 2023: 9,290,841 (4th lowest of 50 states)

47. Rhode Island

Firearm background checks per capita, May 2024: 1.6 per 1,000 residents

1.6 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, May 2024: 1,771 (2nd lowest of 50 states)

1,771 (2nd lowest of 50 states) Firearm mortality, 2022: 3.1 deaths per 100,000 residents (the lowest of 50 states)

3.1 deaths per 100,000 residents (the lowest of 50 states) Total population, 2023: 1,095,962 (the lowest of 50 states)

46. Iowa

Firearm background checks per capita, May 2024: 2.3 per 1,000 residents

2.3 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, May 2024: 7,487 (11th lowest of 50 states)

7,487 (11th lowest of 50 states) Firearm mortality, 2022: 11.2 deaths per 100,000 residents (10th lowest of 50 states)

11.2 deaths per 100,000 residents (10th lowest of 50 states) Total population, 2023: 3,207,004 (10th lowest of 50 states)

45. Nebraska

Firearm background checks per capita, May 2024: 2.4 per 1,000 residents

2.4 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, May 2024: 4,834 (6th lowest of 50 states)

4,834 (6th lowest of 50 states) Firearm mortality, 2022: 12.2 deaths per 100,000 residents (14th lowest of 50 states)

12.2 deaths per 100,000 residents (14th lowest of 50 states) Total population, 2023: 1,978,379 (14th lowest of 50 states)

44. California

Firearm background checks per capita, May 2024: 2.9 per 1,000 residents

2.9 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, May 2024: 113,016 (2nd highest of 50 states)

113,016 (2nd highest of 50 states) Firearm mortality, 2022: 8.6 deaths per 100,000 residents (7th lowest of 50 states)

8.6 deaths per 100,000 residents (7th lowest of 50 states) Total population, 2023: 38,965,193 (7th lowest of 50 states)

43. Massachusetts

Firearm background checks per capita, May 2024: 3.0 per 1,000 residents

3.0 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, May 2024: 20,774 (25th lowest of 50 states)

20,774 (25th lowest of 50 states) Firearm mortality, 2022: 3.7 deaths per 100,000 residents (2nd lowest of 50 states)

3.7 deaths per 100,000 residents (2nd lowest of 50 states) Total population, 2023: 7,001,399 (2nd lowest of 50 states)

42. Illinois

Firearm background checks per capita, May 2024: 3.3 per 1,000 residents

3.3 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, May 2024: 40,956 (10th highest of 50 states)

40,956 (10th highest of 50 states) Firearm mortality, 2022: 14.4 deaths per 100,000 residents (20th lowest of 50 states)

14.4 deaths per 100,000 residents (20th lowest of 50 states) Total population, 2023: 12,549,689 (20th lowest of 50 states)

41. Maryland

Firearm background checks per capita, May 2024: 3.3 per 1,000 residents

3.3 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, May 2024: 20,676 (24th lowest of 50 states)

20,676 (24th lowest of 50 states) Firearm mortality, 2022: 13.6 deaths per 100,000 residents (16th lowest of 50 states)

13.6 deaths per 100,000 residents (16th lowest of 50 states) Total population, 2023: 6,180,253 (16th lowest of 50 states)

40. Georgia

Firearm background checks per capita, May 2024: 3.6 per 1,000 residents

3.6 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, May 2024: 39,567 (12th highest of 50 states)

39,567 (12th highest of 50 states) Firearm mortality, 2022: 19.7 deaths per 100,000 residents (14th highest of 50 states)

19.7 deaths per 100,000 residents (14th highest of 50 states) Total population, 2023: 11,029,227 (14th highest of 50 states)

39. Ohio

Firearm background checks per capita, May 2024: 3.6 per 1,000 residents

3.6 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, May 2024: 42,565 (8th highest of 50 states)

42,565 (8th highest of 50 states) Firearm mortality, 2022: 15.6 deaths per 100,000 residents (25th highest of 50 states)

15.6 deaths per 100,000 residents (25th highest of 50 states) Total population, 2023: 11,785,935 (25th highest of 50 states)

38. Nevada

Firearm background checks per capita, May 2024: 3.7 per 1,000 residents

3.7 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, May 2024: 11,817 (15th lowest of 50 states)

11,817 (15th lowest of 50 states) Firearm mortality, 2022: 18.9 deaths per 100,000 residents (15th highest of 50 states)

18.9 deaths per 100,000 residents (15th highest of 50 states) Total population, 2023: 3,194,176 (15th highest of 50 states)

37. Vermont

Firearm background checks per capita, May 2024: 3.8 per 1,000 residents

3.8 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, May 2024: 2,456 (3rd lowest of 50 states)

2,456 (3rd lowest of 50 states) Firearm mortality, 2022: 12.0 deaths per 100,000 residents (13th lowest of 50 states)

12.0 deaths per 100,000 residents (13th lowest of 50 states) Total population, 2023: 647,464 (13th lowest of 50 states)

36. Louisiana

Firearm background checks per capita, May 2024: 3.8 per 1,000 residents

3.8 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, May 2024: 17,437 (21st lowest of 50 states)

17,437 (21st lowest of 50 states) Firearm mortality, 2022: 28.2 deaths per 100,000 residents (2nd highest of 50 states)

28.2 deaths per 100,000 residents (2nd highest of 50 states) Total population, 2023: 4,573,749 (2nd highest of 50 states)

35. Texas

Firearm background checks per capita, May 2024: 4.0 per 1,000 residents

4.0 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, May 2024: 122,363 (the highest of 50 states)

122,363 (the highest of 50 states) Firearm mortality, 2022: 15.3 deaths per 100,000 residents (25th lowest of 50 states)

15.3 deaths per 100,000 residents (25th lowest of 50 states) Total population, 2023: 30,503,301 (25th lowest of 50 states)

34. Kansas

Firearm background checks per capita, May 2024: 4.1 per 1,000 residents

4.1 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, May 2024: 12,097 (17th lowest of 50 states)

12,097 (17th lowest of 50 states) Firearm mortality, 2022: 16.8 deaths per 100,000 residents (21st highest of 50 states)

16.8 deaths per 100,000 residents (21st highest of 50 states) Total population, 2023: 2,940,546 (21st highest of 50 states)

33. Kentucky

Firearm background checks per capita, May 2024: 4.1 per 1,000 residents

4.1 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, May 2024: 18,700 (23rd lowest of 50 states)

18,700 (23rd lowest of 50 states) Firearm mortality, 2022: 18.8 deaths per 100,000 residents (16th highest of 50 states)

18.8 deaths per 100,000 residents (16th highest of 50 states) Total population, 2023: 4,526,154 (16th highest of 50 states)

32. Delaware

Firearm background checks per capita, May 2024: 4.3 per 1,000 residents

4.3 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, May 2024: 4,387 (4th lowest of 50 states)

4,387 (4th lowest of 50 states) Firearm mortality, 2022: 11.9 deaths per 100,000 residents (12th lowest of 50 states)

11.9 deaths per 100,000 residents (12th lowest of 50 states) Total population, 2023: 1,031,890 (12th lowest of 50 states)

31. Florida

Firearm background checks per capita, May 2024: 4.3 per 1,000 residents

4.3 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, May 2024: 96,736 (3rd highest of 50 states)

96,736 (3rd highest of 50 states) Firearm mortality, 2022: 14.0 deaths per 100,000 residents (18th lowest of 50 states)

14.0 deaths per 100,000 residents (18th lowest of 50 states) Total population, 2023: 22,610,726 (18th lowest of 50 states)

30. Washington

Firearm background checks per capita, May 2024: 4.3 per 1,000 residents

4.3 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, May 2024: 33,621 (18th highest of 50 states)

33,621 (18th highest of 50 states) Firearm mortality, 2022: 12.4 deaths per 100,000 residents (15th lowest of 50 states)

12.4 deaths per 100,000 residents (15th lowest of 50 states) Total population, 2023: 7,812,880 (15th lowest of 50 states)

29. Virginia

Firearm background checks per capita, May 2024: 4.3 per 1,000 residents

4.3 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, May 2024: 37,536 (15th highest of 50 states)

37,536 (15th highest of 50 states) Firearm mortality, 2022: 14.9 deaths per 100,000 residents (23rd lowest of 50 states)

14.9 deaths per 100,000 residents (23rd lowest of 50 states) Total population, 2023: 8,715,698 (23rd lowest of 50 states)

28. Indiana

Firearm background checks per capita, May 2024: 4.4 per 1,000 residents

4.4 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, May 2024: 30,092 (20th highest of 50 states)

30,092 (20th highest of 50 states) Firearm mortality, 2022: 17.4 deaths per 100,000 residents (17th highest of 50 states)

17.4 deaths per 100,000 residents (17th highest of 50 states) Total population, 2023: 6,862,199 (17th highest of 50 states)

27. South Carolina

Firearm background checks per capita, May 2024: 4.6 per 1,000 residents

4.6 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, May 2024: 24,651 (22nd highest of 50 states)

24,651 (22nd highest of 50 states) Firearm mortality, 2022: 20.8 deaths per 100,000 residents (9th highest of 50 states)

20.8 deaths per 100,000 residents (9th highest of 50 states) Total population, 2023: 5,373,555 (9th highest of 50 states)

26. North Carolina

Firearm background checks per capita, May 2024: 4.7 per 1,000 residents

4.7 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, May 2024: 50,427 (6th highest of 50 states)

50,427 (6th highest of 50 states) Firearm mortality, 2022: 16.8 deaths per 100,000 residents (20th highest of 50 states)

16.8 deaths per 100,000 residents (20th highest of 50 states) Total population, 2023: 10,835,491 (20th highest of 50 states)

25. Arkansas

Firearm background checks per capita, May 2024: 5.0 per 1,000 residents

5.0 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, May 2024: 15,325 (19th lowest of 50 states)

15,325 (19th lowest of 50 states) Firearm mortality, 2022: 21.9 deaths per 100,000 residents (8th highest of 50 states)

21.9 deaths per 100,000 residents (8th highest of 50 states) Total population, 2023: 3,067,732 (8th highest of 50 states)

24. Michigan

Firearm background checks per capita, May 2024: 5.1 per 1,000 residents

5.1 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, May 2024: 51,379 (5th highest of 50 states)

51,379 (5th highest of 50 states) Firearm mortality, 2022: 15.0 deaths per 100,000 residents (24th lowest of 50 states)

15.0 deaths per 100,000 residents (24th lowest of 50 states) Total population, 2023: 10,037,261 (24th lowest of 50 states)

23. Connecticut

Firearm background checks per capita, May 2024: 5.2 per 1,000 residents

5.2 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, May 2024: 18,693 (22nd lowest of 50 states)

18,693 (22nd lowest of 50 states) Firearm mortality, 2022: 6.9 deaths per 100,000 residents (6th lowest of 50 states)

6.9 deaths per 100,000 residents (6th lowest of 50 states) Total population, 2023: 3,617,176 (6th lowest of 50 states)

22. Mississippi

Firearm background checks per capita, May 2024: 5.3 per 1,000 residents

5.3 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, May 2024: 15,576 (20th lowest of 50 states)

15,576 (20th lowest of 50 states) Firearm mortality, 2022: 29.6 deaths per 100,000 residents (the highest of 50 states)

29.6 deaths per 100,000 residents (the highest of 50 states) Total population, 2023: 2,939,690 (the highest of 50 states)

21. Maine

Firearm background checks per capita, May 2024: 5.3 per 1,000 residents

5.3 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, May 2024: 7,405 (10th lowest of 50 states)

7,405 (10th lowest of 50 states) Firearm mortality, 2022: 11.7 deaths per 100,000 residents (11th lowest of 50 states)

11.7 deaths per 100,000 residents (11th lowest of 50 states) Total population, 2023: 1,395,722 (11th lowest of 50 states)

20. Arizona

Firearm background checks per capita, May 2024: 5.3 per 1,000 residents

5.3 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, May 2024: 39,687 (11th highest of 50 states)

39,687 (11th highest of 50 states) Firearm mortality, 2022: 20.1 deaths per 100,000 residents (12th highest of 50 states)

20.1 deaths per 100,000 residents (12th highest of 50 states) Total population, 2023: 7,431,344 (12th highest of 50 states)

19. South Dakota

Firearm background checks per capita, May 2024: 5.4 per 1,000 residents

5.4 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, May 2024: 4,971 (7th lowest of 50 states)

4,971 (7th lowest of 50 states) Firearm mortality, 2022: 15.7 deaths per 100,000 residents (24th highest of 50 states)

15.7 deaths per 100,000 residents (24th highest of 50 states) Total population, 2023: 919,318 (24th highest of 50 states)

18. Missouri

Firearm background checks per capita, May 2024: 5.5 per 1,000 residents

5.5 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, May 2024: 33,881 (17th highest of 50 states)

33,881 (17th highest of 50 states) Firearm mortality, 2022: 24.2 deaths per 100,000 residents (5th highest of 50 states)

24.2 deaths per 100,000 residents (5th highest of 50 states) Total population, 2023: 6,196,156 (5th highest of 50 states)

17. Minnesota

Firearm background checks per capita, May 2024: 5.5 per 1,000 residents

5.5 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, May 2024: 31,758 (19th highest of 50 states)

31,758 (19th highest of 50 states) Firearm mortality, 2022: 9.6 deaths per 100,000 residents (8th lowest of 50 states)

9.6 deaths per 100,000 residents (8th lowest of 50 states) Total population, 2023: 5,737,915 (8th lowest of 50 states)

16. New Mexico

Firearm background checks per capita, May 2024: 5.7 per 1,000 residents

5.7 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, May 2024: 12,008 (16th lowest of 50 states)

12,008 (16th lowest of 50 states) Firearm mortality, 2022: 27.3 deaths per 100,000 residents (3rd highest of 50 states)

27.3 deaths per 100,000 residents (3rd highest of 50 states) Total population, 2023: 2,114,371 (3rd highest of 50 states)

15. Tennessee

Firearm background checks per capita, May 2024: 5.8 per 1,000 residents

5.8 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, May 2024: 41,349 (9th highest of 50 states)

41,349 (9th highest of 50 states) Firearm mortality, 2022: 20.5 deaths per 100,000 residents (10th highest of 50 states)

20.5 deaths per 100,000 residents (10th highest of 50 states) Total population, 2023: 7,126,489 (10th highest of 50 states)

14. North Dakota

Firearm background checks per capita, May 2024: 5.8 per 1,000 residents

5.8 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, May 2024: 4,562 (5th lowest of 50 states)

4,562 (5th lowest of 50 states) Firearm mortality, 2022: 16.4 deaths per 100,000 residents (22nd highest of 50 states)

16.4 deaths per 100,000 residents (22nd highest of 50 states) Total population, 2023: 783,926 (22nd highest of 50 states)

13. Wisconsin

Firearm background checks per capita, May 2024: 5.8 per 1,000 residents

5.8 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, May 2024: 34,423 (16th highest of 50 states)

34,423 (16th highest of 50 states) Firearm mortality, 2022: 14.0 deaths per 100,000 residents (19th lowest of 50 states)

14.0 deaths per 100,000 residents (19th lowest of 50 states) Total population, 2023: 5,910,955 (19th lowest of 50 states)

12. Oklahoma

Firearm background checks per capita, May 2024: 5.9 per 1,000 residents

5.9 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, May 2024: 24,017 (24th highest of 50 states)

24,017 (24th highest of 50 states) Firearm mortality, 2022: 19.8 deaths per 100,000 residents (13th highest of 50 states)

19.8 deaths per 100,000 residents (13th highest of 50 states) Total population, 2023: 4,053,824 (13th highest of 50 states)

11. Pennsylvania

Firearm background checks per capita, May 2024: 6.3 per 1,000 residents

6.3 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, May 2024: 81,703 (4th highest of 50 states)

81,703 (4th highest of 50 states) Firearm mortality, 2022: 14.7 deaths per 100,000 residents (22nd lowest of 50 states)

14.7 deaths per 100,000 residents (22nd lowest of 50 states) Total population, 2023: 12,961,683 (22nd lowest of 50 states)

10. Colorado

Firearm background checks per capita, May 2024: 6.6 per 1,000 residents

6.6 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, May 2024: 38,814 (13th highest of 50 states)

38,814 (13th highest of 50 states) Firearm mortality, 2022: 17.1 deaths per 100,000 residents (18th highest of 50 states)

17.1 deaths per 100,000 residents (18th highest of 50 states) Total population, 2023: 5,877,610 (18th highest of 50 states)

9. West Virginia

Firearm background checks per capita, May 2024: 7.1 per 1,000 residents

7.1 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, May 2024: 12,528 (18th lowest of 50 states)

12,528 (18th lowest of 50 states) Firearm mortality, 2022: 16.2 deaths per 100,000 residents (23rd highest of 50 states)

16.2 deaths per 100,000 residents (23rd highest of 50 states) Total population, 2023: 1,770,071 (23rd highest of 50 states)

8. Utah

Firearm background checks per capita, May 2024: 7.3 per 1,000 residents

7.3 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, May 2024: 25,116 (21st highest of 50 states)

25,116 (21st highest of 50 states) Firearm mortality, 2022: 13.7 deaths per 100,000 residents (17th lowest of 50 states)

13.7 deaths per 100,000 residents (17th lowest of 50 states) Total population, 2023: 3,417,734 (17th lowest of 50 states)

7. New Hampshire

Firearm background checks per capita, May 2024: 7.7 per 1,000 residents

7.7 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, May 2024: 10,783 (12th lowest of 50 states)

10,783 (12th lowest of 50 states) Firearm mortality, 2022: 10.1 deaths per 100,000 residents (9th lowest of 50 states)

10.1 deaths per 100,000 residents (9th lowest of 50 states) Total population, 2023: 1,402,054 (9th lowest of 50 states)

6. Alabama

Firearm background checks per capita, May 2024: 8.3 per 1,000 residents

8.3 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, May 2024: 42,630 (7th highest of 50 states)

42,630 (7th highest of 50 states) Firearm mortality, 2022: 25.5 deaths per 100,000 residents (4th highest of 50 states)

25.5 deaths per 100,000 residents (4th highest of 50 states) Total population, 2023: 5,108,468 (4th highest of 50 states)

5. Alaska

Firearm background checks per capita, May 2024: 8.5 per 1,000 residents

8.5 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, May 2024: 6,259 (9th lowest of 50 states)

6,259 (9th lowest of 50 states) Firearm mortality, 2022: 22.4 deaths per 100,000 residents (7th highest of 50 states)

22.4 deaths per 100,000 residents (7th highest of 50 states) Total population, 2023: 733,406 (7th highest of 50 states)

4. Oregon

Firearm background checks per capita, May 2024: 9.1 per 1,000 residents

9.1 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, May 2024: 38,550 (14th highest of 50 states)

38,550 (14th highest of 50 states) Firearm mortality, 2022: 14.4 deaths per 100,000 residents (21st lowest of 50 states)

14.4 deaths per 100,000 residents (21st lowest of 50 states) Total population, 2023: 4,233,358 (21st lowest of 50 states)

3. Wyoming

Firearm background checks per capita, May 2024: 9.3 per 1,000 residents

9.3 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, May 2024: 5,425 (8th lowest of 50 states)

5,425 (8th lowest of 50 states) Firearm mortality, 2022: 20.4 deaths per 100,000 residents (11th highest of 50 states)

20.4 deaths per 100,000 residents (11th highest of 50 states) Total population, 2023: 584,057 (11th highest of 50 states)

2. Montana

Firearm background checks per capita, May 2024: 10.0 per 1,000 residents

10.0 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, May 2024: 11,379 (13th lowest of 50 states)

11,379 (13th lowest of 50 states) Firearm mortality, 2022: 23.9 deaths per 100,000 residents (6th highest of 50 states)

23.9 deaths per 100,000 residents (6th highest of 50 states) Total population, 2023: 1,132,812 (6th highest of 50 states)

1. Idaho

Firearm background checks per capita, May 2024: 10.6 per 1,000 residents

10.6 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, May 2024: 20,868 (25th highest of 50 states)

20,868 (25th highest of 50 states) Firearm mortality, 2022: 17.0 deaths per 100,000 residents (19th highest of 50 states)

17.0 deaths per 100,000 residents (19th highest of 50 states) Total population, 2023: 1,964,726 (19th highest of 50 states)