States With the Most Gun Sales so Far in 2024 2008 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

American gun culture has evolved considerably in recent decades. The share of gun owners who kept a firearm primarily for hunting fell from 49% to 32% between 1999 and 2023, according to survey data from the Pew Research Center. Over the same period, the share of gun owners who cited protection as a major reason for having a firearm more than doubled, from 26% to 72%.

Government data suggests that these changes do not indicate meaningful declines in participation in hunting, but rather, rising public interest in gun ownership in general. There have been between 14.4 million and 16.7 million licensed hunters in the United States every year since at least the mid-1960s, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Meanwhile, overall consumer demand for firearms has surged in recent years.

According to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, nearly 38.3 million firearms were manufactured in the U.S. between 2020 and 2022 — about 889,300 more than were made throughout the entire first decade of the 2000’s. Demand for firearms shows few signs of slowing. The arms and ammunition industry had an economic impact of over $90 billion 2023, up from $80.7 billion in 2022, according to estimates from the National Shooting Sports Foundation — and federal background check data indicates that Americans have already bought an estimated 8.3 million million firearms so far in 2024. (Here is a look at the companies behind the most popular American-made pistols.)

Using data from the FBI’s National Instant Criminal Background Check System, 24/7 Wall St. identified the states where the most people bought guns so far this year. States are ranked on the number of firearm background checks initiated through the NICS between January and May 2024 per 1,000 residents. Background rechecks for existing gun permits were excluded. Population data is from the Census Bureau’s Population and Housing Unit Estimates program, and data on the number of age-adjusted deaths due to firearms for every 100,000 people is from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Adjusting for population, estimated 2024 gun sales ranges by state from 4.1 for every 1,000 people to over 50 per 1,000. For context, there have been about 25 firearm sales for every 1,000 people nationwide since the start of the year.

Of the 10 states with the highest rate of gun sales so far in 2024, half are in the West. The Midwest and South, meanwhile, are each home to two of the highest ranking states. States with the lowest gun sale rates are mostly concentrated along the Atlantic of Pacific coasts.

Gun sales rates tend to correlate with firearm-related fatality rates. Of the 10 highest ranking states on this list, eight have a higher annual gun death rate than the U.S. average of 14.2 per 100,000 people. Meanwhile, in nine of the 10 lowest ranking states, the annual gun death rate is below the national average. (This is how the U.S. compares to the countries with the highest rates of gun violence.)

Why It Matters

Source: Scott Olson / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Firearm sales in the U.S. hit historic highs during and after the pandemic. Both directly and indirectly, the U.S. arms and ammunition industry generated over $90 billion in economic output in 2023, and employed over 384,000 Americans, according to the National Shooting Sports Foundation. In recent years, surging demand for firearms has been a boon for American gunmakers.

50. Hawaii

Source: andym5855 / Flickr

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-May 2024: 4.1 per 1,000 residents

4.1 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan-May 2024: 5,914 (the lowest of 50 states)

5,914 (the lowest of 50 states) Firearm mortality, 2022: 4.5 deaths per 100,000 residents (3rd lowest of 50 states)

4.5 deaths per 100,000 residents (3rd lowest of 50 states) Total population, 2023: 1,435,138 (11th lowest of 50 states)

49. New York

Source: Dmitro2009 / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-May 2024: 6.8 per 1,000 residents

6.8 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan-May 2024: 133,534 (23rd highest of 50 states)

133,534 (23rd highest of 50 states) Firearm mortality, 2022: 5.3 deaths per 100,000 residents (5th lowest of 50 states)

5.3 deaths per 100,000 residents (5th lowest of 50 states) Total population, 2023: 19,571,216 (4th highest of 50 states)

48. New Jersey

Source: Spencer Platt / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-May 2024: 7.4 per 1,000 residents

7.4 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan-May 2024: 68,907 (15th lowest of 50 states)

68,907 (15th lowest of 50 states) Firearm mortality, 2022: 5.0 deaths per 100,000 residents (4th lowest of 50 states)

5.0 deaths per 100,000 residents (4th lowest of 50 states) Total population, 2023: 9,290,841 (11th highest of 50 states)

47. Rhode Island

Source: artas / iStock via Getty Images

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-May 2024: 9.8 per 1,000 residents

9.8 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan-May 2024: 10,763 (2nd lowest of 50 states)

10,763 (2nd lowest of 50 states) Firearm mortality, 2022: 3.1 deaths per 100,000 residents (the lowest of 50 states)

3.1 deaths per 100,000 residents (the lowest of 50 states) Total population, 2023: 1,095,962 (7th lowest of 50 states)

46. California

Source: Mario Tama / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-May 2024: 14.4 per 1,000 residents

14.4 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan-May 2024: 559,973 (2nd highest of 50 states)

559,973 (2nd highest of 50 states) Firearm mortality, 2022: 8.6 deaths per 100,000 residents (7th lowest of 50 states)

8.6 deaths per 100,000 residents (7th lowest of 50 states) Total population, 2023: 38,965,193 (the highest of 50 states)

45. Nebraska

Source: Security Gun Swissnra Pistol Glock Edited 2020 by patwilson687 / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-May 2024: 15.0 per 1,000 residents

15.0 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan-May 2024: 29,691 (8th lowest of 50 states)

29,691 (8th lowest of 50 states) Firearm mortality, 2022: 12.2 deaths per 100,000 residents (14th lowest of 50 states)

12.2 deaths per 100,000 residents (14th lowest of 50 states) Total population, 2023: 1,978,379 (14th lowest of 50 states)

44. Iowa

Source: lynngrae / iStock via Getty Images

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-May 2024: 15.8 per 1,000 residents

15.8 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan-May 2024: 50,530 (11th lowest of 50 states)

50,530 (11th lowest of 50 states) Firearm mortality, 2022: 11.2 deaths per 100,000 residents (10th lowest of 50 states)

11.2 deaths per 100,000 residents (10th lowest of 50 states) Total population, 2023: 3,207,004 (20th lowest of 50 states)

43. Massachusetts

Source: Boston Globe / Boston Globe via Getty Images

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-May 2024: 16.2 per 1,000 residents

16.2 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan-May 2024: 113,375 (24th lowest of 50 states)

113,375 (24th lowest of 50 states) Firearm mortality, 2022: 3.7 deaths per 100,000 residents (2nd lowest of 50 states)

3.7 deaths per 100,000 residents (2nd lowest of 50 states) Total population, 2023: 7,001,399 (16th highest of 50 states)

42. Nevada

Source: 2018 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-May 2024: 18.9 per 1,000 residents

18.9 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan-May 2024: 60,216 (13th lowest of 50 states)

60,216 (13th lowest of 50 states) Firearm mortality, 2022: 18.9 deaths per 100,000 residents (15th highest of 50 states)

18.9 deaths per 100,000 residents (15th highest of 50 states) Total population, 2023: 3,194,176 (19th lowest of 50 states)

41. Maryland

Source: Anadolu Agency / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-May 2024: 19.6 per 1,000 residents

19.6 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan-May 2024: 120,984 (25th highest of 50 states)

120,984 (25th highest of 50 states) Firearm mortality, 2022: 13.6 deaths per 100,000 residents (16th lowest of 50 states)

13.6 deaths per 100,000 residents (16th lowest of 50 states) Total population, 2023: 6,180,253 (19th highest of 50 states)

40. Georgia

Source: 2017 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-May 2024: 20.8 per 1,000 residents

20.8 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan-May 2024: 229,190 (11th highest of 50 states)

229,190 (11th highest of 50 states) Firearm mortality, 2022: 19.7 deaths per 100,000 residents (14th highest of 50 states)

19.7 deaths per 100,000 residents (14th highest of 50 states) Total population, 2023: 11,029,227 (8th highest of 50 states)

39. Ohio

Source: bagli / Wikimedia Commons

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-May 2024: 22.1 per 1,000 residents

22.1 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan-May 2024: 260,010 (8th highest of 50 states)

260,010 (8th highest of 50 states) Firearm mortality, 2022: 15.6 deaths per 100,000 residents (25th highest of 50 states)

15.6 deaths per 100,000 residents (25th highest of 50 states) Total population, 2023: 11,785,935 (7th highest of 50 states)

38. Texas

Source: 2023 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-May 2024: 22.7 per 1,000 residents

22.7 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan-May 2024: 691,834 (the highest of 50 states)

691,834 (the highest of 50 states) Firearm mortality, 2022: 15.3 deaths per 100,000 residents (25th lowest of 50 states)

15.3 deaths per 100,000 residents (25th lowest of 50 states) Total population, 2023: 30,503,301 (2nd highest of 50 states)

37. Delaware

Source: Patrick Smith / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-May 2024: 23.1 per 1,000 residents

23.1 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan-May 2024: 23,821 (4th lowest of 50 states)

23,821 (4th lowest of 50 states) Firearm mortality, 2022: 11.9 deaths per 100,000 residents (12th lowest of 50 states)

11.9 deaths per 100,000 residents (12th lowest of 50 states) Total population, 2023: 1,031,890 (6th lowest of 50 states)

36. Louisiana

Source: 2023 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-May 2024: 23.1 per 1,000 residents

23.1 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan-May 2024: 105,804 (23rd lowest of 50 states)

105,804 (23rd lowest of 50 states) Firearm mortality, 2022: 28.2 deaths per 100,000 residents (2nd highest of 50 states)

28.2 deaths per 100,000 residents (2nd highest of 50 states) Total population, 2023: 4,573,749 (25th highest of 50 states)

35. Washington

Source: dlewis33 / E+ via Getty Images

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-May 2024: 23.4 per 1,000 residents

23.4 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan-May 2024: 182,515 (20th highest of 50 states)

182,515 (20th highest of 50 states) Firearm mortality, 2022: 12.4 deaths per 100,000 residents (15th lowest of 50 states)

12.4 deaths per 100,000 residents (15th lowest of 50 states) Total population, 2023: 7,812,880 (13th highest of 50 states)

34. Florida

Source: Joe Raedle / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-May 2024: 24.2 per 1,000 residents

24.2 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan-May 2024: 547,361 (3rd highest of 50 states)

547,361 (3rd highest of 50 states) Firearm mortality, 2022: 14.0 deaths per 100,000 residents (18th lowest of 50 states)

14.0 deaths per 100,000 residents (18th lowest of 50 states) Total population, 2023: 22,610,726 (3rd highest of 50 states)

33. Kansas

Source: ryanh / Flickr

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-May 2024: 24.6 per 1,000 residents

24.6 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan-May 2024: 72,364 (17th lowest of 50 states)

72,364 (17th lowest of 50 states) Firearm mortality, 2022: 16.8 deaths per 100,000 residents (21st highest of 50 states)

16.8 deaths per 100,000 residents (21st highest of 50 states) Total population, 2023: 2,940,546 (17th lowest of 50 states)

32. Virginia

Source: Alex Wong / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-May 2024: 25.1 per 1,000 residents

25.1 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan-May 2024: 218,884 (13th highest of 50 states)

218,884 (13th highest of 50 states) Firearm mortality, 2022: 14.9 deaths per 100,000 residents (23rd lowest of 50 states)

14.9 deaths per 100,000 residents (23rd lowest of 50 states) Total population, 2023: 8,715,698 (12th highest of 50 states)

31. Vermont

Source: Bim / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-May 2024: 25.3 per 1,000 residents

25.3 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan-May 2024: 16,363 (3rd lowest of 50 states)

16,363 (3rd lowest of 50 states) Firearm mortality, 2022: 12.0 deaths per 100,000 residents (13th lowest of 50 states)

12.0 deaths per 100,000 residents (13th lowest of 50 states) Total population, 2023: 647,464 (2nd lowest of 50 states)

30. Kentucky

Source: Scott Olson / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-May 2024: 25.3 per 1,000 residents

25.3 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan-May 2024: 114,437 (25th lowest of 50 states)

114,437 (25th lowest of 50 states) Firearm mortality, 2022: 18.8 deaths per 100,000 residents (16th highest of 50 states)

18.8 deaths per 100,000 residents (16th highest of 50 states) Total population, 2023: 4,526,154 (25th lowest of 50 states)

29. Indiana

Source: The Washington Post / The Washington Post via Getty Images

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-May 2024: 26.9 per 1,000 residents

26.9 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan-May 2024: 184,891 (19th highest of 50 states)

184,891 (19th highest of 50 states) Firearm mortality, 2022: 17.4 deaths per 100,000 residents (17th highest of 50 states)

17.4 deaths per 100,000 residents (17th highest of 50 states) Total population, 2023: 6,862,199 (17th highest of 50 states)

28. Arizona

Source: John Moore / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-May 2024: 27.1 per 1,000 residents

27.1 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan-May 2024: 201,210 (15th highest of 50 states)

201,210 (15th highest of 50 states) Firearm mortality, 2022: 20.1 deaths per 100,000 residents (12th highest of 50 states)

20.1 deaths per 100,000 residents (12th highest of 50 states) Total population, 2023: 7,431,344 (14th highest of 50 states)

27. Connecticut

Source: Christopher Capozziello / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-May 2024: 27.1 per 1,000 residents

27.1 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan-May 2024: 97,959 (21st lowest of 50 states)

97,959 (21st lowest of 50 states) Firearm mortality, 2022: 6.9 deaths per 100,000 residents (6th lowest of 50 states)

6.9 deaths per 100,000 residents (6th lowest of 50 states) Total population, 2023: 3,617,176 (22nd lowest of 50 states)

26. North Carolina

Source: Brian Blanco / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-May 2024: 27.4 per 1,000 residents

27.4 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan-May 2024: 296,716 (7th highest of 50 states)

296,716 (7th highest of 50 states) Firearm mortality, 2022: 16.8 deaths per 100,000 residents (20th highest of 50 states)

16.8 deaths per 100,000 residents (20th highest of 50 states) Total population, 2023: 10,835,491 (9th highest of 50 states)

25. South Carolina

Source: Kristover / Wikimedia Commons

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-May 2024: 27.7 per 1,000 residents

27.7 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan-May 2024: 148,707 (21st highest of 50 states)

148,707 (21st highest of 50 states) Firearm mortality, 2022: 20.8 deaths per 100,000 residents (9th highest of 50 states)

20.8 deaths per 100,000 residents (9th highest of 50 states) Total population, 2023: 5,373,555 (23rd highest of 50 states)

24. Arkansas

Source: artas / iStock via Getty Images

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-May 2024: 29.2 per 1,000 residents

29.2 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan-May 2024: 89,603 (19th lowest of 50 states)

89,603 (19th lowest of 50 states) Firearm mortality, 2022: 21.9 deaths per 100,000 residents (8th highest of 50 states)

21.9 deaths per 100,000 residents (8th highest of 50 states) Total population, 2023: 3,067,732 (18th lowest of 50 states)

23. Maine

Source: The Washington Post / The Washington Post via Getty Images

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-May 2024: 30.8 per 1,000 residents

30.8 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan-May 2024: 43,020 (10th lowest of 50 states)

43,020 (10th lowest of 50 states) Firearm mortality, 2022: 11.7 deaths per 100,000 residents (11th lowest of 50 states)

11.7 deaths per 100,000 residents (11th lowest of 50 states) Total population, 2023: 1,395,722 (9th lowest of 50 states)

22. Michigan

Source: Bill Pugliano / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-May 2024: 30.9 per 1,000 residents

30.9 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan-May 2024: 310,006 (6th highest of 50 states)

310,006 (6th highest of 50 states) Firearm mortality, 2022: 15.0 deaths per 100,000 residents (24th lowest of 50 states)

15.0 deaths per 100,000 residents (24th lowest of 50 states) Total population, 2023: 10,037,261 (10th highest of 50 states)

21. Missouri

Source: Anadolu Agency / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-May 2024: 31.8 per 1,000 residents

31.8 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan-May 2024: 197,313 (16th highest of 50 states)

197,313 (16th highest of 50 states) Firearm mortality, 2022: 24.2 deaths per 100,000 residents (5th highest of 50 states)

24.2 deaths per 100,000 residents (5th highest of 50 states) Total population, 2023: 6,196,156 (18th highest of 50 states)

20. Mississippi

Source: Mitch Barrie / Wikimedia Commons

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-May 2024: 32.4 per 1,000 residents

32.4 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan-May 2024: 95,319 (20th lowest of 50 states)

95,319 (20th lowest of 50 states) Firearm mortality, 2022: 29.6 deaths per 100,000 residents (the highest of 50 states)

29.6 deaths per 100,000 residents (the highest of 50 states) Total population, 2023: 2,939,690 (16th lowest of 50 states)

19. New Mexico

Source: saechang / Flickr

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-May 2024: 32.7 per 1,000 residents

32.7 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan-May 2024: 69,211 (16th lowest of 50 states)

69,211 (16th lowest of 50 states) Firearm mortality, 2022: 27.3 deaths per 100,000 residents (3rd highest of 50 states)

27.3 deaths per 100,000 residents (3rd highest of 50 states) Total population, 2023: 2,114,371 (15th lowest of 50 states)

18. South Dakota

Source: picture alliance / picture alliance via Getty Images

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-May 2024: 32.8 per 1,000 residents

32.8 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan-May 2024: 30,134 (9th lowest of 50 states)

30,134 (9th lowest of 50 states) Firearm mortality, 2022: 15.7 deaths per 100,000 residents (24th highest of 50 states)

15.7 deaths per 100,000 residents (24th highest of 50 states) Total population, 2023: 919,318 (5th lowest of 50 states)

17. Minnesota

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-May 2024: 33.3 per 1,000 residents

33.3 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan-May 2024: 190,987 (18th highest of 50 states)

190,987 (18th highest of 50 states) Firearm mortality, 2022: 9.6 deaths per 100,000 residents (8th lowest of 50 states)

9.6 deaths per 100,000 residents (8th lowest of 50 states) Total population, 2023: 5,737,915 (22nd highest of 50 states)

16. Tennessee

Source: Feifei Cui-Paoluzzo / Moment via Getty Images

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-May 2024: 34.0 per 1,000 residents

34.0 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan-May 2024: 242,564 (9th highest of 50 states)

242,564 (9th highest of 50 states) Firearm mortality, 2022: 20.5 deaths per 100,000 residents (10th highest of 50 states)

20.5 deaths per 100,000 residents (10th highest of 50 states) Total population, 2023: 7,126,489 (15th highest of 50 states)

15. Oklahoma

Source: wfryer / Flickr

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-May 2024: 34.2 per 1,000 residents

34.2 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan-May 2024: 138,528 (22nd highest of 50 states)

138,528 (22nd highest of 50 states) Firearm mortality, 2022: 19.8 deaths per 100,000 residents (13th highest of 50 states)

19.8 deaths per 100,000 residents (13th highest of 50 states) Total population, 2023: 4,053,824 (23rd lowest of 50 states)

14. North Dakota

Source: Mike Kemp / In Pictures via Getty Images

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-May 2024: 34.8 per 1,000 residents

34.8 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan-May 2024: 27,245 (5th lowest of 50 states)

27,245 (5th lowest of 50 states) Firearm mortality, 2022: 16.4 deaths per 100,000 residents (22nd highest of 50 states)

16.4 deaths per 100,000 residents (22nd highest of 50 states) Total population, 2023: 783,926 (4th lowest of 50 states)

13. Utah

Source: George Frey / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-May 2024: 35.5 per 1,000 residents

35.5 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan-May 2024: 121,210 (24th highest of 50 states)

121,210 (24th highest of 50 states) Firearm mortality, 2022: 13.7 deaths per 100,000 residents (17th lowest of 50 states)

13.7 deaths per 100,000 residents (17th lowest of 50 states) Total population, 2023: 3,417,734 (21st lowest of 50 states)

12. Pennsylvania

Source: Spencer Platt / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-May 2024: 36.0 per 1,000 residents

36.0 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan-May 2024: 466,921 (5th highest of 50 states)

466,921 (5th highest of 50 states) Firearm mortality, 2022: 14.7 deaths per 100,000 residents (22nd lowest of 50 states)

14.7 deaths per 100,000 residents (22nd lowest of 50 states) Total population, 2023: 12,961,683 (5th highest of 50 states)

11. Colorado

Source: Nathan Bilow / Photodisc via Getty Images

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-May 2024: 36.4 per 1,000 residents

36.4 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan-May 2024: 213,752 (14th highest of 50 states)

213,752 (14th highest of 50 states) Firearm mortality, 2022: 17.1 deaths per 100,000 residents (18th highest of 50 states)

17.1 deaths per 100,000 residents (18th highest of 50 states) Total population, 2023: 5,877,610 (21st highest of 50 states)

10. Wisconsin

Source: beigephotos / Flickr

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-May 2024: 37.2 per 1,000 residents

37.2 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan-May 2024: 219,874 (12th highest of 50 states)

219,874 (12th highest of 50 states) Firearm mortality, 2022: 14.0 deaths per 100,000 residents (19th lowest of 50 states)

14.0 deaths per 100,000 residents (19th lowest of 50 states) Total population, 2023: 5,910,955 (20th highest of 50 states)

9. Illinois

Source: The Washington Post / The Washington Post via Getty Images

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-May 2024: 37.8 per 1,000 residents

37.8 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan-May 2024: 475,000 (4th highest of 50 states)

475,000 (4th highest of 50 states) Firearm mortality, 2022: 14.4 deaths per 100,000 residents (20th lowest of 50 states)

14.4 deaths per 100,000 residents (20th lowest of 50 states) Total population, 2023: 12,549,689 (6th highest of 50 states)

8. Alaska

Source: Richard Martin / Wikimedia Commons

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-May 2024: 39.5 per 1,000 residents

39.5 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan-May 2024: 28,989 (7th lowest of 50 states)

28,989 (7th lowest of 50 states) Firearm mortality, 2022: 22.4 deaths per 100,000 residents (7th highest of 50 states)

22.4 deaths per 100,000 residents (7th highest of 50 states) Total population, 2023: 733,406 (3rd lowest of 50 states)

7. West Virginia

Source: jfbenning / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-May 2024: 42.2 per 1,000 residents

42.2 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan-May 2024: 74,661 (18th lowest of 50 states)

74,661 (18th lowest of 50 states) Firearm mortality, 2022: 16.2 deaths per 100,000 residents (23rd highest of 50 states)

16.2 deaths per 100,000 residents (23rd highest of 50 states) Total population, 2023: 1,770,071 (12th lowest of 50 states)

6. Oregon

Source: ROB KERR / AFP via Getty Images

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-May 2024: 46.0 per 1,000 residents

46.0 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan-May 2024: 194,904 (17th highest of 50 states)

194,904 (17th highest of 50 states) Firearm mortality, 2022: 14.4 deaths per 100,000 residents (21st lowest of 50 states)

14.4 deaths per 100,000 residents (21st lowest of 50 states) Total population, 2023: 4,233,358 (24th lowest of 50 states)

5. New Hampshire

Source: DOMINICK REUTER / AFP via Getty Images

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-May 2024: 46.4 per 1,000 residents

46.4 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan-May 2024: 65,084 (14th lowest of 50 states)

65,084 (14th lowest of 50 states) Firearm mortality, 2022: 10.1 deaths per 100,000 residents (9th lowest of 50 states)

10.1 deaths per 100,000 residents (9th lowest of 50 states) Total population, 2023: 1,402,054 (10th lowest of 50 states)

4. Alabama

Source: Barry Lewis / In Pictures via Getty Images

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-May 2024: 47.4 per 1,000 residents

47.4 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan-May 2024: 241,908 (10th highest of 50 states)

241,908 (10th highest of 50 states) Firearm mortality, 2022: 25.5 deaths per 100,000 residents (4th highest of 50 states)

25.5 deaths per 100,000 residents (4th highest of 50 states) Total population, 2023: 5,108,468 (24th highest of 50 states)

3. Wyoming

Source: Melissa Kopka / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-May 2024: 49.4 per 1,000 residents

49.4 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan-May 2024: 28,880 (6th lowest of 50 states)

28,880 (6th lowest of 50 states) Firearm mortality, 2022: 20.4 deaths per 100,000 residents (11th highest of 50 states)

20.4 deaths per 100,000 residents (11th highest of 50 states) Total population, 2023: 584,057 (the lowest of 50 states)

2. Montana

Source: Cheri Alguire / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-May 2024: 49.6 per 1,000 residents

49.6 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan-May 2024: 56,136 (12th lowest of 50 states)

56,136 (12th lowest of 50 states) Firearm mortality, 2022: 23.9 deaths per 100,000 residents (6th highest of 50 states)

23.9 deaths per 100,000 residents (6th highest of 50 states) Total population, 2023: 1,132,812 (8th lowest of 50 states)

1. Idaho

Source: Karl Weatherly / Photodisc via Getty Images

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-May 2024: 51.3 per 1,000 residents

51.3 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan-May 2024: 100,830 (22nd lowest of 50 states)

100,830 (22nd lowest of 50 states) Firearm mortality, 2022: 17.0 deaths per 100,000 residents (19th highest of 50 states)

17.0 deaths per 100,000 residents (19th highest of 50 states) Total population, 2023: 1,964,726 (13th lowest of 50 states)