States Where Gun Sales Fell The Most This Year, All 50 States Ranked

Firearm sales nationwide continue to cool down from pandemic highs — at least as estimated by firearm background checks. While the FBI conducted nearly 39.7 million firearm checks in 2020, the figure fell to 31.6 million checks in 2022 and to 27.1 million checks in the first 11 months of 2023. With few exceptions, firearm background checks fell in the large majority of states. To identify the states where gun sales fell the most this year, 24/7 Wall St. used data from the FBI’s National Instant Criminal Background Check System. We ranked the states based on the percent change in background checks reported between January and November 2023 compared to the same period in 2022, listing them from the largest increase to the largest drop. To reach a more accurate approximation of gun sales, we adjusted background checks by excluding checks for such categories as pawn shop transactions, returns, rentals, and rechecks. Nationwide, adjusted firearm background checks declined by 5.7% in the first 11 months of 2023 compared to the first 11 months of 2022. Background checks rose in only 10 states and declined in 40. In 25 states, background checks declined by more than the national average, including 11 in which checks declined by over 10%. (Also see, the most government registered guns in every state.) Among the states with the largest declines in firearm background checks so far in 2023 are those with some of the lowest and some of the highest checks per capita. For example, in New York state, where adjusted firearm background checks fell by 13.2% in the first 11 months of 2023, there were nearly 329,000 checks so far this year, or 16.7 checks per 1,000 residents. On the other hand in Tennessee, where background checks dropped by 14.8% in the first 11 months of the year compared to the same period in 2022, there were over 636,000 checks so far this year, or 90.2 checks per 1,000 residents. (These are the 22 best selling guns bought online last year.) Here are the states where gun sales fell the most this year, all 50 states ranked.

50. Hawaii

Change in background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022 to Jan.-Nov. 2023: +22.9%

+22.9% Firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2023: 21,192 (the lowest)

21,192 (the lowest) Firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 17,245 (the lowest)

17,245 (the lowest) Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Jan.-Nov. 2023: 14.7 per 1,000 (the lowest)

14.7 per 1,000 (the lowest) Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 12.0 (the lowest)

12.0 (the lowest) Population: 1,440,196 (11th lowest)

49. North Carolina

Source: J. Michael Jones / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Change in background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022 to Jan.-Nov. 2023: +19.5%

+19.5% Firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2023: 608,180 (7th highest)

608,180 (7th highest) Firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 508,782 (11th highest)

508,782 (11th highest) Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Jan.-Nov. 2023: 56.8 per 1,000 (23rd lowest)

56.8 per 1,000 (23rd lowest) Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 47.6 (13th lowest)

47.6 (13th lowest) Population: 10,698,973 (9th highest)

48. Maryland

Source: Anadolu Agency / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Change in background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022 to Jan.-Nov. 2023: +6.3%

+6.3% Firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2023: 296,471 (22nd highest)

296,471 (22nd highest) Firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 278,816 (25th highest)

278,816 (25th highest) Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Jan.-Nov. 2023: 48.1 per 1,000 (15th lowest)

48.1 per 1,000 (15th lowest) Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 45.2 (11th lowest)

45.2 (11th lowest) Population: 6,164,660 (19th highest)

47. Nebraska

Change in background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022 to Jan.-Nov. 2023: +6.1%

+6.1% Firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2023: 69,607 (9th lowest)

69,607 (9th lowest) Firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 65,585 (7th lowest)

65,585 (7th lowest) Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Jan.-Nov. 2023: 35.4 per 1,000 (8th lowest)

35.4 per 1,000 (8th lowest) Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 33.3 (8th lowest)

33.3 (8th lowest) Population: 1,967,923 (14th lowest)

46. Utah

Source: GEORGE FREY / AFP via Getty Images

Change in background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022 to Jan.-Nov. 2023: +6.0%

+6.0% Firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2023: 260,362 (25th highest)

260,362 (25th highest) Firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 245,558 (25th lowest)

245,558 (25th lowest) Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Jan.-Nov. 2023: 77.0 per 1,000 (13th highest)

77.0 per 1,000 (13th highest) Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 72.6 (20th highest)

72.6 (20th highest) Population: 3,380,800 (21st lowest)

45. Oregon

Source: ROB KERR / AFP via Getty Images

Change in background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022 to Jan.-Nov. 2023: +3.9%

+3.9% Firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2023: 428,907 (15th highest)

428,907 (15th highest) Firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 412,741 (19th highest)

412,741 (19th highest) Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Jan.-Nov. 2023: 101.2 per 1,000 (3rd highest)

101.2 per 1,000 (3rd highest) Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 97.3 (7th highest)

97.3 (7th highest) Population: 4,240,137 (24th lowest)

44. New Hampshire

Source: DOMINICK REUTER / AFP via Getty Images

Change in background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022 to Jan.-Nov. 2023: +2.4%

+2.4% Firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2023: 121,270 (13th lowest)

121,270 (13th lowest) Firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 118,453 (13th lowest)

118,453 (13th lowest) Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Jan.-Nov. 2023: 86.9 per 1,000 (8th highest)

86.9 per 1,000 (8th highest) Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 84.9 (11th highest)

84.9 (11th highest) Population: 1,395,231 (10th lowest)

43. Massachusetts

Source: Boston Globe / Boston Globe via Getty Images

Change in background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022 to Jan.-Nov. 2023: +0.6%

+0.6% Firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2023: 209,922 (23rd lowest)

209,922 (23rd lowest) Firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 208,755 (22nd lowest)

208,755 (22nd lowest) Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Jan.-Nov. 2023: 30.1 per 1,000 (7th lowest)

30.1 per 1,000 (7th lowest) Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 29.9 (7th lowest)

29.9 (7th lowest) Population: 6,981,974 (16th highest)

42. Iowa

Source: lynngrae / iStock via Getty Images

Change in background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022 to Jan.-Nov. 2023: +0.1%

+0.1% Firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2023: 113,678 (11th lowest)

113,678 (11th lowest) Firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 113,521 (11th lowest)

113,521 (11th lowest) Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Jan.-Nov. 2023: 35.5 per 1,000 (9th lowest)

35.5 per 1,000 (9th lowest) Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 35.5 (9th lowest)

35.5 (9th lowest) Population: 3,200,517 (20th lowest)

41. Arkansas

Source: artas / iStock via Getty Images

Change in background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022 to Jan.-Nov. 2023: +0.0%

+0.0% Firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2023: 184,205 (19th lowest)

184,205 (19th lowest) Firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 184,185 (19th lowest)

184,185 (19th lowest) Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Jan.-Nov. 2023: 60.5 per 1,000 (24th highest)

60.5 per 1,000 (24th highest) Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 60.5 (22nd lowest)

60.5 (22nd lowest) Population: 3,045,637 (18th lowest)

40. California

Source: Ted Soqui / Getty Images

Change in background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022 to Jan.-Nov. 2023: -0.3%

-0.3% Firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2023: 1,138,185 (3rd highest)

1,138,185 (3rd highest) Firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 1,141,365 (3rd highest)

1,141,365 (3rd highest) Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Jan.-Nov. 2023: 29.2 per 1,000 (6th lowest)

29.2 per 1,000 (6th lowest) Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 29.2 (5th lowest)

29.2 (5th lowest) Population: 39,029,342 (the highest)

39. West Virginia

Source: jfbenning / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Change in background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022 to Jan.-Nov. 2023: -0.9%

-0.9% Firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2023: 152,530 (17th lowest)

152,530 (17th lowest) Firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 153,881 (17th lowest)

153,881 (17th lowest) Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Jan.-Nov. 2023: 85.9 per 1,000 (9th highest)

85.9 per 1,000 (9th highest) Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 86.7 (9th highest)

86.7 (9th highest) Population: 1,775,156 (12th lowest)

38. Idaho

Source: Karl Weatherly / Photodisc via Getty Images

Change in background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022 to Jan.-Nov. 2023: -1.2%

-1.2% Firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2023: 203,330 (22nd lowest)

203,330 (22nd lowest) Firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 205,746 (21st lowest)

205,746 (21st lowest) Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Jan.-Nov. 2023: 104.9 per 1,000 (the highest)

104.9 per 1,000 (the highest) Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 106.1 (2nd highest)

106.1 (2nd highest) Population: 1,939,033 (13th lowest)

37. Michigan

Source: Roberto Galan / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Change in background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022 to Jan.-Nov. 2023: -1.8%

-1.8% Firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2023: 637,065 (5th highest)

637,065 (5th highest) Firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 648,790 (6th highest)

648,790 (6th highest) Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Jan.-Nov. 2023: 63.5 per 1,000 (23rd highest)

63.5 per 1,000 (23rd highest) Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 64.7 (24th highest)

64.7 (24th highest) Population: 10,034,113 (10th highest)

36. Maine

Source: VistaVision / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Change in background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022 to Jan.-Nov. 2023: -2.3%

-2.3% Firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2023: 98,535 (10th lowest)

98,535 (10th lowest) Firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 100,837 (10th lowest)

100,837 (10th lowest) Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Jan.-Nov. 2023: 71.1 per 1,000 (17th highest)

71.1 per 1,000 (17th highest) Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 72.8 (19th highest)

72.8 (19th highest) Population: 1,385,340 (9th lowest)

35. Kansas

Source: BeyondImages / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Change in background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022 to Jan.-Nov. 2023: -2.6%

-2.6% Firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2023: 155,602 (18th lowest)

155,602 (18th lowest) Firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 159,739 (18th lowest)

159,739 (18th lowest) Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Jan.-Nov. 2023: 53.0 per 1,000 (19th lowest)

53.0 per 1,000 (19th lowest) Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 54.4 (18th lowest)

54.4 (18th lowest) Population: 2,937,150 (16th lowest)

34. Montana

Source: Cheri Alguire / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Change in background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022 to Jan.-Nov. 2023: -2.6%

-2.6% Firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2023: 115,218 (12th lowest)

115,218 (12th lowest) Firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 118,347 (12th lowest)

118,347 (12th lowest) Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Jan.-Nov. 2023: 102.6 per 1,000 (2nd highest)

102.6 per 1,000 (2nd highest) Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 105.4 (4th highest)

105.4 (4th highest) Population: 1,122,867 (8th lowest)

33. Ohio

Change in background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022 to Jan.-Nov. 2023: -3.1%

-3.1% Firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2023: 547,638 (9th highest)

547,638 (9th highest) Firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 565,227 (9th highest)

565,227 (9th highest) Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Jan.-Nov. 2023: 46.6 per 1,000 (14th lowest)

46.6 per 1,000 (14th lowest) Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 48.1 (15th lowest)

48.1 (15th lowest) Population: 11,756,058 (7th highest)

32. Colorado

Source: mtcurado / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Change in background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022 to Jan.-Nov. 2023: -3.2%

-3.2% Firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2023: 459,644 (14th highest)

459,644 (14th highest) Firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 474,871 (14th highest)

474,871 (14th highest) Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Jan.-Nov. 2023: 78.7 per 1,000 (12th highest)

78.7 per 1,000 (12th highest) Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 81.3 (14th highest)

81.3 (14th highest) Population: 5,839,926 (21st highest)

31. Oklahoma

Change in background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022 to Jan.-Nov. 2023: -4.3%

-4.3% Firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2023: 283,080 (24th highest)

283,080 (24th highest) Firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 295,886 (23rd highest)

295,886 (23rd highest) Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Jan.-Nov. 2023: 70.4 per 1,000 (18th highest)

70.4 per 1,000 (18th highest) Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 73.6 (18th highest)

73.6 (18th highest) Population: 4,019,800 (23rd lowest)

30. New Mexico

Change in background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022 to Jan.-Nov. 2023: -4.8%

-4.8% Firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2023: 140,438 (15th lowest)

140,438 (15th lowest) Firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 147,573 (15th lowest)

147,573 (15th lowest) Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Jan.-Nov. 2023: 66.5 per 1,000 (22nd highest)

66.5 per 1,000 (22nd highest) Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 69.8 (22nd highest)

69.8 (22nd highest) Population: 2,113,344 (15th lowest)

29. Virginia

Change in background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022 to Jan.-Nov. 2023: -5.0%

-5.0% Firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2023: 473,370 (12th highest)

473,370 (12th highest) Firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 498,195 (13th highest)

498,195 (13th highest) Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Jan.-Nov. 2023: 54.5 per 1,000 (21st lowest)

54.5 per 1,000 (21st lowest) Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 57.4 (21st lowest)

57.4 (21st lowest) Population: 8,683,619 (12th highest)

28. Arizona

Source: Marc Lecureuil / Getty Images

Change in background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022 to Jan.-Nov. 2023: -5.0%

-5.0% Firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2023: 424,784 (16th highest)

424,784 (16th highest) Firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 447,139 (15th highest)

447,139 (15th highest) Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Jan.-Nov. 2023: 57.7 per 1,000 (25th lowest)

57.7 per 1,000 (25th lowest) Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 60.8 (23rd lowest)

60.8 (23rd lowest) Population: 7,359,197 (14th highest)

27. Kentucky

Source: Scott Olson / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Change in background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022 to Jan.-Nov. 2023: -5.5%

-5.5% Firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2023: 228,833 (24th lowest)

228,833 (24th lowest) Firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 242,074 (24th lowest)

242,074 (24th lowest) Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Jan.-Nov. 2023: 50.7 per 1,000 (16th lowest)

50.7 per 1,000 (16th lowest) Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 53.6 (17th lowest)

53.6 (17th lowest) Population: 4,512,310 (25th lowest)

26. Wyoming

Source: Melissa Kopka / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Change in background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022 to Jan.-Nov. 2023: -5.5%

-5.5% Firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2023: 56,206 (5th lowest)

56,206 (5th lowest) Firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 59,487 (5th lowest)

59,487 (5th lowest) Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Jan.-Nov. 2023: 96.7 per 1,000 (5th highest)

96.7 per 1,000 (5th highest) Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 102.3 (5th highest)

102.3 (5th highest) Population: 581,381 (the lowest)

25. New Jersey

Source: Spencer Platt / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Change in background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022 to Jan.-Nov. 2023: -5.9%

-5.9% Firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2023: 144,686 (16th lowest)

144,686 (16th lowest) Firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 153,719 (16th lowest)

153,719 (16th lowest) Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Jan.-Nov. 2023: 15.6 per 1,000 (2nd lowest)

15.6 per 1,000 (2nd lowest) Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 16.6 (2nd lowest)

16.6 (2nd lowest) Population: 9,261,699 (11th highest)

24. Pennsylvania

Source: Spencer Platt / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Change in background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022 to Jan.-Nov. 2023: -6.0%

-6.0% Firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2023: 1,037,931 (4th highest)

1,037,931 (4th highest) Firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 1,104,193 (4th highest)

1,104,193 (4th highest) Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Jan.-Nov. 2023: 80.0 per 1,000 (11th highest)

80.0 per 1,000 (11th highest) Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 85.1 (10th highest)

85.1 (10th highest) Population: 12,972,008 (5th highest)

23. Florida

Change in background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022 to Jan.-Nov. 2023: -6.1%

-6.1% Firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2023: 1,184,640 (2nd highest)

1,184,640 (2nd highest) Firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 1,261,834 (2nd highest)

1,261,834 (2nd highest) Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Jan.-Nov. 2023: 53.3 per 1,000 (20th lowest)

53.3 per 1,000 (20th lowest) Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 56.7 (20th lowest)

56.7 (20th lowest) Population: 22,244,823 (3rd highest)

22. Illinois

Source: Scott Olson / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Change in background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022 to Jan.-Nov. 2023: -6.8%

-6.8% Firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2023: 343,188 (20th highest)

343,188 (20th highest) Firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 368,275 (21st highest)

368,275 (21st highest) Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Jan.-Nov. 2023: 27.3 per 1,000 (5th lowest)

27.3 per 1,000 (5th lowest) Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 29.3 (6th lowest)

29.3 (6th lowest) Population: 12,582,032 (6th highest)

21. Texas

Source: Rick Gershon / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Change in background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022 to Jan.-Nov. 2023: -6.9%

-6.9% Firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2023: 1,339,012 (the highest)

1,339,012 (the highest) Firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 1,437,824 (the highest)

1,437,824 (the highest) Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Jan.-Nov. 2023: 44.6 per 1,000 (13th lowest)

44.6 per 1,000 (13th lowest) Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 47.9 (14th lowest)

47.9 (14th lowest) Population: 30,029,572 (2nd highest)

20. Missouri

Source: Anadolu Agency / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Change in background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022 to Jan.-Nov. 2023: -7.2%

-7.2% Firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2023: 413,932 (17th highest)

413,932 (17th highest) Firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 446,110 (16th highest)

446,110 (16th highest) Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Jan.-Nov. 2023: 67.0 per 1,000 (21st highest)

67.0 per 1,000 (21st highest) Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 72.2 (21st highest)

72.2 (21st highest) Population: 6,177,957 (18th highest)

19. Georgia

Source: SKapl / iStock via Getty Images

Change in background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022 to Jan.-Nov. 2023: -7.4%

-7.4% Firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2023: 465,151 (13th highest)

465,151 (13th highest) Firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 502,155 (12th highest)

502,155 (12th highest) Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Jan.-Nov. 2023: 42.6 per 1,000 (11th lowest)

42.6 per 1,000 (11th lowest) Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 46.0 (12th lowest)

46.0 (12th lowest) Population: 10,912,876 (8th highest)

18. Vermont

Change in background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022 to Jan.-Nov. 2023: -7.4%

-7.4% Firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2023: 37,049 (3rd lowest)

37,049 (3rd lowest) Firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 40,027 (3rd lowest)

40,027 (3rd lowest) Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Jan.-Nov. 2023: 57.3 per 1,000 (24th lowest)

57.3 per 1,000 (24th lowest) Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 61.9 (24th lowest)

61.9 (24th lowest) Population: 647,064 (2nd lowest)

17. Nevada

Source: Ethan Miller / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Change in background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022 to Jan.-Nov. 2023: -7.9%

-7.9% Firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2023: 123,797 (14th lowest)

123,797 (14th lowest) Firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 134,358 (14th lowest)

134,358 (14th lowest) Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Jan.-Nov. 2023: 39.0 per 1,000 (10th lowest)

39.0 per 1,000 (10th lowest) Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 42.3 (10th lowest)

42.3 (10th lowest) Population: 3,177,772 (19th lowest)

16. Minnesota

Source: eekim

Change in background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022 to Jan.-Nov. 2023: -8.1%

-8.1% Firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2023: 391,593 (19th highest)

391,593 (19th highest) Firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 426,301 (18th highest)

426,301 (18th highest) Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Jan.-Nov. 2023: 68.5 per 1,000 (19th highest)

68.5 per 1,000 (19th highest) Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 74.6 (17th highest)

74.6 (17th highest) Population: 5,717,184 (22nd highest)

15. North Dakota

Source: Mike Kemp / In Pictures via Getty Images

Change in background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022 to Jan.-Nov. 2023: -8.7%

-8.7% Firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2023: 59,186 (6th lowest)

59,186 (6th lowest) Firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 64,834 (6th lowest)

64,834 (6th lowest) Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Jan.-Nov. 2023: 76.0 per 1,000 (14th highest)

76.0 per 1,000 (14th highest) Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 83.2 (13th highest)

83.2 (13th highest) Population: 779,261 (4th lowest)

14. Mississippi

Source: Courtesy of 144 Tactical Defense via Yelp

Change in background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022 to Jan.-Nov. 2023: -9.5%

-9.5% Firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2023: 201,156 (21st lowest)

201,156 (21st lowest) Firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 222,198 (23rd lowest)

222,198 (23rd lowest) Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Jan.-Nov. 2023: 68.4 per 1,000 (20th highest)

68.4 per 1,000 (20th highest) Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 75.6 (16th highest)

75.6 (16th highest) Population: 2,940,057 (17th lowest)

13. Connecticut

Source: Christopher Capozziello / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Change in background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022 to Jan.-Nov. 2023: -9.7%

-9.7% Firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2023: 185,753 (20th lowest)

185,753 (20th lowest) Firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 205,674 (20th lowest)

205,674 (20th lowest) Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Jan.-Nov. 2023: 51.2 per 1,000 (17th lowest)

51.2 per 1,000 (17th lowest) Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 56.7 (19th lowest)

56.7 (19th lowest) Population: 3,626,205 (22nd lowest)

12. Indiana

Source: The Washington Post / The Washington Post via Getty Images

Change in background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022 to Jan.-Nov. 2023: -9.8%

-9.8% Firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2023: 395,720 (18th highest)

395,720 (18th highest) Firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 438,743 (17th highest)

438,743 (17th highest) Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Jan.-Nov. 2023: 57.9 per 1,000 (25th highest)

57.9 per 1,000 (25th highest) Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 64.2 (25th highest)

64.2 (25th highest) Population: 6,833,037 (17th highest)

11. Rhode Island

Source: dlewis33 / E+ via Getty Images

Change in background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022 to Jan.-Nov. 2023: -10.5%

-10.5% Firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2023: 22,406 (2nd lowest)

22,406 (2nd lowest) Firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 25,044 (2nd lowest)

25,044 (2nd lowest) Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Jan.-Nov. 2023: 20.5 per 1,000 (4th lowest)

20.5 per 1,000 (4th lowest) Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 22.9 (4th lowest)

22.9 (4th lowest) Population: 1,093,734 (7th lowest)

10. Alaska

Source: specnaz-s / iStock via Getty Images

Change in background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022 to Jan.-Nov. 2023: -10.8%

-10.8% Firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2023: 66,531 (7th lowest)

66,531 (7th lowest) Firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 74,585 (8th lowest)

74,585 (8th lowest) Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Jan.-Nov. 2023: 90.7 per 1,000 (6th highest)

90.7 per 1,000 (6th highest) Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 101.7 (6th highest)

101.7 (6th highest) Population: 733,583 (3rd lowest)

9. Washington

Change in background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022 to Jan.-Nov. 2023: -10.9%

-10.9% Firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2023: 561,006 (8th highest)

561,006 (8th highest) Firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 629,525 (7th highest)

629,525 (7th highest) Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Jan.-Nov. 2023: 72.1 per 1,000 (16th highest)

72.1 per 1,000 (16th highest) Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 80.9 (15th highest)

80.9 (15th highest) Population: 7,785,786 (13th highest)

8. Wisconsin

Change in background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022 to Jan.-Nov. 2023: -12.4%

-12.4% Firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2023: 495,228 (11th highest)

495,228 (11th highest) Firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 565,170 (10th highest)

565,170 (10th highest) Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Jan.-Nov. 2023: 84.0 per 1,000 (10th highest)

84.0 per 1,000 (10th highest) Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 95.9 (8th highest)

95.9 (8th highest) Population: 5,892,539 (20th highest)

7. South Dakota

Source: picture alliance / picture alliance via Getty Images

Change in background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022 to Jan.-Nov. 2023: -13.1%

-13.1% Firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2023: 66,598 (8th lowest)

66,598 (8th lowest) Firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 76,663 (9th lowest)

76,663 (9th lowest) Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Jan.-Nov. 2023: 73.2 per 1,000 (15th highest)

73.2 per 1,000 (15th highest) Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 84.3 (12th highest)

84.3 (12th highest) Population: 909,824 (5th lowest)

6. New York

Source: Dmitro2009 / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Change in background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022 to Jan.-Nov. 2023: -13.2%

-13.2% Firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2023: 328,848 (21st highest)

328,848 (21st highest) Firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 378,764 (20th highest)

378,764 (20th highest) Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Jan.-Nov. 2023: 16.7 per 1,000 (3rd lowest)

16.7 per 1,000 (3rd lowest) Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 19.2 (3rd lowest)

19.2 (3rd lowest) Population: 19,677,151 (4th highest)

5. Tennessee

Change in background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022 to Jan.-Nov. 2023: -14.8%

-14.8% Firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2023: 636,014 (6th highest)

636,014 (6th highest) Firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 746,690 (5th highest)

746,690 (5th highest) Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Jan.-Nov. 2023: 90.2 per 1,000 (7th highest)

90.2 per 1,000 (7th highest) Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 105.9 (3rd highest)

105.9 (3rd highest) Population: 7,051,339 (15th highest)

4. Louisiana

Source: ASphotowed / Getty Images

Change in background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022 to Jan.-Nov. 2023: -14.9%

-14.9% Firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2023: 242,618 (25th lowest)

242,618 (25th lowest) Firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 285,197 (24th highest)

285,197 (24th highest) Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Jan.-Nov. 2023: 52.9 per 1,000 (18th lowest)

52.9 per 1,000 (18th lowest) Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 62.1 (25th lowest)

62.1 (25th lowest) Population: 4,590,241 (25th highest)

3. Delaware

Source: Patrick Smith / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Change in background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022 to Jan.-Nov. 2023: -16.4%

-16.4% Firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2023: 43,703 (4th lowest)

43,703 (4th lowest) Firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 52,282 (4th lowest)

52,282 (4th lowest) Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Jan.-Nov. 2023: 42.9 per 1,000 (12th lowest)

42.9 per 1,000 (12th lowest) Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 51.3 (16th lowest)

51.3 (16th lowest) Population: 1,018,396 (6th lowest)

2. South Carolina

Source: Richard Ellis / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Change in background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022 to Jan.-Nov. 2023: -17.0%

-17.0% Firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2023: 294,569 (23rd highest)

294,569 (23rd highest) Firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 355,086 (22nd highest)

355,086 (22nd highest) Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Jan.-Nov. 2023: 55.8 per 1,000 (22nd lowest)

55.8 per 1,000 (22nd lowest) Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 67.2 (23rd highest)

67.2 (23rd highest) Population: 5,282,634 (23rd highest)

1. Alabama

Source: Barry Lewis / In Pictures via Getty Images

Change in background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022 to Jan.-Nov. 2023: -19.4%

-19.4% Firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2023: 498,746 (10th highest)

498,746 (10th highest) Firearm background checks, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 618,584 (8th highest)

618,584 (8th highest) Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Jan.-Nov. 2023: 98.3 per 1,000 (4th highest)

98.3 per 1,000 (4th highest) Firearm background checks per 1,000 residents, Jan.-Nov. 2022: 121.9 (the highest)

121.9 (the highest) Population: 5,074,296 (24th highest)

Methodology

To identify the states where gun sales are decreasing this year, 24/7 Wall St. used data from the FBI’s National Instant Criminal Background Check System. We ranked the states based on the percent change in background checks reported between January and November 2023 compared to the same period in 2022, listing from the largest increase to the largest drop. To reach a more accurate approximation of gun sales, we adjusted background checks by excluding checks for such categories as pawn shop transactions, returns, rentals, and rechecks.

Even after removing some types of checks that are clearly unrelated to a new firearm purchase, because every state has different laws in terms of when background checks are required and different accounting practices, background checks still only serve as a rough approximation of gun sales.

The most glaring example of this is Illinois, which alone accounted for about half of the background checks in the country after excluding the aforementioned categories. Illinois no longer breaks down background checks separately, but did from July 2016 through July 2021. During the four full years of data, an average of 9.2% of Illinois’s non-private sale or gun-specific permit checks were non-rechecks. We applied that average to the most recent state figures to estimate Illinois’ count. This was done only because Illinois is such a glaring example of inconsistency and because there was historical data to produce an estimate.

There are likely other states for which the background check figures listed are inflated or underestimated proxies for gun sales.

Population data came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Population and Housing Unit Estimates Program, and are for July of 2022, the most recent data available.