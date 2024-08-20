The Most Expensive Rifles You Can Buy moodboard / Brand X Pictures via Getty Images

Key Takeaways:

Most expensive firearms are either historical collector’s items or high-performance machines.

The most expensive rifles can easily reach $200,000 or more!

Most firearms aren’t terribly expensive, but there are some out there worth hundreds of thousands of dollars – literally. These are rifles that the average person doesn’t just buy, and finding them is often a challenge in itself!

What are the rarest, most expensive rifles out there? We’ll break it down in this article based on recent sales prices. In some cases, these rifles are only available at auction, so prices can vary somewhat.

This list is countdown-style, so be sure to read all the way to the end for the most expensive rifle!

20. Barrett MRAD

Price: $4,000 to $8,000

The Barrett MRD was designed for very long-range shooting and is made in the USA. While it isn’t the most expensive rifle on this list, it can easily cost thousands of dollars. It’s a very beautifully crafted rifle, with plenty of engravings. It’s simply a gun that’s made very well, hence the much higher price.

19. Sako 85 Carbon Wolf

Price: $4,000 to $7,000

The Sako 85 Carbon Wolf is the last rifle on this list that is within reach for the average person. At around $4,000 to $7,000, this Finnish-made rifle is still not cheap by any means. It’s designed to be one of the most accurate hunting rifles money can buy while still being exceptionally lightweight. Its carbon fiber stock and fluted barrel are the big reason the price is so high.

18. Suhl Drilling

Price: $11,200

A Sujl drilling is an interesting combination gun that’s designed for “drilling.” It has two shotgun barrels and a rifle barrel, allowing hunters to easily switch between the two. When hunting, this allows the hunter to engage with a wide variety of game without having to carry around several guns. This all-in-one system is surprisingly practical, but it’s also very expensive.

17. FN M249S Para

Price: $11,200

This rifle is the semi-automatic version of the M249 SAW. It’s designed for both civilian and law enforcement markets, and it contains many of the core features you’d find in its military counterpart. However, it is restricted to semi-automatic fire for legal reasons. This version is also a bit shorter than the standard M249 to improve maneuverability.

16. B&t Apr338

Price: $12,300

This precision rifle is chambered in .338 Lapua Magnum. It’s extremely accurate and designed for long-range use, making it a popular rifle for military and law enforcement precision shooters. Like many expensive guns, this one uses high-end materials to deliver a consistent performance.

15. Cadex Defense CDX-50 Tremor

Price: $13,300

This firearm is another long-range bold rifle. It’s chambered in .50 BMG and is regularly used as a sniper rifle, though it isn’t necessarily as popular as some other options. It uses advanced engineering and materials to help mitigate recoil and provide some extra shooter comfort.

14. G Series FN FAL

Price: $13,500

The G-series is a highly sought-after version of the FAL battle rifle. It’s extremely rare and desirable, which pushes the price up high. For the most part, this is a collector’s rifle. The regular FAL is legendary in itself, but the G-series is even more sought after.

13. Barret MK22 Model O

Price: $14,000

The Barret MK22 Model O is a sniper rifle that is typically chambered in .300 Norma Magnum. It’s a high-end bolt-action rifle that’s extremely accurate and made to perform at long ranges. It’s a popular choice among military and law enforcement, but many competitive shooters use it, as well.

12. Winchester Model 1873

Price: $15,000

The Winchester Model 1873 is a legendary lever-action rifle that’s often called “The Gun That Won the West.” It was a groundbreaking firearm when it was created, as it offered rapid-fire capabilities that were not previously heard of.

11. Barrett M107

Price: $16,000

The Barrett M107 is a very popular rifle that’s known for its stopping power and extreme ranges. It’s chambered in .50 BMG, which is a very powerful cartridge. It’s often used as a very long-range sniper rifle, and its extreme accuracy is one reason it is so costly.

10. Azur Safari Luxe

Price: $16,000

The Azur Safari Luxe is another high-end rifle. It’s produced by the French gunmaker Verney-Carron and is known for being exceptionally crafted. It was originally produced for large games, but most people keep it as a collector’s item today.

9. Krieghoof Classic

Price: $16,500

The Kriefhoof Classic is a luxury double rifle that is renowned for its performance. It’s produced by the German gunmaker Krieghoof and is considered one of the best higher-end hunting rifles. Unlike some other rifles on this list, this is one that actually gets used when it’s purchased. Most people purchase this rifle for hunting purposes, though it can also occasionally be bought as a collection piece.

8. Barrett M107A1 Rifle System

Price: $17,300

The Barrett M107A1 is a very powerful gun that is chambered in the .50 BMG cartridge. It’s a refined version of the original M107 and includes several improvements to the overall design. This rifle is used by all sorts of people, including military and law enforcement.

7. Blaser R8 Ultimate

Price: $17,000 to $25,000

This isn’t a rifle you really use all that much. It’s one you collect. This German-made rifle is extremely accurate and beautiful. It’s made from very high-grade materials like carbon fiber and titanium. There are several models and finishes available, and they can vary in price a bit.

6. Ohio Ordnance M2-SLR Belt Feed

Price: $19,200

This is the civilian-legal version of the iconic M2 Browning machine gun. It’s the only way to own the iconic “Ma Deuce” legally. For the most part, this is a collector’s gun. However, it is often used for target practice and sometimes even hunting.

5. Deutsche Waffen 1902 Luger Carbine

Price: $24,000

This firearm is another historically significant gun. It’s a longer version of the Luger pistol and comes with a wooden stock to help improve accuracy.

This firearm was produced by Deutsche Waffen und Munitionsfabriken (DWM), a prominent German arms manufacturer. It wasn’t made for a very long time, so models are relatively rare.

4. Original 1864 Henry Repeater

Price: $44,000

An original 1864 Henry Repeater is a highly sought-after and valuable firearm.

It’s a lever-action rifle that was revolutionary for its time, allowing for rapid-fire capabilities that were unheard of previously. As you might expect, it’s mostly expensive because it is rare and is largely a collector’s item, not something that actually gets used.

3. Just Drilling

Price: $175,000

A Just Drilling is a very interesting firearm. It is a combination gun, which means it has two shotgun barrels and one rifle barrel underneath. They’re very popular with hunters who might encounter different game on their trip. You can switch between the shotgun and rifle depending on your target.

2. Holland & Holland Royal Double Rifle

Price: $200,000

This very fancy rifle is handcrafted and made with only the best materials. Hence, it’s a very expensive price. It’s also a rifle that is hard to come by and typically has a long waiting period. After all, they’re carefully crafted one at a time. Most also come with fancy engravings, which are also hand-done.

1. Rigby Rising Bite

Price: $250,000

The most expensive rifle money can buy is the Rigby Rising Bite. It will cost you around a quarter of a million dollars, as it’s made with the finest materials and is very carefully crafted. Each gun comes with specialized engravings and impossibly intricate designs. It isn’t hard to see why this rifle comes in at #1.

