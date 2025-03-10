Americans Are Shelling Out $60,000 for This Shotgun From the '60s Thomas Jackson / Stone via Getty Images

Today, we’re going to look at the most expensive shotguns you can buy. In a market where even stalwarts like Smith & Wesson are feeling the pinch, the spotlight on premium firearms has never been more intriguing. The company’s Q3 2025 earnings report revealed adjusted earnings of just 2 cents per share – down from 19 cents last year – with net sales falling 16% to $115.9 million. CEO Mark Smith noted that consumer discretionary spending has narrowed and that demand is increasingly shifting toward newer, lower-priced products.

Despite new releases accounting for 41% of total sales, CFO Deana McPherson explained, “We expected postelection consumer demand to be relatively soft for our third quarter given the election results and impact of persistent inflation,” a sentiment echoed in the broader market where February gun sales dropped about 9%. Even with projections of further revenue and margin declines in Q4 2025, there remains a dedicated niche for high-end firearms.

For the following slides, we looked at real-time prices to find the most expensive shotguns for sale. These aren’t necessarily the most expensive shotguns ever sold, but they are the priciest you can reasonably find today. This post is in countdown style, so the most expensive shotgun is at the bottom. Let’s jump right in.

Why We’re Covering This

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Investing in firearms, particularly high-end models like luxury shotguns can be more than just a hobby. Many people collect rare firearms in the hopes of them appreciating overtime. Instead of investing in guns themselves, some people choose to invest in firearms stocks.

No matter which investing strategy you choose, it’s important to know exactly what shotguns are in the highest demand and cost the most.

20. Browning Citori High-Grade 50th Anniversary

Mitch Barrie / Wikimedia Commons

Price: $7,650

This shotgun was a very limited-edition model that was made to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Browning Citori. It features some higher-quality aesthetics, like its Grace IV walnut stock and premium gloss oil finish.

As with everything made by this company, this shotgun is made with a precise hand-fitting process.

19. Winchester Model 21 Duck

DIGIcal / iStock via Getty Images

Price: $8,000

This shotgun is a deluxe shotgun that was originally produced in 1931 through 1960, though the gun wasn’t officially retired until 1991. This shotgun is Winchester’s attempt at making a high-end shotgun to rival its competitor’s shotguns at the time.

This gun is considered a collector’s item, though it was originally used for hunting upland game birds and blasting clay pigeons.

18. Ithaca Gun Company MX8 Trap Perazzi

Sean Murphy / Stone via Getty Images

Price: $9,900

The Ithaca Gun Company MX8 Trap Perazzi is a top choice for trap shooting enthusiasts. It combines classic design with modern performance features. It’s built with very quality materials, which helps ensure durability and reliability.

Its precision-engineered barrels provide consistent accuracy, making it great for competitive shooting.

17. Browning BSL LC2

Raphye Alexius / Image Source via Getty Images

Price: $10,000

The Browning BSL LC2 is most noted for its more advanced features and high-quality construction. It has a more modern design than other shotguns on this list (many of which are historical).

Its high price is commanded by its advanced engineering and high-grade barrels.

16. Browning Superposed Midas

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine - Генеральний штаб ЗСУ / CC BY 4.0 / Wikimedia Commons

Price: $10,605

The Browning Superposed Midas was originally produced in 1969, and its rarity is a huge reason it’s so expensive today. This firearm also features tons of engravings and gold inlay, which only adds to the price!

15. Harrison & Hussey LTD.

2013 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Price: $10,900

The Harrison & Hussey LTD. shotgun is a prestigious firearm known for its exceptional quality. It has a classical design with intricate engravings and a more traditional aesthetic. As you’d expect from an over $10,000 shotgun, it’s made with very high-quality materials.

14. Winchester A1 Special

2008 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Price: $10,900

The Winchester A1 Special represents this company’s commitment to excellence. Winchester is a well-known company, and this gun lives up to its reputation. This shotgun is a classic, elegant design that’s focused on functionality and precision.

13. Beretta 687 EELL Diamond Pigeon

mesatacticalphotos / Flickr

Price: $11,007

Beretta is a well-trusted company that makes high-quality firearms, and this shotgun is no different! It’s available in many different barrel lengths and configurations, making it a great hunting shotgun for those who want something specific.

12. SUHL Drilling

dlewis33 / E+ via Getty Images

Price: $11,499

The SUHL Drilling is best known for being extremely versatile. It has a very unique design that makes it a half-rifle, half-shotgun. It comes with barrels for both, allowing the hunter to switch between ammo without carrying several different guns with you.

11. W.W. Greener Limited

Klaus2 / Getty Images

Price: $11,660

The W.W. Greener Limited rides on this company’s long-standing reputation. It has an elegant finish, though it still looks a lot like a traditional shotgun. As you’d expect from a gun this expensive, it’s built to be extremely durable and reliable.

10. Beretta DT11 Sporting

lynngrae / iStock via Getty Images

Price: $12,239 – $13,464

This is the sporting version of the DT11, which shows up several times on this list! This particular shotgun is designed for competitive shooting. It has a very balanced weight and precision, enhancing accuracy. Plus, its sophisticated look is well-loved by many.

9. Beretta DT11 Black DLC

ESOlex / iStock via Getty Images

Price: $13,500

This model of the DT11 is designed to be even more exclusive than the usual model. It comes with a “diamond-like coating,” making it even more resistant to corrosion and scratches. This new model comes with a new finish process that provides a bit more rain resistance, extending the lifespan of the gun.

8. Parker Brothers BHE Grade

Surv1v4l1st / Wikimedia Commons

Price: $13,999

This shotgun is very highly regarded and is extremely high-quality. It features an elegant, classic design with very elegant engravings. Like many shotguns on this list, it’s expensive mostly because of the extreme amount of detail and work put into each shotgun.

7. Browning B15 Beauchamp – Grade B

salsaboy / Flickr

Price: $14,025

This shotgun is best known for its very high-quality craftsmanship. It features a classic design with very fine detailing, which is a large reason why it is so expensive! It’s built for durability and balance, and its high-grade barrel ensures it’s performance.

This shotgun comes in several grades, so the pricing does vary depending on the grade you get.

6. Famars di Abbiatico & Salvinelli SRL Castore

big-ashb / Flickr

Price: $14,500

This shotgun represents the pinnacle of Italian shotgun crafting. It’s known for combining traditional Italian style with modern engineering, leaving you with an exceptionally high-quality shotgun. It’s highly sought after by collectors and sports shooters.

5. Beretta DT11 L Sporting

big-ashb / Flickr

Price: $14,790

This Beretta shotgun is designed for competition shooting and is used by some of the world’s best clay shooters. As you might imagine, it’s very expensive simply due to its high-quality craftsmanship.

4. Browning B15 Beauchamp – Grade C

Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com

Price: $15,483

The B15 was developed by the gunsmiths of the Fabrique Nationale de Herstal, which is known for developing extremely high-quality firearms. You can expect this shotgun to feature very precise engineering and detailed finishes.

This shotgun originally came in four grades based on the material and intricacy of the engravings. The pricing above is for a Grade C shotgun. Higher grades would likely be more expensive!

3. Saint Etienne Azur

2018 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Price: $16,500

The Saint Etienne Azur shotgun is a notable firearm produced by the Saint Etienne factory, which is renowned for its high-quality firearms. It’s named after the region of France it comes from, and this shotgun is exceptionally well-known for its intricate engravings and high-grade materials.

The Saint Etienne factor has a long history of producing very high-quality firearms, and most people buy this shotgun because they want to have a little taste of history.

2. Browning Midas Grade Superposed

Melissa Kopka / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Price: $29,999

This is a very rare Factory Engraved and Gold Inlaid Belgian Browning Midas Grade Superposed Shotgun Two Barrel Set. Engraved by Crouse, it is in excellent, like-new condition. The shotgun includes a 28-inch 20 gauge barrel and a 30-inch 12 gauge barrel.

The one we found online even came with the original pamphlets and original hang tags.

1. Purdey, James & Sones, LTD.

Kichigin / iStock via Getty Images

Price: $59,999

This old shotgun was crafted by master gunsmiths way back in 1962. As you might imagine, it’s age makes it an incredibly rare gun, which is largely why it is so expensive.

But it gets better:

This shotgun isn’t just rare; it’s also very high-quality. This luxurious firearm boasts a 28-inch barrel, with a left barrel quarter choke and a right barrel improved cylinder, offering versatile performance for diverse shooting scenarios.

