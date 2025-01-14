These States Have the Loosest Gun Laws in America RichLegg / E+ via Getty Images

Deadly gun violence has been steadily rising for years in the United States. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the number of Americans killed by a firearm climbed by more than 20% in the last four years of available data — from less than 40,000 in 2019, to over 48,000 in 2022. Some experts link the uptick to the proliferation of firearms in American homes, as over that same four-year period, annual gun sales hit record-highs in the United States.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points:

Rising rates of deadly gun violence have prompted many state governments to tighten their gun control policies.

Most states, however, have done little — and many of these same places have some of the highest rates of deadly gun violence in the country.

Also: 2 Dividend Legends To Hold Forever

These trends have spurred some lawmakers to push for stronger gun control laws on Capitol Hill — laws that would aim to keep guns out of the wrong hands, reduce the likelihood of accidental shootings, and ultimately, save lives. Meaningful reform at the federal level, however, has so far proven elusive.

In the absence of national reforms, some state governments have enacted mandatory waiting periods, licensing requirements, and expanded background checks for prospective gun buyers. Many of these same states have also effectively banned assault-style weapons and high-capacity magazines. These states stand out as exceptions, however, as most states have done little to expand on existing federal firearm regulations.

Using the Annual Gun Law Scorecard from the gun violence prevention group Gifford Law Center, 24/7 Wall St. identified the states with the least restrictive gun control laws. The Gun Law Scorecard assigns each state a letter grade rating the strength of their firearm laws. Grades are current as of December 2024 and range from “A,” for the states with the strongest laws, to “F,” for the states with the weakest. Gun laws noted in this story are also from Giffords Law Center. They are not exhaustive, however, and are only broad guidelines.

Only states with gun grades of “C+” or lower are included on this list. States are listed in alphabetical order.

Of the 30 states on this list, none have imposed restrictions on purchasing or possessing assault-style weapons or high-capacity magazines. Only two of these states have closed the federal background check loophole, which creates opportunities for prohibited persons, such as felons or fugitives, to purchase firearms through private sellers without undergoing a background check. In the vast majority of these states, there are no waiting periods or licensing requirements for prospective buyers, and concealed firearms can be carried in public without a permit. (Here is a look at the states that are ramping up gun control measures.)

While controversial, gun control laws are designed to reduce gun violence and save lives. In the absence of comprehensive control policies, rates of deadly gun violence tend to be higher than average in the states on this list. In the vast majority of these states, the 2022 firearm fatality rate exceeds the comparable national rate of about 14 deaths per 100,000 people, and in 11 of these states, there were over 20 gun deaths for every 100,000 people in 2022. (Here is a look at the city with the most gun crime in each state.)

Why It Matters

ROB KERR / AFP via Getty Images

The number of fatalities attributable to gun violence has been rising for years in the United States. While many states have taken active measures to reduce the likelihood of gun violence, even more have taken the opposite approach by maintaining the status quo or even expanding gun rights. In these states, firearm mortality rates tend to be higher than average.

1. Alabama

Sean Murphy / Stone via Getty Images

Gun law strength grade: F

F Notable gun controls: Required reporting of mental health records to federal databases

Required reporting of mental health records to federal databases Notable gun rights: No universal background check laws, no assault weapon bans, no high capacity magazine ban, no waiting period for firearm purchases, no firearm licensing requirements, permitless concealed carry in public places

No universal background check laws, no assault weapon bans, no high capacity magazine ban, no waiting period for firearm purchases, no firearm licensing requirements, permitless concealed carry in public places Gun deaths in 2022: 25.5 per 100,000 people — 4th highest of 50 states (1,278 total)

2. Alaska

TripWalkers/Shutterstock.com

Gun law strength grade: F

F Notable gun controls: Required reporting of mental health records to federal databases

Required reporting of mental health records to federal databases Notable gun rights: No universal background check laws, no assault weapon bans, no high capacity magazine ban, no waiting period for firearm purchases, no firearm licensing requirements, permitless concealed carry in public places

No universal background check laws, no assault weapon bans, no high capacity magazine ban, no waiting period for firearm purchases, no firearm licensing requirements, permitless concealed carry in public places Gun deaths in 2022: 22.4 per 100,000 people — 7th highest of 50 states (164 total)

3. Arizona

Gun law strength grade: F

F Notable gun controls: Required reporting of mental health records to federal databases

Required reporting of mental health records to federal databases Notable gun rights: No universal background check laws, no assault weapon bans, no high capacity magazine ban, no waiting period for firearm purchases, no firearm licensing requirements, permitless concealed carry in public places

No universal background check laws, no assault weapon bans, no high capacity magazine ban, no waiting period for firearm purchases, no firearm licensing requirements, permitless concealed carry in public places Gun deaths in 2022: 20.1 per 100,000 people — 12th highest of 50 states (1,535 total)

4. Arkansas

artas / iStock via Getty Images

Gun law strength grade: F

F Notable gun controls: Required reporting of mental health records to in-state databases

Required reporting of mental health records to in-state databases Notable gun rights: No universal background check laws, no assault weapon bans, no high capacity magazine ban, no waiting period for firearm purchases, no firearm licensing requirements, permitless concealed carry in public places

No universal background check laws, no assault weapon bans, no high capacity magazine ban, no waiting period for firearm purchases, no firearm licensing requirements, permitless concealed carry in public places Gun deaths in 2022: 21.9 per 100,000 people — 8th highest of 50 states (666 total)

5. Florida

Joe Raedle / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Gun law strength grade: C-

C- Notable gun controls: Mandatory waiting period for some or all firearm purchases

Mandatory waiting period for some or all firearm purchases Notable gun rights: No universal background check laws, no assault weapon bans, no high capacity magazine ban, no firearm licensing requirements, permitless concealed carry in public places

No universal background check laws, no assault weapon bans, no high capacity magazine ban, no firearm licensing requirements, permitless concealed carry in public places Gun deaths in 2022: 14.0 per 100,000 people — 19th lowest of 50 states (3,232 total)

6. Georgia

Gun law strength grade: F

F Notable gun controls: Some open carry restrictions, child access prevention laws

Some open carry restrictions, child access prevention laws Notable gun rights: No universal background check laws, no assault weapon bans, no high capacity magazine ban, no waiting period for firearm purchases, no firearm licensing requirements, permitless concealed carry in public places

No universal background check laws, no assault weapon bans, no high capacity magazine ban, no waiting period for firearm purchases, no firearm licensing requirements, permitless concealed carry in public places Gun deaths in 2022: 19.7 per 100,000 people — 14th highest of 50 states (2,163 total)

7. Idaho

kzoocowboy / Flickr

Gun law strength grade: F

F Notable gun controls: Required reporting of mental health records to federal databases

Required reporting of mental health records to federal databases Notable gun rights: No universal background check laws, no assault weapon bans, no high capacity magazine ban, no waiting period for firearm purchases, no firearm licensing requirements, permitless concealed carry in public places

No universal background check laws, no assault weapon bans, no high capacity magazine ban, no waiting period for firearm purchases, no firearm licensing requirements, permitless concealed carry in public places Gun deaths in 2022: 17.0 per 100,000 people — 19th highest of 50 states (338 total)

8. Indiana

The Washington Post / The Washington Post via Getty Images

Gun law strength grade: D-

D- Notable gun controls: Some open carry restrictions, child access prevention laws

Some open carry restrictions, child access prevention laws Notable gun rights: No universal background check laws, no assault weapon bans, no high capacity magazine ban, no waiting period for firearm purchases, no firearm licensing requirements, permitless concealed carry in public places

No universal background check laws, no assault weapon bans, no high capacity magazine ban, no waiting period for firearm purchases, no firearm licensing requirements, permitless concealed carry in public places Gun deaths in 2022: 17.4 per 100,000 people — 17th highest of 50 states (1,211 total)

9. Iowa

Gun law strength grade: F

F Notable gun controls: Child access prevention laws, some domestic violence gun laws

Child access prevention laws, some domestic violence gun laws Notable gun rights: No universal background check laws, no assault weapon bans, no high capacity magazine ban, no waiting period for firearm purchases, no firearm licensing requirements, permitless concealed carry in public places

No universal background check laws, no assault weapon bans, no high capacity magazine ban, no waiting period for firearm purchases, no firearm licensing requirements, permitless concealed carry in public places Gun deaths in 2022: 11.2 per 100,000 people — 10th lowest of 50 states (367 total)

10. Kansas

Gun law strength grade: F

F Notable gun controls: Required reporting of mental health records to federal databases

Required reporting of mental health records to federal databases Notable gun rights: No universal background check laws, no assault weapon bans, no high capacity magazine ban, no waiting period for firearm purchases, no firearm licensing requirements, permitless concealed carry in public places

No universal background check laws, no assault weapon bans, no high capacity magazine ban, no waiting period for firearm purchases, no firearm licensing requirements, permitless concealed carry in public places Gun deaths in 2022: 16.8 per 100,000 people — 20th highest of 50 states (492 total)

11. Kentucky

2008 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Gun law strength grade: F

F Notable gun controls: Child access prevention laws

Child access prevention laws Notable gun rights: No universal background check laws, no assault weapon bans, no high capacity magazine ban, no waiting period for firearm purchases, no firearm licensing requirements, permitless concealed carry in public places

No universal background check laws, no assault weapon bans, no high capacity magazine ban, no waiting period for firearm purchases, no firearm licensing requirements, permitless concealed carry in public places Gun deaths in 2022: 18.8 per 100,000 people — 16th highest of 50 states (840 total)

12. Louisiana

Gun law strength grade: F

F Notable gun controls: Some domestic violence gun laws

Some domestic violence gun laws Notable gun rights: No universal background check laws, no assault weapon bans, no high capacity magazine ban, no waiting period for firearm purchases, no firearm licensing requirements, permitless concealed carry in public places

No universal background check laws, no assault weapon bans, no high capacity magazine ban, no waiting period for firearm purchases, no firearm licensing requirements, permitless concealed carry in public places Gun deaths in 2022: 28.2 per 100,000 people — 2nd highest of 50 states (1,266 total)

13. Maine

Portland Press Herald / Portland Press Herald via Getty Images

Gun law strength grade: C+

C+ Notable gun controls: Universal background checks for some or all firearms, mandatory waiting period for some or all firearm purchases

Universal background checks for some or all firearms, mandatory waiting period for some or all firearm purchases Notable gun rights: No assault weapon bans, no high capacity magazine ban, no firearm licensing requirements, permitless concealed carry in public places

No assault weapon bans, no high capacity magazine ban, no firearm licensing requirements, permitless concealed carry in public places Gun deaths in 2022: 11.7 per 100,000 people — 11th lowest of 50 states (179 total)

14. Mississippi

File:Vicksburg3Sept2008TopDollarPinkGorillaPawnGuns.jpg by Infrogmation of New Orleans / BY-SA 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/)

Gun law strength grade: F

F Notable gun controls: Required reporting of mental health records to federal databases, child access prevention laws

Required reporting of mental health records to federal databases, child access prevention laws Notable gun rights: No universal background check laws, no assault weapon bans, no high capacity magazine ban, no waiting period for firearm purchases, no firearm licensing requirements, permitless concealed carry in public places

No universal background check laws, no assault weapon bans, no high capacity magazine ban, no waiting period for firearm purchases, no firearm licensing requirements, permitless concealed carry in public places Gun deaths in 2022: 29.6 per 100,000 people — the highest of 50 states (848 total)

15. Missouri

2012 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Gun law strength grade: F

F Notable gun controls: Some open carry restrictions, child access prevention laws

Some open carry restrictions, child access prevention laws Notable gun rights: No universal background check laws, no assault weapon bans, no high capacity magazine ban, no waiting period for firearm purchases, no firearm licensing requirements, permitless concealed carry in public places

No universal background check laws, no assault weapon bans, no high capacity magazine ban, no waiting period for firearm purchases, no firearm licensing requirements, permitless concealed carry in public places Gun deaths in 2022: 24.2 per 100,000 people — 5th highest of 50 states (1,489 total)

16. Montana

Spend A Day Touring, LLC / CC BY-SA 2.0 / Flickr

Gun law strength grade: F

F Notable gun controls: Some domestic violence gun laws

Some domestic violence gun laws Notable gun rights: No universal background check laws, no assault weapon bans, no high capacity magazine ban, no waiting period for firearm purchases, no firearm licensing requirements, permitless concealed carry in public places

No universal background check laws, no assault weapon bans, no high capacity magazine ban, no waiting period for firearm purchases, no firearm licensing requirements, permitless concealed carry in public places Gun deaths in 2022: 23.9 per 100,000 people — 6th highest of 50 states (274 total)

17. Nebraska

Gun law strength grade: C-

C- Notable gun controls: Universal background checks for some or all firearms, firearm licensing requirements

Universal background checks for some or all firearms, firearm licensing requirements Notable gun rights: No assault weapon bans, no high capacity magazine ban, no waiting period for firearm purchases, permitless concealed carry in public places

No assault weapon bans, no high capacity magazine ban, no waiting period for firearm purchases, permitless concealed carry in public places Gun deaths in 2022: 12.2 per 100,000 people — 14th lowest of 50 states (244 total)

18. New Hampshire

DOMINICK REUTER / AFP via Getty Images

Gun law strength grade: D-

D- Notable gun controls: Domestic violence gun laws, child access prevention laws

Domestic violence gun laws, child access prevention laws Notable gun rights: No universal background check laws, no assault weapon bans, no high capacity magazine ban, no waiting period for firearm purchases, no firearm licensing requirements, permitless concealed carry in public places

No universal background check laws, no assault weapon bans, no high capacity magazine ban, no waiting period for firearm purchases, no firearm licensing requirements, permitless concealed carry in public places Gun deaths in 2022: 10.1 per 100,000 people — 9th lowest of 50 states (156 total)

19. North Carolina

J. Michael Jones / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Gun law strength grade: C-

C- Notable gun controls: concealed carry permit requirements

concealed carry permit requirements Notable gun rights: No universal background check laws, no assault weapon bans, no high capacity magazine ban, no waiting period for firearm purchases, no firearm licensing requirements

No universal background check laws, no assault weapon bans, no high capacity magazine ban, no waiting period for firearm purchases, no firearm licensing requirements Gun deaths in 2022: 16.8 per 100,000 people — 20th highest of 50 states (1,831 total)

20. North Dakota

Mike Kemp / In Pictures via Getty Images

Gun law strength grade: F

F Notable gun controls: Some domestic violence gun laws

Some domestic violence gun laws Notable gun rights: No universal background check laws, no assault weapon bans, no high capacity magazine ban, no waiting period for firearm purchases, no firearm licensing requirements, permitless concealed carry in public places

No universal background check laws, no assault weapon bans, no high capacity magazine ban, no waiting period for firearm purchases, no firearm licensing requirements, permitless concealed carry in public places Gun deaths in 2022: 16.4 per 100,000 people — 22nd highest of 50 states (125 total)

21. Ohio

pawel.gaul / E+ via Getty Images

Gun law strength grade: D-

D- Notable gun controls: Reporting for lost or stolen firearms

Reporting for lost or stolen firearms Notable gun rights: No universal background check laws, no assault weapon bans, no high capacity magazine ban, no waiting period for firearm purchases, no firearm licensing requirements, permitless concealed carry in public places

No universal background check laws, no assault weapon bans, no high capacity magazine ban, no waiting period for firearm purchases, no firearm licensing requirements, permitless concealed carry in public places Gun deaths in 2022: 15.6 per 100,000 people — 25th highest of 50 states (1,831 total)

22. Oklahoma

Gun law strength grade: F

F Notable gun controls: Child access prevention laws

Child access prevention laws Notable gun rights: No universal background check laws, no assault weapon bans, no high capacity magazine ban, no waiting period for firearm purchases, no firearm licensing requirements, permitless concealed carry in public places

No universal background check laws, no assault weapon bans, no high capacity magazine ban, no waiting period for firearm purchases, no firearm licensing requirements, permitless concealed carry in public places Gun deaths in 2022: 19.8 per 100,000 people — 13th highest of 50 states (797 total)

23. South Carolina

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Gun law strength grade: F

F Notable gun controls: Required reporting of mental health records to federal databases

Required reporting of mental health records to federal databases Notable gun rights: No universal background check laws, no assault weapon bans, no high capacity magazine ban, no waiting period for firearm purchases, no firearm licensing requirements, permitless concealed carry in public places

No universal background check laws, no assault weapon bans, no high capacity magazine ban, no waiting period for firearm purchases, no firearm licensing requirements, permitless concealed carry in public places Gun deaths in 2022: 20.8 per 100,000 people — 9th highest of 50 states (1,105 total)

24. South Dakota

picture alliance / picture alliance via Getty Images

Gun law strength grade: F

F Notable gun controls: Required reporting of mental health records to federal databases

Required reporting of mental health records to federal databases Notable gun rights: No universal background check laws, no assault weapon bans, no high capacity magazine ban, no waiting period for firearm purchases, no firearm licensing requirements, permitless concealed carry in public places

No universal background check laws, no assault weapon bans, no high capacity magazine ban, no waiting period for firearm purchases, no firearm licensing requirements, permitless concealed carry in public places Gun deaths in 2022: 15.7 per 100,000 people — 24th highest of 50 states (141 total)

25. Tennessee

Gun law strength grade: F

F Notable gun controls: Some open carry restrictions, domestic violence gun laws

Some open carry restrictions, domestic violence gun laws Notable gun rights: No universal background check laws, no assault weapon bans, no high capacity magazine ban, no waiting period for firearm purchases, no firearm licensing requirements, permitless concealed carry in public places

No universal background check laws, no assault weapon bans, no high capacity magazine ban, no waiting period for firearm purchases, no firearm licensing requirements, permitless concealed carry in public places Gun deaths in 2022: 20.5 per 100,000 people — 10th highest of 50 states (1,480 total)

26. Texas

2023 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Gun law strength grade: F

F Notable gun controls: Required reporting of mental health records to federal databases, child access prevention laws

Required reporting of mental health records to federal databases, child access prevention laws Notable gun rights: No universal background check laws, no assault weapon bans, no high capacity magazine ban, no waiting period for firearm purchases, no firearm licensing requirements, permitless concealed carry in public places

No universal background check laws, no assault weapon bans, no high capacity magazine ban, no waiting period for firearm purchases, no firearm licensing requirements, permitless concealed carry in public places Gun deaths in 2022: 15.3 per 100,000 people — 25th lowest of 50 states (4,630 total)

27. Utah

Gun law strength grade: F

F Notable gun controls: Domestic violence gun laws, child access prevention laws

Domestic violence gun laws, child access prevention laws Notable gun rights: No universal background check laws, no assault weapon bans, no high capacity magazine ban, no waiting period for firearm purchases, no firearm licensing requirements, permitless concealed carry in public places

No universal background check laws, no assault weapon bans, no high capacity magazine ban, no waiting period for firearm purchases, no firearm licensing requirements, permitless concealed carry in public places Gun deaths in 2022: 13.7 per 100,000 people — 17th lowest of 50 states (446 total)

28. West Virginia

jfbenning / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Gun law strength grade: F

F Notable gun controls: Domestic violence gun laws

Domestic violence gun laws Notable gun rights: No universal background check laws, no assault weapon bans, no high capacity magazine ban, no waiting period for firearm purchases, no firearm licensing requirements, permitless concealed carry in public places

No universal background check laws, no assault weapon bans, no high capacity magazine ban, no waiting period for firearm purchases, no firearm licensing requirements, permitless concealed carry in public places Gun deaths in 2022: 16.2 per 100,000 people — 23rd highest of 50 states (311 total)

29. Wisconsin

Gun law strength grade: C

C Notable gun controls: concealed carry permit requirements

concealed carry permit requirements Notable gun rights: No universal background check laws, no assault weapon bans, no high capacity magazine ban, no waiting period for firearm purchases, no firearm licensing requirements

No universal background check laws, no assault weapon bans, no high capacity magazine ban, no waiting period for firearm purchases, no firearm licensing requirements Gun deaths in 2022: 14.0 per 100,000 people — 19th lowest of 50 states (830 total)

30. Wyoming

Melissa Kopka / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Gun law strength grade: F

F Notable gun controls: No concealed carry in bars

No concealed carry in bars Notable gun rights: No universal background check laws, no assault weapon bans, no high capacity magazine ban, no waiting period for firearm purchases, no firearm licensing requirements, permitless concealed carry in public places

No universal background check laws, no assault weapon bans, no high capacity magazine ban, no waiting period for firearm purchases, no firearm licensing requirements, permitless concealed carry in public places Gun deaths in 2022: 20.4 per 100,000 people — 11th highest of 50 states (124 total)

Get Ready To Retire (Sponsored) Start by taking a quick retirement quiz from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes, or less. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Here’s how it works:

1. Answer SmartAsset advisor match quiz

2. Review your pre-screened matches at your leisure. Check out the advisors’ profiles.

3. Speak with advisors at no cost to you. Have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person and choose whom to work with in the future Get started right here.