If You Child Goes to School in One of These States, Their Teacher May Carry a Gun

Mass shootings are becoming increasingly common in the United States. According to the Gun Violence Archive, there have been nearly 5,000 active shooter incidents in which at least four victims were wounded or killed nationwide in the last decade — and over 63% of them took place in the last five years.

While there is at least one active shooter incident in the U.S. every day on average, only the most tragic incidents tend to make national news — and many of these are school shootings. Some of the deadliest mass shootings in recent years include the massacres at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland, Florida. (Here is a look at the U.S. cities with the most gun crime.)

In light of these and other incidents, state lawmakers across the country have examined pathways to reduce the likelihood of school shootings, and, should they occur, mitigate loss of life. To this end, many states have adopted laws that allow teachers or other school officials to carry a firearm.

These laws have been implemented on the theory that schools with armed faculty and staff are less likely to be targeted. If they are, the presence of armed personnel on the premises will allow more opportunities for an active shooter to be stopped before law enforcement arrives.

Even though most states have passed laws allowing for teachers, non-law enforcement security personnel, and other school employees to carry guns — often under certain specific conditions — these laws are controversial. Many gun control advocates argue that more firearms in schools only expose children to greater risk, and that other gun control measures should be enacted to ensure schools remain a safe haven from gun violence of any kind. (Here is a look at the states with the strongest gun control laws.)

Using data compiled by the gun violence prevention group Giffords Law Center, 24/7 Wall St. identified the laws surrounding guns at school in each state. The state-level laws noted are current as of December 2024 and apply only to public K-12 schools. We also included every state’s gun safety law score, which range from “A,” for the states with the strongest laws, to “F,” for the states with the weakest. Gun law grades are also from Giffords Law Center. States are listed in alphabetical order.

Why It Matters

huseyintuncer / iStock via Getty Images

How to address the growing problem of gun violence in the U.S. is one of the most polarizing issues in American politics. School shootings are among the most horrific examples of gun violence, and much like other issues around gun control, opinions over the best means of preventing school shootings vary considerably. In recent decades, gun laws have been largely set by state governments, and laws around guns in schools at the state level reflect these variations.

Alabama

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Can public school teachers carry a firearm?: No

No Can other public school employees carry a firearm?: No

No Can non-law enforcement school security carry a firearm?: No

No State’s overall gun-safety law grade: F

Alaska

Can public school teachers carry a firearm?: Yes, with permission from school

Yes, with permission from school Can other public school employees carry a firearm?: Yes, with permission from school

Yes, with permission from school Can non-law enforcement school security carry a firearm?: Yes, with permission from school

Yes, with permission from school State’s overall gun-safety law grade: F

Arizona

Can public school teachers carry a firearm?: Sometimes, when the school has an approved program

Sometimes, when the school has an approved program Can other public school employees carry a firearm?: Sometimes, when the school has an approved program

Sometimes, when the school has an approved program Can non-law enforcement school security carry a firearm?: Sometimes, when the school has an approved program

Sometimes, when the school has an approved program State’s overall gun-safety law grade: F

Arkansas

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Can public school teachers carry a firearm?: No

No Can other public school employees carry a firearm?: No

No Can non-law enforcement school security carry a firearm?: Yes

Yes State’s overall gun-safety law grade: F

California

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Can public school teachers carry a firearm?: No

No Can other public school employees carry a firearm?: No

No Can non-law enforcement school security carry a firearm?: Yes

Yes State’s overall gun-safety law grade: A

Colorado

RoschetzkyIstockPhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Can public school teachers carry a firearm?: Yes, in some circumstances

Yes, in some circumstances Can other public school employees carry a firearm?: Yes, in some circumstances

Yes, in some circumstances Can non-law enforcement school security carry a firearm?: Yes

Yes State’s overall gun-safety law grade: A-

Connecticut

pabradyphoto / iStock via Getty Images

Can public school teachers carry a firearm?: Yes, with permission from school

Yes, with permission from school Can other public school employees carry a firearm?: Yes, with permission from school

Yes, with permission from school Can non-law enforcement school security carry a firearm?: Yes, with permission from school

Yes, with permission from school State’s overall gun-safety law grade: A

Delaware

Real Window Creative / Shutterstock.com

Can public school teachers carry a firearm?: No

No Can other public school employees carry a firearm?: No

No Can non-law enforcement school security carry a firearm?: No

No State’s overall gun-safety law grade: A-

Florida

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Can public school teachers carry a firearm?: Yes, as part of a specific program

Yes, as part of a specific program Can other public school employees carry a firearm?: Yes, as part of a specific program

Yes, as part of a specific program Can non-law enforcement school security carry a firearm?: Yes

Yes State’s overall gun-safety law grade: C-

Georgia

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Can public school teachers carry a firearm?: Yes, with permission from school

Yes, with permission from school Can other public school employees carry a firearm?: Yes, with permission from school

Yes, with permission from school Can non-law enforcement school security carry a firearm?: Yes

Yes State’s overall gun-safety law grade: F

Hawaii

Can public school teachers carry a firearm?: No

No Can other public school employees carry a firearm?: No

No Can non-law enforcement school security carry a firearm?: Yes

Yes State’s overall gun-safety law grade: A-

Idaho

Can public school teachers carry a firearm?: Yes, with permission from school district

Yes, with permission from school district Can other public school employees carry a firearm?: Yes, with permission from school district

Yes, with permission from school district Can non-law enforcement school security carry a firearm?: Yes, with permission from school district

Yes, with permission from school district State’s overall gun-safety law grade: F

Illinois

JaySi / iStock via Getty Images

Can public school teachers carry a firearm?: No

No Can other public school employees carry a firearm?: No

No Can non-law enforcement school security carry a firearm?: Yes

Yes State’s overall gun-safety law grade: A-

Indiana

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Can public school teachers carry a firearm?: Yes, with permission from school

Yes, with permission from school Can other public school employees carry a firearm?: Yes, with permission from school

Yes, with permission from school Can non-law enforcement school security carry a firearm?: Yes, with permission from school

Yes, with permission from school State’s overall gun-safety law grade: D-

Iowa

f11photo / iStock via Getty Images

Can public school teachers carry a firearm?: Yes, with permission from school

Yes, with permission from school Can other public school employees carry a firearm?: Yes, with permission from school

Yes, with permission from school Can non-law enforcement school security carry a firearm?: Yes

Yes State’s overall gun-safety law grade: F

Kansas

TriggerPhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Can public school teachers carry a firearm?: Yes, with permission from school

Yes, with permission from school Can other public school employees carry a firearm?: Yes, with permission from school

Yes, with permission from school Can non-law enforcement school security carry a firearm?: Yes, with permission from school

Yes, with permission from school State’s overall gun-safety law grade: F

Kentucky

Davel5957 / Getty Images

Can public school teachers carry a firearm?: Yes, with permission from school

Yes, with permission from school Can other public school employees carry a firearm?: Yes, with permission from school

Yes, with permission from school Can non-law enforcement school security carry a firearm?: Yes, with permission from school

Yes, with permission from school State’s overall gun-safety law grade: F

Louisiana

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Can public school teachers carry a firearm?: No

No Can other public school employees carry a firearm?: No

No Can non-law enforcement school security carry a firearm?: Yes, in some cases

Yes, in some cases State’s overall gun-safety law grade: F

Maine

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Can public school teachers carry a firearm?: No

No Can other public school employees carry a firearm?: No

No Can non-law enforcement school security carry a firearm?: No

No State’s overall gun-safety law grade: C+

Maryland

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Can public school teachers carry a firearm?: No

No Can other public school employees carry a firearm?: No

No Can non-law enforcement school security carry a firearm?: Yes

Yes State’s overall gun-safety law grade: A-

Massachusetts

DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

Can public school teachers carry a firearm?: Yes, with permission from school

Yes, with permission from school Can other public school employees carry a firearm?: Yes, with permission from school

Yes, with permission from school Can non-law enforcement school security carry a firearm?: Yes, with permission from school

Yes, with permission from school State’s overall gun-safety law grade: A

Michigan

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Can public school teachers carry a firearm?: Yes, with permission from school

Yes, with permission from school Can other public school employees carry a firearm?: Yes, with permission from school

Yes, with permission from school Can non-law enforcement school security carry a firearm?: Yes

Yes State’s overall gun-safety law grade: B-

Minnesota

YinYang / E+ via Getty Images

Can public school teachers carry a firearm?: Yes, with permission from school

Yes, with permission from school Can other public school employees carry a firearm?: Yes, with permission from school

Yes, with permission from school Can non-law enforcement school security carry a firearm?: Yes, with permission from school

Yes, with permission from school State’s overall gun-safety law grade: B

Mississippi

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Can public school teachers carry a firearm?: Yes, with permission from school district

Yes, with permission from school district Can other public school employees carry a firearm?: Yes, with permission from school district

Yes, with permission from school district Can non-law enforcement school security carry a firearm?: Yes

Yes State’s overall gun-safety law grade: F

Missouri

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Can public school teachers carry a firearm?: Yes, with permission from school district

Yes, with permission from school district Can other public school employees carry a firearm?: Yes, with permission from school district

Yes, with permission from school district Can non-law enforcement school security carry a firearm?: Yes, if person has appropriate license

Yes, if person has appropriate license State’s overall gun-safety law grade: F

Montana

Mihai_Andritoiu/Shutterstock.com

Can public school teachers carry a firearm?: Yes, with permission from school district

Yes, with permission from school district Can other public school employees carry a firearm?: Yes, with permission from school district

Yes, with permission from school district Can non-law enforcement school security carry a firearm?: Yes, with permission from school district

Yes, with permission from school district State’s overall gun-safety law grade: F

Nebraska

Davel5957 / iStock via Getty Images

Can public school teachers carry a firearm?: No

No Can other public school employees carry a firearm?: No

No Can non-law enforcement school security carry a firearm?: No

No State’s overall gun-safety law grade: C-

Nevada

Can public school teachers carry a firearm?: Yes, with permission from school

Yes, with permission from school Can other public school employees carry a firearm?: Yes, with permission from school

Yes, with permission from school Can non-law enforcement school security carry a firearm?: Yes

Yes State’s overall gun-safety law grade: B-

New Hampshire

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Can public school teachers carry a firearm?: Yes

Yes Can other public school employees carry a firearm?: Yes

Yes Can non-law enforcement school security carry a firearm?: Yes

Yes State’s overall gun-safety law grade: D-

New Jersey

Ultima_Gaina / iStock via Getty Images

Can public school teachers carry a firearm?: Yes, with permission from school

Yes, with permission from school Can other public school employees carry a firearm?: Yes, with permission from school

Yes, with permission from school Can non-law enforcement school security carry a firearm?: Yes, with permission from school

Yes, with permission from school State’s overall gun-safety law grade: A

New Mexico

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Can public school teachers carry a firearm?: No, with certain specific exceptions

No, with certain specific exceptions Can other public school employees carry a firearm?: No, with certain specific exceptions

No, with certain specific exceptions Can non-law enforcement school security carry a firearm?: Yes

Yes State’s overall gun-safety law grade: B-

New York

DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

Can public school teachers carry a firearm?: No

No Can other public school employees carry a firearm?: No

No Can non-law enforcement school security carry a firearm?: Yes, if person has appropriate license

Yes, if person has appropriate license State’s overall gun-safety law grade: A

North Carolina

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Can public school teachers carry a firearm?: No

No Can other public school employees carry a firearm?: No

No Can non-law enforcement school security carry a firearm?: No

No State’s overall gun-safety law grade: C-

North Dakota

Sanghwan Kim / iStock via Getty Images

Can public school teachers carry a firearm?: No

No Can other public school employees carry a firearm?: No

No Can non-law enforcement school security carry a firearm?: Yes

Yes State’s overall gun-safety law grade: F

Ohio

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Can public school teachers carry a firearm?: Yes, with permission and necessary training

Yes, with permission and necessary training Can other public school employees carry a firearm?: Yes, with permission and necessary training

Yes, with permission and necessary training Can non-law enforcement school security carry a firearm?: Yes

Yes State’s overall gun-safety law grade: D-

Oklahoma

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Can public school teachers carry a firearm?: Yes, for licensed, school board designated personnel only

Yes, for licensed, school board designated personnel only Can other public school employees carry a firearm?: Yes, for licensed, school board designated personnel only

Yes, for licensed, school board designated personnel only Can non-law enforcement school security carry a firearm?: Yes, with permission from the board of education

Yes, with permission from the board of education State’s overall gun-safety law grade: F

Oregon

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Can public school teachers carry a firearm?: Yes

Yes Can other public school employees carry a firearm?: Yes

Yes Can non-law enforcement school security carry a firearm?: Yes

Yes State’s overall gun-safety law grade: A-

Pennsylvania

Ultima_Gaina / iStock via Getty Images

Can public school teachers carry a firearm?: Case by case

Case by case Can other public school employees carry a firearm?: Case by case

Case by case Can non-law enforcement school security carry a firearm?: Yes, in some cases

Yes, in some cases State’s overall gun-safety law grade: B

Rhode Island

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Can public school teachers carry a firearm?: No

No Can other public school employees carry a firearm?: No

No Can non-law enforcement school security carry a firearm?: No

No State’s overall gun-safety law grade: A-

South Carolina

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Can public school teachers carry a firearm?: Yes, with permission from school

Yes, with permission from school Can other public school employees carry a firearm?: Yes, with permission from school

Yes, with permission from school Can non-law enforcement school security carry a firearm?: Yes, with permission from school

Yes, with permission from school State’s overall gun-safety law grade: F

South Dakota

Can public school teachers carry a firearm?: Yes, if person has appropriate authority

Yes, if person has appropriate authority Can other public school employees carry a firearm?: Yes, if person has appropriate authority

Yes, if person has appropriate authority Can non-law enforcement school security carry a firearm?: Yes, if person has appropriate authority

Yes, if person has appropriate authority State’s overall gun-safety law grade: F

Tennessee

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Can public school teachers carry a firearm?: Yes, with permission from school

Yes, with permission from school Can other public school employees carry a firearm?: No in most cases

No in most cases Can non-law enforcement school security carry a firearm?: Yes

Yes State’s overall gun-safety law grade: F

Texas

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Can public school teachers carry a firearm?: Yes, if person has appropriate authority

Yes, if person has appropriate authority Can other public school employees carry a firearm?: Yes, if person has appropriate authority

Yes, if person has appropriate authority Can non-law enforcement school security carry a firearm?: Yes, if person has appropriate authority

Yes, if person has appropriate authority State’s overall gun-safety law grade: F

Utah

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Can public school teachers carry a firearm?: Yes

Yes Can other public school employees carry a firearm?: Yes

Yes Can non-law enforcement school security carry a firearm?: Yes

Yes State’s overall gun-safety law grade: F

Vermont

Pgiam / E+ via Getty Images

Can public school teachers carry a firearm?: Yes, with permission from school

Yes, with permission from school Can other public school employees carry a firearm?: Yes, with permission from school

Yes, with permission from school Can non-law enforcement school security carry a firearm?: Yes, with permission from school

Yes, with permission from school State’s overall gun-safety law grade: B-

Virginia

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Can public school teachers carry a firearm?: No

No Can other public school employees carry a firearm?: No

No Can non-law enforcement school security carry a firearm?: No

No State’s overall gun-safety law grade: B+

Washington

SEASTOCK / iStock via Getty Images

Can public school teachers carry a firearm?: No

No Can other public school employees carry a firearm?: No

No Can non-law enforcement school security carry a firearm?: Yes, if person has appropriate authority

Yes, if person has appropriate authority State’s overall gun-safety law grade: A-

West Virginia

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Can public school teachers carry a firearm?: No

No Can other public school employees carry a firearm?: No

No Can non-law enforcement school security carry a firearm?: No

No State’s overall gun-safety law grade: F

Wisconsin

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Can public school teachers carry a firearm?: No

No Can other public school employees carry a firearm?: No

No Can non-law enforcement school security carry a firearm?: No

No State’s overall gun-safety law grade: C

Wyoming

DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

Can public school teachers carry a firearm?: Yes, with permission from school district

Yes, with permission from school district Can other public school employees carry a firearm?: Yes, with permission from school district

Yes, with permission from school district Can non-law enforcement school security carry a firearm?: Yes, with permission from school district

Yes, with permission from school district State’s overall gun-safety law grade: F

