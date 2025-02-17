America’s Best-Selling Semi-Auto Rifle Tops 700,000 Sales in One Year Pierdelune / iStock via Getty Images

The first semi-automatic rifle ever made was the Henry Repeating Rifle produced in 1862. Although it’s not a true semi-automatic rifle of today, it was the first time in history that offered rapid fire. Although you still had to cock the weapon after every shot, shooters could fire 12 rounds per minute. This led to further innovations, which led us to the semi-automatic rifles of today. (Also see the best-selling lever-action rifles in the United States.)

To identify the 10 most popular semi-automatic rifles in America, 24/7 Wall St. used a report from Gun Genius, which analyzed sales data from GunBroker.com, one of the largest online firearm marketplaces. Our list ranks rifles according to sales volume in 2023, although specific figures are not available. Additional data on domestic manufacturing locations and production volume comes from a 2021 report by the ATF. This list reflects sales trends on online marketplaces, not overall gun sales. Unlike most online purchases, firearms require transfer through a Federally Licensed Firearm Dealer (FFL). FFLs are typically local gun stores that conduct background checks before shipping the firearms to the buyer. In addition, although base models of many popular rifles can be found for a few hundred dollars, prices can vary significantly depending on specific features and customizations.

Why We’re Covering This Nathan Bilow / Photodisc via Getty Images America’s gun market is booming, and the most popular firearms tell us a lot about what’s going on in the nation. Certain gun companies are consistently topping the sales charts. Such data provides useful information for investing in defense stocks. The types of guns people are buying can also provide insights into contemporary events. A sudden rise in popularity for a particular rifle, for example, can sometimes reflect growing tensions at home and overseas. In addition, America’s gun industry plays a big role in politics. The most popular rifles can illustrate the power of manufacturing companies and how they influence our culture and decision-making. These are the best-selling semi-automatic rifles in America:

10. Browning BAR Series

Manufacturer: Herstal Group

Base price: $1,300

$1,300 Calibers: .243, 7.62x39mm, 7mm-08, .270, .30-06, and .300 Win Mag

Number produced in 2021: 1

9. Colt M4 Carbine Series

Manufacturer: Colt CZ Group

Base price: $820

$820 Calibers: 5.56x45mm

5.56x45mm Number produced in 2021: 61,509 (1.6% of all U.S.-made rifles)

8. IWI Tavor Series

Manufacturer: Israel Weapon Industries

Base price: $1,740

$1,740 Calibers: 5.56x45mm and 7.62x39mm

5.56x45mm and 7.62x39mm Number produced in 2021: 31,603 rifles (0.8% of all U.S.-made rifles)

7. Springfield Saint Series

Manufacturer: Springfield Armory

Base price: $800

$800 Calibers: 5.56x45mm, 9mm, and 7.62x39mm

5.56x45mm, 9mm, and 7.62x39mm Number produced in 2021: 442,486 rifles (11.2% of all U.S.-made rifles)

6. FNH SCAR Series

Manufacturer: Herstal Group

Base price: $3,840

$3,840 Calibers: 5.56x45mm, 7.62x39mm, and 6.5mm Creedmoor

5.56x45mm, 7.62x39mm, and 6.5mm Creedmoor Number produced in 2021: 0

5. Zastava ZPAP Series

Manufacturer: Zastava Arms

Base price: $960

$960 Calibers: 5.56x45mm and 7.62x39mm

5.56x45mm and 7.62x39mm Number produced in 2021: 0

4. Springfield M1A Series

Manufacturer: Springfield Armory

Base price: $1,500

$1,500 Calibers: 7.62x39mm and 6.5mm Creedmoor

Number produced in 2021: 442,486 rifles (11.2% of all U.S.-made rifles)

3. Ruger Mini-14 Series

Manufacturer: Sturm, Ruger & Company

Base price: $960

$960 Calibers: 5.56x45mm and .300 AAC Blackout

5.56x45mm and .300 AAC Blackout Number produced in 2021: 736,664 rifles (18.7% of all U.S.-made rifles)

2. Sig Sauer MCX Series

Manufacturer: Sig Sauer

Base price: $850

$850 Calibers: 5.56x45mm and 7.62x39mm

5.56x45mm and 7.62x39mm Number produced in 2021: 80,172 rifles (2.0% of all U.S.-made rifles)

1. Ruger 10/22 Series

Manufacturer: Sturm, Ruger & Company

Base price: $270

$270 Calibers: .22 LR

.22 LR Number produced in 2021: 736,664 rifles (18.7% of all U.S.-made rifles)