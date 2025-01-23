This $1,400 Lever-Action Rifle's High Price Point Doesn't Deter Americans From Buying It 2023 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Designed in the United States over 170 years ago, the lever-action rifle is, perhaps, the most iconic American firearm. An offshoot of earlier prototypes, the Henry and Spencer lever-actions were the first successful, widely produced repeater rifles — and were used by some U.S. Army units as early as 1860. In the following decades, lever-action rifles were used across the Western frontier.

Lever-action rifles are perhaps the most iconic American firearm.

First gaining popularity over a century and a half ago, lever-action repeaters remain relevant today — and Americans have some clear preferences for certain makes and models.

In the modern-era, American sports men and women have had their choice of multiple rifle designs, including bolt-action and semi-automatics. While bolt-action rifles have become especially popular firearms for deer hunting, many Americans prefer lever-action rifles — which offer a faster rate of fire, and typically a more compact design than their bolt-action counterparts, making them ideal for use in dense brush. Whether for hunting, home defense, collecting, or recreational target shooting, ever-action rifles remain in high-demand in the United States.

Using a report from Gun Genius, which analyzed sales data from the online firearm marketplace GunBroker.com, 24/7 Wall St. identified the 10 best-selling lever-action rifles in the United States. Rifles are ranked on sales volume in the 2024 calendar year, though exact sales figures were not provided. Supplemental data on the approximate base price for each make and model are from online retailers, including GunBroker.

These 10 rifles are manufactured by four brands, including Marlin, a company with three rifles on this list, and Rossi, a company that makes two of the best-selling lever rifles. The two other companies on this list are Henry and Winchester, and though corporate ownership of these brands have changed over the last century and a half, these are the same names behind some of the most popular lever-action rifles of the 19th century.

Because of the way many lever-action rifles are loaded, they can be limited in the types of ammunition they can accept. Lever-action rifles often have a tubular magazine running directly under the barrel. Many of these types of lever-actions can only be loaded with flat point or round nose cartridges, as pointed tip bullets can pierce the primer of the cartridge in front of it, causing a discharge in the magazine. As a result, many of the rifles on this list use ammunition not common in other types of rifles, including .357 and .44 Magnum. (Here is a look at the 14 most versatile hunting rifle cartridges.)

Approximate base prices for these models range from only a few hundred dollars to well over a thousand — though variations in each of these models can often come with far higher prices.

It is important to note that this list was compiled using online gun sales only. Unlike most items purchased online, firearms are generally not shipped directly to your door. Typically, the process requires buyers to have their gun shipped to a Federally Licensed Firearm Dealer — usually a local gun store — which will run a background check before transferring the gun to the customer.

These are the best-selling lever-action rifles in the United States.

Orlando / Hulton Archive via Getty Images

An icon in American firearms, lever-action rifles have been popular in the United States since the Civil War. Today, those in the market for a lever-action rifle have countless brands, configurations, and calibers to choose from — but certain models have emerged as clear favorites among American gun owners.

10. Rossi R95

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Approx. base price: $530

$530 Available chamberings include: .30-30 Win.

.30-30 Win. Manufacturer: Rossi

Rossi Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Bainbridge, Georgia

Bainbridge, Georgia Manufacturer’s parent company: Taurus Armas, S.A.

9. Henry Long Ranger series rifles

Ultratone85, CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

Approx. base price: $1,100

$1,100 Available chamberings include: .223 Rem., .243 Win., .308 Win., 6.5 Creedmoor

.223 Rem., .243 Win., .308 Win., 6.5 Creedmoor Manufacturer: Henry

Henry Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Rice Lake, Wisconsin

Rice Lake, Wisconsin Manufacturer’s parent company: None

8. Marlin Model 336 series rifles

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Approx. base price: $1,790

$1,790 Available chamberings include: .30-30 Win.

.30-30 Win. Manufacturer: Marlin

Marlin Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Madison, North Carolina

Madison, North Carolina Manufacturer’s parent company: Sturm, Ruger & Co.

7. Winchester Model 94 series rifles

Picanox / Wikimedia Commons

Approx. base price: $1,200

$1,200 Available chamberings include: .25-35 Win., .30-30 Win., .32 Win. Spl., .38-55 Win., .450 Marlin

.25-35 Win., .30-30 Win., .32 Win. Spl., .38-55 Win., .450 Marlin Manufacturer: Winchester

Winchester Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: New Haven, Connecticut

New Haven, Connecticut Manufacturer’s parent company: FN Browning Group

6. Henry Golden Boy

Approx. base price: $510

$510 Available chamberings include: .17 HMR, .22 LR, .22 WMR

.17 HMR, .22 LR, .22 WMR Manufacturer: Henry

Henry Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Rice Lake, Wisconsin

Rice Lake, Wisconsin Manufacturer’s parent company: None

5. Rossi R92

TPAP8228 / iStock via Getty Images

Approx. base price: $530

$530 Available chamberings include: .357 Mag., .44 Mag., .44-40 Win., .45 Colt, .454 Casull

.357 Mag., .44 Mag., .44-40 Win., .45 Colt, .454 Casull Manufacturer: Rossi

Rossi Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Bainbridge, Georgia

Bainbridge, Georgia Manufacturer’s parent company: Taurus Armas, S.A.

4. Marlin Model 1894 series rifles

Jeff dean / Wikimedia Commons

Approx. base price: $1,250

$1,250 Available chamberings include: .357 Mag., .44 Mag., .45 Colt

.357 Mag., .44 Mag., .45 Colt Manufacturer: Marlin

Marlin Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Madison, North Carolina

Madison, North Carolina Manufacturer’s parent company: Sturm, Ruger & Co.

3. Henry Big Boy series rifles

Picanox / Wikimedia Commons

Approx. base price: $770

$770 Available chamberings include: .41 Rem. Mag., .357 Mag., .327 Federal Magnum, .45 Colt

.41 Rem. Mag., .357 Mag., .327 Federal Magnum, .45 Colt Manufacturer: Henry

Henry Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Rice Lake, Wisconsin

Rice Lake, Wisconsin Manufacturer’s parent company: None

2. Henry Side Gate Lever Actions

2017 Getty Images / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Approx. base price: $860

$860 Available chamberings include: .38-55 Win., .30-30 Win., .45-70 Govt., .35 Rem., .360 Buckhammer

.38-55 Win., .30-30 Win., .45-70 Govt., .35 Rem., .360 Buckhammer Manufacturer: Henry

Henry Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Rice Lake, Wisconsin

Rice Lake, Wisconsin Manufacturer’s parent company: None

1. Marlin Model 1895 series rifles

Wirestock/Getty Images

Approx. base price: $1,400

$1,400 Available chamberings include: .45-70 Govt.

.45-70 Govt. Manufacturer: Marlin

Marlin Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Madison, North Carolina

Madison, North Carolina Manufacturer’s parent company: Sturm, Ruger & Co.

