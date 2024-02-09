America's Most Popular Semi-Automatic Rifles

Consumer demand for rifles is surging in the United States. Data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives shows that an average of 3.3 million rifles were manufactured in the U.S. every year over the decade ending in 2022. For comparison, annual domestic rifle production averaged 1.9 million between 2003 and 2012, and just 1.4 million over the 10 years ending in 2002.

Rising rifle sales have been driven in large part by the growing popularity of semi-automatic rifles — particularly assault-style, modern sporting rifles, or MSRs. MSRs are civilian firearms built on the platform of military rifles, like the AR-15 or AK-47. According to a report from the National Shooting Sports Foundation, an industry advocacy group, Americans bought over 24.4 million MSRs between 1990 and 2020, and nearly 75% of those firearms were sold in 2011 or later.

The wide appeal of MSRs among American gun owners is reflected in the latest sales report from the largest online firearm and ammunition marketplace.

Using a report from Gun Genius, which analyzed sales data from the online firearm marketplace GunBroker.com, 24/7 Wall St. identified the 10 most popular semi-automatic rifles in America. Rifles are ranked on sales volume in the 2023 calendar year, though exact sales figures were not provided. Supplemental data on domestic manufacturing locations and production volume in 2021 are from the ATF.

Of the 10 rifles on this list, seven are MSRs. These firearms include the Colt M4 Carbine, the AK-47 based Zastava ZPAP rifle, and the Springfield M1A, a rifle based on the M14, the U.S. military’s standard issue rifle in the mid-20th century. These and other MSRs on this list are typically chambered for 5.56x45mm NATO or 7.62x39mm ammunition — rounds developed, and still widely used by countries around the world, for military purposes. (These are the 30 most powerful hunting rifles you can buy.)

The Browning BAR is one of the three semi-automatic rifles on this list that is generally not considered an MSR. Though the modern iteration of the BAR is marketed as a hunting rifle, it traces its name back to the Browning Automatic Rifle that saw wide use in the U.S. military in World War II. (Here is a look at every standard issue U.S. military rifle since the American Revolution.)

The two other rifles that are not classified as MSRs are manufactured by Ruger, and include the company’s popular 10/22 rifle. Chambered for low-cost .22 LR ammunition, the 10/22 is a small rifle that is popular among those becoming familiar with shooting sports. Ruger has sold over six million 10/22 rifles since the gun was introduced in 1964.

It is important to note that this list was compiled using online gun sales only. Unlike most items purchased online, firearms are generally not shipped directly to your door. Typically, the process requires buyers to have their gun shipped to a Federally Licensed Firearm Dealer – usually a local gun store – which will run a background check before transferring the gun to the customer. Additionally, while the estimated base price of many of these firearms can be as low as a few hundred dollars, higher-end variations can sell for many times that amount.

These are the best selling semi-automatic rifles in America.