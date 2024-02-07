America's Most Popular Rifles

The consumer market for firearms in the United States has changed dramatically in recent years. One of the most notable trends of the last decade has been the surge in demand for assault-style rifles, or modern sporting rifles (MSRs) — civilian firearms built on the platform of military rifles, like the AR-15 or AK-47.

According to the National Shooting Sports Foundation, more than 18.1 million MSRs were sold in the U.S. between 2011 and 2020, nearly three times the sales volume reported over the 21 years from 1990 to 2010. The stark shift in consumer preferences reflects some broader changes in American gun culture. MSRs are often marketed as tactical or home defense weapons, and according to a Gallup survey, the share of American gun-owners who had a firearm for protection against crime spiked from 65% in 2000 to 88% in 2021.

However, if the latest sales report from the largest online firearm and ammunition marketplace are any indication, more traditional lever- and bolt-action rifles may be making a comeback.

Using a report from Gun Genius, which analyzed sales data from the online firearm marketplace GunBroker.com, 24/7 Wall St. identified the 10 most popular rifles in America. Rifles are ranked on sales volume in the 2023 calendar year, though exact sales figures were not provided. Supplemental data on domestic manufacturing locations and production volume in 2021 are from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

Of the 10 rifles on this list, five are bolt-action and four are lever-action. Unlike MSRs and other semi-automatic weapons, these rifles have a repeating action that must be manually operated before each shot. Both lever- and bolt-action designs date back much further than semi-automatics, and have long been popular with hunters and recreational shooters. (Here is a look at the 30 most powerful long range precision rifles.)

Notably, the Ruger 10/22 is the only semi-automatic rifle to rank on this list, and it is decidedly not a MSR. Chambered for low-cost .22 LR ammunition, the 10/22 is a small rifle that is popular among those becoming familiar with shooting sports. Ruger has sold over six million 10/22 rifles since the gun was introduced in 1964. (Here is a look at America’s favorite rifle companies.)

It is important to note that this list was compiled using online gun sales only. Unlike most items purchased online, firearms are generally not shipped directly to your door. Typically, the process requires buyers to have their gun shipped to a Federally Licensed Firearm Dealer – usually a local gun store – which will run a background check before transferring the gun to the customer. Additionally, while the estimated base price of many of these firearms can be as low as a few hundred dollars, higher-end variations can sell for many times that amount.

These are the best selling rifles in America.