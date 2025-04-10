Guns and Hunting

These Are the States Where Firearm Silencers Are Legal -- for a Small Price

The federal government of the United States has adopted a decidedly hands off approach to gun control. Major firearm laws out of Washington, D.C. have historically been few and far between — and many major firearm regulations implemented at the federal level are decades old. Among them is the National Firearms Act of 1934, which still has meaningful implications today.

  • Suppressors, or silencers, are popular with many recreational shooters, as they effectively reduce a firearm’s noise and muzzle flash upon discharge. 
  • These devices are also controversial, however, and while suppressors can be obtained in most of the country with a $200 fee to the federal government, many states have banned them outright. 
During the 1920s and 1930s, the prohibition of alcohol gave rise to organized crime and escalating levels of gun violence, often carried out with automatic weapons. In an effort to reduce deadly violence, the U.S. made certain weapons prohibitively expensive for much of the population by requiring owners and prospective buyers to obtain an NFA tax stamp.

Tax stamp requirements covered not only automatic weapons, but also short barreled rifles, short barreled shotguns, and suppressors — also commonly known as silencers. When the law was implemented, an NFA tax stamp cost $200, equal to about $4,800 today. Notably, while laws surrounding ownership of automatic weapons have been modified in more recent decades, in the nearly 100 years since the NFA was passed, the price of a tax stamp has never increased.

Today, under federal law, Americans who want to own a suppressor or silencer can still do so by passing a background check obtaining a $200 NFA tax stamp. However, gun policy varies considerably by state, and while a silencer or suppressor can be legally obtained in most of the country, some states have standing prohibitions on these devices.

Using data from the gun violence prevention advocacy group Giffords Law Center, 24/7 Wall St. identified the laws regulating firearm suppressors in every state. Letter grades for the overall strength of state level gun laws are also from the Giffords Law Center, and range from “A,” for the states with the strongest laws, to “F,” for the states with the weakest. Supplemental data on firearm deaths and mortality rates are for the latest available year from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Gun control laws in this story are only broad guidelines, and specific regulations can vary by state.

Suppressors are popular with many recreational shooters, particularly when applied to small caliber handguns, as they reduce the noise level of gun shot, making the activity potentially less harmful to the shooter’s hearing, and less disruptive for those nearby. (Here is a look at the companies behind America’s favorite .22 caliber pistols.)

Despite their benefits, suppressors have been the subject of widespread criticism from gun control advocates who argue that their use can impede law enforcement’s ability to identify criminal gun violence, and reduce the effectiveness of gunshot detection systems in major American cities. Partially as a result, eight states have standing prohibitions on civilian ownership of suppressors. It is no coincidence that these same states also have some of the strictest gun control laws in the country. (Here is a look at the states with the strongest and weakest firearm regulations.)

These are the laws for firearm suppressor ownership in every state.

A longstanding federal law requires lawful gun owners to pay a $200 tax in order to possess a suppressor — a device designed to reduce the noise and muzzle flash of a discharged firearm. Most gun control laws are set at the state level, however, and while there are legal channels to suppressor ownership in most states, in some parts of the country, these devices are prohibited outright.

Alabama

  • Legality of firearm silencer or suppressor ownership: Legal
  • Overall gun law strength grade: F
  • Firearm death rate in 2022: 25.5 per 100,000 people — 4th highest of 50 states (1,278 total fatalities)

Alaska

  • Legality of firearm silencer or suppressor ownership: Legal
  • Overall gun law strength grade: F
  • Firearm death rate in 2022: 22.4 per 100,000 people — 7th highest of 50 states (164 total fatalities)

Arizona

  • Legality of firearm silencer or suppressor ownership: Legal
  • Overall gun law strength grade: F
  • Firearm death rate in 2022: 20.1 per 100,000 people — 12th highest of 50 states (1,535 total fatalities)

Arkansas

  • Legality of firearm silencer or suppressor ownership: Legal
  • Overall gun law strength grade: F
  • Firearm death rate in 2022: 21.9 per 100,000 people — 8th highest of 50 states (666 total fatalities)

California

  • Legality of firearm silencer or suppressor ownership: Illegal
  • Overall gun law strength grade: A
  • Firearm death rate in 2022: 8.6 per 100,000 people — 7th lowest of 50 states (3,484 total fatalities)

Colorado

  • Legality of firearm silencer or suppressor ownership: Legal
  • Overall gun law strength grade: A-
  • Firearm death rate in 2022: 17.1 per 100,000 people — 18th highest of 50 states (1,036 total fatalities)

Connecticut

  • Legality of firearm silencer or suppressor ownership: Legal
  • Overall gun law strength grade: A
  • Firearm death rate in 2022: 6.9 per 100,000 people — 6th lowest of 50 states (252 total fatalities)

Delaware

  • Legality of firearm silencer or suppressor ownership: Illegal
  • Overall gun law strength grade: A-
  • Firearm death rate in 2022: 11.9 per 100,000 people — 12th lowest of 50 states (124 total fatalities)

Florida

  • Legality of firearm silencer or suppressor ownership: Legal
  • Overall gun law strength grade: C-
  • Firearm death rate in 2022: 14.0 per 100,000 people — 19th lowest of 50 states (3,232 total fatalities)

Georgia

  • Legality of firearm silencer or suppressor ownership: Legal
  • Overall gun law strength grade: F
  • Firearm death rate in 2022: 19.7 per 100,000 people — 14th highest of 50 states (2,163 total fatalities)

Hawaii

  • Legality of firearm silencer or suppressor ownership: Illegal
  • Overall gun law strength grade: A-
  • Firearm death rate in 2022: 4.5 per 100,000 people — 3rd lowest of 50 states (66 total fatalities)

Idaho

  • Legality of firearm silencer or suppressor ownership: Legal
  • Overall gun law strength grade: F
  • Firearm death rate in 2022: 17.0 per 100,000 people — 19th highest of 50 states (338 total fatalities)

Illinois

  • Legality of firearm silencer or suppressor ownership: Illegal
  • Overall gun law strength grade: A-
  • Firearm death rate in 2022: 14.4 per 100,000 people — 21st lowest of 50 states (1,798 total fatalities)

Indiana

  • Legality of firearm silencer or suppressor ownership: Legal
  • Overall gun law strength grade: D-
  • Firearm death rate in 2022: 17.4 per 100,000 people — 17th highest of 50 states (1,211 total fatalities)

Iowa

  • Legality of firearm silencer or suppressor ownership: Legal
  • Overall gun law strength grade: F
  • Firearm death rate in 2022: 11.2 per 100,000 people — 10th lowest of 50 states (367 total fatalities)

Kansas

  • Legality of firearm silencer or suppressor ownership: Legal
  • Overall gun law strength grade: F
  • Firearm death rate in 2022: 16.8 per 100,000 people — 20th highest of 50 states (492 total fatalities)

Kentucky

  • Legality of firearm silencer or suppressor ownership: Legal
  • Overall gun law strength grade: F
  • Firearm death rate in 2022: 18.8 per 100,000 people — 16th highest of 50 states (840 total fatalities)

Louisiana

  • Legality of firearm silencer or suppressor ownership: Legal
  • Overall gun law strength grade: F
  • Firearm death rate in 2022: 28.2 per 100,000 people — 2nd highest of 50 states (1,266 total fatalities)

Maine

  • Legality of firearm silencer or suppressor ownership: Legal
  • Overall gun law strength grade: C+
  • Firearm death rate in 2022: 11.7 per 100,000 people — 11th lowest of 50 states (179 total fatalities)

Maryland

  • Legality of firearm silencer or suppressor ownership: Legal
  • Overall gun law strength grade: A-
  • Firearm death rate in 2022: 13.6 per 100,000 people — 16th lowest of 50 states (813 total fatalities)

Massachusetts

  • Legality of firearm silencer or suppressor ownership: Illegal
  • Overall gun law strength grade: A
  • Firearm death rate in 2022: 3.7 per 100,000 people — 2nd lowest of 50 states (263 total fatalities)

Michigan

  • Legality of firearm silencer or suppressor ownership: Legal
  • Overall gun law strength grade: B-
  • Firearm death rate in 2022: 15.0 per 100,000 people — 24th lowest of 50 states (1,504 total fatalities)

Minnesota

  • Legality of firearm silencer or suppressor ownership: Legal
  • Overall gun law strength grade: B
  • Firearm death rate in 2022: 9.6 per 100,000 people — 8th lowest of 50 states (561 total fatalities)

Mississippi

  • Legality of firearm silencer or suppressor ownership: Legal
  • Overall gun law strength grade: F
  • Firearm death rate in 2022: 29.6 per 100,000 people — the highest of 50 states (848 total fatalities)

Missouri

  • Legality of firearm silencer or suppressor ownership: Legal
  • Overall gun law strength grade: F
  • Firearm death rate in 2022: 24.2 per 100,000 people — 5th highest of 50 states (1,489 total fatalities)

Montana

  • Legality of firearm silencer or suppressor ownership: Legal
  • Overall gun law strength grade: F
  • Firearm death rate in 2022: 23.9 per 100,000 people — 6th highest of 50 states (274 total fatalities)

Nebraska

  • Legality of firearm silencer or suppressor ownership: Legal
  • Overall gun law strength grade: C-
  • Firearm death rate in 2022: 12.2 per 100,000 people — 14th lowest of 50 states (244 total fatalities)

Nevada

  • Legality of firearm silencer or suppressor ownership: Legal
  • Overall gun law strength grade: B-
  • Firearm death rate in 2022: 18.9 per 100,000 people — 15th highest of 50 states (618 total fatalities)

New Hampshire

  • Legality of firearm silencer or suppressor ownership: Legal
  • Overall gun law strength grade: D-
  • Firearm death rate in 2022: 10.1 per 100,000 people — 9th lowest of 50 states (156 total fatalities)

New Jersey

  • Legality of firearm silencer or suppressor ownership: Illegal
  • Overall gun law strength grade: A
  • Firearm death rate in 2022: 5.0 per 100,000 people — 4th lowest of 50 states (468 total fatalities)

New Mexico

  • Legality of firearm silencer or suppressor ownership: Legal
  • Overall gun law strength grade: B-
  • Firearm death rate in 2022: 27.3 per 100,000 people — 3rd highest of 50 states (571 total fatalities)

New York

  • Legality of firearm silencer or suppressor ownership: Illegal
  • Overall gun law strength grade: A
  • Firearm death rate in 2022: 5.3 per 100,000 people — 5th lowest of 50 states (1,044 total fatalities)

North Carolina

  • Legality of firearm silencer or suppressor ownership: Legal
  • Overall gun law strength grade: C-
  • Firearm death rate in 2022: 16.8 per 100,000 people — 20th highest of 50 states (1,831 total fatalities)

North Dakota

  • Legality of firearm silencer or suppressor ownership: Legal
  • Overall gun law strength grade: F
  • Firearm death rate in 2022: 16.4 per 100,000 people — 22nd highest of 50 states (125 total fatalities)

Ohio

  • Legality of firearm silencer or suppressor ownership: Legal
  • Overall gun law strength grade: D-
  • Firearm death rate in 2022: 15.6 per 100,000 people — 25th highest of 50 states (1,831 total fatalities)

Oklahoma

  • Legality of firearm silencer or suppressor ownership: Legal
  • Overall gun law strength grade: F
  • Firearm death rate in 2022: 19.8 per 100,000 people — 13th highest of 50 states (797 total fatalities)

Oregon

  • Legality of firearm silencer or suppressor ownership: Legal
  • Overall gun law strength grade: A-
  • Firearm death rate in 2022: 14.4 per 100,000 people — 21st lowest of 50 states (655 total fatalities)

Pennsylvania

  • Legality of firearm silencer or suppressor ownership: Legal
  • Overall gun law strength grade: B
  • Firearm death rate in 2022: 14.7 per 100,000 people — 22nd lowest of 50 states (1,941 total fatalities)

Rhode Island

  • Legality of firearm silencer or suppressor ownership: Illegal
  • Overall gun law strength grade: A-
  • Firearm death rate in 2022: 3.1 per 100,000 people — the lowest of 50 states (37 total fatalities)

South Carolina

  • Legality of firearm silencer or suppressor ownership: Legal
  • Overall gun law strength grade: F
  • Firearm death rate in 2022: 20.8 per 100,000 people — 9th highest of 50 states (1,105 total fatalities)

South Dakota

  • Legality of firearm silencer or suppressor ownership: Legal
  • Overall gun law strength grade: F
  • Firearm death rate in 2022: 15.7 per 100,000 people — 24th highest of 50 states (141 total fatalities)

Tennessee

  • Legality of firearm silencer or suppressor ownership: Legal
  • Overall gun law strength grade: F
  • Firearm death rate in 2022: 20.5 per 100,000 people — 10th highest of 50 states (1,480 total fatalities)

Texas

  • Legality of firearm silencer or suppressor ownership: Legal
  • Overall gun law strength grade: F
  • Firearm death rate in 2022: 15.3 per 100,000 people — 25th lowest of 50 states (4,630 total fatalities)

Utah

  • Legality of firearm silencer or suppressor ownership: Legal
  • Overall gun law strength grade: F
  • Firearm death rate in 2022: 13.7 per 100,000 people — 17th lowest of 50 states (446 total fatalities)

Vermont

  • Legality of firearm silencer or suppressor ownership: Legal
  • Overall gun law strength grade: B-
  • Firearm death rate in 2022: 12.0 per 100,000 people — 13th lowest of 50 states (84 total fatalities)

Virginia

  • Legality of firearm silencer or suppressor ownership: Legal
  • Overall gun law strength grade: B+
  • Firearm death rate in 2022: 14.9 per 100,000 people — 23rd lowest of 50 states (1,316 total fatalities)

Washington

  • Legality of firearm silencer or suppressor ownership: Legal
  • Overall gun law strength grade: A-
  • Firearm death rate in 2022: 12.4 per 100,000 people — 15th lowest of 50 states (1,022 total fatalities)

West Virginia

  • Legality of firearm silencer or suppressor ownership: Legal
  • Overall gun law strength grade: F
  • Firearm death rate in 2022: 16.2 per 100,000 people — 23rd highest of 50 states (311 total fatalities)

Wisconsin

  • Legality of firearm silencer or suppressor ownership: Legal
  • Overall gun law strength grade: C
  • Firearm death rate in 2022: 14.0 per 100,000 people — 19th lowest of 50 states (830 total fatalities)

Wyoming

  • Legality of firearm silencer or suppressor ownership: Legal
  • Overall gun law strength grade: F
  • Firearm death rate in 2022: 20.4 per 100,000 people — 11th highest of 50 states (124 total fatalities)

