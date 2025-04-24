Over Half of the Imported Shotguns in the U.S. Come from This Country urbazon / E+ via Getty Images

In his time since taking office, U.S. President Donald Trump has both threatened to implement tariffs against other nations — and followed through with this promise. On “Liberation Day,” Trump announced “reciprocal tariffs on imports from about 90 nations that are above a 10% across-the-board tax applied to all imports to the U.S.” However, he later walked back that plan, placing a 90-day freeze on reciprocal tariffs and lowering the tariffs to 10% for most nations. China stands as the exception — although discussions between China and the United States are ongoing, Trump did raise the tariffs for China to 145%. Many industries are already beginning to feel the squeeze of tariffs on their operations. But the U.S. gun industry has remained oddly silent. Reporting from The Guardian shares that, despite the fact that there are hundreds of gun manufacturers operating across the U.S., many use components, accessories, and safety tools from global companies. The trade war has the potential to push prices on gun manufacturing up and may make guns cost-prohibitive for hobbyists. (What are the off-ramps from a trade war between the U.S., China, Canada, and Mexico?)

Considering the breadth of guns that the U.S. imports from each year, and the myriad of countries it imports guns from, it’s no surprise that many people are wondering how the ongoing trade war could affect the U.S. weapons market. As it turns out, the U.S. imports a significant amount of weapons each year — according to the ATF’s National Firearms Commerce and Trafficking Assessment (NFCTA): Protecting America from Trafficked Firearms – Volume Four, the U.S. imported 70,199,615 firearms from 65 countries in 2023 alone. Here, 24/7 Wall St. explored which countries the U.S. acquires the most guns from. To do so, we used ATF firearm commerce data to determine 41 countries that exported the most guns to the U.S. between 2010 and 2023. We compared those numbers to the overall amount of guns imported by the U.S. Independent research was also performed into the firearm manufacturers operating in each country over the same period. This is the most up-to-date data available at the time of publication.

This previously published article was updated in April 2024 to discuss the potential impacts of tariffs on the firearms industry, including on firearm imports, as well as to add additional data for several countries.

Why It Matters Now

2023 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Millions of firearms roll off American assembly lines every year. Still, the U.S. is the largest consumer market for guns in the world, and to meet demand, the U.S. also imports millions of firearms annually. While the majority of guns sold in the U.S. were also manufactured domestically, certain foreign countries still have a meaningful foothold in the American market. Although groups like the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) have remained silent about U.S. tariffs, as have several major firearm manufacturers, firearms tariffs have the potential to affect Glock, Fabrique Nationale, Heckler & Koch, and even Springfield Armory, which imports Croatian HS Produkt pistols. How these tariffs will ultimately impact firearm imports in the U.S. has yet to be seen. But understanding where these guns are coming from gives you a better idea of where trade negotiations may need to happen in the future.

These 41 countries export the most firearms to the United States:

41. Netherlands

a_Taiga / iStock via Getty Images

Total firearms exported to U.S. from the Netherlands, 2010-2023: 2,385 (<0.01% of all imported guns)

2,385 (<0.01% of all imported guns) Handguns exported to U.S. from the Netherlands, 2010-2023: 1,931 (0.00% of all imported handguns)

1,931 (0.00% of all imported handguns) Shotguns exported to U.S. from the Netherlands, 2010-2023: 4 (0.00% of all imported shotguns)

4 (0.00% of all imported shotguns) Rifles exported to U.S. from the Netherlands, 2010-2023: 450 (0.00% of all imported rifles)

450 (0.00% of all imported rifles) Gunmakers operating in the Netherlands between 2010 and 2023 include: DTS Armory, AI Armaments

40. India

Sanjog Mhatre / iStock via Getty Images

Total firearms exported to U.S. from India, 2010-2023: 2,708 (<0.01% of all imported guns)

2,708 (<0.01% of all imported guns) Handguns exported to U.S. from India, 2010-2023: 1,185 (0.002% of all imported handguns)

1,185 (0.002% of all imported handguns) Shotguns exported to U.S. from India, 2010-2023: 1,271 (0.00% of all imported shotguns)

1,271 (0.00% of all imported shotguns) Rifles exported to U.S. from India, 2010-2023: 252 (0.00% of all imported rifles)

252 (0.00% of all imported rifles) Gunmakers operating in India between 2010 and 2023 include: SSS Defense, Lokesh Machines Ltd., Ordnance Factory Board

39. Australia

lennykphotography / Flickr

Total firearms exported to U.S. from Australia, 2010-2023: 2,843 (<0.01% of all imported guns)

2,843 (<0.01% of all imported guns) Handguns exported to U.S. from Australia, 2010-2023: 39 (0.00% of all imported handguns)

39 (0.00% of all imported handguns) Shotguns exported to U.S. from Australia, 2010-2023: 19 (0.00% of all imported shotguns)

19 (0.00% of all imported shotguns) Rifles exported to U.S. from Australia, 2010-2023: 2,785 (0.02% of all imported rifles)

2,785 (0.02% of all imported rifles) Gunmakers operating in Australia between 2010 and 2023 include: Angel Rifles, Lithgow Arms, Warwick Firearms Australia

38. Bosnia-Herzegovina

Bosnia and Herzegovina-02232 - Old Bridge by archer10 (Dennis) / BY-SA 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/)

Total firearms exported to U.S. from Bosnia-Herzegovina, 2010-2023: 3,006 (<0.01% of all imported guns)

3,006 (<0.01% of all imported guns) Handguns exported to U.S. from Bosnia-Herzegovina, 2010-2023: 2,470 (0.003% of all imported handguns)

2,470 (0.003% of all imported handguns) Shotguns exported to U.S. from Bosnia-Herzegovina, 2010-2023: 36 (0.00% of all imported shotguns)

36 (0.00% of all imported shotguns) Rifles exported to U.S. from Bosnia-Herzegovina, 2010-2023: 500 (0.003% of all imported rifles)

500 (0.003% of all imported rifles) Gunmakers operating in Bosnia-Herzegovina between 2010 and 2023 include: TRB, Solex d.o.o. Travnik

37. South Korea

CJNattanai / iStock via Getty Images

Total firearms exported to U.S. from South Korea, 2010-2023: 5,165 (0.01% of all imported guns)

5,165 (0.01% of all imported guns) Handguns exported to U.S. from South Korea, 2010-2023: 5,163 (0.01% of all imported handguns)

5,163 (0.01% of all imported handguns) Shotguns exported to U.S. from South Korea, 2010-2023: 0

0 Rifles exported to U.S. from South Korea, 2010-2023: 2 (0.00% of all imported rifles)

2 (0.00% of all imported rifles) Gunmakers operating in South Korea between 2010 and 2023 include: SNT Motiv, Dasan Machinery

36. Pakistan

HomoCosmicos / iStock via Getty Images

Total firearms exported to U.S. from Pakistan, 2010-2023: 6,119 (0.01% of all imported guns)

6,119 (0.01% of all imported guns) Handguns exported to U.S. from Pakistan, 2010-2023: 4,541 (0.01% of all imported handguns)

4,541 (0.01% of all imported handguns) Shotguns exported to U.S. from Pakistan, 2010-2023: 1,578 (0.01% of all imported shotguns)

1,578 (0.01% of all imported shotguns) Rifles exported to U.S. from Pakistan, 2010-2023: 0

0 Gunmakers operating in Pakistan between 2010 and 2023 include: Peshawar Arms Company, North Star Arsenal, Pakistan Ordnance Factories

35. Mexico

jose carlos macouzet espinosa / iStock via Getty Images

Total firearms exported to U.S. from Mexico, 2010-2023: 6,691 (0.01% of all imported guns)

6,691 (0.01% of all imported guns) Handguns exported to U.S. from Mexico, 2010-2023: 50 (0.00% of all imported handguns)

50 (0.00% of all imported handguns) Shotguns exported to U.S. from Mexico, 2010-2023: 4,341 (0.03% of all imported shotguns)

4,341 (0.03% of all imported shotguns) Rifles exported to U.S. from Mexico, 2010-2023: 2,300 (0.02% of all imported rifles)

2,300 (0.02% of all imported rifles) Gunmakers operating in Mexico between 2010 and 2023 include: Productos Mendoza

34. Montenegro

Total firearms exported to U.S. from Montenegro, 2010-2023: 8,229 (0.01% of all imported guns)

8,229 (0.01% of all imported guns) Handguns exported to U.S. from Montenegro, 2010-2023: 6,787 (0.02% of all imported handguns)

6,787 (0.02% of all imported handguns) Shotguns exported to U.S. from Montenegro, 2010-2023: 0

0 Rifles exported to U.S. from Montenegro, 2010-2023: 1,442 (0.01% of all imported rifles)

1,442 (0.01% of all imported rifles) Gunmakers operating in Montenegro between 2010 and 2023 include: N/A

33. United Arab Emirates

EXTREME-PHOTOGRAPHER / E+ via Getty Images

Total firearms exported to U.S. from United Arab Emirates, 2010-2023: 11,228 (0.02% of all imported guns)

11,228 (0.02% of all imported guns) Handguns exported to U.S. from United Arab Emirates, 2010-2023: 10,460 (0.02% of all imported handguns)

10,460 (0.02% of all imported handguns) Shotguns exported to U.S. from United Arab Emirates, 2010-2023: 750 (0.01% of all imported shotguns)

750 (0.01% of all imported shotguns) Rifles exported to U.S. from United Arab Emirates, 2010-2023: 18 (0.00% of all imported rifles)

18 (0.00% of all imported rifles) Gunmakers operating in United Arab Emirates between 2010 and 2023 include: Caracal International

32. Taiwan

Sean3810 / iStock via Getty Images

Total firearms exported to U.S. from Taiwan, 2010-2023: 12,451 (0.02% of all imported guns)

12,451 (0.02% of all imported guns) Handguns exported to U.S. from Taiwan, 2010-2023: 1,720 (0.00% of all imported handguns)

1,720 (0.00% of all imported handguns) Shotguns exported to U.S. from Taiwan, 2010-2023: 1,007 (0.01% of all imported shotguns)

1,007 (0.01% of all imported shotguns) Rifles exported to U.S. from Taiwan, 2010-2023: 9,724 (0.08% of all imported rifles)

9,724 (0.08% of all imported rifles) Gunmakers operating in Taiwan between 2010 and 2023 include: N/A

31. Sweden

f11photo / iStock via Getty Images

Total firearms exported to U.S. from Sweden, 2010-2023: 13,593 (0.02% of all imported guns)

13,593 (0.02% of all imported guns) Handguns exported to U.S. from Sweden, 2010-2023: 384 (0.00% of all imported handguns)

384 (0.00% of all imported handguns) Shotguns exported to U.S. from Sweden, 2010-2023: 1,573 (0.01% of all imported shotguns)

1,573 (0.01% of all imported shotguns) Rifles exported to U.S. from Sweden, 2010-2023: 11,636 (0.09% of all imported rifles)

11,636 (0.09% of all imported rifles) Gunmakers operating in Sweden between 2010 and 2023 include: Flodman Guns, VO Vapen

30. Hungary

ZoltanGabor / iStock via Getty Images

Total firearms exported to U.S. from Hungary, 2010-2023: 16,751 (0.02% of all imported guns)

16,751 (0.02% of all imported guns) Handguns exported to U.S. from Hungary, 2010-2023: 10,334 (0.02% of all imported handguns)

10,334 (0.02% of all imported handguns) Shotguns exported to U.S. from Hungary, 2010-2023: 113 (0.00% of all imported shotguns)

113 (0.00% of all imported shotguns) Rifles exported to U.S. from Hungary, 2010-2023: 6,304 (0.05% of all imported rifles)

6,304 (0.05% of all imported rifles) Gunmakers operating in Hungary between 2010 and 2023 include: Sero International

29. Costa Rica

Esdelval / Getty Images

Total firearms exported to U.S. from Costa Rica, 2010-2023: 19,538 (0.03% of all imported guns)

19,538 (0.03% of all imported guns) Handguns exported to U.S. from Costa Rica, 2010-2023: 19,538 (0.04% of all imported handguns)

19,538 (0.04% of all imported handguns) Shotguns exported to U.S. from Costa Rica, 2010-2023: 0

0 Rifles exported to U.S. from Costa Rica, 2010-2023: 0

0 Gunmakers operating in Costa Rica between 2010 and 2023 include: N/A

28. Slovakia

QQ7 / iStock via Getty Images

Total firearms exported to U.S. from Slovakia, 2010-2023: 21,874 (0.03% of all imported guns)

21,874 (0.03% of all imported guns) Handguns exported to U.S. from Slovakia, 2010-2023: 21,851 (0.05% of all imported handguns)

21,851 (0.05% of all imported handguns) Shotguns exported to U.S. from Slovakia, 2010-2023: 0

0 Rifles exported to U.S. from Slovakia, 2010-2023: 23 (0.00% of all imported rifles)

23 (0.00% of all imported rifles) Gunmakers operating in Slovakia between 2010 and 2023 include: Grand Power

27. France

Total firearms exported to U.S. from France, 2010-2023: 29,363 (0.04% of all imported guns)

29,363 (0.04% of all imported guns) Handguns exported to U.S. from France, 2010-2023: 14,240 (0.03% of all imported handguns)

14,240 (0.03% of all imported handguns) Shotguns exported to U.S. from France, 2010-2023: 7,072 (0.05% of all imported shotguns)

7,072 (0.05% of all imported shotguns) Rifles exported to U.S. from France, 2010-2023: 8,051 (0.06% of all imported rifles)

8,051 (0.06% of all imported rifles) Gunmakers operating in France between 2010 and 2023 include: Armes Mathelon, Chapuis Armes, Manurhin, PGM Precision

26. Ukraine

krblokhin / iStock via Getty Images

Total firearms exported to U.S. from Ukraine, 2010-2023: 44,200 (0.06% of all imported guns)

44,200 (0.06% of all imported guns) Handguns exported to U.S. from Ukraine, 2010-2023: 9,500 (0.02% of all imported handguns)

9,500 (0.02% of all imported handguns) Shotguns exported to U.S. from Ukraine, 2010-2023: 0

0 Rifles exported to U.S. from Ukraine, 2010-2023: 34,700 (0.27% of all imported rifles)

34,700 (0.27% of all imported rifles) Gunmakers operating in Ukraine between 2010 and 2023 include: RPC Fort

25. Slovenia

Total firearms exported to U.S. from Slovenia, 2010-2023: 60,616 (0.09% of all imported guns)

60,616 (0.09% of all imported guns) Handguns exported to U.S. from Slovenia, 2010-2023: 60,603 (0.14% of all imported handguns)

60,603 (0.14% of all imported handguns) Shotguns exported to U.S. from Slovenia, 2010-2023: 0

0 Rifles exported to U.S. from Slovenia, 2010-2023: 13 (0.00% of all imported rifles)

13 (0.00% of all imported rifles) Gunmakers operating in Slovenia between 2010 and 2023 include: IZOP-K, Arex

24. Bulgaria

sfabisuk / Getty Images

Total firearms exported to U.S. from Bulgaria, 2010-2023: 148,687 (0.21% of all imported guns)

148,687 (0.21% of all imported guns) Handguns exported to U.S. from Bulgaria, 2010-2023: 47,375 (0.11% of all imported handguns)

47,375 (0.11% of all imported handguns) Shotguns exported to U.S. from Bulgaria, 2010-2023: 51 (0.00% of all imported shotguns)

51 (0.00% of all imported shotguns) Rifles exported to U.S. from Bulgaria, 2010-2023: 101,261 (0.79% of all imported rifles)

101,261 (0.79% of all imported rifles) Gunmakers operating in Bulgaria between 2010 and 2023 include: Arsenal JSCo

23. Switzerland

Julien Viry / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Total firearms exported to U.S. from Switzerland, 2010-2023: 156,122 (0.22% of all imported guns)

156,122 (0.22% of all imported guns) Handguns exported to U.S. from Switzerland, 2010-2023: 116,028 (0.26% of all imported handguns)

116,028 (0.26% of all imported handguns) Shotguns exported to U.S. from Switzerland, 2010-2023: 133 (0.00% of all imported shotguns)

133 (0.00% of all imported shotguns) Rifles exported to U.S. from Switzerland, 2010-2023: 39,961 (0.31% of all imported rifles)

39,961 (0.31% of all imported rifles) Gunmakers operating in Switzerland between 2010 and 2023 include: Christensen Arms, Bleiker, B&T AG

22. Poland

bodrumsurf / Getty Images

Total firearms exported to U.S. from Poland, 2010-2023: 185,957 (0.26% of all imported guns)

185,957 (0.26% of all imported guns) Handguns exported to U.S. from Poland, 2010-2023: 119,572 (0.27% of all imported handguns)

119,572 (0.27% of all imported handguns) Shotguns exported to U.S. from Poland, 2010-2023: 82 (0.00% of all imported shotguns)

82 (0.00% of all imported shotguns) Rifles exported to U.S. from Poland, 2010-2023: 66,303 (0.52% of all imported rifles)

66,303 (0.52% of all imported rifles) Gunmakers operating in Poland between 2010 and 2023 include: Son of Gun, WBP, FB Radom, Pioneer Arms

21. United Kingdom

ZoltanGabor / iStock via Getty Images

Total firearms exported to U.S. from United Kingdom, 2010-2023: 233,410 (0.33% of all imported guns)

233,410 (0.33% of all imported guns) Handguns exported to U.S. from United Kingdom, 2010-2023: 50,731 (0.12% of all imported handguns)

50,731 (0.12% of all imported handguns) Shotguns exported to U.S. from United Kingdom, 2010-2023: 72,167 (0.53% of all imported shotguns)

72,167 (0.53% of all imported shotguns) Rifles exported to U.S. from United Kingdom, 2010-2023: 110,512 (0.87% of all imported rifles)

110,512 (0.87% of all imported rifles) Gunmakers operating in United Kingdom between 2010 and 2023 include: Holland & Holland, Boss & Co., Gallyon Gun & Rifle Makers, IMI plc, Webley & Scott

20. Portugal

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Total firearms exported to U.S. from Portugal, 2010-2023: 281,140 (0.40% of all imported guns)

281,140 (0.40% of all imported guns) Handguns exported to U.S. from Portugal, 2010-2023: 682 (0.00% of all imported handguns)

682 (0.00% of all imported handguns) Shotguns exported to U.S. from Portugal, 2010-2023: 42,128 (0.31% of all imported shotguns)

42,128 (0.31% of all imported shotguns) Rifles exported to U.S. from Portugal, 2010-2023: 238,330 (1.87% of all imported rifles)

238,330 (1.87% of all imported rifles) Gunmakers operating in Portugal between 2010 and 2023 include: Winchester, Browning

19. Israel

Boris-B / Shutterstock.com

Total firearms exported to U.S. from Israel, 2010-2023: 496,317 (0.71% of all imported guns)

496,317 (0.71% of all imported guns) Handguns exported to U.S. from Israel, 2010-2023: 356,518 (0.81% of all imported handguns)

356,518 (0.81% of all imported handguns) Shotguns exported to U.S. from Israel, 2010-2023: 7,697 (0.06% of all imported shotguns)

7,697 (0.06% of all imported shotguns) Rifles exported to U.S. from Israel, 2010-2023: 132,102 (1.04% of all imported rifles)

132,102 (1.04% of all imported rifles) Gunmakers operating in Israel between 2010 and 2023 include: IMI Systems, Israel Weapon Industries

18. Romania

Augustin Lazaroiu / Getty Images

Total firearms exported to U.S. from Romania, 2010-2023: 523,080 (0.75% of all imported guns)

523,080 (0.75% of all imported guns) Handguns exported to U.S. from Romania, 2010-2023: 227,746 (0.52% of all imported handguns)

227,746 (0.52% of all imported handguns) Shotguns exported to U.S. from Romania, 2010-2023: 1 (0.00% of all imported shotguns)

1 (0.00% of all imported shotguns) Rifles exported to U.S. from Romania, 2010-2023: 295,333 (2.32% of all imported rifles)

295,333 (2.32% of all imported rifles) Gunmakers operating in Romania between 2010 and 2023 include: Nova Modul, Cugir Arms Factory

17. Serbia

SStajic / iStock via Getty Images

Total firearms exported to U.S. from Serbia, 2010-2023: 577,399 (0.82% of all imported guns)

577,399 (0.82% of all imported guns) Handguns exported to U.S. from Serbia, 2010-2023: 224,286 (0.51% of all imported handguns)

224,286 (0.51% of all imported handguns) Shotguns exported to U.S. from Serbia, 2010-2023: 49 (0.00% of all imported shotguns)

49 (0.00% of all imported shotguns) Rifles exported to U.S. from Serbia, 2010-2023: 353,064 (2.77% of all imported rifles)

353,064 (2.77% of all imported rifles) Gunmakers operating in Serbia between 2010 and 2023 include: Zastava Arms

16. Finland

scanrail / iStock via Getty Images

Total firearms exported to U.S. from Finland, 2010-2023: 645,106 (0.92% of all imported guns)

645,106 (0.92% of all imported guns) Handguns exported to U.S. from Finland, 2010-2023: 882 (0.00% of all imported handguns)

882 (0.00% of all imported handguns) Shotguns exported to U.S. from Finland, 2010-2023: 119 (0.00% of all imported shotguns)

119 (0.00% of all imported shotguns) Rifles exported to U.S. from Finland, 2010-2023: 644,105 (5.05% of all imported rifles)

644,105 (5.05% of all imported rifles) Gunmakers operating in Finland between 2010 and 2023 include: Tikka, Sako Limited

15. Belgium

KavalenkavaVolha / iStock via Getty Images

Total firearms exported to U.S. from Belgium, 2010-2023: 691,408 (0.98% of all imported guns)

691,408 (0.98% of all imported guns) Handguns exported to U.S. from Belgium, 2010-2023: 309,158 (0.70% of all imported handguns)

309,158 (0.70% of all imported handguns) Shotguns exported to U.S. from Belgium, 2010-2023: 7,999 (0.06% of all imported shotguns)

7,999 (0.06% of all imported shotguns) Rifles exported to U.S. from Belgium, 2010-2023: 374,251 (2.94% of all imported rifles)

374,251 (2.94% of all imported rifles) Gunmakers operating in Belgium between 2010 and 2023 include: Winchester, Browning, FN Herstal

14. Argentina

AdonisVillanueva / iStock via Getty Images

Total firearms exported to U.S. from Argentina, 2010-2023: 714,455 (1.02% of all imported guns)

714,455 (1.02% of all imported guns) Handguns exported to U.S. from Argentina, 2010-2023: 714,455 (1.63% of all imported handguns)

714,455 (1.63% of all imported handguns) Shotguns exported to U.S. from Argentina, 2010-2023: 0

0 Rifles exported to U.S. from Argentina, 2010-2023: 0

0 Gunmakers operating in Argentina between 2010 and 2023 include: Bersa S.A.

13. Spain

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Total firearms exported to U.S. from Spain, 2010-2023: 753,309 (1.07% of all imported guns)

753,309 (1.07% of all imported guns) Handguns exported to U.S. from Spain, 2010-2023: 60,870 (0.14% of all imported handguns)

60,870 (0.14% of all imported handguns) Shotguns exported to U.S. from Spain, 2010-2023: 24,007 (0.18% of all imported shotguns)

24,007 (0.18% of all imported shotguns) Rifles exported to U.S. from Spain, 2010-2023: 668,432 (5.24% of all imported rifles)

668,432 (5.24% of all imported rifles) Gunmakers operating in Spain between 2010 and 2023 include: Bergara Barrels, ASTRA Defense, Traditions Performance Firearms, Arrieta Shotguns, Grulla Armas

12. Russia

Mlenny / E+ via Getty Images

Total firearms exported to U.S. from Russia, 2010-2023: 871,024 (1.24% of all imported guns)

871,024 (1.24% of all imported guns) Handguns exported to U.S. from Russia, 2010-2023: 30,346 (0.07% of all imported handguns)

30,346 (0.07% of all imported handguns) Shotguns exported to U.S. from Russia, 2010-2023: 183,815 (1.36% of all imported shotguns)

183,815 (1.36% of all imported shotguns) Rifles exported to U.S. from Russia, 2010-2023: 656,863 (5.15% of all imported rifles)

656,863 (5.15% of all imported rifles) Gunmakers operating in Russia between 2010 and 2023 include: Kurbatov Arms, Kalashnikov Group, Lobaev Arms

11. Japan

yongyuan / E+ via Getty Images

Total firearms exported to U.S. from Japan, 2010-2023: 1,103,971 (1.57% of all imported guns)

1,103,971 (1.57% of all imported guns) Handguns exported to U.S. from Japan, 2010-2023: 41 (0.00% of all imported handguns)

41 (0.00% of all imported handguns) Shotguns exported to U.S. from Japan, 2010-2023: 15,143 (0.11% of all imported shotguns)

15,143 (0.11% of all imported shotguns) Rifles exported to U.S. from Japan, 2010-2023: 1,088,787 (8.54% of all imported rifles)

1,088,787 (8.54% of all imported rifles) Gunmakers operating in Japan between 2010 and 2023 include: Howa, Miroku Corp.

10. Philippines

Joseph Christopher Oropel / iStock via Getty Images

Total firearms exported to U.S. from the Philippines, 2010-2023: 1,558,441 (2.22% of all imported guns)

1,558,441 (2.22% of all imported guns) Handguns exported to U.S. from the Philippines, 2010-2023: 1,450,368 (3.30% of all imported handguns)

1,450,368 (3.30% of all imported handguns) Shotguns exported to U.S. from the Philippines, 2010-2023: 48,635 (0.36% of all imported shotguns)

48,635 (0.36% of all imported shotguns) Rifles exported to U.S. from the Philippines, 2010-2023: 59,438 (0.47% of all imported rifles)

59,438 (0.47% of all imported rifles) Gunmakers operating in the Philippines between 2010 and 2023 include: Shooters Arms Mfg., Armscor, United Defense Manufacturing Corporation

9. Czechia

DaLiu / iStock via Getty Images

Total firearms exported to U.S. from Czechia, 2010-2023: 2,117,562 (3.02% of all imported guns)

2,117,562 (3.02% of all imported guns) Handguns exported to U.S. from Czechia, 2010-2023: 1,700,436 (3.87% of all imported handguns)

1,700,436 (3.87% of all imported handguns) Shotguns exported to U.S. from Czechia, 2010-2023: 546 (0.00% of all imported shotguns)

546 (0.00% of all imported shotguns) Rifles exported to U.S. from Czechia, 2010-2023: 416,580 (3.27% of all imported rifles)

416,580 (3.27% of all imported rifles) Gunmakers operating in Czechia between 2010 and 2023 include: Colt CZ Group, Luvo Firearms, FK BRNO

8. China

ispyfriend / E+ via Getty Images

Total firearms exported to U.S. from China, 2010-2023: 2,175,423 (3.10% of all imported guns)

2,175,423 (3.10% of all imported guns) Handguns exported to U.S. from China, 2010-2023: 118 (0.00% of all imported handguns)

118 (0.00% of all imported handguns) Shotguns exported to U.S. from China, 2010-2023: 2,076,968 (15.36% of all imported shotguns)

2,076,968 (15.36% of all imported shotguns) Rifles exported to U.S. from China, 2010-2023: 98,337 (0.77% of all imported rifles)

98,337 (0.77% of all imported rifles) Gunmakers operating in China between 2010 and 2023 include: Qiqihar Hawk Industris

7. Canada

Vancouver Canada by Nick Kenrick.. / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

Total firearms exported to U.S. from Canada, 2010-2023: 3,676,709 (5.24% of all imported guns)

3,676,709 (5.24% of all imported guns) Handguns exported to U.S. from Canada, 2010-2023: 77,389 (0.18% of all imported handguns)

77,389 (0.18% of all imported handguns) Shotguns exported to U.S. from Canada, 2010-2023: 14,203 (0.11% of all imported shotguns)

14,203 (0.11% of all imported shotguns) Rifles exported to U.S. from Canada, 2010-2023: 3,585,117 (28.12% of all imported rifles)

3,585,117 (28.12% of all imported rifles) Gunmakers operating in Canada between 2010 and 2023 include: Colt Canada Corporation, Savage Arms, PGW Defence

6. Italy

Aleh Varanishcha / Getty Images

Total firearms exported to U.S. from Italy, 2010-2023: 5,446,618 (7.76% of all imported guns)

5,446,618 (7.76% of all imported guns) Handguns exported to U.S. from Italy, 2010-2023: 2,323,677 (5.29% of all imported handguns)

2,323,677 (5.29% of all imported handguns) Shotguns exported to U.S. from Italy, 2010-2023: 2,720,341 (20.12% of all imported shotguns)

2,720,341 (20.12% of all imported shotguns) Rifles exported to U.S. from Italy, 2010-2023: 402,600 (3.16% of all imported rifles)

402,600 (3.16% of all imported rifles) Gunmakers operating in Italy between 2010 and 2023 include: Franchi S.p.A., Benelli Armi, Beretta, Chiappa Firearms, Perugini & Visini, Perazzi

5. Croatia

Dreamer4787 / iStock via Getty Images

Total firearms exported to U.S. from Croatia, 2010-2023: 5,455,639 (7.77% of all imported guns)

5,455,639 (7.77% of all imported guns) Handguns exported to U.S. from Croatia, 2010-2023: 5,431,491 (12.36% of all imported handguns)

5,431,491 (12.36% of all imported handguns) Shotguns exported to U.S. from Croatia, 2010-2023: 295 (0.00% of all imported shotguns)

295 (0.00% of all imported shotguns) Rifles exported to U.S. from Croatia, 2010-2023: 23,853 (0.19% of all imported rifles)

23,853 (0.19% of all imported rifles) Gunmakers operating in Croatia between 2010 and 2023 include: HS Produkt

4. Germany

bluejayphoto / iStock via Getty Images

Total firearms exported to U.S. from Germany, 2010-2023: 5,946,615 (8.47% of all imported guns)

5,946,615 (8.47% of all imported guns) Handguns exported to U.S. from Germany, 2010-2023: 5,025,686 (11.44% of all imported handguns)

5,025,686 (11.44% of all imported handguns) Shotguns exported to U.S. from Germany, 2010-2023: 30,435 (0.23% of all imported shotguns)

30,435 (0.23% of all imported shotguns) Rifles exported to U.S. from Germany, 2010-2023: 890,494 (6.98% of all imported rifles)

890,494 (6.98% of all imported rifles) Gunmakers operating in Germany between 2010 and 2023 include: Heckler & Koch, Umarex, SIG Sauer GmbH & Co.

3. Turkey

ugurhan / E+ via Getty Images

Total firearms exported to U.S. from Turkey, 2010-2023: 10,209,178 (14.54% of all imported guns)

10,209,178 (14.54% of all imported guns) Handguns exported to U.S. from Turkey, 2010-2023: 2,666,588 (6.07% of all imported handguns)

2,666,588 (6.07% of all imported handguns) Shotguns exported to U.S. from Turkey, 2010-2023: 7,237,595 (53.54% of all imported shotguns)

7,237,595 (53.54% of all imported shotguns) Rifles exported to U.S. from Turkey, 2010-2023: 304,995 (2.39% of all imported rifles)

304,995 (2.39% of all imported rifles) Gunmakers operating in Turkey between 2010 and 2023 include: Barathrum Arms, Typhoon Defens, Huglu, Carrera Arms

2. Brazil

dabldy / Getty Images

Total firearms exported to U.S. from Brazil, 2010-2023: 11,517,759 (16.41% of all imported guns)

11,517,759 (16.41% of all imported guns) Handguns exported to U.S. from Brazil, 2010-2023: 8,496,042 (19.34% of all imported handguns)

8,496,042 (19.34% of all imported handguns) Shotguns exported to U.S. from Brazil, 2010-2023: 1,012,155 (7.49% of all imported shotguns)

1,012,155 (7.49% of all imported shotguns) Rifles exported to U.S. from Brazil, 2010-2023: 2,009,562 (15.76% of all imported rifles)

2,009,562 (15.76% of all imported rifles) Gunmakers operating in Brazil between 2010 and 2023 include: Amadeo Rossi S.A., Taurus Armas

1. Austria

Total firearms exported to U.S. from Austria, 2010-2023: 14,437,266 (20.57% of all imported guns)

14,437,266 (20.57% of all imported guns) Handguns exported to U.S. from Austria, 2010-2023: 14,329,710 (32.62% of all imported handguns)

14,329,710 (32.62% of all imported handguns) Shotguns exported to U.S. from Austria, 2010-2023: 5,816 (0.04% of all imported shotguns)

5,816 (0.04% of all imported shotguns) Rifles exported to U.S. from Austria, 2010-2023: 101,740 (0.80% of all imported rifles)

101,740 (0.80% of all imported rifles) Gunmakers operating in Austria between 2010 and 2023 include: Glock, Steyr Arms

Take Charge of Your Retirement In Just A Few Minutes (Sponsor) Retirement planning doesn’t have to feel overwhelming. The key is finding expert guidance—and SmartAsset’s simple quiz makes it easier than ever for you to connect with a vetted financial advisor. Here’s how it works: Answer a Few Simple Questions. Tell us a bit about your goals and preferences—it only takes a few minutes! Get Matched with Vetted Advisors Our smart tool matches you with up to three pre-screened, vetted advisors who serve your area and are held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Click here to begin Choose Your Fit Review their profiles, schedule an introductory call (or meet in person), and select the advisor who feel is right for you. Why wait? Start building the retirement you’ve always dreamed of. Click here to get started today!