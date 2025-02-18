Once America's Enemy, This Country Now Sells More Handguns Than Any Other to the U.S. Leon Neal / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Handguns — particularly semi-automatic pistols — have long been the best-selling firearms in the United States. Of the 198.5 million guns to hit the U.S. consumer market since 2010, 55% were handguns, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. And, partially because the U.S. is home to thousands of federally licensed firearm production facilities, the majority of handguns sold in the U.S. were also manufactured domestically.

The majority of pistols and revolvers sold in the U.S. were also manufactured in the United States.

Still, certain countries are home to firearm brands that have a loyal following among Americans, and these places have exported hundreds, if not thousands, of handguns to the U.S. in recent years.

Data from the ATF shows that about 60% of the handguns on the market since 2010 were made in America. Still, demand for foreign made handguns is not insignificant, as the U.S. imported more than 43.9 million pistols and revolvers in the last 14 years — and the bulk of these firearms came from only a handful of countries.

Using data from the ATF’s Firearm Commerce report, 24/7 Wall St. identified the countries selling Americans the most handguns. Countries are ranked on the total number of handguns they exported to the U.S. between 2010 and 2023 — and only countries that exported at least 1,000 handguns over this time period were considered. Listed companies have been active in the corresponding country for some or all of the 2010 to 2023 time period.

In total, 34 countries have exported at least 1,000 handguns to the U.S. over the last 14 years. Of these countries, the top four alone account for over 75% of the nearly 44 million handguns imported to the U.S. since 2010. (Here is a look at the best-selling handgun models in the United States.)

Nearly one in every five handguns imported to the U.S. between 2010 and 2023 has come from Brazil, and nearly one in every three were exported from Austria. Brazil and Austria are home to manufacturing plants for Taurus and Glock, respectively, and these brands are behind many of the most popular handguns in the United States.

Other popular brands among American handgun owners, such as Beretta and Heckler & Koch, are manufactured in countries like Italy and Germany. Notably, not all handguns from these and other major brands were imported from abroad, as many major gunmakers that are headquartered outside of the U.S. also have American production facilities. (Here is a look at the most popular gun brands in America.)

These are the countries exporting the most handguns to the United States.

Why It Matters

Rick Gershon / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Millions of firearms roll off American assembly lines every year. Still, the U.S. is the largest consumer market for guns in the world, and to meet demand, the U.S. also imports millions of firearms annually. While the majority of pistols and revolvers sold in the U.S. were manufactured domestically, certain foreign countries still have a meaningful foothold in the domestic market for handguns.

34. India

Sanjog Mhatre / iStock via Getty Images

Handguns exported to U.S. from India, 2010-2023: 1,185 (0.00% of all imported handguns)

1,185 (0.00% of all imported handguns) Total firearms exported to U.S. from India, 2010-2023: 2,708 (43.8% handguns)

2,708 (43.8% handguns) Gunmakers operating in India between 2010 and 2013 include: Thirumala Precicasts, Rifle Factory Ishapore, Ordnance Factory Tiruchirappalli, SSS Defence

33. Taiwan

Sean3810 / iStock via Getty Images

Handguns exported to U.S. from Taiwan, 2010-2023: 1,720 (0.00% of all imported handguns)

1,720 (0.00% of all imported handguns) Total firearms exported to U.S. from Taiwan, 2010-2023: 12,451 (13.8% handguns)

12,451 (13.8% handguns) Gunmakers operating in Taiwan between 2010 and 2013 include: N/A

32. Netherlands

a_Taiga / iStock via Getty Images

Handguns exported to U.S. from Netherlands, 2010-2023: 1,931 (0.00% of all imported handguns)

1,931 (0.00% of all imported handguns) Total firearms exported to U.S. from Netherlands, 2010-2023: 2,385 (81.0% handguns)

2,385 (81.0% handguns) Gunmakers operating in the Netherlands between 2010 and 2013 include: A.I Armaments B.V.

31. Bosnia-Herzegovina

Handguns exported to U.S. from Bosnia-Herzegovina, 2010-2023: 2,470 (0.01% of all imported handguns)

2,470 (0.01% of all imported handguns) Total firearms exported to U.S. from Bosnia-Herzegovina, 2010-2023: 3,006 (82.2% handguns)

3,006 (82.2% handguns) Gunmakers operating in Bosnia-Herzegovina between 2010 and 2013 include: N/A

30. Pakistan

HomoCosmicos / iStock via Getty Images

Handguns exported to U.S. from Pakistan, 2010-2023: 4,541 (0.01% of all imported handguns)

4,541 (0.01% of all imported handguns) Total firearms exported to U.S. from Pakistan, 2010-2023: 6,119 (74.2% handguns)

6,119 (74.2% handguns) Gunmakers operating in Pakistan between 2010 and 2013 include: Peshawar Arms Company, North Star Arsenal, Pakistan Ordnance Factories

29. South Korea

PKphotograph / Shutterstock.com

Handguns exported to U.S. from South Korea, 2010-2023: 5,163 (0.01% of all imported handguns)

5,163 (0.01% of all imported handguns) Total firearms exported to U.S. from South Korea, 2010-2023: 5,165 (100.0% handguns)

5,165 (100.0% handguns) Gunmakers operating in South Korea between 2010 and 2013 include: SNT Motiv, Dasan Machinery

28. Montenegro

Handguns exported to U.S. from Montenegro, 2010-2023: 6,787 (0.02% of all imported handguns)

6,787 (0.02% of all imported handguns) Total firearms exported to U.S. from Montenegro, 2010-2023: 8,229 (82.5% handguns)

8,229 (82.5% handguns) Gunmakers operating in Montenegro between 2010 and 2013 include: N/A

27. Ukraine

Andrew Mayovskyy / Shutterstock.com

Handguns exported to U.S. from Ukraine, 2010-2023: 9,500 (0.02% of all imported handguns)

9,500 (0.02% of all imported handguns) Total firearms exported to U.S. from Ukraine, 2010-2023: 44,200 (21.5% handguns)

44,200 (21.5% handguns) Gunmakers operating in Ukraine between 2010 and 2013 include: RPC Fort

26. Hungary

Handguns exported to U.S. from Hungary, 2010-2023: 10,334 (0.02% of all imported handguns)

10,334 (0.02% of all imported handguns) Total firearms exported to U.S. from Hungary, 2010-2023: 16,751 (61.7% handguns)

16,751 (61.7% handguns) Gunmakers operating in Hungary between 2010 and 2013 include: Sero International

25. United Arab Emirates

Philip Lange / Shutterstock.com

Handguns exported to U.S. from United Arab Emirates, 2010-2023: 10,460 (0.02% of all imported handguns)

10,460 (0.02% of all imported handguns) Total firearms exported to U.S. from United Arab Emirates, 2010-2023: 11,228 (93.2% handguns)

11,228 (93.2% handguns) Gunmakers operating in United Arab Emirates between 2010 and 2013 include: Caracal International

24. France

Handguns exported to U.S. from France, 2010-2023: 14,240 (0.03% of all imported handguns)

14,240 (0.03% of all imported handguns) Total firearms exported to U.S. from France, 2010-2023: 29,363 (48.5% handguns)

29,363 (48.5% handguns) Gunmakers operating in France between 2010 and 2013 include: Armes Mathelon, Chapuis Armes, Manurhin, PGM Precision

23. Costa Rica

Joshua ten Brink / Shutterstock.com

Handguns exported to U.S. from Costa Rica, 2010-2023: 19,538 (0.04% of all imported handguns)

19,538 (0.04% of all imported handguns) Total firearms exported to U.S. from Costa Rica, 2010-2023: 19,538 (100.0% handguns)

19,538 (100.0% handguns) Gunmakers operating in Costa Rica between 2010 and 2013 include: N/A

22. Slovakia

QQ7 / iStock via Getty Images

Handguns exported to U.S. from Slovakia, 2010-2023: 21,851 (0.05% of all imported handguns)

21,851 (0.05% of all imported handguns) Total firearms exported to U.S. from Slovakia, 2010-2023: 21,874 (99.9% handguns)

21,874 (99.9% handguns) Gunmakers operating in Slovakia between 2010 and 2013 include: Grand Power

21. Russia

Reidl / Shutterstock.com

Handguns exported to U.S. from Russia, 2010-2023: 30,346 (0.07% of all imported handguns)

30,346 (0.07% of all imported handguns) Total firearms exported to U.S. from Russia, 2010-2023: 871,024 (3.5% handguns)

871,024 (3.5% handguns) Gunmakers operating in Russia between 2010 and 2013 include: Kurbatov Arms, Kalashnikov Group, Lobaev Arms

20. Bulgaria

Handguns exported to U.S. from Bulgaria, 2010-2023: 47,375 (0.11% of all imported handguns)

47,375 (0.11% of all imported handguns) Total firearms exported to U.S. from Bulgaria, 2010-2023: 148,687 (31.9% handguns)

148,687 (31.9% handguns) Gunmakers operating in Bulgaria between 2010 and 2013 include: Arsenal JSCo

19. United Kingdom

Sven Hansche / Shutterstock.com

Handguns exported to U.S. from United Kingdom, 2010-2023: 50,731 (0.12% of all imported handguns)

50,731 (0.12% of all imported handguns) Total firearms exported to U.S. from United Kingdom, 2010-2023: 233,410 (21.7% handguns)

233,410 (21.7% handguns) Gunmakers operating in United Kingdom between 2010 and 2013 include: Holland & Holland, Boss & Co., Gallyon Gun & Rifle Makers, IMI plc, Webley & Scott

18. Slovenia

Sopotnicki / Shutterstock.com

Handguns exported to U.S. from Slovenia, 2010-2023: 60,603 (0.14% of all imported handguns)

60,603 (0.14% of all imported handguns) Total firearms exported to U.S. from Slovenia, 2010-2023: 60,616 (100.0% handguns)

60,616 (100.0% handguns) Gunmakers operating in Slovenia between 2010 and 2013 include: IZOP-K, Arex

17. Spain

Emilio J. Rodríguez Posada / Wikimedia Commons

Handguns exported to U.S. from Spain, 2010-2023: 60,870 (0.14% of all imported handguns)

60,870 (0.14% of all imported handguns) Total firearms exported to U.S. from Spain, 2010-2023: 753,309 (8.1% handguns)

753,309 (8.1% handguns) Gunmakers operating in Spain between 2010 and 2013 include: Bergara Barrels, ASTRA Defense, Traditions Performance Firearms, Arrieta Shotguns, Grulla Armas

16. Canada

Vancouver Canada by Nick Kenrick.. / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

Handguns exported to U.S. from Canada, 2010-2023: 77,389 (0.18% of all imported handguns)

77,389 (0.18% of all imported handguns) Total firearms exported to U.S. from Canada, 2010-2023: 3,676,709 (2.1% handguns)

3,676,709 (2.1% handguns) Gunmakers operating in Canada between 2010 and 2013 include: Colt Canada Corporation, Savage Arms, PGW Defence

15. Switzerland

AleksandarGeorgiev / E+ via Getty Images

Handguns exported to U.S. from Switzerland, 2010-2023: 116,028 (0.26% of all imported handguns)

116,028 (0.26% of all imported handguns) Total firearms exported to U.S. from Switzerland, 2010-2023: 156,122 (74.3% handguns)

156,122 (74.3% handguns) Gunmakers operating in Switzerland between 2010 and 2013 include: Christensen Arms, Bleiker, B&T AG

14. Poland

MikeMareen / iStock via Getty Images

Handguns exported to U.S. from Poland, 2010-2023: 119,572 (0.27% of all imported handguns)

119,572 (0.27% of all imported handguns) Total firearms exported to U.S. from Poland, 2010-2023: 185,957 (64.3% handguns)

185,957 (64.3% handguns) Gunmakers operating in Poland between 2010 and 2013 include: Son of Gun, WBP, FB Radom, Pioneer Arms

13. Serbia

SStajic / iStock via Getty Images

Handguns exported to U.S. from Serbia, 2010-2023: 224,286 (0.51% of all imported handguns)

224,286 (0.51% of all imported handguns) Total firearms exported to U.S. from Serbia, 2010-2023: 577,399 (38.8% handguns)

577,399 (38.8% handguns) Gunmakers operating in Serbia between 2010 and 2013 include: Zastava Arms

12. Romania

frankpeters / iStock via Getty Images

Handguns exported to U.S. from Romania, 2010-2023: 227,746 (0.52% of all imported handguns)

227,746 (0.52% of all imported handguns) Total firearms exported to U.S. from Romania, 2010-2023: 523,080 (43.5% handguns)

523,080 (43.5% handguns) Gunmakers operating in Romania between 2010 and 2013 include: Nova Modul, Cugir Arms Factory

11. Belgium

narvikk / E+ via Getty Images

Handguns exported to U.S. from Belgium, 2010-2023: 309,158 (0.70% of all imported handguns)

309,158 (0.70% of all imported handguns) Total firearms exported to U.S. from Belgium, 2010-2023: 691,408 (44.7% handguns)

691,408 (44.7% handguns) Gunmakers operating in Belgium between 2010 and 2013 include: Winchester, Browning, FN Herstal

10. Israel

Boris-B / Shutterstock.com

Handguns exported to U.S. from Israel, 2010-2023: 356,518 (0.81% of all imported handguns)

356,518 (0.81% of all imported handguns) Total firearms exported to U.S. from Israel, 2010-2023: 496,317 (71.8% handguns)

496,317 (71.8% handguns) Gunmakers operating in Israel between 2010 and 2013 include: IMI Systems, Israel Weapon Industries

9. Argentina

AdonisVillanueva / iStock via Getty Images

Handguns exported to U.S. from Argentina, 2010-2023: 714,455 (1.63% of all imported handguns)

714,455 (1.63% of all imported handguns) Total firearms exported to U.S. from Argentina, 2010-2023: 714,455 (100.0% handguns)

714,455 (100.0% handguns) Gunmakers operating in Argentina between 2010 and 2013 include: Bersa S.A.

8. Philippines

fazon1 / iStock via Getty Images

Handguns exported to U.S. from Philippines, 2010-2023: 1,450,368 (3.30% of all imported handguns)

1,450,368 (3.30% of all imported handguns) Total firearms exported to U.S. from Philippines, 2010-2023: 1,558,441 (93.1% handguns)

1,558,441 (93.1% handguns) Gunmakers operating in the Philippines between 2010 and 2013 include: Shooters Arms Mfg., Armscor, United Defense Manufacturing Corporation

7. Czechia

DaLiu / iStock via Getty Images

Handguns exported to U.S. from Czechia, 2010-2023: 1,700,436 (3.87% of all imported handguns)

1,700,436 (3.87% of all imported handguns) Total firearms exported to U.S. from Czechia, 2010-2023: 2,117,562 (80.3% handguns)

2,117,562 (80.3% handguns) Gunmakers operating in Czechia between 2010 and 2013 include: Colt CZ Group, Luvo Firearms, FK BRNO

6. Italy

Nicola Forenza / Shutterstock.com

Handguns exported to U.S. from Italy, 2010-2023: 2,323,677 (5.29% of all imported handguns)

2,323,677 (5.29% of all imported handguns) Total firearms exported to U.S. from Italy, 2010-2023: 5,446,618 (42.7% handguns)

5,446,618 (42.7% handguns) Gunmakers operating in Italy between 2010 and 2013 include: Franchi S.p.A., Benelli Armi, Beretta, Chiappa Firearms, Perugini & Visini, Perazzi

5. Turkey

Photosensia / iStock via Getty Images

Handguns exported to U.S. from Turkey, 2010-2023: 2,666,588 (6.07% of all imported handguns)

2,666,588 (6.07% of all imported handguns) Total firearms exported to U.S. from Turkey, 2010-2023: 10,209,178 (26.1% handguns)

10,209,178 (26.1% handguns) Gunmakers operating in Turkey between 2010 and 2013 include: Barathrum Arms, Typhoon Defens, Huglu, Carrera Arms

4. Germany

bluejayphoto / iStock via Getty Images

Handguns exported to U.S. from Germany, 2010-2023: 5,025,686 (11.44% of all imported handguns)

5,025,686 (11.44% of all imported handguns) Total firearms exported to U.S. from Germany, 2010-2023: 5,946,615 (84.5% handguns)

5,946,615 (84.5% handguns) Gunmakers operating in Germany between 2010 and 2013 include: Heckler & Koch, Umarex, SIG Sauer GmbH & Co.

3. Croatia

Handguns exported to U.S. from Croatia, 2010-2023: 5,431,491 (12.36% of all imported handguns)

5,431,491 (12.36% of all imported handguns) Total firearms exported to U.S. from Croatia, 2010-2023: 5,455,639 (99.6% handguns)

5,455,639 (99.6% handguns) Gunmakers operating in Croatia between 2010 and 2013 include: HS Produkt

2. Brazil

Ranimiro Lotufo Neto / iStock via Getty Images

Handguns exported to U.S. from Brazil, 2010-2023: 8,496,042 (19.34% of all imported handguns)

8,496,042 (19.34% of all imported handguns) Total firearms exported to U.S. from Brazil, 2010-2023: 11,517,759 (73.8% handguns)

11,517,759 (73.8% handguns) Gunmakers operating in Brazil between 2010 and 2013 include: Amadeo Rossi S.A., Taurus Armas

1. Austria

Handguns exported to U.S. from Austria, 2010-2023: 14,329,710 (32.62% of all imported handguns)

14,329,710 (32.62% of all imported handguns) Total firearms exported to U.S. from Austria, 2010-2023: 14,437,266 (99.3% handguns)

14,437,266 (99.3% handguns) Gunmakers operating in Austria between 2010 and 2013 include: Glock, Steyr Arms

