These Countries Are Selling America Millions of Guns Every Year

The United States is home to over 3,700 active, federally licensed firearm manufacturing facilities, according to the latest available data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. Nearly 13.4 million pistols, revolvers, rifles, and shotguns came out of these plants in 2022 alone — but despite the size and output of America’s arms industry, a meaningful share of guns sold in the U.S. were imported from abroad.

The majority of the millions of firearms sold in the U.S. every year were also manufactured in the United States.

Still, certain countries are home to firearm brands that have a loyal following among Americans, and these places have exported thousands of firearms to the U.S. in recent years.

ATF data shows that over 198 million guns were sold in the U.S. between 2010 and 2023, and about 35% of them were imported. Imported firearms over the last 14 years include about 12.7 million rifles, 13.5 million shotguns, and nearly 44 million handguns. The vast majority of these firearms came from just a small handful of foreign countries home to arms industries which, while smaller than that of the U.S., manufacture products that are in high demand among American gun owners.

Using data from the ATF’s Firearm Commerce report, 24/7 Wall St. identified the countries selling Americans the most firearms. Countries are ranked on the total number of guns they exported to the U.S. between 2010 and 2023 — and only countries that exported at least 5,000 firearms to the U.S. over this time period were considered. Listed companies have been active in the corresponding country for some or all of the 2010 to 2023 time period.

In total, 37 countries have exported at least 5,000 firearms to the U.S. over the last 14 years. Of these countries, the top three alone account for more than 50% of the nearly 70.2 million foreign-made guns Americans have bought since 2010.

Many countries on this list appear to specialize in specific types of firearms. Austria, for example, is a country home to the global headquarters of Glock, one of the leading pistol brands in the United States. Partially as a result, over 99% of the 14.4 million firearms exported to the U.S. from Austria since 2010 were handguns. (Here is a look at the best-selling pistols in the United States.)

Similarly, Turkish gunmakers, such as Huglu and Yildiz, produce shotguns for major firearm brands, including CZ-USA and Weatherby. Companies like Stoeger also have shotgun manufacturing facilities in Turkey. Unlike some other foreign shotgun manufacturers, like those operating out of Italy or the United Kingdom, many Turkish-made shotguns sell for only a few hundred dollars and are affordable for a wide range of budgets. Over half of the 13.5 million foreign-made shotguns sold in the U.S. since 2010 were exported from Turkey. (Here is a look at the best-selling shotguns in the United States.)

These are the countries exporting the most firearms to the United States.

Why It Matters

2023 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Millions of firearms roll off American assembly lines every year. Still, the U.S. is the largest consumer market for guns in the world, and to meet demand, the U.S. also imports millions of firearms annually. While the majority of guns sold in the U.S. were also manufactured domestically, certain foreign countries still have a meaningful foothold in the American market.

37. South Korea

CJNattanai / iStock via Getty Images

Total firearms exported to U.S. from South Korea, 2010-2023: 5,165 (0.01% of all imported guns)

5,165 (0.01% of all imported guns) Handguns exported to U.S. from South Korea, 2010-2023: 5,163 (0.01% of all imported handguns)

5,163 (0.01% of all imported handguns) Shotguns exported to U.S. from South Korea, 2010-2023: 0

0 Rifles exported to U.S. from South Korea, 2010-2023: 2 (0.00% of all imported rifles)

2 (0.00% of all imported rifles) Gunmakers operating in South Korea between 2010 and 2013 include: SNT Motiv, Dasan Machinery

36. Pakistan

HomoCosmicos / iStock via Getty Images

Total firearms exported to U.S. from Pakistan, 2010-2023: 6,119 (0.01% of all imported guns)

6,119 (0.01% of all imported guns) Handguns exported to U.S. from Pakistan, 2010-2023: 4,541 (0.01% of all imported handguns)

4,541 (0.01% of all imported handguns) Shotguns exported to U.S. from Pakistan, 2010-2023: 1,578 (0.01% of all imported shotguns)

1,578 (0.01% of all imported shotguns) Rifles exported to U.S. from Pakistan, 2010-2023: 0

0 Gunmakers operating in Pakistan between 2010 and 2013 include: Peshawar Arms Company, North Star Arsenal, Pakistan Ordnance Factories

35. Mexico

jose carlos macouzet espinosa / iStock via Getty Images

Total firearms exported to U.S. from Mexico, 2010-2023: 6,691 (0.01% of all imported guns)

6,691 (0.01% of all imported guns) Handguns exported to U.S. from Mexico, 2010-2023: 50 (0.00% of all imported handguns)

50 (0.00% of all imported handguns) Shotguns exported to U.S. from Mexico, 2010-2023: 4,341 (0.03% of all imported shotguns)

4,341 (0.03% of all imported shotguns) Rifles exported to U.S. from Mexico, 2010-2023: 2,300 (0.02% of all imported rifles)

2,300 (0.02% of all imported rifles) Gunmakers operating in Mexico between 2010 and 2013 include: Productos Mendoza

34. Montenegro

Total firearms exported to U.S. from Montenegro, 2010-2023: 8,229 (0.01% of all imported guns)

8,229 (0.01% of all imported guns) Handguns exported to U.S. from Montenegro, 2010-2023: 6,787 (0.02% of all imported handguns)

6,787 (0.02% of all imported handguns) Shotguns exported to U.S. from Montenegro, 2010-2023: 0

0 Rifles exported to U.S. from Montenegro, 2010-2023: 1,442 (0.01% of all imported rifles)

1,442 (0.01% of all imported rifles) Gunmakers operating in Montenegro between 2010 and 2013 include: N/A

33. United Arab Emirates

EXTREME-PHOTOGRAPHER / E+ via Getty Images

Total firearms exported to U.S. from United Arab Emirates, 2010-2023: 11,228 (0.02% of all imported guns)

11,228 (0.02% of all imported guns) Handguns exported to U.S. from United Arab Emirates, 2010-2023: 10,460 (0.02% of all imported handguns)

10,460 (0.02% of all imported handguns) Shotguns exported to U.S. from United Arab Emirates, 2010-2023: 750 (0.01% of all imported shotguns)

750 (0.01% of all imported shotguns) Rifles exported to U.S. from United Arab Emirates, 2010-2023: 18 (0.00% of all imported rifles)

18 (0.00% of all imported rifles) Gunmakers operating in United Arab Emirates between 2010 and 2013 include: Caracal International

32. Taiwan

Sean3810 / iStock via Getty Images

Total firearms exported to U.S. from Taiwan, 2010-2023: 12,451 (0.02% of all imported guns)

12,451 (0.02% of all imported guns) Handguns exported to U.S. from Taiwan, 2010-2023: 1,720 (0.00% of all imported handguns)

1,720 (0.00% of all imported handguns) Shotguns exported to U.S. from Taiwan, 2010-2023: 1,007 (0.01% of all imported shotguns)

1,007 (0.01% of all imported shotguns) Rifles exported to U.S. from Taiwan, 2010-2023: 9,724 (0.08% of all imported rifles)

9,724 (0.08% of all imported rifles) Gunmakers operating in Taiwan between 2010 and 2013 include: N/A

31. Sweden

f11photo / iStock via Getty Images

Total firearms exported to U.S. from Sweden, 2010-2023: 13,593 (0.02% of all imported guns)

13,593 (0.02% of all imported guns) Handguns exported to U.S. from Sweden, 2010-2023: 384 (0.00% of all imported handguns)

384 (0.00% of all imported handguns) Shotguns exported to U.S. from Sweden, 2010-2023: 1,573 (0.01% of all imported shotguns)

1,573 (0.01% of all imported shotguns) Rifles exported to U.S. from Sweden, 2010-2023: 11,636 (0.09% of all imported rifles)

11,636 (0.09% of all imported rifles) Gunmakers operating in Sweden between 2010 and 2013 include: Flodman Guns, VO Vapen

30. Hungary

ZoltanGabor / iStock via Getty Images

Total firearms exported to U.S. from Hungary, 2010-2023: 16,751 (0.02% of all imported guns)

16,751 (0.02% of all imported guns) Handguns exported to U.S. from Hungary, 2010-2023: 10,334 (0.02% of all imported handguns)

10,334 (0.02% of all imported handguns) Shotguns exported to U.S. from Hungary, 2010-2023: 113 (0.00% of all imported shotguns)

113 (0.00% of all imported shotguns) Rifles exported to U.S. from Hungary, 2010-2023: 6,304 (0.05% of all imported rifles)

6,304 (0.05% of all imported rifles) Gunmakers operating in Hungary between 2010 and 2013 include: Sero International

29. Costa Rica

Joshua ten Brink / Shutterstock.com

Total firearms exported to U.S. from Costa Rica, 2010-2023: 19,538 (0.03% of all imported guns)

19,538 (0.03% of all imported guns) Handguns exported to U.S. from Costa Rica, 2010-2023: 19,538 (0.04% of all imported handguns)

19,538 (0.04% of all imported handguns) Shotguns exported to U.S. from Costa Rica, 2010-2023: 0

0 Rifles exported to U.S. from Costa Rica, 2010-2023: 0

0 Gunmakers operating in Costa Rica between 2010 and 2013 include: N/A

28. Slovakia

QQ7 / iStock via Getty Images

Total firearms exported to U.S. from Slovakia, 2010-2023: 21,874 (0.03% of all imported guns)

21,874 (0.03% of all imported guns) Handguns exported to U.S. from Slovakia, 2010-2023: 21,851 (0.05% of all imported handguns)

21,851 (0.05% of all imported handguns) Shotguns exported to U.S. from Slovakia, 2010-2023: 0

0 Rifles exported to U.S. from Slovakia, 2010-2023: 23 (0.00% of all imported rifles)

23 (0.00% of all imported rifles) Gunmakers operating in Slovakia between 2010 and 2013 include: Grand Power

27. France

Total firearms exported to U.S. from France, 2010-2023: 29,363 (0.04% of all imported guns)

29,363 (0.04% of all imported guns) Handguns exported to U.S. from France, 2010-2023: 14,240 (0.03% of all imported handguns)

14,240 (0.03% of all imported handguns) Shotguns exported to U.S. from France, 2010-2023: 7,072 (0.05% of all imported shotguns)

7,072 (0.05% of all imported shotguns) Rifles exported to U.S. from France, 2010-2023: 8,051 (0.06% of all imported rifles)

8,051 (0.06% of all imported rifles) Gunmakers operating in France between 2010 and 2013 include: Armes Mathelon, Chapuis Armes, Manurhin, PGM Precision

26. Ukraine

krblokhin / iStock via Getty Images

Total firearms exported to U.S. from Ukraine, 2010-2023: 44,200 (0.06% of all imported guns)

44,200 (0.06% of all imported guns) Handguns exported to U.S. from Ukraine, 2010-2023: 9,500 (0.02% of all imported handguns)

9,500 (0.02% of all imported handguns) Shotguns exported to U.S. from Ukraine, 2010-2023: 0

0 Rifles exported to U.S. from Ukraine, 2010-2023: 34,700 (0.27% of all imported rifles)

34,700 (0.27% of all imported rifles) Gunmakers operating in Ukraine between 2010 and 2013 include: RPC Fort

25. Slovenia

Total firearms exported to U.S. from Slovenia, 2010-2023: 60,616 (0.09% of all imported guns)

60,616 (0.09% of all imported guns) Handguns exported to U.S. from Slovenia, 2010-2023: 60,603 (0.14% of all imported handguns)

60,603 (0.14% of all imported handguns) Shotguns exported to U.S. from Slovenia, 2010-2023: 0

0 Rifles exported to U.S. from Slovenia, 2010-2023: 13 (0.00% of all imported rifles)

13 (0.00% of all imported rifles) Gunmakers operating in Slovenia between 2010 and 2013 include: IZOP-K, Arex

24. Bulgaria

sfabisuk / Getty Images

Total firearms exported to U.S. from Bulgaria, 2010-2023: 148,687 (0.21% of all imported guns)

148,687 (0.21% of all imported guns) Handguns exported to U.S. from Bulgaria, 2010-2023: 47,375 (0.11% of all imported handguns)

47,375 (0.11% of all imported handguns) Shotguns exported to U.S. from Bulgaria, 2010-2023: 51 (0.00% of all imported shotguns)

51 (0.00% of all imported shotguns) Rifles exported to U.S. from Bulgaria, 2010-2023: 101,261 (0.79% of all imported rifles)

101,261 (0.79% of all imported rifles) Gunmakers operating in Bulgaria between 2010 and 2013 include: Arsenal JSCo

23. Switzerland

Julien Viry / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Total firearms exported to U.S. from Switzerland, 2010-2023: 156,122 (0.22% of all imported guns)

156,122 (0.22% of all imported guns) Handguns exported to U.S. from Switzerland, 2010-2023: 116,028 (0.26% of all imported handguns)

116,028 (0.26% of all imported handguns) Shotguns exported to U.S. from Switzerland, 2010-2023: 133 (0.00% of all imported shotguns)

133 (0.00% of all imported shotguns) Rifles exported to U.S. from Switzerland, 2010-2023: 39,961 (0.31% of all imported rifles)

39,961 (0.31% of all imported rifles) Gunmakers operating in Switzerland between 2010 and 2013 include: Christensen Arms, Bleiker, B&T AG

22. Poland

bodrumsurf / Getty Images

Total firearms exported to U.S. from Poland, 2010-2023: 185,957 (0.26% of all imported guns)

185,957 (0.26% of all imported guns) Handguns exported to U.S. from Poland, 2010-2023: 119,572 (0.27% of all imported handguns)

119,572 (0.27% of all imported handguns) Shotguns exported to U.S. from Poland, 2010-2023: 82 (0.00% of all imported shotguns)

82 (0.00% of all imported shotguns) Rifles exported to U.S. from Poland, 2010-2023: 66,303 (0.52% of all imported rifles)

66,303 (0.52% of all imported rifles) Gunmakers operating in Poland between 2010 and 2013 include: Son of Gun, WBP, FB Radom, Pioneer Arms

21. United Kingdom

ZoltanGabor / iStock via Getty Images

Total firearms exported to U.S. from United Kingdom, 2010-2023: 233,410 (0.33% of all imported guns)

233,410 (0.33% of all imported guns) Handguns exported to U.S. from United Kingdom, 2010-2023: 50,731 (0.12% of all imported handguns)

50,731 (0.12% of all imported handguns) Shotguns exported to U.S. from United Kingdom, 2010-2023: 72,167 (0.53% of all imported shotguns)

72,167 (0.53% of all imported shotguns) Rifles exported to U.S. from United Kingdom, 2010-2023: 110,512 (0.87% of all imported rifles)

110,512 (0.87% of all imported rifles) Gunmakers operating in United Kingdom between 2010 and 2013 include: Holland & Holland, Boss & Co., Gallyon Gun & Rifle Makers, IMI plc, Webley & Scott

20. Portugal

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Total firearms exported to U.S. from Portugal, 2010-2023: 281,140 (0.40% of all imported guns)

281,140 (0.40% of all imported guns) Handguns exported to U.S. from Portugal, 2010-2023: 682 (0.00% of all imported handguns)

682 (0.00% of all imported handguns) Shotguns exported to U.S. from Portugal, 2010-2023: 42,128 (0.31% of all imported shotguns)

42,128 (0.31% of all imported shotguns) Rifles exported to U.S. from Portugal, 2010-2023: 238,330 (1.87% of all imported rifles)

238,330 (1.87% of all imported rifles) Gunmakers operating in Portugal between 2010 and 2013 include: Winchester, Browning

19. Israel

Boris-B / Shutterstock.com

Total firearms exported to U.S. from Israel, 2010-2023: 496,317 (0.71% of all imported guns)

496,317 (0.71% of all imported guns) Handguns exported to U.S. from Israel, 2010-2023: 356,518 (0.81% of all imported handguns)

356,518 (0.81% of all imported handguns) Shotguns exported to U.S. from Israel, 2010-2023: 7,697 (0.06% of all imported shotguns)

7,697 (0.06% of all imported shotguns) Rifles exported to U.S. from Israel, 2010-2023: 132,102 (1.04% of all imported rifles)

132,102 (1.04% of all imported rifles) Gunmakers operating in Israel between 2010 and 2013 include: IMI Systems, Israel Weapon Industries

18. Romania

Augustin Lazaroiu / Getty Images

Total firearms exported to U.S. from Romania, 2010-2023: 523,080 (0.75% of all imported guns)

523,080 (0.75% of all imported guns) Handguns exported to U.S. from Romania, 2010-2023: 227,746 (0.52% of all imported handguns)

227,746 (0.52% of all imported handguns) Shotguns exported to U.S. from Romania, 2010-2023: 1 (0.00% of all imported shotguns)

1 (0.00% of all imported shotguns) Rifles exported to U.S. from Romania, 2010-2023: 295,333 (2.32% of all imported rifles)

295,333 (2.32% of all imported rifles) Gunmakers operating in Romania between 2010 and 2013 include: Nova Modul, Cugir Arms Factory

17. Serbia

SStajic / iStock via Getty Images

Total firearms exported to U.S. from Serbia, 2010-2023: 577,399 (0.82% of all imported guns)

577,399 (0.82% of all imported guns) Handguns exported to U.S. from Serbia, 2010-2023: 224,286 (0.51% of all imported handguns)

224,286 (0.51% of all imported handguns) Shotguns exported to U.S. from Serbia, 2010-2023: 49 (0.00% of all imported shotguns)

49 (0.00% of all imported shotguns) Rifles exported to U.S. from Serbia, 2010-2023: 353,064 (2.77% of all imported rifles)

353,064 (2.77% of all imported rifles) Gunmakers operating in Serbia between 2010 and 2013 include: Zastava Arms

16. Finland

scanrail / iStock via Getty Images

Total firearms exported to U.S. from Finland, 2010-2023: 645,106 (0.92% of all imported guns)

645,106 (0.92% of all imported guns) Handguns exported to U.S. from Finland, 2010-2023: 882 (0.00% of all imported handguns)

882 (0.00% of all imported handguns) Shotguns exported to U.S. from Finland, 2010-2023: 119 (0.00% of all imported shotguns)

119 (0.00% of all imported shotguns) Rifles exported to U.S. from Finland, 2010-2023: 644,105 (5.05% of all imported rifles)

644,105 (5.05% of all imported rifles) Gunmakers operating in Finland between 2010 and 2013 include: Tikka, Sako Limited

15. Belgium

narvikk / E+ via Getty Images

Total firearms exported to U.S. from Belgium, 2010-2023: 691,408 (0.98% of all imported guns)

691,408 (0.98% of all imported guns) Handguns exported to U.S. from Belgium, 2010-2023: 309,158 (0.70% of all imported handguns)

309,158 (0.70% of all imported handguns) Shotguns exported to U.S. from Belgium, 2010-2023: 7,999 (0.06% of all imported shotguns)

7,999 (0.06% of all imported shotguns) Rifles exported to U.S. from Belgium, 2010-2023: 374,251 (2.94% of all imported rifles)

374,251 (2.94% of all imported rifles) Gunmakers operating in Belgium between 2010 and 2013 include: Winchester, Browning, FN Herstal

14. Argentina

AdonisVillanueva / iStock via Getty Images

Total firearms exported to U.S. from Argentina, 2010-2023: 714,455 (1.02% of all imported guns)

714,455 (1.02% of all imported guns) Handguns exported to U.S. from Argentina, 2010-2023: 714,455 (1.63% of all imported handguns)

714,455 (1.63% of all imported handguns) Shotguns exported to U.S. from Argentina, 2010-2023: 0

0 Rifles exported to U.S. from Argentina, 2010-2023: 0

0 Gunmakers operating in Argentina between 2010 and 2013 include: Bersa S.A.

13. Spain

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Total firearms exported to U.S. from Spain, 2010-2023: 753,309 (1.07% of all imported guns)

753,309 (1.07% of all imported guns) Handguns exported to U.S. from Spain, 2010-2023: 60,870 (0.14% of all imported handguns)

60,870 (0.14% of all imported handguns) Shotguns exported to U.S. from Spain, 2010-2023: 24,007 (0.18% of all imported shotguns)

24,007 (0.18% of all imported shotguns) Rifles exported to U.S. from Spain, 2010-2023: 668,432 (5.24% of all imported rifles)

668,432 (5.24% of all imported rifles) Gunmakers operating in Spain between 2010 and 2013 include: Bergara Barrels, ASTRA Defense, Traditions Performance Firearms, Arrieta Shotguns, Grulla Armas

12. Russia

Mlenny / E+ via Getty Images

Total firearms exported to U.S. from Russia, 2010-2023: 871,024 (1.24% of all imported guns)

871,024 (1.24% of all imported guns) Handguns exported to U.S. from Russia, 2010-2023: 30,346 (0.07% of all imported handguns)

30,346 (0.07% of all imported handguns) Shotguns exported to U.S. from Russia, 2010-2023: 183,815 (1.36% of all imported shotguns)

183,815 (1.36% of all imported shotguns) Rifles exported to U.S. from Russia, 2010-2023: 656,863 (5.15% of all imported rifles)

656,863 (5.15% of all imported rifles) Gunmakers operating in Russia between 2010 and 2013 include: Kurbatov Arms, Kalashnikov Group, Lobaev Arms

11. Japan

yongyuan / E+ via Getty Images

Total firearms exported to U.S. from Japan, 2010-2023: 1,103,971 (1.57% of all imported guns)

1,103,971 (1.57% of all imported guns) Handguns exported to U.S. from Japan, 2010-2023: 41 (0.00% of all imported handguns)

41 (0.00% of all imported handguns) Shotguns exported to U.S. from Japan, 2010-2023: 15,143 (0.11% of all imported shotguns)

15,143 (0.11% of all imported shotguns) Rifles exported to U.S. from Japan, 2010-2023: 1,088,787 (8.54% of all imported rifles)

1,088,787 (8.54% of all imported rifles) Gunmakers operating in Japan between 2010 and 2013 include: Howa, Miroku Corp.

10. Philippines

fazon1 / iStock via Getty Images

Total firearms exported to U.S. from the Philippines, 2010-2023: 1,558,441 (2.22% of all imported guns)

1,558,441 (2.22% of all imported guns) Handguns exported to U.S. from the Philippines, 2010-2023: 1,450,368 (3.30% of all imported handguns)

1,450,368 (3.30% of all imported handguns) Shotguns exported to U.S. from the Philippines, 2010-2023: 48,635 (0.36% of all imported shotguns)

48,635 (0.36% of all imported shotguns) Rifles exported to U.S. from the Philippines, 2010-2023: 59,438 (0.47% of all imported rifles)

59,438 (0.47% of all imported rifles) Gunmakers operating in the Philippines between 2010 and 2013 include: Shooters Arms Mfg., Armscor, United Defense Manufacturing Corporation

9. Czechia

DaLiu / iStock via Getty Images

Total firearms exported to U.S. from Czechia, 2010-2023: 2,117,562 (3.02% of all imported guns)

2,117,562 (3.02% of all imported guns) Handguns exported to U.S. from Czechia, 2010-2023: 1,700,436 (3.87% of all imported handguns)

1,700,436 (3.87% of all imported handguns) Shotguns exported to U.S. from Czechia, 2010-2023: 546 (0.00% of all imported shotguns)

546 (0.00% of all imported shotguns) Rifles exported to U.S. from Czechia, 2010-2023: 416,580 (3.27% of all imported rifles)

416,580 (3.27% of all imported rifles) Gunmakers operating in Czechia between 2010 and 2013 include: Colt CZ Group, Luvo Firearms, FK BRNO

8. China

ispyfriend / E+ via Getty Images

Total firearms exported to U.S. from China, 2010-2023: 2,175,423 (3.10% of all imported guns)

2,175,423 (3.10% of all imported guns) Handguns exported to U.S. from China, 2010-2023: 118 (0.00% of all imported handguns)

118 (0.00% of all imported handguns) Shotguns exported to U.S. from China, 2010-2023: 2,076,968 (15.36% of all imported shotguns)

2,076,968 (15.36% of all imported shotguns) Rifles exported to U.S. from China, 2010-2023: 98,337 (0.77% of all imported rifles)

98,337 (0.77% of all imported rifles) Gunmakers operating in China between 2010 and 2013 include: Qiqihar Hawk Industris

7. Canada

R.M. Nunes / iStock via Getty Images

Total firearms exported to U.S. from Canada, 2010-2023: 3,676,709 (5.24% of all imported guns)

3,676,709 (5.24% of all imported guns) Handguns exported to U.S. from Canada, 2010-2023: 77,389 (0.18% of all imported handguns)

77,389 (0.18% of all imported handguns) Shotguns exported to U.S. from Canada, 2010-2023: 14,203 (0.11% of all imported shotguns)

14,203 (0.11% of all imported shotguns) Rifles exported to U.S. from Canada, 2010-2023: 3,585,117 (28.12% of all imported rifles)

3,585,117 (28.12% of all imported rifles) Gunmakers operating in Canada between 2010 and 2013 include: Colt Canada Corporation, Savage Arms, PGW Defence

6. Italy

Aleh Varanishcha / Getty Images

Total firearms exported to U.S. from Italy, 2010-2023: 5,446,618 (7.76% of all imported guns)

5,446,618 (7.76% of all imported guns) Handguns exported to U.S. from Italy, 2010-2023: 2,323,677 (5.29% of all imported handguns)

2,323,677 (5.29% of all imported handguns) Shotguns exported to U.S. from Italy, 2010-2023: 2,720,341 (20.12% of all imported shotguns)

2,720,341 (20.12% of all imported shotguns) Rifles exported to U.S. from Italy, 2010-2023: 402,600 (3.16% of all imported rifles)

402,600 (3.16% of all imported rifles) Gunmakers operating in Italy between 2010 and 2013 include: Franchi S.p.A., Benelli Armi, Beretta, Chiappa Firearms, Perugini & Visini, Perazzi

5. Croatia

Dreamer4787 / iStock via Getty Images

Total firearms exported to U.S. from Croatia, 2010-2023: 5,455,639 (7.77% of all imported guns)

5,455,639 (7.77% of all imported guns) Handguns exported to U.S. from Croatia, 2010-2023: 5,431,491 (12.36% of all imported handguns)

5,431,491 (12.36% of all imported handguns) Shotguns exported to U.S. from Croatia, 2010-2023: 295 (0.00% of all imported shotguns)

295 (0.00% of all imported shotguns) Rifles exported to U.S. from Croatia, 2010-2023: 23,853 (0.19% of all imported rifles)

23,853 (0.19% of all imported rifles) Gunmakers operating in Croatia between 2010 and 2013 include: HS Produkt

4. Germany

bluejayphoto / iStock via Getty Images

Total firearms exported to U.S. from Germany, 2010-2023: 5,946,615 (8.47% of all imported guns)

5,946,615 (8.47% of all imported guns) Handguns exported to U.S. from Germany, 2010-2023: 5,025,686 (11.44% of all imported handguns)

5,025,686 (11.44% of all imported handguns) Shotguns exported to U.S. from Germany, 2010-2023: 30,435 (0.23% of all imported shotguns)

30,435 (0.23% of all imported shotguns) Rifles exported to U.S. from Germany, 2010-2023: 890,494 (6.98% of all imported rifles)

890,494 (6.98% of all imported rifles) Gunmakers operating in Germany between 2010 and 2013 include: Heckler & Koch, Umarex, SIG Sauer GmbH & Co.

3. Turkey

ugurhan / E+ via Getty Images

Total firearms exported to U.S. from Turkey, 2010-2023: 10,209,178 (14.54% of all imported guns)

10,209,178 (14.54% of all imported guns) Handguns exported to U.S. from Turkey, 2010-2023: 2,666,588 (6.07% of all imported handguns)

2,666,588 (6.07% of all imported handguns) Shotguns exported to U.S. from Turkey, 2010-2023: 7,237,595 (53.54% of all imported shotguns)

7,237,595 (53.54% of all imported shotguns) Rifles exported to U.S. from Turkey, 2010-2023: 304,995 (2.39% of all imported rifles)

304,995 (2.39% of all imported rifles) Gunmakers operating in Turkey between 2010 and 2013 include: Barathrum Arms, Typhoon Defens, Huglu, Carrera Arms

2. Brazil

dabldy / Getty Images

Total firearms exported to U.S. from Brazil, 2010-2023: 11,517,759 (16.41% of all imported guns)

11,517,759 (16.41% of all imported guns) Handguns exported to U.S. from Brazil, 2010-2023: 8,496,042 (19.34% of all imported handguns)

8,496,042 (19.34% of all imported handguns) Shotguns exported to U.S. from Brazil, 2010-2023: 1,012,155 (7.49% of all imported shotguns)

1,012,155 (7.49% of all imported shotguns) Rifles exported to U.S. from Brazil, 2010-2023: 2,009,562 (15.76% of all imported rifles)

2,009,562 (15.76% of all imported rifles) Gunmakers operating in Brazil between 2010 and 2013 include: Amadeo Rossi S.A., Taurus Armas

1. Austria

Total firearms exported to U.S. from Austria, 2010-2023: 14,437,266 (20.57% of all imported guns)

14,437,266 (20.57% of all imported guns) Handguns exported to U.S. from Austria, 2010-2023: 14,329,710 (32.62% of all imported handguns)

14,329,710 (32.62% of all imported handguns) Shotguns exported to U.S. from Austria, 2010-2023: 5,816 (0.04% of all imported shotguns)

5,816 (0.04% of all imported shotguns) Rifles exported to U.S. from Austria, 2010-2023: 101,740 (0.80% of all imported rifles)

101,740 (0.80% of all imported rifles) Gunmakers operating in Austria between 2010 and 2013 include: Glock, Steyr Arms

