This Country Sells the Most Rifles to the United States, and It's Not Close

Rifles have long been among the best-selling firearms in the United States. Data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives shows that nearly one in every three of the 263.5 million firearms that were put on the market since 2000 were rifles. And while millions of foreign-made firearms are sold in the U.S. every year, when it comes to rifles, Americans have a clear preference for those that were made in the U.S.A.

The vast majority of rifles sold in the U.S. were also manufactured in the United States.

Still, certain countries are home to rifle makers that have a loyal following among Americans, and these places have exported hundreds, if not thousands, of rifles to the U.S. in recent years.

According to the ATF, only about 25% of all rifles sold in the U.S. since 2000 were manufactured abroad — compared to over 35% of all firearms. America’s top rifle manufacturers by total output are some of the recognizable brands in the business — including Savage, Ruger, Springfield, Henry Repeating Arms Company, and Smith & Wesson. (Here is a look at the most popular gun brands in America.)

Still, while imported rifles represent only a fraction of all U.S. rifle sales, the market for foreign made rifles is not insignificant. Between 2010 and 2023, more than 12.7 million rifles were exported to licensed retailers in the United States — and the bulk of these firearms came from only a handful of countries.

Using data from the ATF’s Firearm Commerce report, 24/7 Wall St. identified the countries selling Americans the most rifles. Countries are ranked on the total number of rifles they exported to the U.S. between 2010 and 2023 — and only countries that exported at least 1,000 rifles over this time period were considered. Listed companies have been active in the corresponding country for some or all of the 2010 to 2023 time period.

In total, 35 countries have exported at least 1,000 rifles to the U.S. over the last 14 years. Of these countries, the top three account for over half of all rifles exported to the U.S. since 2010.

Notably, many countries on this list are home to manufacturing facilities that are used by familiar American companies. Savage Arms, for example, while headquartered in Westfield, Massachusetts, manufactures some of its rifle models at a factory in Canada. Similarly, Browning, a Utah based gun company, manufactures firearms in Belgium, Portugal, and Japan, as does Winchester, an iconic American brand headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut. (Here is a look at the best-selling rifles in America.)

These are the countries exporting the most rifles to the United States.

Millions of firearms roll off American assembly lines every year. Still, the U.S. is the largest consumer market for guns in the world, and to meet demand, the U.S. also imports millions of firearms annually. While the vast majority of rifles sold in the U.S. were manufactured domestically, certain foreign countries still have a meaningful foothold in the domestic market.

35. Denmark

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Rifles exported to U.S. from Denmark, 2010-2023: 1,388 (0.01% of all imported rifles)

1,388 (0.01% of all imported rifles) Total firearms exported to U.S. from Denmark, 2010-2023: 1,526 (91.0% rifles)

1,526 (91.0% rifles) Gunmakers operating in Denmark between 2010 and 2013 include: Schultz & Larsen

34. Montenegro

MaksimMazur / iStock via Getty Images

Rifles exported to U.S. from Montenegro, 2010-2023: 1,442 (0.01% of all imported rifles)

1,442 (0.01% of all imported rifles) Total firearms exported to U.S. from Montenegro, 2010-2023: 8,229 (17.5% rifles)

8,229 (17.5% rifles) Gunmakers operating in Montenegro between 2010 and 2013 include: N/A

33. Georgia

Marta_Kent / iStock via Getty Images

Rifles exported to U.S. from Georgia, 2010-2023: 1,501 (0.01% of all imported rifles)

1,501 (0.01% of all imported rifles) Total firearms exported to U.S. from Georgia, 2010-2023: 2,109 (71.2% rifles)

2,109 (71.2% rifles) Gunmakers operating in Georgia between 2010 and 2013 include: N/A

32. Singapore

guvendemir / iStock via Getty Images

Rifles exported to U.S. from Singapore, 2010-2023: 1,612 (0.01% of all imported rifles)

1,612 (0.01% of all imported rifles) Total firearms exported to U.S. from Singapore, 2010-2023: 1,613 (99.9% rifles)

1,613 (99.9% rifles) Gunmakers operating in Singapore between 2010 and 2013 include: ST Engineering

31. Malaysia

dennissylvesterhurd / Public Domain / Flickr

Rifles exported to U.S. from Malaysia, 2010-2023: 1,800 (0.01% of all imported rifles)

1,800 (0.01% of all imported rifles) Total firearms exported to U.S. from Malaysia, 2010-2023: 1,900 (94.7% rifles)

1,900 (94.7% rifles) Gunmakers operating in Malaysia between 2010 and 2013 include: Aegis Malinnov, SME Ordnance

30. Mexico

jose carlos macouzet espinosa / iStock via Getty Images

Rifles exported to U.S. from Mexico, 2010-2023: 2,300 (0.02% of all imported rifles)

2,300 (0.02% of all imported rifles) Total firearms exported to U.S. from Mexico, 2010-2023: 6,691 (34.4% rifles)

6,691 (34.4% rifles) Gunmakers operating in Mexico between 2010 and 2013 include: Productos Mendoza

29. Australia

Mlenny / E+ via Getty Images

Rifles exported to U.S. from Australia, 2010-2023: 2,785 (0.02% of all imported rifles)

2,785 (0.02% of all imported rifles) Total firearms exported to U.S. from Australia, 2010-2023: 2,843 (98.0% rifles)

2,843 (98.0% rifles) Gunmakers operating in Australia between 2010 and 2013 include: Lithgow Arms

28. Hungary

ZoltanGabor / iStock via Getty Images

Rifles exported to U.S. from Hungary, 2010-2023: 6,304 (0.05% of all imported rifles)

6,304 (0.05% of all imported rifles) Total firearms exported to U.S. from Hungary, 2010-2023: 16,751 (37.6% rifles)

16,751 (37.6% rifles) Gunmakers operating in Hungary between 2010 and 2013 include: Sero International

27. France

Rifles exported to U.S. from France, 2010-2023: 8,051 (0.06% of all imported rifles)

8,051 (0.06% of all imported rifles) Total firearms exported to U.S. from France, 2010-2023: 29,363 (27.4% rifles)

29,363 (27.4% rifles) Gunmakers operating in France between 2010 and 2013 include: Armes Mathelon, Chapuis Armes, Manurhin, PGM Precision

26. Taiwan

Sean3810 / iStock via Getty Images

Rifles exported to U.S. from Taiwan, 2010-2023: 9,724 (0.08% of all imported rifles)

9,724 (0.08% of all imported rifles) Total firearms exported to U.S. from Taiwan, 2010-2023: 12,451 (78.1% rifles)

12,451 (78.1% rifles) Gunmakers operating in Taiwan between 2010 and 2013 include: N/A

25. Sweden

f11photo / iStock via Getty Images

Rifles exported to U.S. from Sweden, 2010-2023: 11,636 (0.09% of all imported rifles)

11,636 (0.09% of all imported rifles) Total firearms exported to U.S. from Sweden, 2010-2023: 13,593 (85.6% rifles)

13,593 (85.6% rifles) Gunmakers operating in Sweden between 2010 and 2013 include: Flodman Guns, VO Vapen

24. Croatia

Dreamer4787 / Shutterstock.com

Rifles exported to U.S. from Croatia, 2010-2023: 23,853 (0.19% of all imported rifles)

23,853 (0.19% of all imported rifles) Total firearms exported to U.S. from Croatia, 2010-2023: 5,455,639 (0.4% rifles)

5,455,639 (0.4% rifles) Gunmakers operating in Croatia between 2010 and 2013 include: HS Produkt

23. Ukraine

Andrew Mayovskyy / Shutterstock.com

Rifles exported to U.S. from Ukraine, 2010-2023: 34,700 (0.27% of all imported rifles)

34,700 (0.27% of all imported rifles) Total firearms exported to U.S. from Ukraine, 2010-2023: 44,200 (78.5% rifles)

44,200 (78.5% rifles) Gunmakers operating in Ukraine between 2010 and 2013 include: RPC Fort

22. Switzerland

extravagantni / iStock via Getty Images

Rifles exported to U.S. from Switzerland, 2010-2023: 39,961 (0.31% of all imported rifles)

39,961 (0.31% of all imported rifles) Total firearms exported to U.S. from Switzerland, 2010-2023: 156,122 (25.6% rifles)

156,122 (25.6% rifles) Gunmakers operating in Switzerland between 2010 and 2013 include: Christensen Arms, Bleiker, B&T AG

21. Philippines

fazon1 / iStock via Getty Images

Rifles exported to U.S. from Philippines, 2010-2023: 59,438 (0.47% of all imported rifles)

59,438 (0.47% of all imported rifles) Total firearms exported to U.S. from Philippines, 2010-2023: 1,558,441 (3.8% rifles)

1,558,441 (3.8% rifles) Gunmakers operating in Philippines between 2010 and 2013 include: Shooters Arms Mfg., Armscor, United Defense Manufacturing Corporation

20. Poland

bodrumsurf / Getty Images

Rifles exported to U.S. from Poland, 2010-2023: 66,303 (0.52% of all imported rifles)

66,303 (0.52% of all imported rifles) Total firearms exported to U.S. from Poland, 2010-2023: 185,957 (35.7% rifles)

185,957 (35.7% rifles) Gunmakers operating in Poland between 2010 and 2013 include: Son of Gun, WBP, FB Radom, Pioneer Arms

19. China

ispyfriend / E+ via Getty Images

Rifles exported to U.S. from China, 2010-2023: 98,337 (0.77% of all imported rifles)

98,337 (0.77% of all imported rifles) Total firearms exported to U.S. from China, 2010-2023: 2,175,423 (4.5% rifles)

2,175,423 (4.5% rifles) Gunmakers operating in China between 2010 and 2013 include: Qiqihar Hawk Industries

18. Bulgaria

SerFF79 / Shutterstock.com

Rifles exported to U.S. from Bulgaria, 2010-2023: 101,261 (0.79% of all imported rifles)

101,261 (0.79% of all imported rifles) Total firearms exported to U.S. from Bulgaria, 2010-2023: 148,687 (68.1% rifles)

148,687 (68.1% rifles) Gunmakers operating in Bulgaria between 2010 and 2013 include: Arsenal JSCo

17. Austria

Patryk_Kosmider / iStock via Getty Images

Rifles exported to U.S. from Austria, 2010-2023: 101,740 (0.80% of all imported rifles)

101,740 (0.80% of all imported rifles) Total firearms exported to U.S. from Austria, 2010-2023: 14,437,266 (0.7% rifles)

14,437,266 (0.7% rifles) Gunmakers operating in Austria between 2010 and 2013 include: Glock, Steyr Arms

16. United Kingdom

ZoltanGabor / iStock via Getty Images

Rifles exported to U.S. from United Kingdom, 2010-2023: 110,512 (0.87% of all imported rifles)

110,512 (0.87% of all imported rifles) Total firearms exported to U.S. from United Kingdom, 2010-2023: 233,410 (47.3% rifles)

233,410 (47.3% rifles) Gunmakers operating in United Kingdom between 2010 and 2013 include: Holland & Holland, Boss & Co., Gallyon Gun & Rifle Makers, IMI plc, Webley & Scott

15. Israel

RudyBalasko / iStock via Getty Images

Rifles exported to U.S. from Israel, 2010-2023: 132,102 (1.04% of all imported rifles)

132,102 (1.04% of all imported rifles) Total firearms exported to U.S. from Israel, 2010-2023: 496,317 (26.6% rifles)

496,317 (26.6% rifles) Gunmakers operating in Israel between 2010 and 2013 include: IMI Systems, Israel Weapon Industries

14. Portugal

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Rifles exported to U.S. from Portugal, 2010-2023: 238,330 (1.87% of all imported rifles)

238,330 (1.87% of all imported rifles) Total firearms exported to U.S. from Portugal, 2010-2023: 281,140 (84.8% rifles)

281,140 (84.8% rifles) Gunmakers operating in Portugal between 2010 and 2013 include: Winchester, Browning

13. Romania

danieldiaconu / iStock via Getty Images

Rifles exported to U.S. from Romania, 2010-2023: 295,333 (2.32% of all imported rifles)

295,333 (2.32% of all imported rifles) Total firearms exported to U.S. from Romania, 2010-2023: 523,080 (56.5% rifles)

523,080 (56.5% rifles) Gunmakers operating in Romania between 2010 and 2013 include: Nova Modul, Cugir Arms Factory

12. Turkey

pedrosz / Flickr

Rifles exported to U.S. from Turkey, 2010-2023: 304,995 (2.39% of all imported rifles)

304,995 (2.39% of all imported rifles) Total firearms exported to U.S. from Turkey, 2010-2023: 10,209,178 (3.0% rifles)

10,209,178 (3.0% rifles) Gunmakers operating in Turkey between 2010 and 2013 include: Barathrum Arms, Typhoon Defens, Huglu, Carrera Arms

11. Serbia

SStajic / iStock via Getty Images

Rifles exported to U.S. from Serbia, 2010-2023: 353,064 (2.77% of all imported rifles)

353,064 (2.77% of all imported rifles) Total firearms exported to U.S. from Serbia, 2010-2023: 577,399 (61.1% rifles)

577,399 (61.1% rifles) Gunmakers operating in Serbia between 2010 and 2013 include: Zastava Arms

10. Belgium

KavalenkavaVolha / iStock via Getty Images

Rifles exported to U.S. from Belgium, 2010-2023: 374,251 (2.94% of all imported rifles)

374,251 (2.94% of all imported rifles) Total firearms exported to U.S. from Belgium, 2010-2023: 691,408 (54.1% rifles)

691,408 (54.1% rifles) Gunmakers operating in Belgium between 2010 and 2013 include: Winchester, Browning, FN Herstal

9. Italy

Lex Kravetski / CC BY 2.0 / Flickr

Rifles exported to U.S. from Italy, 2010-2023: 402,600 (3.16% of all imported rifles)

402,600 (3.16% of all imported rifles) Total firearms exported to U.S. from Italy, 2010-2023: 5,446,618 (7.4% rifles)

5,446,618 (7.4% rifles) Gunmakers operating in Italy between 2010 and 2013 include: Franchi S.p.A., Benelli Armi, Beretta, Chiappa Firearms, Perugini & Visini, Perazzi

8. Czechia

Prague skyline view by MurderousPass / CC0 1.0 (https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/deed.en)

Rifles exported to U.S. from Czechia, 2010-2023: 416,580 (3.27% of all imported rifles)

416,580 (3.27% of all imported rifles) Total firearms exported to U.S. from Czechia, 2010-2023: 2,117,562 (19.7% rifles)

2,117,562 (19.7% rifles) Gunmakers operating in Czechia between 2010 and 2013 include: Colt CZ Group, Luvo Firearms, FK BRNO

7. Finland

scanrail / iStock via Getty Images

Rifles exported to U.S. from Finland, 2010-2023: 644,105 (5.05% of all imported rifles)

644,105 (5.05% of all imported rifles) Total firearms exported to U.S. from Finland, 2010-2023: 645,106 (99.8% rifles)

645,106 (99.8% rifles) Gunmakers operating in Finland between 2010 and 2013 include: Tikka, Sako Limited

6. Russia

TomasSereda / iStock via Getty Images

Rifles exported to U.S. from Russia, 2010-2023: 656,863 (5.15% of all imported rifles)

656,863 (5.15% of all imported rifles) Total firearms exported to U.S. from Russia, 2010-2023: 871,024 (75.4% rifles)

871,024 (75.4% rifles) Gunmakers operating in Russia between 2010 and 2013 include: Kurbatov Arms, Kalashnikov Group, Lobaev Arms

5. Spain

Eloi_Omella / E+ via Getty Images

Rifles exported to U.S. from Spain, 2010-2023: 668,432 (5.24% of all imported rifles)

668,432 (5.24% of all imported rifles) Total firearms exported to U.S. from Spain, 2010-2023: 753,309 (88.7% rifles)

753,309 (88.7% rifles) Gunmakers operating in Spain between 2010 and 2013 include: Bergara Barrels, ASTRA Defense, Traditions Performance Firearms, Arrieta Shotguns, Grulla Armas

4. Germany

bluejayphoto / iStock via Getty Images

Rifles exported to U.S. from Germany, 2010-2023: 890,494 (6.98% of all imported rifles)

890,494 (6.98% of all imported rifles) Total firearms exported to U.S. from Germany, 2010-2023: 5,946,615 (15.0% rifles)

5,946,615 (15.0% rifles) Gunmakers operating in Germany between 2010 and 2013 include: Heckler & Koch, Umarex, SIG Sauer GmbH & Co.

3. Japan

f11photo / Shutterstock.com

Rifles exported to U.S. from Japan, 2010-2023: 1,088,787 (8.54% of all imported rifles)

1,088,787 (8.54% of all imported rifles) Total firearms exported to U.S. from Japan, 2010-2023: 1,103,971 (98.6% rifles)

1,103,971 (98.6% rifles) Gunmakers operating in Japan between 2010 and 2013 include: Howa, Miroku Corp.

2. Brazil

dabldy / Getty Images

Rifles exported to U.S. from Brazil, 2010-2023: 2,009,562 (15.76% of all imported rifles)

2,009,562 (15.76% of all imported rifles) Total firearms exported to U.S. from Brazil, 2010-2023: 11,517,759 (17.4% rifles)

11,517,759 (17.4% rifles) Gunmakers operating in Brazil between 2010 and 2013 include: Amadeo Rossi S.A., Taurus Armas

1. Canada

R.M. Nunes / iStock via Getty Images

Rifles exported to U.S. from Canada, 2010-2023: 3,585,117 (28.12% of all imported rifles)

3,585,117 (28.12% of all imported rifles) Total firearms exported to U.S. from Canada, 2010-2023: 3,676,709 (97.5% rifles)

3,676,709 (97.5% rifles) Gunmakers operating in Canada between 2010 and 2013 include: Colt Canada Corporation, Savage Arms, PGW Defence

