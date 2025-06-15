This is How Old You Have To Be To Own a Gun in Each State Michael Saechang / CC BY-SA 2.0 / Flickr

Our nation’s history of firearm ownership began with the Second Amendment in 1791. This infamous and often cited amendment guarantees the right to bear arms. Many decades passed before major legislation was enacted in 1934, with the National Firearm Act, which imposed taxes and registration on specific guns. After the tragic assassinations of Martin Luther King and Kennedy, the U.S. enacted the Gun Control Act of 1968. This legislation banned the sale of guns to certain individuals deemed unfit to own and operate a gun.

Today, Federal firearm ownership continues to be governed by the above legislation from 1968 and 1934. The laws have evolved to regulate required background checks, types of guns that can be purchased, and individuals who cannot legally own a gun, such as felons and the mentally ill. More specific firearm restrictions, such as concealed carry, are defined by states.

States are also responsible for defining how old a resident has to be to own a gun. You’ll find that just about every state in the union has differing laws on the subject, especially when it comes to the ownership of a rifle or shotgun by a minor. Today, we’re looking at the straight facts about gun ownership in every state.

This post was updated on June 15, 2025 to include a brief history of our nation’s gun ownership laws.

Alabama

Mccallk69 / Shutterstock.com

Minimum Age to Purchase Long Guns : 18

: 18 Minimum Age to Purchase Handguns : 18, 21 from a dealer

: 18, 21 from a dealer Current Status of Concealed Carry Permits: Shall-Issue, Permitless Carry Available

Alabama has fairly standard regulations on firearm ownership, at least compared to the rest of the Southeast.

Alaska

Aerial view of Fairbanks Alaska skyline (Quintin Soloviev) by Quintin Soloviev / BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/)

Minimum Age to Purchase Long Guns : 18

: 18 Minimum Age to Purchase Handguns : 18, 21 from a dealer

: 18, 21 from a dealer Current Status of Concealed Carry Permits: Shall-Issue, Permitless Carry available

Alaska is fairly lax with its regulations. You can own a long gun at age 16 with parental consent or handguns at 18 with the same caveat.

Arizona

HollyridgeViewsPhoto / Shutterstock.com

Minimum Age to Purchase Long Guns: 18

18 Minimum Age to Purchase Handguns: 18, 21 from a dealer

18, 21 from a dealer Current Status of Concealed Carry Permits: Permitless carry, Shall-Issue permits for reciprocity

Arizona is fairly standard, at least when compared to other states.

Arkansas

usdagov / Flickr

Minimum Age to Purchase Long Guns : 18

: 18 Minimum Age to Purchase Handguns : 18, 21 from a dealer

: 18, 21 from a dealer Current Status of Concealed Carry Permits: Permitless carry, Shall-Issue for state reciprocity

There is no minimum age to own a gun in Arkansas, however, you’ll need to be the stated ages to purchase a firearm per federal regulations.

California

pepelopez7 / Shutterstock.com

Minimum Age to Purchase Long Guns : 21

: 21 Minimum Age to Purchase Handguns : 21

: 21 Current Status of Concealed Carry Permits: May-Issue

California arguably has the strictest firearms laws in the United States when it comes to ownership.

Colorado

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Minimum Age to Purchase Long Guns : 18

: 18 Minimum Age to Purchase Handguns : 21

: 21 Current Status of Concealed Carry Permits: Shall-Issue

Colorado is fairly standard, following most of its region.

Connecticut

Mystic, Connecticut by *rboed* / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

Minimum Age to Purchase Long Guns : 18

: 18 Minimum Age to Purchase Handguns : 21

: 21 Current Status of Concealed Carry Permits: May-Issue

Connecticut falls in line with most of the Northeast when considering firearm laws.

Delaware

lee thompson / Shutterstock.com

Minimum Age to Purchase Long Guns : 21

: 21 Minimum Age to Purchase Handguns : 21

: 21 Current Status of Concealed Carry Permits: May-Issue

Delaware is one of the stricter states when it comes to owning a gun. However, anyone at any age can own a shotgun.

Florida

MDV Edwards / Shutterstock.com

Minimum Age to Purchase Long Guns : 21

: 21 Minimum Age to Purchase Handguns : 21

: 21 Current Status of Concealed Carry Permits: Permitless carry, Shall-Issue for reciprocity

Florida is an outlier of sorts when it comes to the age when you can own a gun.

Georgia

vintage_illustration / Flickr

Minimum Age to Purchase Long Guns : 18

: 18 Minimum Age to Purchase Handguns : 18

: 18 Current Status of Concealed Carry Permits: Permitless carry, Shall-Issue for reciprocity

Georgia is fairly in line with the rest of Southeast, though it isn’t the most lax.

Hawaii

YegoroV / Shutterstock.com

Minimum Age to Purchase Long Guns : 21

: 21 Minimum Age to Purchase Handguns : 21

: 21 Current Status of Concealed Carry Permits: May-Issue

Hawaii is strict when it comes to firearm ownership, regardless of parental consent when it comes to owning one.

Idaho

Rotorhead 30A Productions / Shutterstock.com

Minimum Age to Purchase Long Guns : 18

: 18 Minimum Age to Purchase Handguns : 18

: 18 Current Status of Concealed Carry Permits: Permitless carry, Shall-Issue for reciprocity between states

Nothing unusual about Idaho’s ownership laws; fairly standard across the board. Do note that you’ll need to be 21 to purchase a handgun from a licensed dealer.

Illinois

Stolehome / Wikimedia Commons

Minimum Age to Purchase Long Guns : 21

: 21 Minimum Age to Purchase Handguns : 21

: 21 Current Status of Concealed Carry Permits: Shall-Issue

Illinois doesn’t have provisions for firearm ownership under the age of 21.

Indiana

Chris Flook / Wikimedia Commons

Minimum Age to Purchase Long Guns : 18

: 18 Minimum Age to Purchase Handguns : 18

: 18 Current Status of Concealed Carry Permits: Shall-Issue, Permitless carry allowed

You’ll need to be 21 to buy a handgun in Indiana, but it’s fairly relaxed otherwise.

Iowa

Iowa Blacktop 7-13 by inkknife_2000 (11.5 million views) / BY-SA 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/)

Minimum Age to Purchase Long Guns : 18

: 18 Minimum Age to Purchase Handguns : 21

: 21 Current Status of Concealed Carry Permits: Shall-Issue, permitless carry available

Iowa follows most of the country when it comes to how you own a gun.

Kansas

Stephanie L Bishop / Shutterstock.com

Minimum Age to Purchase Long Guns : 18

: 18 Minimum Age to Purchase Handguns : 18

: 18 Current Status of Concealed Carry Permits: Shall-Issue, permitless carry available

Kansas is fairly standard, fitting the norm for the more relaxed states. You’ll need to be 21 to purchase a handgun from a dealer.

Kentucky

Louisville Skyline by The Pug Father / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

Minimum Age to Purchase Long Guns : 18

: 18 Minimum Age to Purchase Handguns : 18

: 18 Current Status of Concealed Carry Permits: Permitless carry available, Shall-Issue

Kentucky has no minimum age on private sales for long guns. You’ll need to be 21 to purchase a handgun from a dealer, however.

Louisiana

Bonnie Taylor Barry / Shutterstock.com

Minimum Age to Purchase Long Guns : 17

: 17 Minimum Age to Purchase Handguns : 18

: 18 Current Status of Concealed Carry Permits: Permitless carry available, Shall-Issue

The above ages are the stated regulations for private sales. To purchase at a dealer, you’ll need to be 18 for a long gun and 21 for a handgun.

Maine

Camden, Maine by Me in ME / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

Minimum Age to Purchase Long Guns : 18

: 18 Minimum Age to Purchase Handguns : 18

: 18 Current Status of Concealed Carry Permits: Shall-Issue, permitless carry available

You can own a long gun with parental consent at 16 in Maine. You’ll need to be 21 to purchase a handgun from a licensed dealer.

Maryland

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Minimum Age to Purchase Long Guns : 18

: 18 Minimum Age to Purchase Handguns : 21

: 21 Current Status of Concealed Carry Permits: May-Issue

Nothing too unusual about Maryland’s firearm laws, at least when compared to most of the country.

Massachusetts

K. Issa / Shutterstock.com

Minimum Age to Purchase Long Guns : 18 for bolt-action and lever-action, 21 for semi-automatics

: 18 for bolt-action and lever-action, 21 for semi-automatics Minimum Age to Purchase Handguns : 21

: 21 Current Status of Concealed Carry Permits: May-Issue

You can own a long gun at 15 with permission from a parent in Massachusetts. Otherwise, the stated age restrictions apply.

Michigan

warrenlemay / Flickr

Minimum Age to Purchase Long Guns : 18

: 18 Minimum Age to Purchase Handguns : 18

: 18 Current Status of Concealed Carry Permits: Shall-Issue

Michigan is a little looser when it comes to firearm ownership, you’ll need to be 21 to buy a handgun from a dealer, however.

Minnesota

Craig Hinton / Shutterstock.com

Minimum Age to Purchase Long Guns : 16

: 16 Minimum Age to Purchase Handguns : 18

: 18 Current Status of Concealed Carry Permits: Shall-Issue

The minimum ages stated are solely for private sales in Minnesota. Otherwise, federal regulations of 18 for long guns and 21 for handguns apply. If you apply for a safety course, you can own a long gun at 14, which is unique for the area.

Mississippi

Fotoluminate LLC / Shutterstock.com

Minimum Age to Purchase Long Guns : 18

: 18 Minimum Age to Purchase Handguns : 18

: 18 Current Status of Concealed Carry Permits: Shall-Issue, permitless carry available

Mississippi is in line with most of the Southeast. Like the others, you’ll need to be 21 to purchase a handgun.

Missouri

Jim Roberts / Wikimedia Commons

Minimum Age to Purchase Long Guns : 18

: 18 Minimum Age to Purchase Handguns : 18

: 18 Current Status of Concealed Carry Permits: Shall-Issue, permitless carry available

Missouri is fairly in line with the rest of the country. The same federal guidelines for purchasing a handgun from a licensed dealer apply.

Montana

Dirt Roads in Montana near Glacier National Park by alex ranaldi / BY-SA 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/)

Minimum Age to Purchase Long Guns : 18 from a dealer

: 18 from a dealer Minimum Age to Purchase Handguns : 21 from a dealer

: 21 from a dealer Current Status of Concealed Carry Permits: Shall-Issue, permitless carry available

There is no minimum age to own a gun in the state of Montana.

Nebraska

MM Road through Nebraska by Marek Matulka / BY-SA 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/)

Minimum Age to Purchase Long Guns : 18

: 18 Minimum Age to Purchase Handguns : 21

: 21 Current Status of Concealed Carry Permits: Shall-Issue, permitless carry available

Nebraska doesn’t seem to have provisions for private ownership with parental consent.

Nevada

MGM Grand Las Vegas, Las Vegas, Nevada by Ken Lund / BY-SA 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/)

Minimum Age to Purchase Long Guns : 18

: 18 Minimum Age to Purchase Handguns : 18

: 18 Current Status of Concealed Carry Permits: Shall-Issue

Nevada allows for handgun ownership at a younger age. However, you’ll need to be 21 when purchasing from a licensed dealer.

New Hampshire

Wangkun Jia / Shutterstock.com

Minimum Age to Purchase Long Guns : 18

: 18 Minimum Age to Purchase Handguns : 18

: 18 Current Status of Concealed Carry Permits: Shall-Issue, permitless carry available

The same federal regulations for purchasing from a licensed dealer apply for New Hampshire.

New Jersey

Ravindra Singh Kwatra / Shutterstock.com

Minimum Age to Purchase Long Guns : 18

: 18 Minimum Age to Purchase Handguns : 21

: 21 Current Status of Concealed Carry Permits: May-Issue

New Jersey has no provisions for underage ownership of a firearm.

New Mexico

Entering Zuni Land at the Arizona-New Mexico Border, New Mexico State Route 53 by Ken Lund / BY-SA 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/)

Minimum Age to Purchase Long Guns : 19

: 19 Minimum Age to Purchase Handguns : 19

: 19 Current Status of Concealed Carry Permits: Shall-Issue, open carry allowed

The stated age of 19 for a handgun only applies to private sales, you’ll need to be 21 otherwise.

New York

New York med mamma by Rockspindeln / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

Minimum Age to Purchase Long Guns : 18 for hunting rifles and shotguns, 21 for semi-automatic rifles

: 18 for hunting rifles and shotguns, 21 for semi-automatic rifles Minimum Age to Purchase Handguns : 21

: 21 Current Status of Concealed Carry Permits: May-Issue

New York is one of the strictest states in the East for firearm ownership.

North Carolina

Brett VA / Wikimedia Commons

Minimum Age to Purchase Long Guns : 18

: 18 Minimum Age to Purchase Handguns : 21

: 21 Current Status of Concealed Carry Permits: Shall-Issue

North Carolina is stricter than its neighbor to the south when it comes to gun ownership.

North Dakota

In memoriam afiler / Wikimedia Commons

Minimum Age to Purchase Long Guns : 18

: 18 Minimum Age to Purchase Handguns : 21

: 21 Current Status of Concealed Carry Permits: Shall-Issue, permitless carry available

North Dakota sticks with federal guidelines, it would seem.

Ohio

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Minimum Age to Purchase Long Guns : 18

: 18 Minimum Age to Purchase Handguns : 21

: 21 Current Status of Concealed Carry Permits: Permitless carry available, Shall-Issue

Ohio isn’t shaking things up when it comes to gun ownership, federal norms are what you’d expect.

Oklahoma

Sabrina Janelle Gordon / Shutterstock.com

Minimum Age to Purchase Long Guns : 18 from a dealer

: 18 from a dealer Minimum Age to Purchase Handguns : 21 from a dealer

: 21 from a dealer Current Status of Concealed Carry Permits: Permitless carry allowed, Shall-Issue

Oklahoma isn’t bucking the trend for purchase from a dealer. However, you can own a gun at any age here.

Oregon

dougtone / Flickr

Minimum Age to Purchase Long Guns : 18

: 18 Minimum Age to Purchase Handguns : 21

: 21 Current Status of Concealed Carry Permits: Shall-Issue

Oregon doesn’t bend the rules when it comes to federal guidelines to own a gun.

Pennsylvania

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Minimum Age to Purchase Long Guns : 18

: 18 Minimum Age to Purchase Handguns : 21

: 21 Current Status of Concealed Carry Permits: Shall-Issue

Pennsylvania is one of the looser states when it comes to firearm ownership in the Northeast.

Rhode Island

Barrington High School, July 2016 by 0xF8E8 / BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/)

Minimum Age to Purchase Long Guns : 21

: 21 Minimum Age to Purchase Handguns : 21

: 21 Current Status of Concealed Carry Permits: May-Issue

Rhode Island goes above the norm when it comes to the minimum age needed to own a gun.

South Carolina

Ken Lund / Wikimedia Commons

Minimum Age to Purchase Long Guns : 18 from a dealer

: 18 from a dealer Minimum Age to Purchase Handguns : 21 from a dealer

: 21 from a dealer Current Status of Concealed Carry Permits: Permitless carry, Shall-Issue

There aren’t specific laws in place when it comes to the minimum age to own a gun in South Carolina.

South Dakota

Rapid City Skyline (2022) by WeaponizingArchitecture / BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/)

Minimum Age to Purchase Long Guns : 18

: 18 Minimum Age to Purchase Handguns : 18

: 18 Current Status of Concealed Carry Permits: Shall-Issue, permitless carry allowed

You’ll need to be 21 to purchase a handgun from a dealer in South Dakota, otherwise, it’s fairly relaxed.

Tennessee

Ralf Broskvar / Shutterstock.com

Minimum Age to Purchase Long Guns: 18

18 Minimum Age to Purchase Handguns : 18

: 18 Current Status of Concealed Carry Permits: Permitless carry, Shall-Issue

Tennessee’s laws are somewhat in line with the rest of the Southeast. You’ll need to be 21 to buy a handgun from a dealer, however.

Texas

nakrnsm / Flickr

Minimum Age to Purchase Long Guns : 18

: 18 Minimum Age to Purchase Handguns : 18

: 18 Current Status of Concealed Carry Permits: Shall-Issue, permitless carry allowed

Texas isn’t quite as cavalier with firearm ownership as you’d expect. Federal guidelines for purchasing a handgun do apply, however.

Utah

Salt Lake City and County Building, Salt Lake City, Utah by Ken Lund / BY-SA 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/)

Minimum Age to Purchase Long Guns : 18 from a dealer

: 18 from a dealer Minimum Age to Purchase Handguns : 21 from a dealer

: 21 from a dealer Current Status of Concealed Carry Permits: Shall-Issue, permitless carry allowed

Utah doesn’t have a minimum age to own a gun, oddly enough.

Vermont

Lizzie Nelson / Shutterstock.com

Minimum Age to Purchase Long Guns : 18 from a dealer

: 18 from a dealer Minimum Age to Purchase Handguns : 21

: 21 Current Status of Concealed Carry Permits: No permit needed

You can own a long gun at 16 in Vermont, but the rest of the federal guidelines still apply.

Virginia

Doug Kerr / Wikimedia Commons

Minimum Age to Purchase Long Guns : 18

: 18 Minimum Age to Purchase Handguns : 21

: 21 Current Status of Concealed Carry Permits: Shall-Issue, open carry allowed

Virginia isn’t bucking the trends for ages when it comes to gun ownership.

Washington

kenlund / Flickr

Minimum Age to Purchase Long Guns : 18

: 18 Minimum Age to Purchase Handguns : 21

: 21 Current Status of Concealed Carry Permits: Shall-Issue

Washington is in line with the rest of the Pacific Northwest when it comes to owning a gun.

West Virginia

Jon Bilous / Shutterstock.com

Minimum Age to Purchase Long Guns : 18 from a dealer

: 18 from a dealer Minimum Age to Purchase Handguns : 21 from a dealer

: 21 from a dealer Current Status of Concealed Carry Permits: Shall-Issue, permitless carry allowed

West Virginia doesn’t have a minimum age to own a gun, but you’ll have to stick with federal guidelines if purchasing from a dealer.

Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin by JordanAnthony / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

Minimum Age to Purchase Long Guns : 18

: 18 Minimum Age to Purchase Handguns : 18

: 18 Current Status of Concealed Carry Permits: Open carry allowed, Shall-Issue

Wisconsin is somewhat relaxed, although you will need to be 21 to purchase a handgun from a licensed dealer.

Wyoming

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Minimum Age to Purchase Long Guns : 18

: 18 Minimum Age to Purchase Handguns : 21

: 21 Current Status of Concealed Carry Permits: Shall-Issue, permitless carry available

Wyoming doesn’t buck the trend of federal guidelines, with no provisions on the books for private sales and lower ages.

